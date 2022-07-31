You are here

Philippine ex-President Fidel Ramos, warrior and survivor, dies at 94
Ramos became a hero to many for defecting from Marcos' government, where he led the national police force, spurring the dictator's downfall during the 1986 popular uprising against his rule. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 July 2022
Reuters

  • Ramos held every rank in the Philippine army from second lieutenant to commander-in chief
  • His six-year administration opened the country's economy to foreign investments
Updated 31 July 2022
Reuters

MANILA: Philippines former President Fidel Valdez Ramos, who died on Sunday, was a fighter during wars in Korea and Vietnam and a survivor in the political arena, emerging from a high-ranking security role during the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr to win the vote for the nation's highest office. He was 94.
Ramos became a hero to many for defecting from Marcos' government, where he led the national police force, spurring the dictator's downfall during the 1986 popular uprising against his rule.
Others, though, would not forgive or forget his role in enforcing martial law under the Marcos regime.
Ramos narrowly won a contested election in 1992 to replace the People Power leader Corazon Aquino who unseated Marcos. Though he gained less than 23% of the vote, Ramos soon polled at 66% support and his presidency was remembered for a period of peace, stability and economic growth.
"It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos," said Trixie Cruz-Angeles, press secretary for the dictator's son, the recently elected Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
"He leaves behind a colourful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive."
Known as FVR, Ramos attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and fought in the Korean war in the 1950s as a platoon leader. He served in the late 1960s in Vietnam as a leader of the Philippine Civil Action Group.
Ramos held every rank in the Philippine army from second lieutenant to commander-in chief.
He never lost that military bearing and swagger, bragging many times "No soft jobs for Ramos."
The former diplomat's son became the only Methodist leader of the mainly Roman Catholic country.
His six-year administration opened the country's economy to foreign investments through deregulation and liberalisation policies.
Ramos broke up monopolies in the transportation and communications sectors. Through special powers granted by the Congress he restored the ailing electricity sector, ending debilitating 12-hour power outages that plagued the country.
During his tenure, the Philippine economy surged and poverty rates fell to 31% from 39% through his Social Reform Agenda.
Ramos fought right-wing, leftist and Islamic rebels during his time in the military, but later held peace talks with all "enemies of the state", including rogue soldiers who attempted nearly a dozen times to unseat Aquino during her tenure.
He eventually signed a peace agreement with the Islamic separatists of the Moro National Liberation Front in 1996 and succeeded in shrinking the number of Maoist-led guerrillas to more than 5,400 rebels from a high of 25,000 in early 1986.
Ramos was a multi-tasking workaholic and athletic leader. When he was military chief, he would play golf and jog at the same time, running after his ball. His early morning jog was legendary among his staff officers and even at 80, he would jump to reenact what he did during revolt in 1986.

China says remains of rocket booster fall to Earth

China says remains of rocket booster fall to Earth
Updated 31 July 2022
AP

China says remains of rocket booster fall to Earth

China says remains of rocket booster fall to Earth
  • No details of whether remaining debris fell on land or sea
  • no immediate word from Philippine authorities about whether anyone on the ground was affected
Updated 31 July 2022
AP

BEIJING: Debris from a rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station into orbit fell into the sea in the Philippines on Sunday, the Chinese government announced.
Most of the final stage of the Long March-5B rocket burned up after entering the atmosphere at 12:55 a.m., the China Manned Space Agency reported. The agency said earlier the booster would be allowed to fall unguided.
The announcement gave no details of whether remaining debris fell on land or sea but said the “landing area” was at 119 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude. That is in waters southeast of the Philippine city of Puerto Princesa on the island of Palawan.
There was no immediate word from Philippine authorities about whether anyone on the ground was affected.
China has faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled twice before. NASA accused Beijing last year of “failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris” after parts of a Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean.
The country’s first space station, Tiangong-1, crashed into the Pacific Ocean in 2016 after Beijing confirmed it lost control. An 18-ton rocket fell uncontrolled in May 2020.
China also faced criticism after using a missile to destroy one of its defunct weather satellites in 2007, creating a field of debris that other governments said might jeopardize other satellites.
The July 24 launch of the Long March-5B, China’s most-powerful rocket, carried the Wentian laboratory into orbit. It was attached on Monday to the Tianhe main module, where three astronauts live.
The remains of a separate cargo spacecraft that serviced the station fell into a predetermined area of the South Pacific after most of it burned up on reentry, the government announced earlier.

