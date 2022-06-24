You are here

  • Home
  • Girls arrested for removing hijab at Iran skateboarding event: media

Girls arrested for removing hijab at Iran skateboarding event: media

Girls arrested for removing hijab at Iran skateboarding event: media
Iranian police arrests teenage girls for not wearing headscarves at a skateboarding day in the southern city of Shiraz, along with some of the event's organisers. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yj4js

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Girls arrested for removing hijab at Iran skateboarding event: media

Girls arrested for removing hijab at Iran skateboarding event: media
  • A video purporting to show Tuesday's "Go Skateboarding Day" event went viral in Iran on social media
  • Shiraz governor Lotfollah Sheybani said the event was "held with the intention of breaking social, religious and national rules and norms"
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranian police have arrested several teenage girls for not wearing headscarves at a skateboarding day in the southern city of Shiraz, along with some of the event’s organizers, state media reported Friday.
A number of girls “removed their hijab at the end of the sports event without observing the religious considerations and legal norms,” state news agency IRNA quoted Shiraz police chief Faraj Shojaee as saying.
“With the coordination of the judiciary, a number of perpetrators and people related to this gathering were identified and arrested on Thursday,” he said.
A video purporting to show Tuesday’s “Go Skateboarding Day” event went viral in Iran on social media.
“Holding any mixed sports or non-sports gathering without observing the religious and legal norms is prohibited... and the organizers will be dealt with according to the law,” Shojaee added.
Shiraz governor Lotfollah Sheybani said the event was “held with the intention of breaking social, religious and national rules and norms,” IRNA reported.
Under Islamic law in force in Iran since its 1979 revolution, women must wear a hijab that covers the head and neck while concealing the hair.
But many have pushed the boundaries over the past two decades by allowing their head coverings to slide back and reveal more hair, especially in Tehran and other major cities.
Iranian media on Sunday reported that police had arrested 120 people for alleged “criminal acts” including drinking alcohol, mixed-sex dancing and uncovering the hijab at a party in the forest in the country’s north.
Under Iranian law, only non-Muslim citizens are permitted to consume alcohol for religious purposes, while dancing with the opposite sex is forbidden.

Topics: Iran girls hijab skateboard police

Related

Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling
World
Indian scholars, activists criticize school hijab ban ruling
Top French court upholds ban on barristers wearing hijab in Lille courtrooms
World
Top French court upholds ban on barristers wearing hijab in Lille courtrooms

Egyptian TV presenter slammed over claims murdered uni student should have worn veil

Egyptian TV presenter slammed over claims murdered uni student should have worn veil
Updated 24 June 2022
Arab News

Egyptian TV presenter slammed over claims murdered uni student should have worn veil

Egyptian TV presenter slammed over claims murdered uni student should have worn veil
Updated 24 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Social media users have slammed an Egyptian TV presenter who claimed that murdered university student Nayera Ashraf had been at fault for not wearing a veil.

In a video post, Mabrouk Attia, who is also a professor of Islamic Shariah at Cairo’s Al-Azhar University, suggested women should “fully cover up” if they did not want to “meet the same fate” as the Mansoura university student.

“Go ahead. Let your hair down and wear tight clothing. (Men) will hunt you down and kill you. Go on – personal freedom,” Attia, 63, said in the clip.

“A woman should be veiled, in order to live. She should wear loose clothing so as not to provoke … you are amid monsters. If your life is precious to you, leave your house looking like a burlap sack,” the presenter added.

A number of women’s rights supporters, the National Council for Women, and social media users condemned Attia’s statements and filed official complaints before the prosecutor general, accusing him of several legal offences, including “inciting hate speech and violence against women.”

In a tweet, one user said: “This is how Mabrouk Attia responded to the senseless slaughter of Nayera Ashraf. This lunatic sociopath is a disgrace and has nothing to do with Islam. Blaming the victim is phony nonsense.”

Another shared the video on Twitter, and said: “This video contains hate speech, criminal incitement, justifying and promoting terrorism against every woman who dares to leave her house.”

