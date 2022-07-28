You are here

Lebanese female MP exposes harassment culture inside parliament, says erotic magazines were left in her office

Lebanese female MP exposes harassment culture inside parliament, says erotic magazines were left in her office
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanese female MP exposes harassment culture inside parliament, says erotic magazines were left in her office

Lebanese female MP exposes harassment culture inside parliament, says erotic magazines were left in her office
  Harassment, misogyny rife within corridors of power, Cynthia Zarazir says 'Ever since I entered parliament, I have not been shown any respect'
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A newly elected Lebanese MP from the “change” bloc has accused several of her fellow politicians of intimidation and sexual harassment.

Cynthia Zarazir said that she found pornographic magazines, condoms and rotten food in the office assigned to her in parliament, and had been the victim of catcalling by MPs from the Amal bloc headed by Nabih Berri.

She added that the MPs had also likened her to a “zarzour,” or cockroach, because of the word’s similarity to her family name.

“When I entered the session, two MPs were sitting next to MP Ali Hassan Khalil and they proceeded to bully me over my family name saying here comes the ‘cockroach,’” she told Lebanese channel MTV.

 

 

She described the situation as “utter chaos,” adding that she had found files in her office under the name of “Hajj Mohammed” but had yet to determine the identity of the MP who used to occupy the office.

She continued: “Every day, I ask the employees at parliament for a proper parking spot. The first few days I had to use my friend’s small car to be able to park properly. When I requested a bigger spot, I was told by MP Ali Hassan Khalil, ‘Go buy a small car, you have the money for it.’”

On Twitter and Facebook on Tuesday, Zarazir spoke out about the harassment she had faced from her male counterparts.

“Ever since I entered parliament, I have not been shown any respect to suggest that those who I will be working alongside for the next 4 years are firstly, humans and secondly, respectable people.

“Being catcalled by men whose misogyny outweighs their masculinity, being given a dirty office littered with Playboy magazines, unused and dirty condoms in the drawers and on the floor, being bullied over my family name, and not given a parking spot.

“If this is how they treat an elected fellow MP, how will they deal with those who are voiceless?” she said.

Topics: Lebanon porn Lebanese

McDonald's raises UK cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years

McDonald’s raises UK cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

McDonald’s raises UK cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years

McDonald’s raises UK cheeseburger price for first time in 14 years
  The increase, which will take the cheeseburger above the psychologically important price point of 1 pound, comes as British consumer price inflation hovers around 40-year highs.
Updated 27 July 2022
Reuters

LONDON: McDonald’s will increase the price of its cheeseburger by 20 percent in Britain, in the first price hike for the popular item in 14 years as it responds to soaring inflation.
The cheeseburger’s price will now rise to 1.19 pounds from 99 pence. McDonald’s will also increase prices by 10p-20p for other items that have been hit by rising costs, the burger chain’s UK chief told customers on Tuesday.
“We’re living through incredibly challenging times,” McDonald’s UK & Ireland CEO Alistair Macrow said. “Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation.”
The increase, which will take the cheeseburger above the psychologically important price point of 1 pound, comes as British consumer price inflation hovers around 40-year highs and is forecast to top 11 percent in October.
Macrow said the increases had been delayed for as long as possible, and that the company was still committed to keeping prices affordable.
The Chicago-headquartered chain, which runs more than 36,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, also raised US prices by 6 percent last year, in line with increases at other consumer-focused companies which are facing higher inflation amid strong post-pandemic demand and supply chain disruption.
The British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday shops and supermarkets had increased prices by 4.4 percent in the 12 months to July, the largest rise since these records began in 2005.
Helped in part by higher prices, McDonald’s Corp. on Tuesday reported better-than-expected profit even as expenses soared. It said it was also considering whether to add more discounted menu items as higher inflation, particularly in Europe, forces some consumers to buy fewer big combination meals.

