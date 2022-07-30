Elon Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter over $44 bln deal

You are here

In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022, Elon Musk speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. (AFP)
Updated 30 July 2022
Reuters

  • Musk owes a fiduciary duty to Twitter’s shareholders because of his 9.6 percent stake in the company and because the takeover agreement gives him a veto of many of the company’s decisions, according to the lawsuit, which seeks class status
WILMINGTON, Delaware: Elon Musk countersued Twitter Inc. on Friday, escalating his legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase, although the lawsuit was filed confidentially.
While the 164-page document was not publicly available, under court rules a redacted version could soon be made public.
Musk’s lawsuit was filed hours after Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17 to determine if Musk can walk away from the deal.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Also on Friday, Musk was sued by a Twitter shareholder who asked the court to order the billionaire to close the deal, find that he breached his fiduciary duty to Twitter shareholders and award damages for losses he caused.
Musk owes a fiduciary duty to Twitter’s shareholders because of his 9.6 percent stake in the company and because the takeover agreement gives him a veto of many of the company’s decisions, according to the lawsuit, which seeks class status. The lawsuit was filed by Luigi Crispo, who owns 5,500 Twitter shares, in the Court of Chancery.
Musk, the world’s richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc, said on July 8 he was abandoning the takeover and blamed Twitter Inc. for breaching the agreement by misrepresenting the number of fake accounts on its platform.
Twitter sued days later, calling the fake account claims a distraction and saying Musk was bound by the merger contract to close the deal at $54.20 per share. The company’s shares ended on Friday at $41.61, the highest close since Musk abandoned the deal.
McCormick fast-tracked the case to trial last week, saying she wanted to limit the potential harm to Twitter caused by the uncertainty of the deal.
Twitter has blamed the court fight for slumping revenue and causing chaos within the company.
The two sides had basically agreed to an Oct. 17 trial, but were at odds over the limits of discovery, or access to internal documents and other evidence.
Musk accused Twitter this week of dragging its feet in response to his discovery requests, and Twitter accused him of seeking huge amounts of data that are irrelevant to the main issue in the case: whether Musk had violated the deal contract.
The chief judge in her order on Friday appeared to anticipate discovery disputes to come.
“This order does not resolve any specific discovery disputes, including the propriety of any requests for large data sets,” said McCormick.
Musk also faces a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, beginning Oct. 24. A Tesla shareholder is seeking to void as corporate waste and unjust enrichment the CEO’s record-breaking $56 billion pay package from the electric vehicle maker.

 

’WAGatha Christie’ libel trial ends in defeat for devastated Vardy

’WAGatha Christie’ libel trial ends in defeat for devastated Vardy
  • Both women are well-known in their own right — Coleen Rooney, 36, has 1.2 million followers on Twitter and almost 925,000 on Instagram — and the libel case lifted the lid on their glittering lifestyles, and less flattering aspects
LONDON: Coleen Rooney, wife of former England soccer captain Wayne, emerged victorious in her high-profile libel match with the spouse of an ex-teammate after a High Court judge agreed that Rebekah Vardy had leaked stories about her to the press.
In a case that has gripped the public with its mix of glamor, soccer, and amateur sleuthing, the judge backed Rooney’s public assertion that Vardy had spilled private details about her to the Sun tabloid, leaving Vardy “devastated.”
The intrigue began almost three years ago when Rooney grew suspicious about stories in the Sun and turned detective to try to find the culprit.
She said she blocked everyone from viewing her Instagram account except one person and then posted a series of false stories to see whether they leaked out, which they did.
Rooney wrote on her social media accounts that only one person had viewed the false stories, concluding with the dramatic revelation: “It’s ... Rebekah Vardy’s account.”
Vardy, 40, sued Rooney and the feud was dubbed the “WAGatha Christie” case after the “WAG” moniker given to a group of footballers’ wives and girlfriends, and the renowned author of detective novels in honor of Rooney’s sleuthing.
The judge, Justice Karen Steyn, said Rooney proved her allegation was “substantially true.” She concluded that Vardy knew and condoned details being leaked to the Sun by her agent Caroline Watt.
“It was not a case I ever sought or wanted,” Rooney said in a statement.
“I never believed it should have gone to court at such expense ... when the money could have been far better spent helping others,” she added.
Any decision over who foots the legal fees will be settled at a future hearing. British media have speculated the trial cost millions of pounds.
“Although I bear Mrs.Vardy no ill-will, today’s judgment makes clear that I was right in what I said in my posts of October 2019,” Rooney said.
Vardy said she was “extremely sad and disappointed at the decision.”
“It is not the result that I had expected, nor believe was just. I brought this action to vindicate my reputation and am devastated by the judge’s finding,” she said in a statement. “(The judge) got it wrong and this is something I cannot accept.”

