Twitter claims Musk is 'slow-walking' trial over $44 bln deal

Twitter claims Musk is ‘slow-walking’ trial over $44 bln deal
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device in San Diego. (AP/File)
Updated 19 July 2022
Reuters

Twitter claims Musk is ‘slow-walking’ trial over $44 bln deal

Twitter claims Musk is ‘slow-walking’ trial over $44 bln deal
  • Twitter has sued Musk and asked a Delaware judge to order him to complete the merger at the agreed price of $54.20 per share
Updated 19 July 2022
Reuters

WILMINGTON, Delaware: Twitter Inc. on Monday accused Elon Musk of trying to “slow walk” the company’s lawsuit to hold him to his $44 billion takeover and urged a September trial to ensure deal financing remains in place, according to a court filing.
“Millions of Twitter shares trade daily under a cloud of Musk-created doubt,” the company wrote. “No public company of this size and scale has ever had to bear these uncertainties.”
Twitter has sued Musk and asked a Delaware judge to order him to complete the merger at the agreed price of $54.20 per share.
The company said if Musk is ordered to close the deal it could still take months of additional litigation to close the debt financing, which expires in April. For that reason, Twitter asked the judge to reject Musk’s proposal to hold the trial in February.
Musk, who is the world’s richest person and chief executive of electric carmaker Telsa Inc, accused San Francisco-based Twitter of rushing the trial to obscure the truth about spam accounts and to “railroad” him into buying the company.
The two sides will make their arguments about the trial’s proposed start date to a Delaware Court of Chancery judge on Tuesday.
The New York Post reported on Monday that Musk’s lawyers are planning to countersue Twitter to gather more information about spam accounts.
Shares of Twitter have fallen from more than $50 per share when the deal was announced in April to below $33 a share last week. Twitter’s stock closed on Monday at $38.41, up 1.8 percent.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Musk said on Friday he was terminating the deal because the social media company had breached multiple provisions of the merger
Sudanese TV presenter suggests Syrian refugees should leave Lebanon

Sudanese TV presenter suggests Syrian refugees should leave Lebanon
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

Sudanese TV presenter suggests Syrian refugees should leave Lebanon

Sudanese TV presenter suggests Syrian refugees should leave Lebanon
  • Dalia Ahmad, herself recently targeted by Hezbollah trolls, claimed Lebanon could no longer bear burden of hosting refugees
Updated 18 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Sudanese talk show host Dalia Ahmad on Friday suggested that Syrian refugees should leave Lebanon because of the burden they were placing on the country.

Discussing the issue during the latest episode of her show “Fashet Khalq” on Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed news channel, she adopted a stance similar to that of the Lebanese government that has repeatedly called for their deportation.

Ahmad said that Lebanon could no longer bear the burden of refugees after “sharing everything with the Syrians” for 11 years, adding that the country’s resources were depleted and that the Lebanese people had nothing else to share with Syrians except departing Lebanon.

“It is not appropriate for you (Syrian refugees) to remain here while the Lebanese population migrate” she said.

Some Lebanese social media users backed Ahmad’s comments, claiming many refugees had come to rely on aid from NGOs and humanitarian organizations.

One tweet said: “Most of the so-called refugees are displaced people who benefit from NGO aid, they actually live in Syria and return to the camps to benefit from the aid ... (and they) must be returned to their country as soon as possible.”

 

 

Another post suggested Ahmad’s comments could not be categorized as racist as she was only relaying facts. “If this is called racism, then we’re all racist. Whoever doesn’t like this, go back to your country.”

 

 

Ahmad herself was recently targeted by Hezbollah trolls following a report on her show that criticized the Lebanese government, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and described the country’s long-reigning party officials as crocodiles.