Zelensky urges evacuation of Ukraine's frontline Donetsk

Zelensky urges evacuation of Ukraine's frontline Donetsk
Updated 31 July 2022
AFP

Zelensky urges evacuation of Ukraine's frontline Donetsk

Zelensky urges evacuation of Ukraine's frontline Donetsk
Updated 31 July 2022
AFP
KYIV: Ukraine's president urged civilians on Saturday to evacuate the frontline Donetsk region, the scene of fierce clashes with the Russian military, as Kyiv called on the Red Cross and UN to gain access to its soldiers being held by Moscow's forces.
The eastern Donetsk region has faced the brunt of Russia's offensive since its assault on Kyiv failed weeks into the invasion launched on February 24.
President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his daily address that thousands of people, including children, were still in the region's battleground areas, with six civilians killed and 15 wounded on Friday, according to the Donetsk governor.
"There's already a governmental decision about obligatory evacuation from Donetsk," Zelensky said, underscoring authorities' calls to leave the besieged region in recent weeks.
"Leave, we will help," Zelensky said. "At this stage of the war, terror is the main weapon of Russia."
Official Ukrainian estimates put the number of civilians still living in the unoccupied area of Donetsk at between 200,000 and 220,000.
A mandatory evacuation notice posted Saturday evening said the coming winter made it a matter of urgency, particularly for the more than 50,000 children still in the region.
"They need to be evacuated, you cannot put them in mortal danger in the winter without heating, light, without the ability to keep them warm," Kyiv's Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories said in a statement.
Zelensky, in his address, also once more pressed the international community, especially the United States, to have Russia officially declared a "state sponsor of terrorism".


The call came a day after a jail holding Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kremlin-controlled Olenivka was bombed, leaving scores dead, with Kyiv and Moscow trading blame.
On Saturday, Ukrainian human rights official Dmytro Lubinets said on national television he had asked the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission to go to Olenivka.
The ICRC has made a request but not yet obtained authorisation from the Russians, he said.
Russia's defence ministry accused Kyiv of striking the Olenivka prison with US-supplied long-range missiles in an "egregious provocation" designed to stop soldiers from surrendering.
It said Saturday that the dead included Ukrainian forces who had surrendered after weeks of fighting off Russia's brutal bombardment of the sprawling Azovstal steelworks in the port city of Mariupol.
The defence ministry said 50 Ukrainian prisoners were killed and 73 were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Zelensky accused Russia of "deliberate mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war".


Also on Saturday, Russian energy giant Gazprom suspended gas supplies to Latvia in the latest tightening of gas provision to European Union states, which have accused Russia of squeezing supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Latvia's Economy Minister Ilze Indriksone told the LETA news agency that his country "was not counting on natural gas flows from Russia."
Gazprom drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline on Wednesday to about 20 percent of its capacity. It had reduced gas flows to Europe twice in June.
The Russian state-run company had earlier announced it would choke supply to 33 million cubic metres a day -- half the amount it has been delivering since service resumed last week after 10 days of maintenance work.