BOTTOM OF THE SEA
During the trial in May, the court was shown message exchanges between Vardy and Watt, which included derogatory remarks about Rooney and talk of leaking stories. Rooney’s lawyer said Vardy deleted other media files and messages.
Watt’s phone ended up at the bottom of the North Sea after she said she accidentally dropped it over the side of a boat.
“It is likely that Ms Vardy deliberately deleted her WhatsApp chat with Ms Watt, and that Ms Watt deliberately dropped her phone in the sea,” Steyn said.
The judge found Rooney to be honest but said some of Vardy’s testimony was not credible and there had been “a degree of self-deception on her part regarding the extent to which she was involved.”
The courtroom bust-up has attracted similar level of public attention to any of their husbands’ soccer games.
Wayne Rooney holds the record for the most international goals for England, while Vardy’s husband Jamie has been one of the top scorers in the English Premier League in recent years, also playing and scoring for the national side.
Both women are well-known in their own right — Coleen Rooney, 36, has 1.2 million followers on Twitter and almost 925,000 on Instagram — and the libel case lifted the lid on their glittering lifestyles, and less flattering aspects such as the Rooneys’ marriage troubles.
Vardy says her family had received abuse and threats as a result of Rooney’s public accusation and Steyn agreed it was not in the public interest for the disclosure to have been made by Rooney without giving Vardy the chance to respond first.
“Some members of the public have responded to the Reveal Post by subjecting Ms Vardy to vile abuse, including messages wishing her, her family, and even her (then unborn) baby, ill in the most awful terms,” Steyn said.
“Nothing of which Ms Vardy has been accused, nor any of the findings in this judgment, provide any justification or excuse for subjecting her or her family, or any other person involved in this case, to such vitriol.”

Kenya orders Meta’s Facebook to tackle hate speech or face suspension

Kenya orders Meta’s Facebook to tackle hate speech or face suspension
  • Kenya’s National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) accused Meta of violating Kenya’s constitution and laws governing hate speech and the use of social media platforms.
NAIROBI: Kenya’s ethnic cohesion watchdog has given Meta’s Facebook seven days to tackle hate speech and incitement on the platform relating to next month’s election, failing which its operations will be suspended.
East Africa’s biggest economy is in the throes of campaigning ahead of presidential, legislative and local authorities elections on Aug. 9.
Advocacy group Global Witness said in a report published on Thursday that Facebook had accepted and carried more than a dozen political advertisements that breached Kenya’s rules.
Kenya’s National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) said the report corroborates its own internal findings.
“Facebook is in violation of the laws of our country. They have allowed themselves to be a vector of hate speech and incitement, misinformation and disinformation,” Danvas Makori, an NCIC commissioner said on Friday.
Meta has taken “extensive steps” to weed out hate speech and inflammatory content, and it is intensifying those efforts ahead of the election, a company spokesperson told Reuters.
“We have dedicated teams of Swahili speakers and proactive detection technology to help us remove harmful content quickly and at scale,” the spokesperson said.
The NCIC has held talks with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK), which regulates social media firms, and it will recommend the suspension of Meta’s operations, Makori said.
He accused Meta of violating Kenya’s constitution and laws governing hate speech and the use of social media platforms.
“This country is bigger than a social media company or an entity. We will not allow Facebook, or any other social media company, to jeopardize security,” he said.
Supporters of the leading presidential candidates, veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga and deputy president William Ruto, have used social media platforms to praise their candidates, persuade others to join them or to accuse opposing sides of various misdeeds.
The NCIC is a statutory body established to foster ethnic harmony among Kenya’s 45 tribes, some of which have targeted each other during violence in past polls.

Russian regulator to revoke Novaya Gazeta’s license

Russian regulator to revoke Novaya Gazeta’s license
  • Novaya Gazeta, one of the last independent media outlets in the country, received two warnings over alleged violations earlier this year
LONDON: On Thursday, Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor filed a lawsuit demanding Novaya Gazeta’s license be permanently revoked.

“Russia’s censorship agency Roskomnadzor has demanded that Novaya Gazeta’s certificate of registration be declared invalid,” the newspaper said in a statement.

“Roskomnadzor asked the court to declare the print media outlet Novaya Gazeta’s license invalid due to the editorial office not providing its editorial statute within the timeframe established by the law on media,” the agency added.

Novaya Gazeta, one of the last independent media outlets in the country, decided to move its operations earlier in March after being forced to take down from its website some of the agency’s coverage of Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.

In February, the newspaper, headed by Editor-in-Chief and Nobel prize winner Dmitry Muratov, moved its operation to Riga in Latvia and launched the newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe. Russia’s media regulator has blocked that website inside Russia as well.

As part of its effort to control media coverage in the country following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moscow introduced a new law that criminalizes the dissemination of “false” information that “discredits the armed forces.”

This move caused several independent media outlets in the country to move their operations or stop them entirely, including a radio station and TV channel.

