You are here

  • Home
  • Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece
CP Greece France
CP Greece France

Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece

Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece
Saudi Arabia and Greece look to deepen ties in the area of green hydrogen and clean energy during the official visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7xxg

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece

Green hydrogen gets a push during Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Greece
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Greece signed an agreement to deepen ties in the area of green hydrogen and clean energy on the sidelines of the official visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the Saudi-Greek Investment Forum.

The Crown Prince will also discuss helping the European country establish an electrical interconnection network.

Calling the relationship between both the countries “historical,” the Crown Prince said there are further opportunities that can be finalized during his two-day visit, including linking the electricity grid to south-west Europe, through Greece, to provide the continent with cheaper renewable energy.

“Also, we are working (on)...hydrogen and how to turn Greece as a hub for Europe to hydrogen. That’s a game changer for both of us. Also, we are working (on)...linking the telecommunication grid,” the Crown Prince said in a statement issued by the Greek prime minister's office.

The Crown Prince said he has a lot on the agenda for the talks, citing investment, trade, economic, political, and security issues. He promised he had not come “empty-handed” and his plans would be a “game changer for both countries and also for the whole region.”

He also mentioned a “big item that we cannot announce today” as he talked up the relations between Saudi Arabia and Greece.




A memorandum was signed between Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikolaos Georgios Dendias. (SPA)

The memorandum signed between Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nikolaos Georgios Dendias, sets a framework for cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, electrical interconnection, exporting electricity to Greece and Europe, clean hydrogen and its transfer to Europe, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement will also look at working together in the areas of energy efficiency and the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, while adopting the circular economy approach to carbon and technologies to reduce the effects of climate change.

Both countries will also explore the scope of capturing carbon, reusing, transporting and storing the gas, as well as capturing carbon directly from the air.

The two also signed an agreement to promote digital transformation and innovation in the fields of energy, including cyber security, while working to develop qualitative partnerships to localize materials, products and services related to all energy sectors and their associated supply chains and technologies.

The Crown Prince and the Greek Prime Minister also witnessed the signing of the agreement to establish the Saudi-Greek Strategic Partnership Council.

Connecting East to West

A strategic partnership was announced between the Saudi and Greek private sectors on the sidelines of the Crown Prince's visit to build a data cable project linking the East to the West.

This cable will ensure the smooth digital supply of data worldwide at a time when the data traffic is growing by more than 30 percent, SPA said.

This comes through the leadership of the Saudi Telecom Co. on the submarine cable project in partnership with the Greek Telecom Co., the General Energy Co. of Greece and the Cyprus Telecom Co.

STC Group announced that its subsidiary MENA Hub will cooperate with the Greek telecom firm TSSA to build a data corridor that extends from the Kingdom to Europe through a modern, high-capacity network of terrestrial optical fibers under the sea and will connect Europe with Asia.

The project aims to position the two countries as an eastern digital station for Europe to reach the Middle East, the continents of Africa and Asia. 

Once completed, the project will also contribute to accelerating the growth of the global digital economy, which is estimated to reach $15 trillion, reported SPA. The project will also contribute to supporting new industries and emerging markets based on innovative business models.

Topics: CP Greece France

Related

Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum photos
World
Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum
Saudi crown prince holds talks with Greek PM on official visit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince holds talks with Greek PM on official visit

MENA Project Tracker — RCJY synthetic rubber deal; Lebanon's $150m wheat loan; ADNOC $2bn Hail and Gasha project

MENA Project Tracker — RCJY synthetic rubber deal; Lebanon's $150m wheat loan; ADNOC $2bn Hail and Gasha project
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker — RCJY synthetic rubber deal; Lebanon's $150m wheat loan; ADNOC $2bn Hail and Gasha project

MENA Project Tracker — RCJY synthetic rubber deal; Lebanon's $150m wheat loan; ADNOC $2bn Hail and Gasha project
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh: The Royal Commission of Jubail and Yanbu has finalized its deal with the $50 million-valued Mitchell Rapper Arabia Co. to supply land for manufacturing of synthetic rubber components in Yanbu.

This was one of 13 contracts signed during US President Joe Biden’s visits to the Kingdom, disclosed Steven Luttenschlager, Mitchell Rapper Arabia’s chairman and CEO.

The factory is to start operating by 2024; whereafter, it will engineer and supply rubber products such as tires, belts, hoses, and other materials to different industries, he added.