Topics: McDonald's Inflation Food

Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species

Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species

Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
  Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month's decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive
Updated 27 July 2022
AP

WARSAW, Poland: A respected Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species,” citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife.
Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month’s decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive.
Wojciech Solarz, a biologist at the state-run Polish Academy of Sciences, wasn’t prepared for the disapproving public response when he entered “Felis catus,” the scientific name for the common house cat, into a national database run by the academy’s Institute of Nature Conservation.
The database already had 1,786 other species listed with no objections, Solarz told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The uproar over invasive alien species No. 1,787, he said, may have resulted from some media reports that created the false impression his institute was calling for feral and other cats to be euthanized.
Solarz described the growing scientific consensus that domestic cats have a harmful impact on biodiversity given the number of birds and mammals they hunt and kill.
The criteria for including the cat among alien invasive species, “are 100 percent met by the cat,” he said.
In a television segment aired by independent broadcaster TVN, the biologist faced off last week against a veterinarian who challenged Solarz’s conclusion on the dangers cats pose to wildlife.
Dorota Suminska, the author of a book titled “The Happy Cat,” pointed to other causes of shrinking biodiversity, including a polluted environment and urban building facades that can kill birds in flight.
“Ask if man is on the list of non-invasive alien species,” Suminska said, arguing that cats were unfairly assigned too much blame.
Solarz pushed back, arguing that cats kill about 140 million birds in Poland each year.
Earlier this month, the Polish Academy institute published a post on its website citing the “controversy” and seeking to clarify its position. The institute stressed that it was “opposed to any cruelty toward animals.” It also argued that its classification was in line with European Union guidelines.
As far as categorizing cats as “alien,” the institute noted that “Felis catus” was domesticated probably around 10,000 years ago in the cradle of the great civilizations of the ancient Middle East, making the species alien to Europe from a strictly scientific point of view.
The institute also stressed that all it was recommending was for cat owners to limit the time their pets spend outdoors during bird breeding season.
“I have a dog, but I don’t have anything against cats,” Solarz said.

Topics: cats domestic cats Polish wildlife

Moroccan fossil find could make 'plausible' case for existence of Loch Ness Monster

Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Moroccan fossil find could make ‘plausible’ case for existence of Loch Ness Monster

Photo/Shutterstock via britannica
  First known plesiosaur was excavated in England in 1823
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Dinosaur fossils discovered in Morocco have fueled speculation that the existence of Scotland’s famed Loch Ness Monster could be “plausible.”

Experts at the University of Bath in England recently discovered the fossilized remains of plesiosaurs in a 100-million-year-old river system in Morocco’s Sahara Desert, suggesting that the long-necked creatures, previously thought to be marine-based, could live in freshwater.

Enthusiasts have long speculated that the mythical creature, nicknamed “Nessie,” might be related to the plesiosaur, given that tales and grainy images of it suggest it has flippers, a long neck, and a small head. But, until now, the tentative theory had been dismissed through the belief that plesiosaurs only lived in saltwater.

Dr. Nick Longrich, who co-authored the paper on the discovery, told The Telegraph: “We don’t really know why the plesiosaurs are in freshwater. It’s a bit controversial, but who’s to say that because we paleontologists have always called them ‘marine reptiles,’ they had to live in the sea? Lots of marine lineages invaded freshwater.”

Longrich’s co-author Dave Martill, professor of palaeobiology at the university, said: “What amazes me is that the ancient Moroccan river contained so many carnivores all living alongside each other.”

The find, including the remains of adults and juveniles, suggest that the creatures lived alongside frogs, fish, turtles, and other large predators including crocodiles and the dinosaur Spinosaurus, known to frequent aquatic habitats.

The paper suggests that heavy wearing of the plesiosaurs’ teeth similar to that found on Spinosaurus’ teeth in the area implied they fed on the same diet, reinforcing the theory that they lived at least semi-permanently in the same ecosystem.

