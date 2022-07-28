You are here

FTC acts to block Meta from buying VR company, fitness app

In the broad antitrust suit, the FTC is seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of the popular Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services, or a restructuring of the company. (Shutterstock/File)
In the broad antitrust suit, the FTC is seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of the popular Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services, or a restructuring of the company. (Shutterstock/File)
AP

  • The action marked a new FTC salvo against Meta, in the agency’s drive against what it views as anticompetitive conduct in the tech industry.
AP

WASHINGTON: Federal regulators on Wednesday took legal action to block Facebook parent Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg from acquiring virtual reality company Within Unlimited and its fitness app Supernatural, asserting the deal would hurt competition and violate antitrust laws.
Experts said it was the Federal Trade Commission’s first legal challenge to a Big Tech merger.
The FTC filed a complaint in federal court in San Francisco against the tech giant based in Menlo Park, California, and its high-profile CEO seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the proposed acquisition.
The regulators said that Meta already is a key player “at each level of the virtual reality sector,” owning the top-selling device, a leading app store, seven of the most successful developers in the sphere and one of the best-selling apps of all time.
The FTC alleged that Meta and Zuckerberg plan to expand that VR empire by attempting to illegally acquire a dedicated fitness app.
Under Zuckerberg’s leadership, Meta began a campaign to conquer virtual reality in 2014 with its acquisition of headset maker Oculus VR. Since then, Meta’s VR headsets have become the cornerstone of its growth in the virtual reality space, according to the complaint. Fueled by the popularity of its top-selling Quest headsets, Meta’s Quest Store has become a leading US app platform with more than 400 apps available to download, it says.
Meta rejected the regulators’ claims.
“The FTC’s case is based on ideology and speculation, not evidence,” the company said in a statement. “By attacking this deal ... the FTC is sending a chilling message to anyone who wishes to innovate in VR. We are confident that our acquisition of Within will be good for people, developers and the VR space.”
The FTC vote to block the acquisition was 3-2, with Chair Lina Khan and the other two Democratic commissioners approving it and the two Republicans opposed.
The action marked a new FTC salvo against Meta — the owner of Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp in addition to Facebook — in the agency’s drive against what it views as anticompetitive conduct in the tech industry. The FTC filed a landmark antitrust lawsuit against Facebook in late 2020, as the government pursued its most significant attempt to buttress competition since its historic case against Microsoft two decades ago.
In the broad antitrust suit, the FTC is seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of the popular Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services, or a restructuring of the company. Its core theory is that Meta is a monopoly engaging in anticompetitive conduct.
In the complaint against the Within Unlimited acquisition, the FTC cites a 2015 email from Zuckerberg to key Facebook executives saying that his vision for “the next wave of computing” was control of apps as well as the platform on which those apps are distributed. The email says a key part of this strategy is for the company to be “completely ubiquitous in killer apps,” which are apps that prove the value of the technology.
Meta bought seven of the most successful virtual-reality development studios, and now has one of the largest first-party virtual-reality content catalogs in the world, the FTC says. It cites the acquisition of the Beat Games studio, giving Meta control of the popular app Beat Saber.
The FTC action ensures that “Facebook earns, rather than buys, its place in the emerging virtual and augmented reality sector,” Krista Brown, senior policy analyst at the American Economic Liberties Project, said in a statement. “This is the agency’s first challenge to a big tech merger, and it represents its new commitment to protecting fair competition in nascent digital markets. The effects of Facebook’s pending acquisition of Within ... would reduce innovation and competition in a sector just getting off the ground.”