Additionally, the project is expected to add up to 250 jobs in management, engineering, and technology, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

 Lebanon secures $150m loans for wheat imports

The Lebanese parliament has signed a $150 million loan deal with The World Bank to secure its wheat imports for the next six to nine months.

This decision came after three years of bread shortages in Lebanon caused by economic turmoil, and more recently the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Previously, 80 percent of Lebanon’s wheat supply was imported from Ukraine, and 15 percent from Russia, according to MEED.

The country expects that Ukrainian wheat imports will resume back to normal levels.

“Ukraine will allocate a specific line of shipment for Lebanon so we can get all the wheat we need on a weekly basis,” said Economy Minister Amin Salam.

Adnoc grants $2bn Hail & Ghasha to subsidiary

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has selected its subsidiary ADNOC Drilling for the development of two contracts in the $2 billion Hail and Ghasha offshore sour gas field project.

The project’s finances are broken down into two, where $1.3 billion will be invested in drilling services and fluids, and the remaining $711 million in the provision of four island drilling units, reported MEED.

“The Hail and Ghasha development project is part of the Ghasha concession which is the world’s largest offshore sour gas development and a key component of ADNOC’s integrated gas master plan,” ADNOC stated. 

Topics: MENA project tracker

Related

MENA Project Tracker — JCDC, Cruise Saudi sign MOU; Bids on $400m plan; Interest in BRT project
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — JCDC, Cruise Saudi sign MOU; Bids on $400m plan; Interest in BRT project
MENA Project Tracker — NMDC achieves $110m in profits; Alpago auctions off Framed Allure Villa; Al Hamra begins Falcon Island’s second phase
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — NMDC achieves $110m in profits; Alpago auctions off Framed Allure Villa; Al Hamra begins Falcon Island’s second phase

Regional Domino’s Pizza operator Alamar IPO raises $226m from retail investors

Regional Domino’s Pizza operator Alamar IPO raises $226m from retail investors
Updated 9 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Regional Domino’s Pizza operator Alamar IPO raises $226m from retail investors

Regional Domino’s Pizza operator Alamar IPO raises $226m from retail investors
Updated 9 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Alamar Foods has concluded its initial public offering’s retail subscription, raising SR847 million ($226 million).

The fast food franchiser's offering was 6.9 times covered after offering over one million shares to retail investors, the IPO financial advisor reported to the bourse.

The share offer price was set at SR115, HSBC Saudi Arabia revealed in the statement.

Alamar is a Saudi-based operator of two globally recognized restaurant brands, Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Alamar operates stores in 11 Middle Eastern, North African, and Pakistani countries.

Topics: Alamar Food

Related

Saudi Alamar fast food chain franchiser sets final offer price at $30.64 
Business & Economy
Saudi Alamar fast food chain franchiser sets final offer price at $30.64 
Saudi fast food chain operator Alamar records 20% growth in sales as outlets surpass 560
Business & Economy
Saudi fast food chain operator Alamar records 20% growth in sales as outlets surpass 560

India In-Focus — Shares rise; Wheat prices hit record high; Google Maps launches India Street View

India In-Focus — Shares rise; Wheat prices hit record high; Google Maps launches India Street View
Updated 37 min 23 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares rise; Wheat prices hit record high; Google Maps launches India Street View

India In-Focus — Shares rise; Wheat prices hit record high; Google Maps launches India Street View
Updated 37 min 23 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares rebounded on Wednesday after a shaky start to the week, closing 1 percent higher, as Bajaj Finance and engineering major Larsen & Toubro advanced on better-than-expected earnings, offsetting investor worries ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.96 percent higher at 16,641.8, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.99 percent to 55,816.32. The indexes have risen over 5 percent each so far this month as crude prices dropped, easing inflation fears.

In Mumbai, non-bank lender Bajaj Finance climbed 2.1 percent to its highest in nearly three months after reporting a better-than-expected jump in quarterly profit.

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro jumped 2.6 percent to its highest since mid-April after beating profit estimates. 

Wheat prices jump

Indian wheat prices jumped to a record high, despite a ban on exports, amid strong demand and dwindling supply from a crop damaged by heatwave.

Local wheat prices jumped to a record 23,547 rupees ($294.72) per ton on Wednesday. That was up nearly 12 percent from recent lows that followed the government’s surprise ban on exports on May 14.

Supplies in grain markets were much lower this year than normal, showing that 2022 production had dropped far more than the government had estimated, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

India, the world’s second-biggest wheat producer, harvested 109.59 million tons in 2021. The government estimated less output this year because of a heatwave in March and April.