Another social media post said: “Mabrouk Attia is disgracefully victim blaming Nayera Achraf because she wasn’t wearing the hijab. We’re always told ‘cover yourself,’ ‘don’t provoke men,’ ‘be modest.’ It’s never about teaching men how to behave and respect women. We refuse to live in fear,” said another user.

Al-Azhar University distanced itself from Attia’s comments.

Later, in a video posted on his official Facebook page, Attia said that he would be suspending his social media accounts as a result of the backlash.

Ashraf was on Monday stabbed to death in broad daylight by a man as she stepped off a bus outside the university in central Egypt.

Her father claimed his daughter had been harassed more than once by the suspect, who he allegedly was upset after she refused to marry him.

Topics: Nayera Ashraf Egypt

Related

Female student shot dead inside university campus in Amman
Middle-East
Female student shot dead inside university campus in Amman
Four Moroccan women accuse French tycoon of sexual harassment
Middle-East
Four Moroccan women accuse French tycoon of sexual harassment

6 die in crash of Vietnam-era helicopter in West Virginia

6 die in crash of Vietnam-era helicopter in West Virginia
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

6 die in crash of Vietnam-era helicopter in West Virginia

6 die in crash of Vietnam-era helicopter in West Virginia
  • The Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter crashed along Route 17 in Logan County about 5 p.m. Wednesday
  • It was featured in movies like “Die Hard, “The Rock” and “Under Siege: Dark Territory“
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

LOGAN, West Virginia: A Vietnam-era helicopter showcased in action movies crashed on a rural West Virginia road, killing all six people on board, during an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell UH-1B “Huey” helicopter crashed along Route 17 in Logan County about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
All six people on board were killed, said Ray Bryant, chief of operations for the Logan County emergency ambulance service authority. The helicopter crashed in clear weather on a road near the local airport, he said.
“The entire cab of it was on fire,” Bryant said in a phone interview Thursday.
“It was recognized by the first responders as being a helicopter from this area because we see it a lot,” he said.
The crash occurred during an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts at MARPAT Aviation in Logan. It was scheduled to begin Tuesday and end Sunday, according to MARPAT’s website.
During the event, visitors could sign up to ride or fly the historic helicopter, described by organizers as one of the last of its kind still flying.
The helicopter was flown by the 114th Assault Helicopter Company, “The Knights of the Sky,” in Vinh Long, Vietnam, throughout much of the 1960s, according to MARPAT. After the Huey returned to the US in 1971, the website says, it was featured in movies like “Die Hard, “The Rock” and “Under Siege: Dark Territory.”
Neither reunion organizers nor MARPAT officials returned requests for comment Thursday.
Patty Belcher, who lives nearby, was driving to the store when she came upon the crash.
“There was smoke so thick that you couldn’t hardly see nothing but smoke and flames,” she said by phone Thursday. “It was coming down the ditch line on the righthand side, and I said, ‘My God, I better turn around. It might catch this truck on fire.’ So I turned around and came back.”
The crash was near the Battle of Blair Mountain historic sites, where a deadly clash erupted a century ago as thousands of coal miners marched to unionize in West Virginia.
Bobbi Childs saw smoke and flames and got close enough to see a man who was trapped.
“I saw that there was a guy trapped, I guess the captain. I tried to get down to the door where he was at. You could see him plain as day. I tried to get to him, but the fire was too hot. I couldn’t get to him,” Childs told WOWK-TV.
The road was expected to remain closed for at least 24 hours. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
Willingham reported from Charleston, W.Virginia Schreiner reported from Frankfort, Kentucky

Topics: US Vietnam helicopter Die Hard The Rock crash

Related

Tragedy strikes Lebanese family twice in two years with Italy helicopter crash
Middle-East
Tragedy strikes Lebanese family twice in two years with Italy helicopter crash

