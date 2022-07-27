You are here

Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum

Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum
The crown prince attended the signing of a MoU at the Acropolis. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum
The crown prince attended the signing of a MoU at the Acropolis. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum
The crown prince is visiting Greece and France, where he will discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields with both countries. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince attends signing of cultural MoU with Greece at Acropolis Museum
The crown prince attended the signing of a MoU at the Acropolis. (SPA)
Updated 27 July 2022
  • The crown prince is visiting Greece and France
Updated 27 July 2022
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Kingdom and Greece, for cooperation in the cultural field.

The signing ceremony took place at the Acropolis Museum in Athens on Tuesday night, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.




(SPA)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis then hosted a dinner at the Acropolis Museum in honor of the crown prince’s visit, SPA added.




(SPA)

The crown prince, accompanied by Mitsotakis, was also given a tour of the museum and the Acropolis site – including the Erechtheion, the Belvadere, the Parthenon, the Theatre of Dionysus, and the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus theatre.

The crown prince is visiting Greece and France, where he will discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields with both countries. He will also discuss issues of common interest.

UK Defense Ministry offers independent inquiry into handling of SAS killing claims

UK Defense Ministry offers independent inquiry into handling of SAS killing claims
Updated 27 July 2022
UK Defense Ministry offers independent inquiry into handling of SAS killing claims

UK Defense Ministry offers independent inquiry into handling of SAS killing claims
  • Court filings show Royal Military Police officer tasked with probe was ‘close friend’ of SAS officer
  • Deputy faced ‘political pressure’ to avoid investigating elite unit, court hears
Updated 27 July 2022
LONDON: The UK Defense Ministry has offered to launch an independent inquiry into its handling of claims that Britain’s elite Special Air Service killed unarmed civilians during the war in Afghanistan, BBC News reported.

Amid a legal case brought against Defense Minister Ben Wallace, court filings suggest that there were significant flaws in the ministry’s initial investigation, led by the Royal Military Police.

The RMP investigated allegations that a single SAS unit in 2010-2011 unlawfully executed 54 Afghans.

But documents show that the senior officer in charge of the RMP probe, Brig. David Neal, was suspected of attempting to shut down investigations.

Neal was reportedly a “close friend” of the SAS officer in charge of the unit at the center of the claims.

The RMP official allegedly shut down investigations into eight separate cases of potential unlawful execution.

Neal’s deputy claimed, according to court documents, that he was placed under “political pressure” to avoid progressing investigations into senior SAS members involved in the unit.

The Defense Ministry’s legal chief, Peter Ryan, said in 2020 that the SAS’ explanations over the killings were “highly questionable, if not actually implausible.”

He warned that the RMP investigation was “unduly narrowly focused given the strength of insider concerns.

“Only a proportion of the large-scale shooting incidents over the six-month period in 2010-2011 were investigated in any detail.

“And there have been no investigations of earlier special forces deployments, during at least some of which even more Afghans were killed, again with relatively few weapons being recovered.”

Relatives of four men killed in a 2011 raid in Afghanistan reject the findings of the RMP probe and are engaged in a legal case against Wallace.

The ministry’s proposed new investigation into the way the allegations were handled would be led by a senior judge.

It would only examine the handling of the subsequent claims, however, as opposed to the legality of the killings, the ministry said, noting that the initial investigation had failed to find grounds for prosecution.

If prior investigations are found to be flawed, it could pave the way for the reopening of an investigation into the killings.

John Healey, UK shadow defense secretary, said that the proposed fresh inquiry was a “welcome first step.”

He added: “Australian special forces were investigated fully by a properly resourced inquiry backed by privacy and military expertise. There is no reason why this shouldn’t be possible in Britain.”

However, Tessa Gregory, who is representing an Afghan family in the case against Wallace, described the ministry’s proposed review as “so limited in what it can look at that it cannot bring the truth to light.