Russian strikes continued to rain down on Ukrainian towns and cities.
Ukrainian authorities said Russian bombardments targeting the south and east of the country had left one dead in southern Mykolaiv and one dead in eastern Bakhmut.
The death toll from a strike on a Mykolaiv bus stop on Friday climbed to seven after two men died in hospital.
Meanwhile, in the eastern city of Kharkiv, three Russian S-300 missiles struck a school, mayor Igor Terekhov said on Telegram Saturday, adding that the main building was destroyed.
By early Sunday morning, Mykolaiv was again hit with "massive shelling", according to its mayor.
"Probably the strongest of all time," Oleksandr Sienkevych said in a Telegram post.
"Powerful explosions were heard after 1 (am) at night and around 5 in the morning. A number of objects were destroyed, residential buildings were damaged. A number of fires broke out at the struck sites."
Shortly afterwards Russia said a Ukrainian drone attack on its fleet in the Crimean port of Sebastopol wounded five people.
"This morning, Ukrainian nationalists decided to spoil the Day of the Russian Fleet" being celebrated on Sunday, the Russian-annexed city's mayor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram.
A Ukrainian spokesman said his country's forces had set fire to grain fields around Mariupol so they could not be used by the Russians.
bur/ah/har/gw/jta/dhc

GAZPROM

Five wounded in drone attack on Russian fleet: governor

Five wounded in drone attack on Russian fleet: governor
Updated 31 July 2022
AP

Five wounded in drone attack on Russian fleet: governor

Five wounded in drone attack on Russian fleet: governor
  • Ukrainian strikes partially destroyed a major bridge in the city of Kherson, occupied by Russian forces
Updated 31 July 2022
AP

MOSCOW: A drone-borne explosive device detonated Sunday at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people, officials said.
The explosion at the headquarters in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 caused cancelation of observances of Russia’s Navy Day holiday.
The Black Sea Fleet’s press service said the drone appeared to be homemade. It described the explosive device as “low-power” but Sevastopol mayor Mikhail Razvozhaev said six people were injured in the blast.
There was no immediate information on where the drone began its flight.

Biden again tests positive for COVID, returns to isolation

Biden again tests positive for COVID, returns to isolation
Updated 31 July 2022
Agencies

Biden again tests positive for COVID, returns to isolation

Biden again tests positive for COVID, returns to isolation
  • White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden ‘has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well’
Updated 31 July 2022
Agencies

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time and is returning to isolation, his White House doctor said Saturday, attributing the result to “rebound” positivity from treatment the US president received.
Biden “tested positive late Saturday morning, by antigen testing,” following four consecutive days of negative tests, and “will reinitiate strict isolation procedures,” presidential physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memorandum.
“This in fact represents ‘rebound’ positivity,” O’Connor said, referring to a situation in which patients treated with the drug Paxlovid — as Biden was — clear the virus but test positive after completing their course.
“The president has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well. This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time,” he added.
In a tweet, Biden seemed to seek to minimize the situation.
“Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks,” he wrote. “I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.”
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Biden will reenter isolation for at least five days. He will isolate at the White House until he tests negative. The agency says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period has not been reported.
Word of Biden’s positive test came — he had been negative Friday morning — just two hours after the White House announced a presidential visit to Michigan this coming Tuesday to highlight the passage of a bill to promote domestic high-tech manufacturing. Biden had also been scheduled to visit his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday morning, where first lady Jill Biden has been staying while the president was positive. Both trips have been canceled as Biden has returned to isolation.
The second positive test came just three days after O’Connor said Biden had tested negative and no longer needed to isolate, which he had been doing since receiving a first positive result on July 21.
Biden has for the most part been conspicuously careful about observing COVID protocols — in contrast to his predecessor Donald Trump, who sometimes mocked those who wore masks.
“The President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” O’Connor said.
As the oldest US president in history — he will turn 80 in November — Biden’s health receives constant attention.
On Wednesday, he had ended his earlier five-day COVID isolation, appearing energetic as he told cheering aides that his quick recovery should inspire Americans to take advantage of free vaccines and treatments.
He contrasted his seemingly quick recovery to Trump’s more serious bout with the disease in October 2020, before vaccines were available.
“When my predecessor got COVID, he had to get helicoptered to Walter Reed Medical Center,” Biden said. “He was severely ill. Thankfully, he recovered. When I got COVID, I worked from upstairs of the White House.”
He added that being fully vaccinated, taking preventative tests, then using the Paxlovid therapeutic prevents deaths and is available at no cost.
“You don’t need to be president to get these tools,” he said.
O’Connor had warned after clearing Biden from his first round of COVID that the president would wear a mask for 10 days when around others and continue to test regularly in case of a “rebound.”
O’Connor says Biden is generally in good health. He has been fully vaccinated and received two booster shots against the coronavirus.
(With AFP and Reuters)