Last week, the website of the magazine Novaya Rasskaz-Gazeta, also produced by Novaya Gazeta staff, was taken down by Roskomnadzor for allegedly “discrediting the Russian armed forces.”

The agency announced it would dispute the decision in court.

“Russian legislation requires strict compliance with measures aimed at preventing the dissemination of prohibited and unreliable information. In the context of the information war unleashed by the West against our country, the protection of Russian citizens from hazardous materials should be a priority not only for Russian government agencies but also for the owners of the media and internet resources,” Roskomnadzor said in a statement on Thursday.

Instagram backtracks on proposed new features following user backlash

Instagram backtracks on proposed new features following user backlash
  • The decision comes after the Meta-owned social network was at the center of complaints over introducing a TikTok-style news feed.
LONDON: Instagram, the popular photo and video sharing social network, announced on Thursday that it will reverse some of the changes it introduced earlier this week.

The decision comes after the Meta-owned social network was at the center of a user backlash for changing its traditional vertical scrolling feed to a full-screen one. The company was accused of mimicking TikTok at the expense of its most loyal users.

“I’m glad we took a risk — if we’re not failing every once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” said Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. (When) we’ve learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration. So we’re going to work through that.”

Instagram will also reduce the number of recommended posts and ads in the app as it promises to improve its algorithms.

The design changes were introduced as part of Instagram’s efforts to compete with TikTok and keep up with the broader shift in user behavior that has people turning away from static photos in favor of videos.

“Redesigns often incur the wrath of users who are hostile to change, but in this case the high-profile dissatisfaction was backed up by Instagram’s own internal data,” Mosseri said. “The trend toward users watching more video is real, and pre-dated the rise of TikTok. But it’s clear that people actually do dislike Instagram’s design changes.”

Earlier this week, the influencers Kylie Jenner and her sister Kim Kardashian took to social media to express their disappointment about the new features and posted memes asking the company to “Make Instagram Instagram again.”

“For the new feed designs, people are frustrated and the usage data isn’t great,” Mosseri said. “So there I think that we need to take a big step back, regroup, and figure out how we want to move forward.”

‘Trump: Unprecedented’ is yet another example of the power of the Trump brand

‘Trump: Unprecedented’ is yet another example of the power of the Trump brand
  • The three-part docuseries by British filmmaker Alex Holder features exclusive access and interviews with the Trump family
  • The Atlantic journalist McKay Coppins: ‘Trump has always looked at his business as a dynastic one’
Earlier this month, Discovery+ launched the three-part docuseries “Trump: Unprecedented.”

Directed by British filmmaker Alex Holder, the series “provides exclusive access,” according to a statement, to the Trump family, focusing on the final six weeks of the 2020 US presidential campaign, leading up to the Jan 6. attack on Capitol Hill — with no mention of the riot until the last episode.

There is nothing the series reveals that is not already in the public eye or that was not discussed in the Jan. 6 Senate hearings. What it does reveal is an exercise in branding, and how the Trump children are an integral part of the brand image.

Marc Fisher, a journalist for The Washington Post, sums it up: “Part of Trump, the brand, is the multi-generational family.

“His children were brought up from the very beginning to be a living representation of that model,” he added.

Many of the interviews are with the children: Ivanka, who seems to be her father’s favorite; Donald Trump Jr. who, despite rebelling against his father in his early years, seems to have his own fan following; and Eric, who between speeches and fundraising is the youngest child toeing the line.

As The Atlantic journalist McKay Coppins said: “Trump has always looked at his business as a dynastic one.”

Ultimately, “Trump: Unprecedented” is not as much about what is said, but what is left out. Contributions come from the likes of Gwenda Blair, author, writer and professor at Columbia University; The Atlantic’s Coppins and Anne Applebaum; The New York Times’ Peter Baker; academic Eddie Glaude Jr. and The Washington Post’s Fisher and Philip Rucker, among others.

Still, despite, and perhaps because of, Holder’s exclusive access to the Trump family, the series is myopic in its telling of events, often focusing on first-hand accounts of Trump family members leaving little room for an alternate, or honest, version of events.

From Trump’s views on the pandemic to insisting that the election was rigged, the series takes viewers through the many “Trumpisms” of the last few years. They are all accompanied by footage of ardent fans and followers, and of course, the family’s vehement support for their father.

It also raises an interesting question: What’s next for the Trump family? They made it clear that they will “be back in some form” in the words of Donald Trump. In fact, Eric went on to say: “I can assure you, politics is not over for this family in some way, shape or form.”

Political circles are rife with talk of him running for election in 2024.

“If you’re a master marketer and you want to be center stage and (have the) spotlight on you, you gotta (sic) keep the 2024 talk going to the last possible second,” Fisher says in the series.

President, businessman, father: Donald Trump has played many roles, but arguably his best role to date is that of a marketer. It is simply what he does — whether that is through his businesses, children, or even this documentary.