“Our clients desperately need answers to why their loved ones died and any investigation must fearlessly examine the underlying allegations of extrajudicial killings.”

A Defense Ministry spokesperson said: “The defense minister has decided to propose an independent review to be led by a senior judge into issues arising from the handling of allegations of misconduct that are the subject of these proceedings.

“The review will consider what lessons can be learned and make any recommendations for the future.”

Strong quake kills at least 4, injures dozens in northern Philippines

Strong quake kills at least 4, injures dozens in northern Philippines
Updated 27 July 2022
Strong quake kills at least 4, injures dozens in northern Philippines

Strong quake kills at least 4, injures dozens in northern Philippines
  • The 7-magnitude quake was centered in the hard-hit province of Abra in a mountainous area
  • Many houses and buildings had cracked walls, including some that collapsed in Abra, where new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office less than a month ago
Updated 27 July 2022
MANILA: A strong earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines in Wednesday, killing at least four people and injuring dozens. In the capital, hospital patients were evacuated and terrified people rushed outdoors.
The 7-magnitude quake was centered in a mountainous area of Abra province, said Renato Solidum, the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, who described the midmorning shaking as a major earthquake.
“The ground shook like I was on a swing and the lights suddenly went out. We rushed out of the office, and I heard screams and some of my companions were in tears,” said Michael Brillantes, a safety officer of the Abra town of Lagangilang, near the epicenter.
“It was the most powerful quake I’ve felt and I thought the ground would open up,” Brillantes told The Associated Press by cellphone.
At least four people died mostly in collapsed structures, including a villager hit by falling cement slabs in his house in Abra, where at least 25 others were injured. In Benguet province, a worker was pinned to death after a small building that was under construction collapsed in the strawberry-growing mountain town of La Trinidad.
Many houses and buildings had cracked walls, including some that collapsed in Abra, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office less than a month ago, planned to travel Thursday to meet victims and local officials.
Marcos Jr. told a news conference he was in his office at the riverside Malacanang presidential palace complex when the chandeliers began swaying and making clanking sounds. “It was very strong,” he said of the ground shaking.
In a chilling near-death experience, Filipino photojournalist Harley Palangchao and companions were traveling downhill in two vans in Mountain Province when they suddenly heard thunder-like thuds and saw an avalanche of boulders as big as cars raining down just ahead of them from a towering mountain.
Amid screams of his companions in their van to “back up, back up!” the 44-year-old father of three raised his camera in the front seat and snapped what he feared could be the final pictures of his life. The van in front of them was grazed by a boulder, injuring one, but he and others in the second van drove backward fast enough and escaped unscathed.
“I was thinking there should be at least a record if something happened to us,” Palangchao told the AP. “It was a horrific experience.”
The Red Cross issued a picture of a three-story building precariously leaning toward a debris-covered road in Abra. A video taken by a panicking witness showed parts of an old stone church tower peeling off and falling in a cloud of dust on a hilltop.
Patients, some in wheelchairs, and medical personnel were evacuated from at least two hospitals in Manila, about 300 kilometers (200 miles) south of Lagangilang, but were later told to return after engineers found only a few minor cracks on walls.

The quake’s strength was lowered from the initial 7.3 magnitude after further analysis. The quake was set off by movement in a local fault at a depth of 17 kilometers (10 miles), the institute said, adding it expected damage and more aftershocks.
The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s earthquakes occur. It is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.
A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.

