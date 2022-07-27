Saudi Tibbiyah form JV with BGI Health subsidiary to offer clinical testing services

RIYADH: Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., known as Tibbiyah, signed a joint venture agreement with BGI Almanahil Health for Medical Services to establish a limited liability firm under the name of Saudi Advanced Medical Lab.
This new firm, 50-50 owned by Tibbiyah and BGI Almanahil, will provide testing and bio-information services for clinical laboratories, according to a bourse filing.
Tibbiyah CEO Alaa Ameen stated that the establishment of SAML represents a milestone in Tibbiyah’s ongoing investment in healthcare services, which is in line with its strategy to diversify into healthcare.
This will be Tibbiyah’s second joint venture within a week, as the company announced yesterday that it had signed an agreement with European Unilabs Diagnostics AB to establish a limited liability firm to provide diagnostic imaging services.
Saudi family office Mithaq Capital becomes biggest shareholder in Israeli mobility intelligence firm
Arab News
RIYADH: Mithaq Capital SPC, a Saudi family investment office incorporated in the Cayman Islands, but headquartered in Riyadh, has become the biggest shareholder in Israeli mobility intelligence company Otonomo Technologies Ltd, Bloomberg reported, citing a July 20 regulatory filing.
According to the report, Mithaq Capital, a family office for the Al Rajhi family, recently increased its stakes in the Israeli firm to 20.41 percent, making it the biggest shareholder in the firm.
“We like the innovation and the technology culture that Israel has, and we try to find ways to benefit from that,” said Muhammad Asif Seemab, managing director of Mithaq Capital.
He added, “As part of our investment process — other than Shariah compliance — we are country-agnostic and sector-agnostic.”
This is not the first time that Mithaq Capital SPC has become the biggest shareholder in an Israeli firm. It is already the largest shareholder in Israeli digital advertising company, Tremor International Ltd.
Saudi retail sector sees strong recovery as pandemic restrictions ease: JLL report
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s retail sector has seen an increase in space and a strong recovery in domestic demand during the first half of 2022 as pandemic restrictions have eased, a report by the real estate management firm JLL showed.
With an addition of 55,000 square meters of gross leasable area, Riyadh’s total retail stock stood at 3.3 million sq. m., whereas Jeddah’s retail space increased by 16,000 sq. m. to 1.7 million sq. m., according to a statement.
The figure for Makkah rose by 17,500 sq. m. to 1.4 million sq. m. in the first half of the year, it added.
“For the first time in two years after the easing of pandemic restrictions, Saudi Arabia is allowing over one million pilgrims to perform Hajj this month,” Khawar Khan. head of research, MENA and Turkey at JLL, said.
“Not only is this expected to provide a boost to Makkah’s retail sector, but it should also help the Kingdom to meet its target of tripling foreign visitors to 12 million this year,” he added.
During the first five months of 2022, Makkah’s hospitality sector saw its occupancy rate increase almost three-fold, hitting 60 percent, up from 21 percent in the same period of 2021.
This is attributed to the easing of restrictions and changes to visa rules that led to a sharp increase in the number of pilgrims visiting the Kingdom to perform Umrah, especially during the month of Ramadan.
Indicating growth in private non-oil activity for the year to date, Saudi Arabia's Purchasing Managers’ Index reading in June was higher than May, with a PMI of 57 and 55.7, respectively.
Crypto Moves — Ethereum and Bitcoin rise; Market exchanges and artists face criminal penalties
Dana Alomar
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.08 percent to $21,117.68 as of 8:10 a.m. Riyadh time.
Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,435.78 rising by 0.90 percent, according to data from Coindesk.
Crypto exchange Kraken suspected of violating sanctions
Kraken, a cryptocurrency exchange, is under investigation by the US government for potentially violating US sanctions by allowing Iranian and other users to buy and sell digital tokens, the New York Times reported, citing Reuters.
The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control has been investigating Kraken since 2019 and will likely penalize the company, according to the report.
An official from the Treasury has refused to comment, and Kraken said it doesn’t comment on specific discussions with regulators.