Eurovision chiefs insist Ukraine cannot host 2023 show

Eurovision chiefs insist Ukraine cannot host 2023 show
Updated 23 June 2022
AFP

Eurovision chiefs insist Ukraine cannot host 2023 show

Eurovision chiefs insist Ukraine cannot host 2023 show
  • Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra last month won the world's biggest live music event
  • The European Broadcasting Union said the war-torn country would not be able to host the 2023 show
Updated 23 June 2022
AFP

GENEVA: The Eurovision Song Contest’s organizers confirmed Thursday that the 2023 edition cannot be held in Ukraine due to the Russian war, despite angry protests from Kyiv.
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra last month won the world’s biggest live music event, and by convention, the country should host the kitsch annual pop extravaganza next year.
But on June 17, the European Broadcasting Union said the war-torn country would not be able to host the 2023 show — triggering upset among fans across the continent and demands from the Ukrainian government to reverse the decision.
“The EBU fully understands the disappointment that greeted the announcement that the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest cannot be staged in Ukraine, this year’s winning country,” it said in a statement.
“The decision was guided by the EBU’s responsibility to ensure the conditions are met to guarantee the safety and security of everyone working and participating in the event, the planning of which needs to begin immediately,” it explained.
The EBU said more than 10,000 people are usually accredited to work on Eurovision, including crew, staff and journalists.
“A further 30,000 fans are expected to travel to the event from across the world. Their welfare is our prime concern,” it said.
Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision final on May 15 in Turin, thanks to the votes from national panels of judges and the general public, with European audiences demonstrating their solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion.
The EBU said Eurovision’s rules clearly state that an event can be moved in situations such as an ongoing war.
The union said the severe risk of air attacks and the high risk of a mass casualty event factored into the decision, while the conflict would make delegations and participants reluctant to go to Ukraine.
As for hosting the contest in a border location within Ukraine, the specifications of suggested venues and the lack of surrounding infrastructure, do not meet Eurovision’s needs.
“All this contributes to the EBU’s overall assessment that in terms of security and operational guarantees, the necessary requirements for hosting... are not met.”
The EBU said it would keep searching for a suitable location for the next Eurovision, but said earlier this month that it was considering the possibility of the contest being held in Britain, which finished second.
Founded in 1950, the Geneva-based EBU is the world’s biggest public service media alliance. It has 112 member organizations in 56 countries, plus 31 associates in Asia, Africa and the Americas.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Kalush Orchestra Eurovision

Related

Folk rappers from Ukraine win Eurovision in musical morale boost
Lifestyle
Folk rappers from Ukraine win Eurovision in musical morale boost
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra seek to lift spirits at Eurovision
Offbeat
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra seek to lift spirits at Eurovision

Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python

Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python
Biologists Ian Easterling (L) and Ian Bartoszek with a 14-foot female Burmese python captured in outhwestern Florida in March 20
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python

Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python
Updated 23 June 2022
AP

NAPLES, Florida: A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said.
The female python weighed in at 215 pounds (98 kilograms), was nearly 18 feet long (5 meters) and had 122 developing eggs, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida said in a news release.
The team used radio transmitters transplanted in male “scout” snakes to study python movements, breeding behaviors and habitat use, said Ian Bartoszek, wildlife biologist and environmental science project manager for the conservancy’s program.
“How do you find the needle in the haystack? You could use a magnet, and in a similar way our male scout snakes are attracted to the biggest females around,” Bartoszek said.
The team used a scout snake named Dionysus — or Dion for short — in an area of the western Everglades.
“We knew he was there for a reason, and the team found him with the largest female we have seen to date.”
Biologist Ian Easterling and intern Kyle Findley helped capture the female snake and haul it through the woods to the field truck.
A necropsy also found hoof cores in the snake’s digest system, meaning that an adult white-tailed deer was its last meal.
National Geographic documented the discovery, highlighting the continued impact of the invasive pythons, which are known for rapid reproduction and depletion of surrounding native wildlife.
Bartoszek said removal of female pythons plays a critical role in disrupting the breeding cycle.
“This is the wildlife issue of our time for southern Florida,” he said.
Since the conservancy’s python program began in 2013, they’ve removed over 1,000 pythons from approximately 100 square miles (25,900 hectares) in southwest Florida.
Over that stretch, necropsies have found dozens of white-tailed deer inside Burmese pythons. Data researchers at the University of Florida have documented 24 species of mammals, 47 species of birds and 2 reptile species from pythons’ stomachs.
Prior to the recent discovery, the largest female removed through the conservancy’s program weighed 185 pounds (84 kilograms) and was the heaviest python captured at the time in Florida, officials said.
The state’s python removal program runs for two weeks in August. Participants compete for prizes, including $2,500 for capturing the most pythons.
Last year’s challenge involved more than 600 people from 25 states.