Rights group slams Morocco's 'manual' of press repression

Rights group slams Morocco’s ‘manual’ of press repression
Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

Rights group slams Morocco’s ‘manual’ of press repression

Rights group slams Morocco’s ‘manual’ of press repression
  • Rights group accuses Moroccan court system of ‘procedural flaws that taint the handling’ of journalists’ cases’
  • Morocco has insisted that its justice system is independent
Updated 28 July 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: Morocco is jailing journalists after flawed trials for non-political crimes, particularly sexual ones, in order to silence them, part of a range of “techniques of repression,” Human Rights Watch said Thursday.
“Moroccan authorities have developed and refined a full manual of techniques to muzzle the opposition, even as it claims to be simply applying the law against them in a neutral manner,” it said.
The New York-based group presented the findings in a 141-page report focusing on eight journalists and public figures prosecuted in cases it said were really “veiled political attacks.”
It accused the Moroccan court system of “procedural flaws that taint the handling of these cases.”
Two of the most prominent cases are Omar Radi and Soulaimane Raissouni, both sentenced on appeal this year on sexual abuse charges to six years and five years in jail, respectively (Radi was also accused of “espionage“).
Another, Taoufik Bouachrine, was jailed in 2018 for 12 years on accusations of rape and people-trafficking, a sentence increased to 15 years on appeal by the public prosecutor.
All three have a history of critical reporting on the country’s authorities, and they have all denied the charges against them.
Morocco has insisted that its justice system is independent and that the cases had “nothing to do” with the men’s journalist work.
HRW however said that “trials targeting opposition figures are often marred by serious violations of the right to due process.”
It cited the “prolonged and unjustified” year-long pre-trial detentions of both Radi and Raissouni — the longest allowed under Moroccan law.
The rights group also cited the judiciary’s refusal to hear defense witnesses, “without providing reasonable justification.”
It also accused pro-government media outlets of “ferocious defamation campaigns” against Radi and others, which included revealing personal details of family members in what HRW said was an effort to intimidate them.
On top of that, it accused Moroccan authorities of spying on critics of the government, including with the controversial Israeli-made software Pegasus.
Investigative journalistic outfit Forbidden Stories and rights group Amnesty International last year accused Morocco of using Pegasus against multiple targets at home and overseas.
Morocco denies the allegations and has opened libel cases in France and Spain against journalists making the claims.
HRW urged Rabat to “respect the right to peaceful expression” and “put an end to the methods used against critical journalists, human rights defenders and civil society activists.”
It said its report was based on interviews with 89 people both in Morocco and abroad.
Moroccan Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi was asked Monday in parliament about “the practices of certain foreign human rights organizations.”
Morocco accepts their observations but “refuses the bad faith exploitation of the reports for political purposes.”

Meta announces winners of first Mideast Spark AR Challenge

Meta announces winners of first Mideast Spark AR Challenge
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Meta announces winners of first Mideast Spark AR Challenge

Meta announces winners of first Mideast Spark AR Challenge
  • A panel of experts from Accenture, Emirates, the Museum of the Future, Lenslist, and Meta judged the submissions
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Meta has announced the winners of its first MidEast Spark AR Challenge, which was launched in May.

The three-week competition encouraged creators to visualize the impact of technology and innovation on future lifestyles, mobility, work, and communication by designing augmented reality effects using Meta’s AR tool, Spark AR.

Creators submitted over 400 effects for a chance to win cash prizes totaling over $50,000. The challenge featured two tracks: “Mobility of Tomorrow” in partnership with Emirates and “Opportunities of the Future” in partnership with Accenture.

The “Mobility of Tomorrow” track saw the first prize of $6,000 go to Syaoki Biek for his AR effect “Fly Above the Future.”

Safa Hadil Nani won the first prize in the “Opportunities of the Future” track for her effect “VR Gaming Room.”

Second-place winners received $3,000 each, and third-place winners got $1,000 each. The winners also had the chance to have their effects featured on Emirates’ and Accenture’s social media pages.

A panel of experts from Accenture, Emirates, the Museum of the Future, Lenslist, and Meta judged the submissions.

They reviewed each entry based on four criteria: Craftsmanship, originality, creativity, and theme.

Participants also had the chance to enhance their skills through workshops with two expert AR developers: Kym Fiala, a Spark AR network partner and co-founder of South Africa-based digital agency Pixel Chefs; and Balraj Bains, a creative designer, project manager and freelance AR creator based in the UK.

The challenge theme was “Tomorrow Today — What will the next decade bring?”

The competition was organized in collaboration with Coders HQ and the Museum of the Future.