Kraken is the latest cryptocurrency company to be targeted by regulators, as the rapidly growing industry is scrutinized by authorities.
NFT-related money laundering threatens Latvian artist
Ilya Borisov, a Latvian artist, and developer, faces charges of laundering 32 million dirhams ($8.8 million) through digital collectibles, investigators claim, according to a Bitcoin.com article. The artist said he is determined to seek justice in court and denies any wrongdoing.
Borisov launched a website under the ‘Art — Crime’ title, revealing how his Latvian accounts were frozen without his knowledge. He was notified of the criminal case only in May after it was initiated in February.
According to the website, the Latvian sold 3,557 non-fungible tokens to earn the money.
Borisov claimed he was not trying to avoid taxation and even sought clarification from the revenue service. His income tax payment in 2021 alone was around 8 million dirhams, Bitcoin.com added.
While Borisov faces charges of money laundering, he may face 12 years in prison if convicted.
According to the article, he said that the allegations had profoundly affected him morally.
Furthermore, the Russian-born artist fears that the judge's decision in his case might be influenced by Moscow’s military invasion of Ukraine.
Saudi Arabia shines as global investment darling at BMG Economic Forum
Investors from the UK and Europe laud Kingdom’s opportunities for international capital
Real estate, tourism, dual listings, SMEs, and fintech were key areas discussed
GABRIELE MALVISI
LONDON: Investors and experts from across Saudi Arabia, the UK and Europe gathered at the BMG Economic Forum’s annual meeting at the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday to highlight key investment and cooperation opportunities with the Kingdom.
The conference, part of BMG’s Annual Summer Retreat, shone a light on multiple topics for investors including geopolitics, dual listings, key growth sectors, small and medium enterprises, and the future of fintech.
“We chose the London Stock Exchange to host our forum because it is the oldest exchange in the world, which will help to broaden our message and reach global investors to promote the promising inward investments into the Kingdom,” Basil Al-Ghalayini, CEO of BMG Financial Group, said in his opening remarks.
The event sought to complement the BMG group’s objective of “creating unique relationships with its clients through collaboration and partnerships (and) educate the business community it serves beyond revenues and bottom lines,” Al-Ghalayini added.
The annual gathering brings together government officials, decision-makers, and global investors. It is a platform to discuss and explore the latest investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and guide international companies wishing to expand their presence in the Kingdom.
“The Saudi government is having a clear investment agenda when it comes to real estate. It is very important to engage with the British investors and to increase the awareness about the potential of Saudi overall and the opportunities we have within the Saudi economy,” Mohammad Shahin, group CFO at Al-Shair Group, told Arab News.
Among this year’s prominent speakers were Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO and board member of Saudi Venture Capital Company; Abdulaziz Al-Ghifaili, UK international office director for the Ministry of Investment, and Tom Attenborough, the head of International Development at the London Stock Exchange Group.
The forum, titled “Investing for sustainable growth: The Saudi opportunity now and beyond” comes at a crucial moment for Saudi Arabia as it promotes the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision — with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman just announcing his designs for The Line, one of several mega-projects now underway as part of the country’s economic diversification plan.
“The crown prince has a vision, and that is Vision 2030, to open up to the world, to tourists. This means the Kingdom is building a lot of hotels and resorts and (I’ve recently been) speaking to hundreds of restaurants which have been opening every month in Saudi Arabia,” Vittorio Rocchi, CEO at Sitaf Foods, told Arab News.
“So for us it is a great opportunity to grow our family business,” he added, emphasizing how strategic it has been for them to list with Saudi Arabia’s Nomu market.
One of the panels, moderated by Arab News’ Tarek Ali Ahmad, the head of the newspaper’s Research and Studies Unit and its media editor, saw Cevdet Caner, CEO of Aggregate Holdings, and Mahfuz Rahman, partner of BMG Europe, discussing recent geopolitical developments affecting asset allocation models in Europe and around the world.
“Supply chain, inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict have impacted markets and created volatility,” Rahman said during the panel. “But opportunities are there, they are just more sector oriented.”