Topics: pythons Florida Conservancy of Southwest Florida

Related

Some snake species are diurnal, such as the Arabian cobra, the braid snake and the hissing snake, while others are nocturnal, due to their slow movement and inability to climb. (Supplied) photos
Offbeat
Saudi snake catcher breaking stigmas with Baha conservation group
Team in Florida captures huge python using tracking devices
Offbeat
Team in Florida captures huge python using tracking devices
Special Bangladeshi youths changing fear of snakes one rescue at a time
World
Bangladeshi youths changing fear of snakes one rescue at a time

Greece: Stranded on tiny island, migrant mother gives birth

Greece: Stranded on tiny island, migrant mother gives birth
Updated 22 June 2022
AP

Greece: Stranded on tiny island, migrant mother gives birth

Greece: Stranded on tiny island, migrant mother gives birth
  • “The mother and the baby are also in good health,” a coast guard official said
  • Local officials said the baby was a boy
Updated 22 June 2022
AP

LESBOS, Greece: Authorities in Greece say a woman from Eritrea has given birth on an uninhabited rocky islet after traveling with other migrants from nearby Turkey.
A coast guard official said 29 Eritreans ‒ 24 men and five women ‒ were spotted Wednesday during a patrol near the eastern Greek island of Lesbos. One of the women had just given birth.
They were also rescued and taken to Lesbos, with the mother and baby receiving hospital treatment.
“They were spotted by a patrol and are all in good health,” the coast guard official said on condition of anonymity because an official announcement hadn’t yet been released.
“The mother and the baby are also in good health,” the official said.
The migrants were found on the islet of Barbalias, about three kilometers (two miles) east of Lesbos and around 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the Turkish coast. Local officials said the baby was a boy.
Lesbos was the busiest entry point into the European Union during the 2015-16 crisis when hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fled war in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere.
But Greece has steadily toughened its migration policies, and many leaving Turkey now take the longer and more dangerous route to Turkey.
Over the weekend, the coast guard rescued 108 migrants from a leaking and rudderless sailboat near the holiday island of Mykonos.
Separately Wednesday, a man believed to be a migrant was found dead in the trunk of a car in an artificial lake near the Greek-Turkish border. Border police officers had pursued the vehicle after the driver refused to stop for a highway inspection. Five other passengers, all also believed to be migrants who had entered the country illegally, and the driver were detained, police said.

Topics: Greece migrant newborn

Related

Iraqi migrant in UK fears Rwanda deportation, despite reprieve
World
Iraqi migrant in UK fears Rwanda deportation, despite reprieve
Greek coast guard rescues 108 migrants off Mykonos, four missing
World
Greek coast guard rescues 108 migrants off Mykonos, four missing

Latest updates

Girls arrested for removing hijab at Iran skateboarding event: media
Girls arrested for removing hijab at Iran skateboarding event: media
Qatar’s Emir heads to Cairo to meet Egypt’s President
Qatar’s Emir heads to Cairo to meet Egypt’s President
Saudi Arabia strengthens position as largest Arab economy: Report
Saudi Arabia strengthens position as largest Arab economy: Report
UAE’s Arabian Ocean Rowing Team to cross Atlantic in support of clean seas
UAE’s Arabian Ocean Rowing Team to cross Atlantic in support of clean seas
Iran rejects Israeli charges of attacks in Turkey
Iran rejects Israeli charges of attacks in Turkey

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.