The university said the Moroccan fossils showed “Nessie” was “on one level, plausible,” though also asserting that fossil records showed the species had been extinct for 66 million years.

The first known plesiosaur was excavated in Dorset, England, in 1823, and given its name, meaning “near lizard” as it was thought to be closer on the evolutionary scale to present-day lizards than other prehistoric reptiles found in the area.

The creatures swam by flapping four fins like a turtle and roamed the waters of the Earth from the late Triassic Period 215 million years ago to the end of the Cretaceous Period when many dinosaurs and other species also went extinct.

The mystery of Loch Ness and its monster gained popularity in the late 1800s based on ancient Celtic myths. But links to the plesiosaur went mainstream after a veterinary student named Arthur Grant claimed to have nearly hit the beast while riding past the loch on his motorcycle in 1934, saying it looked like a seal but with a long neck and small head.

That same year, the Daily Mail newspaper was tricked into publishing a photo purporting to be the monster, again with a long neck and a small head, bobbing in the waters of Loch Ness, which later transpired to have been a hoax sent to the paper by a former Mail employee.

Topics: Loch Ness Monster Morocco

Saudi family bids farewell for Egyptian expat who worked with them for 40 years

Saudi family bids farewell for Egyptian expat who worked with them for 40 years
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi family bids farewell for Egyptian expat who worked with them for 40 years

Saudi family bids farewell for Egyptian expat who worked with them for 40 years
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: A video of a farewell party held by a Saudi businessman and his family to an Egyptian expat who spent 40 years working in their service has triggered a wave of emotional reactions on social media in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.  

Saudi businessman Khaled Al-Saud bid farewell for Egyptian expat Shawky Abbas Samman at his residence in Mecca in the presence of friends and family. 

The video, shot by one of Al-Saud's friends and uploaded on TikTok, showed the Saudi man kissing Shawky’s head in a gesture of appreciation, and his sons kneeling to kiss the expat’s hand as a show of gratitude to his efforts over the years.  

The Egyptian expat, 65, can be seen crying in the video feeling overwhelmed with all the love and appreciation he was receiving on the night.  

Shawky is reportedly leaving his job and returning to Egypt to spend the rest of his life with his family.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Egypt farewell

Marauding monkeys injure 42 in Japanese city

Monkeys climb onto a news photographer. (AFP file photo)
Monkeys climb onto a news photographer. (AFP file photo)
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

Marauding monkeys injure 42 in Japanese city

Monkeys climb onto a news photographer. (AFP file photo)
  The injuries have so far been largely mild, but authorities are now turning to tranquilizer guns after traps they set failed to snare any of the pesky primates
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

TOKYO: Local authorities in Japan’s Yamaguchi city said Monday they are turning to tranquilizer guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks.
Japanese macaques are seen commonly across large parts of the country, and are a pest in some areas, eating crops and even entering homes.
But a spate of monkey attacks in the city in western Japan has been unusual, with adults and children suffering wounds including scratches and bites.
“All of Yamaguchi city is surrounded by mountains and it’s not rare to see monkeys,” a city official from the agricultural department told AFP, declining to give her name.
“But it’s rare to see this many attacks in a short period of time.”
The injuries have so far been largely mild, but authorities are now turning to tranquilizer guns after traps they set failed to snare any of the pesky primates.
“Initially only children and women were attacked. Recently elderly people and adult men have been targeted too,” the official said.
The city isn’t even sure if the attacks are the work of multiple monkeys or a single aggressive individual. The intruders have in some cases entered by sliding open screen doors, or entering through windows.
City officials and police have been patrolling the area since the first attacks around July 8, but have yet to snare any monkeys.
The story has made headlines in Japan in recent weeks, with local residents reporting regular invasions.
“I heard crying coming from the ground floor, so I hurried down,” one local father told the Mainichi Shimbun daily.
“Then I saw a monkey hunching over my child.”

Topics: Yamaguchi Marauding monkeys

