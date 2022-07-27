Envoy: India to invest $700m in Egypt

You are here

India looks forward to pumping additional investments into Egypt amounting to about $700 million in the coming few years. (Shutterstock)
Gobran Mohammed

  • Indian companies are implementing several projects in Egypt, including in renewable energy
  • Ajit Gupte said Indian investments in Egypt currently stand at $3.15 billion
CAIRO: India looks forward to pumping additional investments into Egypt amounting to about $700 million in the coming few years, New Delhi’s ambassador in Cairo has said.
Ajit Gupte told a meeting of Egyptian and Indian businessmen in Cairo that Indian investments in Egypt currently stand at $3.15 billion.
He said Indian companies are implementing a number of important projects in Egypt.
Larsen & Toubro has implemented the Toshka 2 — Wadi Halfa project for the transmission of electricity with a capacity of 220 kilovolts, while Sterling & Wilson has built solar power plants with a total capacity of 250 MW in five projects in Aswan, at a value of $250 million.
Vatek Wabag is currently implementing 10 water treatment projects in Egypt for the benefit of a number of Egyptian institutions, bringing the total number of the company’s projects to 20, according to Gupte.
He invited Indian companies to invest in Egypt and benefit from the various free trade agreements concluded by Egypt with companies and regional trade blocs.
He explained that sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, medical devices, renewable energy projects, fertilizers and construction equipment are potential areas that Indian companies can consider investing in to expand their presence in the world.
He also invited Egyptian companies to consider investing in India, especially in the food industry, information and financial technology, engineering equipment and auto parts.

  • Long queues formed outside many stores with residents waiting impatiently in searing heat for subsidized bundles of bread
  • Some took to social media slamming mafia organizations for selling subsidized flour on the black market and smuggling it to Syria
BEIRUT: Angry citizens on Wednesday stormed bakeries and pastry shops in Lebanon as the country’s food crisis deepened.
Long queues formed outside many stores with residents waiting impatiently in searing heat for subsidized bundles of bread. As stocks and tempers ran short, many people opted to buy other bakery products, some priced at 40,000 Lebanese pounds ($1.5) for 10 thin loaves.
Others vented their frustrations by taking to social media platforms, blaming politicians and bakeries for the problem while slamming mafia organizations for selling subsidized flour on the black market and smuggling it to Syria.
In some places, soldiers were forced to intervene, removing protesters from shops, and defusing heated arguments between queueing customers.
Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam said: “Around 49,000 tons of wheat are expected to arrive in Lebanon by the end of this week. Hopefully the ships will arrive faster. The crisis is the result of flour being stolen from our country.
“A crisis cell headed by the economy ministry will be formed and a new mechanism will be set up for distributing wheat and flour fairly, and prosecuting those creating the crisis.”
Lebanon’s inability to secure US dollars to continue subsidizing medicines, wheat, and fuel, on Wednesday resulted in petrol prices rising by 14,000 Lebanese pounds to reach 617,000 pounds per 20 liters.
Georges Brax, a member of the gas station owners’ syndicate, said: “The central bank used to secure 100 percent of the US dollars needed to import fuel, according to its Sayrafa platform rate. Now it provides only 85 percent. The remaining 15 percent needs to be secured based on the black-market rate.”
Fadi Abu Shakra, a representative of the union for fuel distributors and gas stations in Lebanon, said: “We keep going backward. If the issue is not resolved, I don’t know where we could be heading.”
At its Wednesday meeting, a ministerial committee set up to address the repercussions of the financial crisis on public facilities and headed by caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, reiterated its previous recommendations to meet the demands of public sector employees, who have been on strike for more than a month, pending the approval of the 2022 budget and avoiding any burden on the state treasury.
The committee approved granting additional financial assistance equivalent to the value of a full salary and a daily transportation allowance of 95,000 pounds, provided that employees attended work for a minimum number of days a week.
Members also agreed 4,000 billion pounds to cover hospitalization and medical expenses for the military forces, Ministry of Health employees, and the Cooperative of Civil Servants, as well as 200 billion pounds for the National Social Security Fund, and a contribution of 50 billion pounds to the Lebanese University.
Those failing to turn up for work, without justification, for a period of 15 days, were warned that they would be “considered resigned.”
Caretaker Minister of Finance Youssef Khalil said: “The proposal provides for a daily lump-sum productivity allowance for employees and workers in the public administration, ranging between 150,000 Lebanese pounds and 350,000 pounds per day, provided that the beneficiary is present at least three days a week, every week during official working hours.”
He added: “The ministry drew up a decree in this regard and signed it and transferred it to the PM for it to come into effect.”
Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea urged the country’s leaders to hold presidential elections on time and press ahead in carrying out reforms that would satisfy the World Bank and meet the requirements of the International Monetary Fund.
And she highlighted the importance of securing cheaper and cleaner energy and electricity for schools, hospitals, and factories.

