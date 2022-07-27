CAIRO: India looks forward to pumping additional investments into Egypt amounting to about $700 million in the coming few years, New Delhi’s ambassador in Cairo has said.
Ajit Gupte told a meeting of Egyptian and Indian businessmen in Cairo that Indian investments in Egypt currently stand at $3.15 billion.
He said Indian companies are implementing a number of important projects in Egypt.
Larsen & Toubro has implemented the Toshka 2 — Wadi Halfa project for the transmission of electricity with a capacity of 220 kilovolts, while Sterling & Wilson has built solar power plants with a total capacity of 250 MW in five projects in Aswan, at a value of $250 million.
Vatek Wabag is currently implementing 10 water treatment projects in Egypt for the benefit of a number of Egyptian institutions, bringing the total number of the company’s projects to 20, according to Gupte.
He invited Indian companies to invest in Egypt and benefit from the various free trade agreements concluded by Egypt with companies and regional trade blocs.
He explained that sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, medical devices, renewable energy projects, fertilizers and construction equipment are potential areas that Indian companies can consider investing in to expand their presence in the world.
He also invited Egyptian companies to consider investing in India, especially in the food industry, information and financial technology, engineering equipment and auto parts.
Envoy: India to invest $700m in Egypt
https://arab.news/r92m2
Envoy: India to invest $700m in Egypt
- Indian companies are implementing several projects in Egypt, including in renewable energy
- Ajit Gupte said Indian investments in Egypt currently stand at $3.15 billion
CAIRO: India looks forward to pumping additional investments into Egypt amounting to about $700 million in the coming few years, New Delhi’s ambassador in Cairo has said.