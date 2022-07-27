You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka extends travel ban on Rajapaksa brothers as ex-president expected to return

Sri Lanka extends travel ban on Rajapaksa brothers as ex-president expected to return

Sri Lanka extends travel ban on Rajapaksa brothers as ex-president expected to return
Sri Lanka’s top court extended on Wednesday a travel ban on ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and ex-finance minister Basil Rajapaksa. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bkayr

Updated 34 sec ago

Sri Lanka extends travel ban on Rajapaksa brothers as ex-president expected to return

Sri Lanka extends travel ban on Rajapaksa brothers as ex-president expected to return
  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled earlier this month to escape months-long popular uprising
  • Protesters have blamed family for mismanaging country’s finances
Updated 34 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s top court extended on Wednesday a travel ban on ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa and ex-finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, as their brother, ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is expected to return after fleeing the crisis-hit country.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives and then Singapore earlier this month to escape a months-long popular uprising over the role his family played in the country’s worst economic meltdown in memory.
He left the country after protesters stormed his home and presidential offices, demanding his resignation. Days later, Rajapaksa’s resignation letter was dispatched from Singapore to Sri Lanka and officially accepted by Parliament on July 15.
It was unclear when the ex-president would return, but Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters on Tuesday night that Rajapaksa “is not in hiding nor in exile.”
Gunawardena said: “He will come soon but I don’t know when.”
As Rajapaksa remains abroad, the Supreme Court extended until Aug. 2 an overseas travel ban on his brothers.
The court said in a statement that the order was issued following a petition “requesting the court to issue an order for an investigation against the people responsible for the current economic crisis.”
Protests flared up on the island nation of 22 million people in March and have spread across the country as people struggle with daily power cuts and shortages of basic commodities such as fuel, food and medicines.
Sri Lanka has run out of foreign currency reserves, leaving it unable to pay for imports. In May, the country officially defaulted on its debt.
Protesters have blamed the Rajapaksas, Sri Lanka’s most powerful political family, for mismanagement of the country’s finances.
The political dynasty began with Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was president from 2005-2015. His three brothers were also involved in politics at that time. Gotabaya led the defense ministry, Chamal — the eldest of Rajapaksa siblings — was speaker of parliament, while the youngest sibling, Basil, was a cabinet minister.
After Mahinda’s presidential term ended, he was absent from the top leadership for three years until becoming prime minister in 2018.
When Gotabaya won the presidency in 2019, the family’s grip on power strengthened: Chamal Rajapaksa was soon named minister of irrigation and state minister of home affairs, and of national security and disaster management, while Basil was appointed finance minister. Mahinda’s son, Namal Rajapaksa, became minister of youth and sports.
Though the Rajapaksas have all resigned from government over the past few months amid mounting demonstrations, protesters continue to demand investigations into the family’s role in the economic crisis.
After his resignation, Gotabaya Rajapaksa no longer enjoys immunity from prosecution, but many people remain skeptical of the new government’s willingness to investigate the former leaders.
Sri Lanka’s new president Ranil Wickremesinghe, a Rajapaksa ally, last week appointed a Cabinet comprising the same politicians that served under the former president.
 

Topics: Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa Basil Rajapaksa

Related

An army soldier soldier stands guard outside the parliament building in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 16, 2022. (AP)
World
Sri Lanka begins process of electing new president after Rajapaksa quits
Demonstrators celebrate in Colombo after resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Reuters)
World
Sri Lanka’s most powerful political dynasty ends as Rajapaksa quits

Prime Minister Kishida considers visiting Saudi Arabia in August

Prime Minister Kishida considers visiting Saudi Arabia in August
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News Japan

Prime Minister Kishida considers visiting Saudi Arabia in August

Prime Minister Kishida considers visiting Saudi Arabia in August
  • Kishida plans to attend the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Tunisia
  • After that, he will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio is considering visiting Saudi Arabia in late August “to request an increase in crude oil production in light of the soaring energy prices associated with the prolonged crisis in Ukraine,” Japanese officials said.
Kishida plans to attend the 8th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8) in Tunisia on August 27th and 28th.
After that, he will visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar, according to the officials.
The visit comes while China and Russia try strengthening relations with oil-producing countries in the Middle East. US President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia this month.
Prime Minister Kishida also met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who visited Japan on July 19, and asked for cooperation in stabilizing the crude oil market.
Japan depends heavily on oil from the Gulf states to generate energy. Saudi Arabia and the UAE provide about 75 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs.
 

Topics: Japan Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Saudi Arabia

Related

Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed
World
Japan’s Fumio Kishida says he may act as foreign minister until new cabinet is formed
Minister Al-Jubeir, Ambassador Fumio review Saudi-Japan ties
Saudi Arabia
Minister Al-Jubeir, Ambassador Fumio review Saudi-Japan ties

Police in Bangladesh investigate ‘food poisoning’ deaths of British father and son

Police in Bangladesh investigate ‘food poisoning’ deaths of British father and son
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Police in Bangladesh investigate ‘food poisoning’ deaths of British father and son

Police in Bangladesh investigate ‘food poisoning’ deaths of British father and son
  • Rofikul and Mahiqul Islam were on family holiday in South Asian country
  • Wife and two other children are in intensive care
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Police in Bangladesh are investigating the deaths of a British father and son while on holiday in the South Asian country, the BBC reported.