Topics: racism Syrian refugees Lebanon

Special The fury targeting Dalia Ahmad came after she described the country’s long-reigning party officials as crocodiles. (Twitter)
Microsoft president sees 'new era' of stagnating labor pool

Microsoft President Brad Smith speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, US, September 13, 2019. (File: Reuters/Gary
Microsoft President Brad Smith speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, US, September 13, 2019. (File: Reuters/Gary
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

Microsoft president sees ‘new era’ of stagnating labor pool

Microsoft President Brad Smith speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, US, September 13, 2019. (File: Reuters/Gary
  • The trend of around 5 million people expanding the US working age population every five years since 1950 has shifted
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

REDMOND, Washington: US companies are facing a “new era” in which fewer people are entering the workforce and pressure to pay higher salaries may become permanent, Microsoft Corp’s President Brad Smith told Reuters in an interview.
At the software maker’s Redmond, Washington, headquarters, Smith highlighted one source of what he called today’s “greater economic turbulence.” In his office, he walked over to a wall-sized touchscreen device and pulled up a series of charts, showing how population growth has tumbled in the United States, Europe, China and Japan.
The trend of around 5 million people expanding the US working age population every five years since 1950 has shifted, starting in the period between 2016 and 2020 when growth slowed to 2 million, and is now slowing further, said Smith late last week, citing United Nations data. Major markets overseas have seen outright labor force declines.
“That helps explain part of why you can have low growth and a labor shortage at the height at the same time. There just aren’t as many people entering the workforce,” said Smith, who helps oversee the nearly $2 trillion company selling cloud-computing services to major businesses.
Government stimulus during the pandemic, COVID-19 concerns, childcare and other factors have contributed to the current labor shortage as well.

Executives including Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, have recently fretted about the economy. Zuckerberg warned the United States might face “one of the worst downturns that we’ve seen in recent history,” though Smith said it would be premature to declare a recession inevitable.
Competing for limited workers, Microsoft recently boosted pay at the same time as it slowed hiring, company officials said. The software maker also trimmed a small percentage of jobs pegged to the start of its new fiscal year.
Smith said Microsoft’s business selling productivity tools, cloud services and technology with artificial intelligence, which enterprises may need in a downturn, sets it up to weather economic challenges. The company has recently faced antitrust scrutiny in Europe, and Smith said Microsoft had until October to “finalize the implementation” of changes he promised.
US Department of Labor data from June showed employers broadly had continued to raise wages and hire more workers than expected. Labor force participation, however, shrank for the second time in three months, to 62.2 percent, showing no persistent improvement since the start of 2022.
Population growth has become a hot topic in the tech industry. Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, who reportedly has nine children including newborn twins, has particularly drawn attention to the low US birth rate. “Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” he wrote on Twitter.
Smith said he concurred with Musk “maybe in the problem. I’m not recommending the same solution.”

 

Topics: Microsoft Reuters Brad Smith

The ad-supported subscription will be in addition to the three options already available. (Shutterstock/File)
UK regulator mulls fine for RT for Ukraine news coverage

Ofcom launched 29 investigations into 15 RT News bulletins on February 27, March 1 and March 2 after complaints from viewers and
Ofcom launched 29 investigations into 15 RT News bulletins on February 27, March 1 and March 2 after complaints from viewers and
Updated 18 July 2022
AFP

UK regulator mulls fine for RT for Ukraine news coverage

Ofcom launched 29 investigations into 15 RT News bulletins on February 27, March 1 and March 2 after complaints from viewers and
  • RT is no longer broadcasting in Britain, after Ofcom revoked its license on March 18, saying it was not “fit and proper” to operate in the country.
Updated 18 July 2022
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s broadcasting regulator Ofcom on Monday said Russian state-funded channel RT breached impartiality rules 29 times in just four days after the invasion of Ukraine.
Ofcom launched 29 investigations into 15 RT News bulletins on February 27, March 1 and March 2 after complaints from viewers and its own monitoring.
It also looked at a documentary, “Donbass Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow,” which was repeated on March 1 and 2.
“In each case, we found that RT’s coverage failed to preserve due impartiality in relation to the conflict in the Donbas region of Ukraine,” the regulator said.
“Ofcom considers that these breaches were serious and repeated, and we are minded to consider them for the imposition of a statutory sanction.”
RT is no longer broadcasting in Britain, after Ofcom revoked its license on March 18, saying it was not “fit and proper” to operate in the country.
The British government on March 31 announced sanctions against TV-Novosti, which owns RT, accusing it and other Russian “propagandists” of spreading “lies and deceit” about the invasion.
Ofcom previously fined RT £200,000 ($240,000) for “serious failures” in its coverage of the 2018 nerve agent poisonings blamed on Russia in the English city of Salisbury and of the Syria conflict.