UNITED NATIONS: UN Security Council members have backed Iraq’s demand for a major investigation into a deadly July 20 artillery attack on a tourist area popular with Iraqis in the mountainous Duhok governorate of the Kurdistan region that left at least nine people dead and 23 others wounded.
Backing for the inquiry comes only days after the Security Council unanimously condemned the attack “in the strongest terms.”
However, council members did not mention Turkey during the emergency meeting late on Tuesday that was sought by Iraq and the UAE to discuss the attack.
On the day of the strike, Baghdad summoned Turkey’s ambassador to condemn what it described as a “heinous crime committed by the Turkish troops, which has topped its continuous aggressions on the sovereignty of Iraq and its territories.”
Iraqi lawmakers also reportedly formed a commission to investigate the attack.
Turkey has denied responsibility, and blames the Kurdistan’s Workers’ Party, which it considers a terrorist organization, for the attack. The PKK has been engaged in a long-running guerrilla war in southeast Turkey.
Iraq does not give sanctuary to PKK fighters or its leadership, many of whom take refuge in the mountains where the borders of Iraq, Iran and Turkey meet. Baghdad has repeatedly rejected their presence on its territory.
In April, Turkey began an offensive against the PKK, named Operation Claw Lock, in northern Iraq, invoking Article 51 of the UN Charter, which recognizes a state’s “inherent right of individual or collective self-defense” against attack, without seeking approval from the Iraqi government first.
While the fighting inside Turkey has diminished in ferocity, the Turkish military has continued to cross into Iraq to strike PKK targets.
Turkey’s foreign ministry had described the July 20 attack as targeting “our country’s just and determined stance in the fight against terrorism.”
It urged “Iraqi government officials not to make statements under the influence of the rhetoric and propaganda of the treacherous terrorist organization, and to cooperate in bringing the real perpetrators of this tragic incident to light.”
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein told Arab News after the meeting: “We know who attacked. It is clear to us.”
He said that Security Council members, “almost all of them, mentioned violations of international law, and they talked about aggression. I understand (that they have not mentioned Turkey) because we asked for an investigation. Of course, after the investigation is carried out and the results come out, it will be different.”
Hussein added that although Iraq is certain the Turkish military is responsible for the attack, UNSC members “need more information and I gave them just now the information during the meeting.
“These discussions will continue and we are ready to bring forward more information so (UNSC members) will reach their own decisions and (then) it will be obvious who did this.”
The foreign minister had told the UNSC that his country has “proof” that “this flagrant aggression” was committed by Turkey.
He called for “an international, independent team of inquiry” to look into the attack, and expressed Iraq’s willingness to conduct a joint investigation with Ankara, although he said that the Turks “did not approach us” and “never sent an official letter about an investigation.”
In his remarks to UNSC members, Hussein has called for Turkey’s repeated alleged violations of Iraqi territory and airspace, which he said numbered over 22,000 incidents since 2018, to be added as an item on the UNSC’s regular agenda as the UN body tasked with maintaining international peace and security.
Regular meetings should also work toward Turkey’s withdrawal of its forces, which amount to more than 4,000 troops, from Iraq, Hussein added.
Turkey’s Deputy UN Ambassador Oncu Keceli told the UNSC that Ankara is ready to take all necessary steps “to unveil the truth.”
He accused Iraqi officials of being divided between those who are on the same page with Turkey and others who “chose escalation instead of diplomacy,” starting a misinformation campaign in the hope of driving a wedge between Turkish and Iraqi people.
UN Special Representative and head of the organization’s Assistance Mission in Iraq Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert gave the UNSC a timeline of the events that followed the attack, and stressed the importance that all strikes on Iraqi territory cease.
“Such aggression not only recklessly heightens national and regional tensions, but also causes, as we have seen, grave human tragedies,” she said.
“As I have said many times in past years, Iraq rightfully rejects the notion that it can be treated as an arena for external and regional rivalries — as an arena where neighbors, and any other actor for that matter, routinely, and with impunity, violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

BAGHDAD: Supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr on Wednesday stormed parliament after penetrating the capital’s high-security government Green Zone, protesting against a rival bloc’s nomination for prime minister.
Protesters “stormed the parliament” after initially being stopped by police firing a barrage of tear gas, a security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
State agency INA said on messaging app Telegram that “protesters have entered the parliament building.”
The heavily fortified Green Zone is home to government buildings and diplomatic missions.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi called on the protesters to “immediately withdraw” from the Green Zone.
He warned in a statement that security forces would see to “the protection of state institutions and foreign missions, and prevent any harm to security and order.”
An AFP correspondent in the Green Zone had earlier seen protesters carrying a fellow demonstrator who had been hurt.
Sadr’s bloc won 73 seats in Iraq’s October 2021 election, making it the largest faction in the 329-seat parliament.
But since the vote, talks to form a new government have stalled.
The oil-rich country remains mired in a political and a socioeconomic crisis, despite elevated global oil prices.
The protesters oppose the candidacy of Mohammed Al-Sudani, a former minister and ex-provincial governor, who is the pro-Iran Coordination Framework’s pick for premier.

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit held talks with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Cairo.

They discussed the latest developments in Somalia and the various challenges facing the country, according to the secretary-general’s spokesman.

Aboul Gheit affirmed the Arab League’s readiness to support Somalia in various fields, especially education, health and food security. Somalia is one of the countries most affected by the current drought in the Horn of Africa.

DUBAI: Jordan’s King Abdullah II has met with Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Lapid, in Amman on Wednesday, to discuss Palestine’s participation in regional economic projects. 
 
King Abdullah told Lapid that the creation of a Palestinian state was essential in order to reach lasting peace between Arabs and Israelis, according to a report by Jordanian state news agency Petra. 
 
He also told Israel’s prime minister to build on the discussions held with US President Joe Biden during his visit to the region earlier this month. 
 
The Jordanian king stressed the need to respect both Islamic and Christian holy sites located in Jerusalem and maintain peace in the coming period.
 
During the visit, the two leaders addressed - and offered solutions for - challenges faced in the areas of transport, trade, water and energy.