Rofikul Islam, 51, and his son Mahiqul, 16, were initially thought to have died from food poisoning but the authorities are now considering other possibilities, the report said.

According to Bangladeshi Police, Islam was staying with his wife Husnara, 45, and two other children — Sadiqul, 24 and Samira, 20 — in a flat near the northeastern city of Sylhet.

The family, from the Riverside area of Cardiff, was on a two-month visit to Bangladesh, local police said.

Police superintendent Farid Uddin said the five were all sleeping in the same room on Monday night. When they failed to stir the following morning, their relatives raised the alarm at about 10 a.m.

Police officers broke into the building and found Islam and his son dead. His wife and two older children were taken to hospital. Uddin said the three survivors were in intensive care but had shown signs of improvement.

Post mortem examinations had been carried out but it could take up to five days to get the results, he said.

Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, assistant secretary of the Bangladeshi Association in Cardiff, said the news of the deaths had left everybody “so shocked.”

“It’s summer holidays and a lot of British-Bangladeshi people are in Bangladesh right now, especially in Sylhet, Osmani Nagar and Tajpur, the place where this incident happened.

“It will never be forgotten by us. We are praying for his soul.”

Muhibur Islam, from Jalalia Mosque and Islamic education center, added: “The whole community itself is in shock of a well-known family, very well known in the area over the years.

“It’s just disbelief. Absolute disbelief, that’s what it is."

 

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Update Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed Ukraine cargo in Greece: says Amman
World
Bangladesh, not Jordan, was final stop of crashed Ukraine cargo in Greece: says Amman
Without land, Bangladesh’s Manta people live — and die — on boats
World
Without land, Bangladesh’s Manta people live — and die — on boats

EU urges intensified effort to combat monkeypox

EU urges intensified effort to combat monkeypox
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

EU urges intensified effort to combat monkeypox

EU urges intensified effort to combat monkeypox
  • European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides noted that the European Union was the epicentre of detected cases
  • Kyriakides urged the ministers to increase surveillance and reporting of cases
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The European Commission urged the 27 EU members on Wednesday to take a more forceful and coordinated approach toward monkeypox now that the World Health Organization has declared it a global health emergency.
In a letter to national health ministers, seen by Reuters, European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides noted that the European Union was the epicenter of detected cases and that the bloc needed to work together to control the outbreak.
Kyriakides urged the ministers to increase surveillance and reporting of cases, contact tracing and isolation, vaccinations and clear communication on the risks.
Monkeypox is a virus than typically causes mild symptoms including fever, aches and pus-filled skin lesions, with recovery after two to four weeks.
First identified in monkeys, it is transmitted chiefly through close contact, and is typically endemic to Africa.
After initial reports of European cases in May, cases have since ballooned to more than 16,000 in 75 countries. Five deaths, all in Africa, have been reported so far.
Kyriakides stressed that EU members should report national case data to the European Surveillance System, updating information as more complete data becomes available.
Countries should also set up clear guidelines on contact tracing and isolation in line with recommendations from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.
The EU has acquired 160,000 doses of vaccines from Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic. Kyriakides urged EU countries that have not signed the relevant contract to do so as soon as possible to ensure deliveries.
Finally, EU members should intensify communication efforts, raising awareness without causing panic. She added that current cases were concentrated among gay men and that they should not be “targeted, victimized or marginalized because of the outbreak.”
Kyriakides concluded by saying she was confident that the EU had the tools in place to tackle the monkeypox threat.

Topics: EU Monkeypox European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides

Related

EU approves smallpox vaccine for use against monkeypox
World
EU approves smallpox vaccine for use against monkeypox

UK Defense Ministry offers independent inquiry into handling of SAS killing claims

UK Defense Ministry offers independent inquiry into handling of SAS killing claims
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

UK Defense Ministry offers independent inquiry into handling of SAS killing claims

UK Defense Ministry offers independent inquiry into handling of SAS killing claims
  • Court filings show Royal Military Police officer tasked with probe was ‘close friend’ of SAS officer
  • Deputy faced ‘political pressure’ to avoid investigating elite unit, court hears
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Defense Ministry has offered to launch an independent inquiry into its handling of claims that Britain’s elite Special Air Service killed unarmed civilians during the war in Afghanistan, BBC News reported.

Amid a legal case brought against Defense Minister Ben Wallace, court filings suggest that there were significant flaws in the ministry’s initial investigation, led by the Royal Military Police.

The RMP investigated allegations that a single SAS unit in 2010-2011 unlawfully executed 54 Afghans.

But documents show that the senior officer in charge of the RMP probe, Brig. David Neal, was suspected of attempting to shut down investigations.

Neal was reportedly a “close friend” of the SAS officer in charge of the unit at the center of the claims.

The RMP official allegedly shut down investigations into eight separate cases of potential unlawful execution.

