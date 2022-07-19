Twitter claims Musk is ‘slow-walking’ trial over $44 bln deal

Sudanese TV presenter suggests Syrian refugees should leave Lebanon

LONDON: Sudanese talk show host Dalia Ahmad on Friday suggested that Syrian refugees should leave Lebanon because of the burden they were placing on the country.

Discussing the issue during the latest episode of her show “Fashet Khalq” on Lebanon’s Al-Jadeed news channel, she adopted a stance similar to that of the Lebanese government that has repeatedly called for their deportation.

Ahmad said that Lebanon could no longer bear the burden of refugees after “sharing everything with the Syrians” for 11 years, adding that the country’s resources were depleted and that the Lebanese people had nothing else to share with Syrians except departing Lebanon.

“It is not appropriate for you (Syrian refugees) to remain here while the Lebanese population migrate” she said.

Some Lebanese social media users backed Ahmad’s comments, claiming many refugees had come to rely on aid from NGOs and humanitarian organizations.

One tweet said: “Most of the so-called refugees are displaced people who benefit from NGO aid, they actually live in Syria and return to the camps to benefit from the aid ... (and they) must be returned to their country as soon as possible.”

اغلب ما يسمى باللاجئين هم نازحون يستفدون من مساعدات NGO ، بروحوا بعيدوا بسوريا وبيرجعوا عالمخيمات تعيشوا عالنفقات، شعب كسول لازم يترجع عبلاده باسرع وقت — Chuck (@chuck_ing) July 18, 2022

Another post suggested Ahmad’s comments could not be categorized as racist as she was only relaying facts. “If this is called racism, then we’re all racist. Whoever doesn’t like this, go back to your country.”

Eh walla iza hay 2issma 3onsssoriye, ne7na kelna 3onssoriye w yalli Mish 3ajbo yfeel 3a bledo. — Marielle (@Mariell14179816) July 18, 2022

Ahmad herself was recently targeted by Hezbollah trolls following a report on her show that criticized the Lebanese government, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and described the country’s long-reigning party officials as crocodiles.