Singapore extends visa for Sri Lanka’s former president

Singapore extends visa for Sri Lanka’s former president
Updated 27 July 2022
Singapore extends visa for Sri Lanka’s former president

Singapore extends visa for Sri Lanka’s former president
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his country on July 13, after his official residence was stormed by thousands of protesters
Updated 27 July 2022
SINGAPORE: Singapore has extended a short-stay visa for Sri Lanka’s deposed president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, local media in the city-state reported on Wednesday.
Rajapaksa fled his country on July 13, after his official residence was stormed by thousands of protesters who had demonstrated for months against the island nation’s painful economic crisis.
He first escaped to the Maldives in a military plane and traveled on to Singapore, where he has been staying on a short-term visit pass since July 14.
Rajapaksa’s 14-day visit pass has been extended, allowing him to stay until August 11, the Straits Times newspaper reported Wednesday, without citing a source.
Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The former president was allowed to enter Singapore on a “private visit” and did not seek asylum, authorities said previously.
Sri Lanka’s cabinet spokesperson Bandula Gunawardena told reporters in Colombo on Tuesday that Rajapaksa is not in hiding and is expected to return to his country, but added that the government has not been informed about his travel plans.
“He is not in hiding and my understanding is that he will return, but if there is anything to the contrary, the state authorities will inform him and ensure that there is no danger for the ex-president,” he said.
Protesters blamed Rajapaksa’s government for mismanaging the country’s finances, with the island nation defaulting on its $51 billion debt and unable to afford to import even the most basic necessities.
The country of 22 million people has suffered through months of lengthy blackouts, acute food and fuel shortages and galloping inflation in its most severe economic downturn since gaining independence.

Amnesty: Taliban crackdown on rights is ‘suffocating’ women

Amnesty: Taliban crackdown on rights is ‘suffocating’ women
Among them were women who were detained for protests and described torture at the hands of their Taliban guards. (AP)
Updated 27 July 2022
Amnesty: Taliban crackdown on rights is ‘suffocating’ women

Amnesty: Taliban crackdown on rights is ‘suffocating’ women
  • The Taliban have banned girls from attending school from seventh grade, imposed all-covering dress that leaves only the eyes visible and restricted women’s access to work
  • They have also decimated protections for those suffering domestic violence, detained women and girls for minor violations and contributed to a surge in child marriages
Updated 27 July 2022
ISLAMABAD: The lives of Afghan women and girls are being destroyed by a “suffocating” crackdown by the Taliban since they took power nearly a year ago, Amnesty International said in a report released Wednesday.
After they captured the capital, Kabul, in August 2021 and ousted the internationally backed government, the Taliban presented themselves as having moderated since their first time in power, in the 1990s. Initially, Taliban officials spoke of allowing women to continue to work and girls to continue their education.
Instead, they have banned girls from attending school from seventh grade, imposed all-covering dress that leaves only the eyes visible and restricted women’s access to work.
Amnesty said the Taliban have also decimated protections for those suffering domestic violence, detained women and girls for minor violations and contributed to a surge in child marriages. The report also documented torture and abuse of women arrested by the Taliban for protesting against restrictions.
“Taken together, these policies form a system of repression that discriminates against women and girls in almost every aspect of their lives,” the report said. “This suffocating crackdown against Afghanistan’s female population is increasing day by day.”
The group’s researchers visited Afghanistan in March as part of a nine-month-long investigation conducted from September 2021 to June 2022. They interviewed 90 women and 11 girls, between 14 and 74 years-old, across Afghanistan.
Among them were women who were detained for protests and described torture at the hands of their Taliban guards, including beatings and threats to kill them or their families.

Among them were women who were detained for protests and described torture at the hands of their Taliban guards. (File/AFP)