Caner, however, saw advantages from market downfalls, stating: “I think maybe I’m more bullish than bearish, but I think a lot of investors would dream of making an even bigger killing and wait for the markets to go down further.”
The forum continued with Zahara Malik, CEO and co-founder of asset management company Grosvenor Capital, and Attenborough of the LSE, discussing the opportunity for dual listings of companies operating globally.
Attenborough said that the number of equity listed chairs at the LSE looking at investing in Saudi Arabia was “growing year by year” but that only 200 companies out of the total of 3,800 have stepped into the Kingdom’s market. “This represents a huge opportunity,” he said.
Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Greece signed an agreement to deepen ties in the area of green hydrogen and clean energy on the sidelines of the official visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the Saudi-Greek Investment Forum.
The Crown Prince will also discuss helping the European country establish an electrical interconnection network.
Calling the relationship between both the countries “historical,” the Crown Prince said there are further opportunities that can be finalized during his two-day visit, including linking the electricity grid to south-west Europe, through Greece, to provide the continent with cheaper renewable energy.
“Also, we are working (on)...hydrogen and how to turn Greece as a hub for Europe to hydrogen. That’s a game changer for both of us. Also, we are working (on)...linking the telecommunication grid,” the Crown Prince said in a statement issued by the Greek prime minister's office.
The Crown Prince said he has a lot on the agenda for the talks, citing investment, trade, economic, political, and security issues. He promised he had not come “empty-handed” and his plans would be a “game changer for both countries and also for the whole region.”
He also mentioned a “big item that we cannot announce today” as he talked up the relations between Saudi Arabia and Greece.
The memorandum signed between Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikolaos Georgios Dendias, sets a framework for cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, electrical interconnection, exporting electricity to Greece and Europe, clean hydrogen and its transfer to Europe, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The agreement will also look at working together in the areas of energy efficiency and the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, while adopting the circular economy approach to carbon and technologies to reduce the effects of climate change.
Both countries will also explore the scope of capturing carbon, reusing, transporting and storing the gas, as well as capturing carbon directly from the air.
The two also signed an agreement to promote digital transformation and innovation in the fields of energy, including cyber security, while working to develop qualitative partnerships to localize materials, products and services related to all energy sectors and their associated supply chains and technologies.
The Crown Prince and the Greek Prime Minister also witnessed the signing of the agreement to establish the Saudi-Greek Strategic Partnership Council.
Saudi-Greek Investment Forum
The Saudi-Greek Investment Forum, which started on Wednesday with the participation of ministers, officials and leaders of the private sector from both sides, discussed ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation in various sectors and fields.
The forum’s activities included dialogue sessions to discuss a number of topics, including communications, transport, logistics and energy, in addition to a signing ceremony for a number of memorandum of understanding between the two sides in various fields.
The #SaudiGreekInvestmentMeeting launches today in Athens Their Excellencies, officials and leaders of the private sector from both countries will meet to review and discuss key ways to enhance investment and economic cooperation across thriving sectors. pic.twitter.com/Na5md9BCD9
A strategic partnership was announced between the Saudi and Greek private sectors on the sidelines of the Crown Prince's visit to build a data cable project linking the East to the West.
This cable will ensure the smooth digital supply of data worldwide at a time when the data traffic is growing by more than 30 percent, SPA said.
This comes through the leadership of the Saudi Telecom Co. on the submarine cable project in partnership with the Greek Telecom Co., the General Energy Co. of Greece and the Cyprus Telecom Co.
STC Group announced that its subsidiary MENA Hub will cooperate with the Greek telecom firm TSSA to build a data corridor that extends from the Kingdom to Europe through a modern, high-capacity network of terrestrial optical fibers under the sea and will connect Europe with Asia.
The project aims to position the two countries as an eastern digital station for Europe to reach the Middle East, the continents of Africa and Asia.
Once completed, the project will also contribute to accelerating the growth of the global digital economy, which is estimated to reach $15 trillion, reported SPA. The project will also contribute to supporting new industries and emerging markets based on innovative business models.