Language app launches free Arabic lesson campaign ahead of FIFA World Cup

Language app launches free Arabic lesson campaign ahead of FIFA World Cup
Updated 27 July 2022
GABRIELE MALVISI

Language app launches free Arabic lesson campaign ahead of FIFA World Cup

Language app launches free Arabic lesson campaign ahead of FIFA World Cup
  • Special unit for football fans features specific terms
Updated 27 July 2022
GABRIELE MALVISI

LONDON: Language app Ling has launched a new initiative allowing users to get free Arabic language lessons ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which begins in November in Qatar.

The Thailand-based company is giving users full access to its premium Arabic language course, which features 50 lessons from beginner to advanced levels.

“As a language learning app, we love seeing people get together and connect, despite coming from different cultures, backgrounds, and speaking completely different languages,” Tanawat Prom, head of business development and partnerships at Ling, told Arab News. “As over 1 million visitors are expected to visit Qatar for the FIFA World Cup this year, we want to provide an easy and accessible platform to enable travelers to learn Arabic before their trip.”

The lessons will have a new unit specially designed for football fans and more features to commemorate the World Cup season.

FIFA has published a list of basic Arabic words and phrases as part of its efforts to prepare fans who are heading to the tournament.

“The FIFA official website does provide some basic words and phrases in Arabic, but we think knowing specific football terms will help travelers and sport enthusiasts out much more,” Prom said. “This way, users can learn more about the basic vocabulary associated with football, such as how to say goalkeeper, overtime, and more. There are also several dialogues in the lessons around describing a game, talking about the score, celebrating the winning team, and so on.”

Earlier this year, Ling announced an initiative offering Ukrainian language lessons to its users worldwide.

It also unlocked its app for Ukrainian-speaking people “with the firm hope of easing their situation, by providing the necessary resources to effectively learn a new language,” according to a statement.

App users have the chance to improve their conversation skills through an AI chatbot, with the AI teacher correcting pronunciation immediately and offering dialogue practice at the end of every lesson.

Topics: Ling 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Arabic language

Russian anger after EU court upholds ban on RT

Russian anger after EU court upholds ban on RT
Updated 27 July 2022
AFP

Russian anger after EU court upholds ban on RT

Russian anger after EU court upholds ban on RT
  • The European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg threw out an appeal from state-owned RT France against a broadcast ban
  • The channel "actively supported" Moscow's destabilisation of Ukraine and broadcast pro-war propaganda
Updated 27 July 2022
AFP

PARIS: The Kremlin vowed to further restrict Western media in Russia on Wednesday after the EU’s top court upheld European sanctions that took Moscow’s RT channel off-air around the continent.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg threw out an appeal from state-owned RT France against a broadcast ban which was introduced as part of EU sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
Finding that the channel “actively supported” Moscow’s destabilization of Ukraine and broadcast pro-war propaganda, the court concluded that the EU’s decision was legal and proportionate.
“In the light of those considerations, the general court dismisses the action in its entirety,” the judges ruled, referring to RT France’s bid to overturn the broadcast ban and restrictions on its website.
The channel immediately announced an appeal, while the Kremlin said it would take retaliatory measures.
“Of course, we will take similar measures of pressure on Western media that operate in our country,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.
“We will also not let them work in our country,” he said, describing the Kremlin’s reaction to the ban as “extremely negative.”
“Essentially, RT has been blocked and cannot operate in Europe,” Peskov said. “Europeans are trampling on their own ideals.”
Since Moscow’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russian lawmakers have passed draconian new laws restricting media freedom under which criticism of the war and occupation can lead to lengthy prison sentences.
Many foreign journalists have left Russia and a number of foreign media outlets suspended their operations in the country after authorities introduced prison terms of up to 15 years for spreading “fake news” about the Russian army.
The EU’s decision to ban RT as well as online Kremlin-funded news service Sputnik raised questions about freedom of expression in the 27-member bloc and formed part of RT France’s legal appeal.
But the ECJ judges concluded that the sanction was temporary — until July 2022 — and found that it was “appropriate and necessary to the aims pursued” given the “extraordinary context.”
“RT France actively supported... the policy of destabilization and aggression conducted by the Russian Federation toward Ukraine, which ultimately resulted in a large-scale military offensive,” the court’s statement said.
Secondly “RT France broadcast, in particular, information justifying the military aggression against Ukraine, capable of constituting a significant and direct threat to the Union’s public order and security,” it continued.
Evidence presented to the court by RT France was “not capable of demonstrating an overall balanced treatment by the latter of information concerning the ongoing war,” the judges concluded.
The channel has been consistently accused of parroting Russian state propaganda and has been blocked in most Western countries since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine.
Launched in 2005 as Russia Today, the channel had grown its reach through broadcasts and websites in several languages including English, French, Spanish, German and Arabic.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict European Court of Justice broadcast RT France