Maruti Suzuki feels squeeze as costs hit India’s top carmaker

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the country’s top carmaker, said on Wednesday that rising raw material costs had eaten into its margins despite more sales at higher prices, hurting quarterly profit, which came in below analyst estimates.

Maruti recorded a profit of 10.13 billion rupees for the quarter that ended on June 30, compared with 4.41 billion rupees a year ago when production was hampered by COVID-19-related disruptions. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 15.95 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

“The increase in prices of commodities adversely impacted the operating profit of the company  and was forced to increase prices of vehicles to partially offset this impact,” Maruti said in a statement.

Maruti, majority-owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. increased prices six times from January 2021 to June 2022, while cutting back on discounts as demand rebounded from pandemic lows.

Google Maps launches Street View in India after 11-year wait

Alphabet Inc’s Google Maps on Wednesday launched its panoramic Street View service in 10 Indian cities, in partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys, 11 years after a first attempt that ran into regulatory troubles.

The feature, which offers 360-degree views of streets around the world using photos taken by cruising vehicles, has faced privacy complaints and regulatory scrutiny in many countries.

The Indian launch comes after Google was denied permission at least twice in the last decade by the government over security concerns.

Company executives said on Wednesday it was able to meet the regulatory requirements thanks to a new geospatial policy from India last year, which allows foreign map operators to provide panoramic imagery by licensing the data from local partners.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: India In-Focus wheat google maps

Related

India In-Focus — Indian shares slip; Infosys misses profit estimates
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Indian shares slip; Infosys misses profit estimates
India In-Focus — Reliance Industries profit surges; Budget carrier Akasa opens bookings
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Reliance Industries profit surges; Budget carrier Akasa opens bookings

Riyadh’s new housing units increased by 37% during June 

Riyadh’s new housing units increased by 37% during June 
Updated 46 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Riyadh’s new housing units increased by 37% during June 

Riyadh’s new housing units increased by 37% during June 
Updated 46 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of new housing units in Riyadh has increased by 37 percent during June 2022, compared to the same period last year. 

This brings the total number of housing units in the city to 4,826, Saudi Press Agency reported citing a report issued by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

This comes as the ministry seeks to meet the increasing housing demand from Saudi families by providing more housing options and solutions through the Sakani program. 

The program is run by the Ministry of Housing and the Saudi Real Estate Development Fund to allocate fully constructed and planned housing units across Saudi Arabia.

This comes in line with Saudi Vision 2030 of raising the proportion of housing ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030.

Topics: Riyadh Saudi Housing

Saudi Dallah Health shares rise 2%, reaching all-time high

Saudi Dallah Health shares rise 2%, reaching all-time high
Updated 50 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Dallah Health shares rise 2%, reaching all-time high

Saudi Dallah Health shares rise 2%, reaching all-time high
Updated 50 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dallah Healthcare Co.'s shares jumped 2 percent on Wednesday after the market opened, reaching their highest price since listing.

Dallah stock rose to SR123.6 ($33), up from SR119.4 at the closing bell the previous day.

The stock price later retreated to SR121 at the closing bell of Wednesday.

The Saudi firm, which operates a number of private hospitals and medical centers throughout the Kingdom, manufactures medical devices and pharmaceuticals, besides providing management and support services.

It was founded in 1994 and listed on the Saudi Exchange in December 2012.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Healthcare TASI stock shares

Related

Dallah Health ups stake in IMC by $190m in bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah
Business & Economy
Dallah Health ups stake in IMC by $190m in bid to expand its footprint in Jeddah
Exclusive Saudi Dallah Health widens presence and more than doubles occupancy since 2012 listing graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Dallah Health widens presence and more than doubles occupancy since 2012 listing

Latest updates

World’s richest family loses $11.4bn after Walmart slash earnings outlook
World’s richest family loses $11.4bn after Walmart slash earnings outlook
China In-Focus — Central Bank’s daily cash injection falls; Industrial profits rebound; Q2 smartphone sales fall 
China In-Focus — Central Bank’s daily cash injection falls; Industrial profits rebound; Q2 smartphone sales fall 
KSA to host world’s premier organic fair in November
KSA to host world’s premier organic fair in November
EU urges intensified effort to combat monkeypox
EU urges intensified effort to combat monkeypox
MENA Project Tracker — RCJY synthetic rubber deal; Lebanon’s $150m wheat loan
MENA Project Tracker — RCJY synthetic rubber deal; Lebanon’s $150m wheat loan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.