Neal’s deputy claimed, according to court documents, that he was placed under “political pressure” to avoid progressing investigations into senior SAS members involved in the unit.

The Defense Ministry’s legal chief, Peter Ryan, said in 2020 that the SAS’ explanations over the killings were “highly questionable, if not actually implausible.”

He warned that the RMP investigation was “unduly narrowly focused given the strength of insider concerns.

“Only a proportion of the large-scale shooting incidents over the six-month period in 2010-2011 were investigated in any detail.

“And there have been no investigations of earlier special forces deployments, during at least some of which even more Afghans were killed, again with relatively few weapons being recovered.”

Relatives of four men killed in a 2011 raid in Afghanistan reject the findings of the RMP probe and are engaged in a legal case against Wallace.

The ministry’s proposed new investigation into the way the allegations were handled would be led by a senior judge.

It would only examine the handling of the subsequent claims, however, as opposed to the legality of the killings, the ministry said, noting that the initial investigation had failed to find grounds for prosecution.

If prior investigations are found to be flawed, it could pave the way for the reopening of an investigation into the killings.

John Healey, UK shadow defense secretary, said that the proposed fresh inquiry was a “welcome first step.”

He added: “Australian special forces were investigated fully by a properly resourced inquiry backed by privacy and military expertise. There is no reason why this shouldn’t be possible in Britain.”

However, Tessa Gregory, who is representing an Afghan family in the case against Wallace, described the ministry’s proposed review as “so limited in what it can look at that it cannot bring the truth to light.

“Our clients desperately need answers to why their loved ones died and any investigation must fearlessly examine the underlying allegations of extrajudicial killings.”

A Defense Ministry spokesperson said: “The defense minister has decided to propose an independent review to be led by a senior judge into issues arising from the handling of allegations of misconduct that are the subject of these proceedings.

“The review will consider what lessons can be learned and make any recommendations for the future.”

Topics: Britain Afghanistan

Related

UK’s elite SAS killed unarmed Afghans: BBC probe
World
UK’s elite SAS killed unarmed Afghans: BBC probe
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gesturing and speaking at the House of Commons in London on July 13, 2022. (AFP)
World
SAS behind alleged unlawful killings ‘not above law’: UK PM

Powerful 7-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines

Powerful 7-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines
Updated 27 July 2022
Ellie Aben

Powerful 7-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines

Powerful 7-magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines
  • At least 5 people killed and over 100 injured, officials say
  • Nation’s islands lie in the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ where most of world’s quakes occur
Updated 27 July 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: A strong earthquake hit the northern Philippines on Wednesday, killing at least five people and injuring over 100 others, and causing severe damage to homes and infrastructure, officials said.

The 7-magnitude quake, which had sent strong tremors through the capital Manila, struck at 8:43 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The shallow but powerful earthquake was centered in the mountainous Abra province, and killed at least five people, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Police said more than 100 people were injured in the Cordillera region, which covers six provinces including Abra.

“Anything greater than seven is a major earthquake and we would expect significant effects of this event,” Renato Solidum, director at the seismology institute, said at a press briefing.

Solidum said the strong tremors had triggered landslides and caused damages to homes and buildings.

“Many of the churches and historical buildings were damaged,” he said.

The seismology institute downgraded the quake from the initial 7.3 magnitude after further analysis, and said there was no risk of a tsunami because the fault was inland.

More than 6,700 villages on Luzon island were affected by Wednesday’s tremors, with dozens of roads and at least 173 buildings damaged, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said. The quake had also interrupted power and communication lines in Abra and Benguet provinces.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the immediate dispatch of rescue and relief teams to the affected areas, and is expected to visit the region on Thursday.

“Despite the sobering news brought by the damage caused by the earthquake, we assure the immediate response to the needs of our countrymen in areas affected by this disaster,” Marcos Jr. said on Twitter.

The Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, lies along the so-called Ring of Fire, an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where the majority of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2019, an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck Zambales province on Luzon, killing 18 people.

One of the deadliest recorded in the Philippines occurred in 1990, when a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed nearly 2,000 people in the country’s north.

Topics: Philippines earthquake Mountain Province

Related

Update Philippines earthquake kills seven, hundreds injured
World
Philippines earthquake kills seven, hundreds injured
New earthquake hits Philippines, a day after deadly temblor
World
New earthquake hits Philippines, a day after deadly temblor

Latest updates

Sri Lanka extends travel ban on Rajapaksa brothers as ex-president expected to return
Sri Lanka extends travel ban on Rajapaksa brothers as ex-president expected to return
Envoy: India to invest $700m in Egypt
Envoy: India to invest $700m in Egypt
Protesters storm bakeries, pastry shops as Lebanon’s food crisis deepens
Protesters storm bakeries, pastry shops as Lebanon’s food crisis deepens
Language app launches free Arabic lesson campaign ahead of FIFA World Cup
Language app launches free Arabic lesson campaign ahead of FIFA World Cup
Iraq, Turkey spar at UN Security Council over Duhok attack
Iraq, Turkey spar at UN Security Council over Duhok attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.