One university student who was detained said she was electrically shocked on her shoulder, face, neck and elsewhere, while the Taliban shouted insults at her. One held a gun at her and told her, “I will kill you, and no one will be able to find your body.”
Another woman told Amnesty that the guards beat her and other women on the breasts and between the legs, “so that we couldn’t show the world.” She said one told her, “I can kill you right now, and no one would say anything.”
The report said rates of child, early and forced marriage in Afghanistan are surging under Taliban rule.
The increase is fueled by Afghanistan’s economic and humanitarian crisis and the lack of educational and job prospects for women and girls, it said. The report said it also documented cases of forced marriages of women and girls to Taliban members — under pressure by the Taliban member or by the women’s families.
One woman from a central province of Afghanistan told Amnesty that the economic collapse compelled her to marry off her 13-year-old daughter to a 30-year-old neighbor in exchange for 60,000 Afghanis (around $670). She said she felt relieved because her daughter “won’t be hungry anymore.”
She said she was also considering the same for her 10-year-old daughter but was holding off in hopes the girl could get an education and eventually secure a job to support the family. “Of course, if they don’t open the school, I will have to marry her off,” she added.
“You have a patriarchal government, war, poverty, drought, girls out of school. With all of these factors combined … we knew child marriage was going to go through the roof,” said Stephanie Sinclair, director of Too Young to Wed, who was quoted in the report.
The Taliban seized Kabul as US and NATO forces were withdrawing from Afghanistan, ending a nearly 20-year war against the Taliban’s insurgency. The world has refused to recognize the Taliban’s rule, demanding it respect human rights and show tolerance for other groups. The US and its allies have cut off billions in development funds that kept the government afloat, as well as froze billions in Afghan national assets.
This sent the already shattered economy into freefall, increasing poverty dramatically and creating one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Millions, struggling to feed their families, are kept alive by a massive UN-led relief effort.
Amnesty called on the international community to take action to protect Afghan women and girls.
“Less than one year after the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, their draconian policies are depriving millions of women and girls of their right to lead safe, free and fulfilling lives,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty secretary general.
“If the international community fails to act, it will be abandoning women and girls in Afghanistan, and undermining human rights everywhere,” she said.

Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time

Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time
Updated 27 July 2022
Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time

Japan to join ‘Garuda Shield’ military drills for first time
  • Japan’s involvement comes as Washington and its regional allies step up efforts to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region
Updated 27 July 2022
TOKYO: Japanese defense forces will participate for the first time in military exercises in Indonesia next month alongside the United States and Australia, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday after talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
Japan’s involvement comes as Washington and its regional allies step up efforts to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.
Japan has recently been putting heavy diplomatic emphasis on maintaining a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” and Kishida visited the region, including Indonesia, earlier this year.
The meeting between Kishida and Jokowi, as he is popularly known, came a day after the Indonesian president made a rare visit to China for a summit with President Xi Jinping in which the two pledged to scale up trade and expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture and food security.
“Indonesia shares fundamental values with us as well as strategic goals, it is a strategic partner,” Kishida told a news conference after the two met.
He said Japan’s Self-Defense Forces will take part in the Garuda Shield joint military exercises to be held in Indonesia from Aug. 1 with the United States, Australia and others. It will be the first time that Japan has participated.
The annual exercises, typically between Indonesia and the United States, will be “significantly larger in scope and scale” than in previous years, the United States has said.
Japan also would loan the Indonesian government 43.6 billion yen ($318 million) for infrastructure projects and disaster prevention, Kishida said, along with cooperating in areas including energy.
In his remarks, Jokowi emphasised practical aspects of bilateral ties and mentioned that the two nations had agreed to changes in an Indonesia-Japan economic partnership agreement to be signed later this year, although he did not specify details.
Renegotiations on the agreement, concluded in 2007, are aimed at expanding access to Japanese markets and reducing tariffs.
“I ask for Japan to support the reduction of tariffs on some products such as tuna, bananas, pineapple, and market access to mango products,” Jokowi said.
Indonesia’s imports from Japan totalled $9.2 billion in 2020, while its exports to Japan stood at $14.5 billion, according to IMF data compiled by Refinitiv.
Indonesia’s economics ministry said on Wednesday that Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. plans to invest 27.1 trillion rupiah ($1.8 billion) in Indonesia in the next five years to produce electric vehicles.
On Tuesday, Indonesia’s chief economics minister said Mitsubishi Motors Corp. plans to invest about 10 trillion rupiah in Indonesia between 2022 and 2025.
Jokowi will meet Emperor Naruhito later on Wednesday.

