Iran hijab protests a Western conspiracy: Khamenei

: Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has derided Iranian women protesting against wearing of the hijab as victims of a Western conspiracy. (AFP via Getty Images)
: Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has derided Iranian women protesting against wearing of the hijab as victims of a Western conspiracy. (AFP via Getty Images)
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

Iran hijab protests a Western conspiracy: Khamenei

Iran hijab protests a Western conspiracy: Khamenei
  Supreme leader: 'The enemies' goal is to spread doubt among the people and shake their faith'
Updated 48 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has derided Iranian women protesting against wearing of the hijab as victims of a Western conspiracy orchestrated by the UK and US, The Times reported on Friday.

He said Britain and “especially” the US had deployed their media to “attack” the strict dress code imposed by authorities upon women in Iran.

“The enemies’ goal is to spread doubt among the people and shake their faith, which is the main factor in maintaining the country and the Islamic system,” Khamenei told imams.

The strict dress code imposed in the wake of the 1979 revolution has faced decades-long protests by women in Iran.

On July 12, the National Day of Hijab and Chastity, activists called on women to take off their hijab in a campaign of civil disobedience.

Topics: Middle East Iran hijab Khamenei

Updated 5 sec ago

Tunisia president rejects ‘interference’ after Western concerns about democracy

Tunisia president rejects ‘interference’ after Western concerns about democracy
Updated 5 sec ago
TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Friday he rejected “any form of foreign interference,” in comments after several Western countries raised concerns over Tunisia’s democracy amid his increasing political control of the country.
A year after Saied moved to shut down the elected parliament and start ruling by decree, he introduced a new constitution this week that gives him far more powers and that was endorsed in a referendum on Monday.
In a meeting with his foreign minister, Saied affirmed “the independence of the national decision and his rejection of any form of interference in national affairs,” a statement on the presidential Facebook page said.
The “only voice is the voice of the people,” he added.
Several Western nations have expressed concern over political developments in Tunisia, notably the United States.
“Tunisia has experienced an alarming erosion of democratic norms over the past year and reversed many of the Tunisian people’s hard-won gains since 2011,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday, referring to the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.
The European Union on Wednesday said a broad consensus among political forces including political parties and civil society was essential to preserve democracy, although it did not directly address express any concerns over Saied’s new constitution or how it was passed.
Britain said it noted concerns and that “we also note the low level of participation and concerns regarding the lack of an inclusive and transparent process.”
Opposition parties in Tunisia, who say Saied’s actions are tantamount to a coup and will return the country to autocracy, have questioned whether the official turnout figure of 30.5 percent in Monday’s vote was inflated, and have said there were procedural abuses and data anomalies.
Saied has said his moves were legal and were needed to save Tunisia from years of stagnation. The electoral commission, whose board he replaced this year, has said the referendum was fair.

Lebanon receives complaints from West over docking of Syrian ship carrying grains

Lebanon receives complaints from West over docking of Syrian ship carrying grains
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Lebanon receives complaints from West over docking of Syrian ship carrying grains

Lebanon receives complaints from West over docking of Syrian ship carrying grains
  Lebanese authorities are examining the ship, with the country yet to determine the source of the products on board
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

BEIRUT: Lebanon's foreign minister said on Friday that he had received complaints and warnings from western countries over the docking of a Syrian ship loaded with flour and barley that Ukraine says was stolen by Russia.

Abdallah Bou Habib said he had received “a number of protests and warnings” from western nations following the arrival of the ship to the port of Tripoli.
Lebanese authorities are examining the ship, with the country yet to determine the source of the products on board, Bou Habib was quoted on the ministry’s Twitter as saying to the BBC in an interview.
He added that authorities will determine the right course of action will be taken at a later stage.

 

 

Earlier, Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut said the cargo vessel Laodicea docked in the port of Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city. It was carrying 5,000 tons of flour and 5,000 tons of barley that the embassy claimed were stolen from Syria.
Meanwhile, Bou Habib noted optimism on reaching a deal to delineate the country’s maritime border with Israel via US mediation, according to a tweet from the ministry's account.
“There has never been optimism to the extent that there is today,” Bou Habib said, noting that a US official mediating the dispute would arrive in Beirut over the weekend for talks with Lebanese officials.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict #Lebanon #syria Tripoli

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army: ministry

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army: ministry
Updated 29 July 2022
AFP

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army: ministry

Palestinian teen shot dead by Israeli army: ministry
  Amjad Nashaat Abu Alia, 16, "died of critical wounds sustained by live bullets in the chest"
  Clashes erupted when Israeli settlers and Palestinians began throwing rocks at each other
Updated 29 July 2022
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian teenager was killed on Friday in clashes with the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.
Amjad Nashaat Abu Alia, 16, “died of critical wounds sustained by live bullets in the chest,” during clashes near the village of Al-Mughayer, close to Ramallah, the ministry said in a statement.
An AFP photographer at the scene reported 300 to 400 Palestinians had gathered for a protest march against Israeli settlement expansion in the area.
Clashes erupted when Israeli settlers and Palestinians began throwing rocks at each other.
The Israeli army said it had intervened after “hundreds of Palestinians instigated a violent riot.”
The army and border police responded with “riot dispersal means and live fire,” the military statement to AFP added.
It came after two Palestinians were killed during an overnight raid by the Israeli military in Nablus early on Sunday, in what the army described as a shootout with gunmen.
At least 53 Palestinians have been killed since late March, mostly in the West Bank, among them suspected militants and also non-combatants, including Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American dual national, who was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin.
Over the same period, 19 people — the majority Israeli civilians inside Israel — have been killed, mainly in attacks by Palestinians. Three Israeli Arab attackers have also been killed.