As Zuckerberg bets on TikTok-style videos, Meta heads for first-ever revenue drop

As Zuckerberg bets on TikTok-style videos, Meta heads for first-ever revenue drop
Updated 26 July 2022
Reuters

As Zuckerberg bets on TikTok-style videos, Meta heads for first-ever revenue drop

As Zuckerberg bets on TikTok-style videos, Meta heads for first-ever revenue drop
  • Meta unveiled sweeping redesigns of Facebook and Instagram, imitating rival TikTok's look and algorithmically driven recommendations of viral short videos
Updated 26 July 2022
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta's future may lie in the metaverse, but when the company reports results on Wednesday, investors will be focused on two more immediate bets: pumping up short-video offering Reels to compete with TikTok and rebuilding its ads system after Apple throttled access to user data.
Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg believes that will take time, and that the company needs to speed up the process, he told staffers on a call late last month. The discussion hit on key issues that will be watched in Meta's quarterly results release on Wednesday.
Meta is expected to record its first-ever revenue drop in its history as a public company, down 0.4% to about $29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Investors are also bracing for flat user growth and a third consecutive quarter of profit declines and are watching for signs of hardware project cuts and slower hiring to manage costs.
The social media giant this year has unveiled sweeping redesigns of Facebook and Instagram, imitating rival TikTok's look and algorithmically driven recommendations of viral short videos.
Meta is also investing heavily to rebuild its ads system around its own user data, after privacy changes introduced last year by Apple degraded Meta's ad targeting capabilities.
Zuckerberg told employees on the call, which took place on June 30, that Reels represented a "huge opportunity" for Meta, but also noted that the format was "still only around 15% of the size of TikTok."
"I think realistically we're looking at a year and a half, maybe even longer, before we'll really have a line of sight to having a strong leadership position," he said.
The timeline for rebuilding the ads system was similar, he said. He repeatedly urged staff to increase their "intensity" to get through the period.
While Meta has the strongest first-party user data in the industry, it also "has a lot of credibility to restore before investors can get comfortable with maintaining its leadership position in digital advertising's secular growth," analysts from RBC Capital Markets wrote.
Zuckerberg told employees that the economy had worsened since executives first planned the Reels and ad changes, and outlined plans to expedite the transitions so profits from the core business could fund Meta's long-term metaverse bets.
"Our job is basically to bring in as much of the business that might be three years out into two years out, or one and a half years out, while also pushing on things like expenses and cost growth," he said.
If needed, he added, his inclination was to "take more pain in terms of a little bit less profitability" in the short term, rather than cutting back on "funding for future stuff."
The changes have created some backlash, though.
Instagram, which has been testing TikTok-like features, last week postponed plans to replace the app's scrolling feed with a more immersive "panavision"-style layout that fills the entire screen, from October to early next year.
A Meta spokesperson said the company recognizes "that changes to the app can be an adjustment, and we want to take the time to make sure we get this right."
On Monday, two of Instagram's biggest users, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, both shared a meme imploring the company to "Make Instagram Instagram again."
"Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends," the post said. It signed off: "Sincerely, everyone."
Instagram head Adam Mosseri acknowledged the criticism in a video on Tuesday, saying the layout was "not yet good" and the company would have to "get it to a good place if we're going to ship it" to all Instagram users.
The company would continue doing tests and shifting toward video however, he added.