Topics: UK Ofcom Russia RT

Google fined $387 million in Russia for not deleting banned content – Interfax
Indonesia urges tech platforms to sign up to new licensing rules or risk being blocked

The government says the new rules have been formulated to ensure Internet service providers protect consumer data, but some acti
The government says the new rules have been formulated to ensure Internet service providers protect consumer data, but some acti
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

Indonesia urges tech platforms to sign up to new licensing rules or risk being blocked

The government says the new rules have been formulated to ensure Internet service providers protect consumer data, but some acti
  • The requirement to register is part of a set of rules that will allow authorities to order platforms to take down content deemed unlawful, or that “disturbs public order".
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia urged tech companies on Monday to register under new licensing rules, or run the risk of having their platforms blocked, with data showing many big tech firms such as Google and Meta had yet to comply days out from July 20 deadline.
The requirement to register is part of a set of rules, first released in November 2020, that will allow authorities to order platforms to take down content deemed unlawful, or that “disturbs public order” within four hours if considered urgent, and 24 hours if not.
In a text message to Reuters, Communications Minister Johnny G. Plate urged companies to register before sanctions were applied. His ministry said last month that platforms could be blocked if they did not comply.
As of Monday, more than 5,900 domestic companies and 108 foreign companies had registered, including short-video app TikTok and music streaming firm Spotify, according to communications ministry data.
Other platforms such as Alphabet Inc’s Google, Twitter and Meta Platforms Inc, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, have not yet registered.
Spokespeople for Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Google, did not respond to requests for comment.
The new licensing system applies to all domestic and foreign Electronic Service Operators.
The government can also compel companies to reveal communications and personal data of specific users if requested by law enforcement or government agencies.
The government says the new rules have been formulated to ensure Internet service providers protect consumer data, and that online content is used in a “positive and productive” way.
Despite the threat, some analysts doubt whether Indonesian authorities would immediately block platforms operated by non-compliant companies, especially given how widely used some of the platforms are in Indonesia, including by state officials.
With a youthful, digitally savvy population of 270 million, Indonesia is a top-10 market globally by number of users for a host of social media companies, including TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.
Some activists say the new articles related to content posed a threat to privacy and freedom of expression.
“Our analysis shows that this will be the most repressive regulation of its kind in the region,” said Nenden Arum, from digital rights group, the Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (SAFEnet).
Minister Plate said the registration requirement was administrative and not about content.
There were an estimated 191 million social media users in Indonesia as of February 2022, according to Statista. Only China and India have more social media users in the Asia Pacific region.

Topics: Indonesia Data Regulation Google Meta

Google fined $387 million in Russia for not deleting banned content – Interfax
Snap introduces web version of Snapchat app

Snapchat for web will include features like chat reactions and chat reply, along with Lenses, which will roll out soon, the comp
Snapchat for web will include features like chat reactions and chat reply, along with Lenses, which will roll out soon, the comp
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

Snap introduces web version of Snapchat app

Snapchat for web will include features like chat reactions and chat reply, along with Lenses, which will roll out soon, the comp
  • The company said that the feature will be exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers beginning July 18 and will start with subscribers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Updated 18 July 2022
Reuters

BENGALURU: Snap Inc. said on Monday it is introducing the web version of its photo messaging app Snapchat, allowing users to chat, snap and video call from their computers.
The company said that the feature will be exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers beginning July 18 and will start with subscribers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Snapchat for web will include features like chat reactions and chat reply, along with Lenses, which will roll out soon, the company added.
Snap last month launched Snapchat+, a paid version of the Snapchat app, in the United States priced at $3.99 a month and a few other markets, in a major step away from a revenue model dependent mostly on advertising.
Social media firms are under pressure as companies cut back on ad budgets in response to rising costs and weakening consumer spending. Snap in May said it would miss revenue and profit targets for the second quarter and would have to slow hiring and lower spending.
Shares of the company have plunged nearly 71 percent this year.

Topics: snapchat US

Snap tests new subscription feature called Snapchat+
