Jennifer Lopez sets trends with Arab designs on honeymoon 

Jennifer Lopez sets trends with Arab designs on honeymoon 
US superstar Jennifer Lopez married actor Ben Affleck in July. (File/ AFP)
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Jennifer Lopez sets trends with Arab designs on honeymoon 

Jennifer Lopez sets trends with Arab designs on honeymoon 
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: US superstar Jennifer Lopez has been setting trends with her honeymoon looks this week — and championed one Arab designer in the process.  

The singer and actress tied the knot with actor Ben Affleck on July 17 in Las Vegas after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together.

The pair are spending their honeymoon in Paris, where Lopez has been spotted multiple times in shoes by Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen.   

The “Marry Me” actress, who celebrated her 53rd birthday this week, was seen strolling past the Louvre Museum in Paris wearing a hot pink dress which she paired with Wazen’s Antigone platforms that are nude and feature clear-strap detailing. 

The heels are 15cm high and are made from nappa leather. 

The founder of JLo Beauty wore the same shoes to one of the couple’s first dinner dates on their honeymoon at Le Matignon restaurant, which faces the gardens of France’s Marigny Theater. 

She paired the heels with a red flowy dress and had her hair tied back in a high bun.  

The Lebanese shoemaker’s platforms seem to be popular as Lopez also owns a pair of Wazen’s Antigone PVCs in black. 

She wore the dark shoes, which she paired with a black dress by Italian label Forte Forte, during a dinner date at Manko restaurant. 

The “Jenny from the Block” singer also wore the black pair last year during her 52nd birthday which she celebrated on a yacht with Affleck.

The Lebanese fashion label took to Instagram to share some of the star’s honeymoon looks. “Spending our days with #Bennifer in Paris. Don’t we just love seeing @jlo in love and wearing her Antigone PVCs!? We’re wishing you the best happy birthday @jlo,” the label wrote on Instagram. 

Lopez is not the only celebrity fan of Wazen’s Antigone heels. 

US actress Megan Fox also wore the Beirut-based shoemaker’s platforms to the premiere of her latest movie “Good Mourning” in May. 

Since launching in 2013, the label’s strappy sandals and stilettos have made their way onto the pedicured toes of A-listers and It-girls across the globe, including Beyonce, Hailey Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Addison Rae, who have all championed Wazen’s creations.

The new bride has an affinity for Arab designers. In fact, one of her wedding gowns was designed by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad, whom she has worked with on a number of occasions.