Topics: Israeli Army Palestinian clashes Ramallah

Iran executes 3 women, including ex-child bride

Iran executes 3 women, including ex-child bride
Citing rights groups, the BBC reported that Iran executes more women than any other country. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

Iran executes 3 women, including ex-child bride

Iran executes 3 women, including ex-child bride
  Many cases involve accusations of domestic violence that are not considered by courts: Activists
  Amnesty International: "The state machinery is carrying out killings on a mass scale across the country'
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian authorities have executed three women, among them a former child bride, for murdering their husbands, according to the Iran Human Rights Group.

This past week has been one of the bloodiest, with 32 people executed amid a substantial increase in the use of the death penalty that the charity said has resulted in twice as many executions at this point of the year compared to last year.

Citing rights groups, the BBC reported that Iran executes more women than any other country, the majority of whom are found guilty of murdering their husbands.

Among the three put to death this week was 25-year-old Soheila Abadi following her conviction for murdering the man she married at the age of 15, with the court citing her motive as “family disputes.”

Activists say many of the cases involve accusations of domestic violence that are not considered by Iranian courts.

This week, Amnesty International lambasted the country for having engaged in a “horrific execution spree,” with 250 people put to death in the first six months of 2022 alone, although precise figures are not available as Iran does not officially announce each case.

“The state machinery is carrying out killings on a mass scale across the country in an abhorrent assault on the right to life,” said Diana Eltahawy, deputy regional director at Amnesty, which suggested that ethnic minorities are overrepresented. 

Topics: Iran #women

UK money-laundering ring used network of women including ‘Kim Kardashian lookalike’ to smuggle cash to UAE

UK money-laundering ring used network of women including ‘Kim Kardashian lookalike’ to smuggle cash to UAE
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

UK money-laundering ring used network of women including ‘Kim Kardashian lookalike’ to smuggle cash to UAE

UK money-laundering ring used network of women including ‘Kim Kardashian lookalike’ to smuggle cash to UAE
  Abdulla Alfalasi oversaw scheme to transport cash in suitcases on planes
  National Crime Agency: 'Network smuggled astronomical sums of money out of the UK'
Updated 29 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s biggest ever money-laundering case enlisted a network of 36 people, including a “Kim Kardashian lookalike” and other British women in white-collar jobs, to smuggle cash to the UAE.

The UK National Crime Agency discovered the scheme, which saw money sent to flats in central London from across the UK to be counted and packed into suitcases in quantities of up to £500,000 ($609,000) a time, each weighing around 40kg.

The bags would be packed with mouthwash and coat hangers to evade detection by X-ray machines, and sprayed with substances including coffee and air freshener to mask the smell and distract airport sniffer dogs. 

They would then be transported by the network of mules, who flew business class with the money to utilize extra baggage allowances, were paid up to £8,000 per trip for their services, and siphoned off at least 10 percent of the transported cash for themselves.

Among them were 30-year-old recruitment executive Tara Hanlon and 55-year-old communications professional Nicola Esson.

The latter made three trips to Dubai between August and September 2020, checking in 19 suitcases of cash weighing almost half a ton in total.

Hanlon, described as a “Kim Kardashian lookalike” by sections of the UK press, was arrested in Dubai in 2020 trying to return to London with several suitcases that she claimed were for outfits for a “girls’ holiday.”

A month later another mule, Czech national Zdenek Kamaryt, 39, was detained boarding a flight from Heathrow to Dubai with £1.3 million of cash in his bags. 

Another courier arrested was Muhammad Ilyas, who was detained after declaring four suitcases containing around £1.5 million in cash to customs in Dubai.

One of them, containing £431,360, went missing and was subsequently discovered by the UK Border Force.

In total, £104 million was ferried over the course of a year. Some of the cash was transferred into cryptocurrencies and laundered through gold operations in Africa.

It was Hanlon’s arrest that sparked the investigation, eventually leading to the group’s ringleader Abdulla Alfalasi, who was arrested at a London flat owned by an offshore company registered in the British territory of Gibraltar.

He was found to have traveled extensively between London and Dubai between November 2019 and March 2020, carrying £6 million in cash himself.

His signature was discovered on documents purporting to relate to a company called Omnivest Gold Trading, which was used as a front for cash declarations.

Prosecutor Julian Christopher QC, speaking at Isleworth crown court in west London, said that Alfalasi enlisted British woman Michelle Clarke to recruit the couriers, who were “typically young people, attracted by the money.”

Hanlon was sentenced to 34 months in prison in 2021. Esson and Ilyas will be sentenced later this year.

Alfalasi, 47, was sentenced to nine years and seven months in jail for sending money acquired through criminal activities to Dubai.

Judge Simon Davis told Alfalasi: “There is no doubt that this was a considerable network under your charge, not your sole charge, you were a principal but it is clear that there were others involved.”

Ian Truby, the NCA’s senior investigating officer, said: “This money-laundering network smuggled astronomical sums of money out of the UK … Cash is the lifeblood of organized crime groups, which they reinvest into activities such as drug trafficking, which fuels violence and insecurity around the world. Disrupting the supply of such illicit cash is a priority for the NCA and our partners.”

Topics: UK Dubai