Women at war: Life on eastern Ukraine’s front lines

Women at war: Life on eastern Ukraine’s front lines
Updated 30 July 2022
AFP

Women at war: Life on eastern Ukraine’s front lines

Women at war: Life on eastern Ukraine’s front lines
  • Karina does not tell her mother she is going to the front
  • Iana uses social media to try and raise the morale at home
Updated 30 July 2022
AFP

EASTERN UKRAINE, Ukraine: Kateryna never takes pictures with comrades before going to the front line — its bad luck. Karina does not tell her mother she is going to the front.
Iana uses social media to try and raise the morale at home.
On another day of war in eastern Ukraine, the three are resting with their unit in a village before another rotation.
They agree to talk about their lives on the front line of a war they were not expecting, which has lasted more than five months — and felt like years.
Kateryna Novakivska, 29, is deputy commander of a unit in the Donbas, an industrial region in eastern Ukraine where fighting is raging.
The 29-year-old comes from Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, and had just graduated from an army academy when the war broke out. Her role is to provide the troops with moral and psychological support.
After speaking about the “satisfactory” morale among soldiers and the justness of Ukraine’s cause, she talks more personally about life on the front.
“The hardest thing for them is losing comrades,” she said.
For Kateryna, it is being able to distance herself from the soldiers’ horrific stories.
“They talk more easily with me because there are a lot of things that they cannot tell their loved ones,” she said.
Their biggest fear is being left behind on the battlefield — dead or wounded.
She remembers one day, May 28, when 11 soldiers were killed and around 20 went missing. In the chaos of war, some troops disappear and nobody knows what has happened to them.
Kateryna’s own greatest fear is being kidnapped by Russian soldiers, though she said she has “planned for everything.”
She has a small scar on her nose — left by an explosion in March.
The lotus flower tattoo on her forearm is a memory from her time in Volnovakha in 2017 — a town now in Russian-occupied territory that Kateryna said “no longer exists.”
On social media, Iana Pazdrii plays on the stereotypes of being a soldier, showing off her perfectly manicured nails as she drives an armored vehicle or clutches a Kalashnikov.
The 35-year-old has been fighting since the start of the invasion in Ukraine and, like all her comrades, has not seen her child for five months.
“I volunteered because I am a patriot and I felt I could be useful here and I am,” said Iana, who speaks of the army as “a family.”
Whenever she has time, she posts little glimpses of military life on Instagram or TikTok.
“Some soldiers have to live on ‘line zero’ under shelling,” she said, using a term frequently used in Ukraine for the front line.
“I try to show that we are keeping up morale despite everything, to tell people not to be afraid and that the army is doing everything to defend the country.
“But to be honest, it’s hard sometimes.”
Dozens of soldiers are killed every day on Ukraine’s eastern front, where Russian forces made major advances in May and June, taking over almost the whole of the Lugansk region.
Since then, the front line has moved little, but ruthless artillery battles between the two sides have intensified.
Karina, a former textile worker of Tajik origin who signed up to the army in 2020 on a two-year contract, drives her armored vehicle back and forth from the front line.
“When we are in position, it’s hard thinking about fellow soldiers, hoping that nobody will be killed or wounded, that you yourself will not come under attack,” said the young woman, who is also a mechanic.
Her husband is anxiously waiting for her at home — but she said “nobody tells me what to do.”
When Karina calls her mother, she said: “I don’t tell her I’m at line zero and she pretends to believe me.”
Karina has no illusions — she does not think the war will be over soon.
“The Russians have already taken a lot of territory” in Ukraine, she said.
Her sister-in-arms Iana insisted there was no option but victory.
“Whatever happens, we will win. We do not have the right to lose,” she said.
After the war, Iana wants to travel to the Caribbean and South America.
“I need to fulfil my dreams. I think I deserve it,” she smiled.

