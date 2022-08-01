You are here

Philippine president says 'no intention' to rejoin International Criminal Court

Update Philippine president says ‘no intention’ to rejoin International Criminal Court
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who backed the previous president’s drug war, has previously indicated he would not cooperate with the International Criminal Court. (AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Elie Aben

Philippine president says ‘no intention’ to rejoin International Criminal Court

Philippine president says ‘no intention’ to rejoin International Criminal Court
  • Manila withdrew from ICC in 2019 under former President Rodrigo Duterte
  • Marcos Jr. said international tribunal has ‘no jurisdiction’ over the country
Updated 12 sec ago
Elie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the International Criminal Court, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Monday, with the tribunal’s prosecutor planning to reopen a probe into the former president’s deadly anti-drug campaign. 

Under the administration of Rodrigo Duterte, whose six-year rule ended on June 30, the Philippines officially withdrew from the ICC in 2019 after the court launched a preliminary probe into his controversial crackdown on drug suspects that international rights groups said involved systematic extrajudicial killings. 

In September last year, ICC judges authorized prosecutor Karim Khan to investigate allegations of crimes carried out by authorities waging Duterte’s drug war, but Khan’s probe was suspended at Manila’s request two months later. The Philippines said it was looking into those alleged crimes itself. 

Khan requested judges to authorize a resumption of his investigation earlier in June, saying that the deferral requested by the Philippine government “is not warranted” and that the probe should restart “as quickly as possible.” 

Marcos Jr. last week held a meeting to discuss the government’s strategy in dealing with the ICC investigation. 

“The Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC,” Marcos Jr. told reporters on Monday.  

“There is already an investigation here and it’s ongoing,” he said, adding: “So why would there be a need for (the ICC probe)?” 

According to official data, more than 6,200 Filipinos were killed in Duterte’s campaign, but the ICC estimated that the death toll could be as high as 30,000. 

The former president had refused to cooperate during his time in office, saying that the court had no jurisdiction — an assertion rejected by the Philippine Supreme Court.

Marcos Jr., who had supported Duterte’s deadly crackdown, said the government might “just ignore” the investigation, and reiterated the previous leader’s statement that the ICC has “no jurisdiction” over the Philippines. 

Carlos Conde, Asia division senior researcher at the New York-based Human Rights Watch, said Marcos’ statement was not unexpected. 

“While this is obviously disappointing from a human rights perspective, this is not at all surprising,” Conde told Arab News.

In spite of where Marcos stands, however, Conde said it will not influence how the ICC would proceed with the investigation.

“With or without the cooperation of the Philippine government, the ICC prosecutors and the trial chambers have the resources to conduct their own investigation into the allegations of killings and other human rights abuses during Duterte’s time,” Conde said. 

Filipino lawyer Edre Olalia, president of the National Union of People’s Lawyers, said the president’s move resembles that of his predecessor.

“This is exactly the same old refrain that was played by his predecessor and by the same old enablers. Stripped of the gibberish, does this mean (Marcos Jr.) is protecting his predecessor or is he protecting himself as well, or both?” Olalia said.

Marcos Jr. was elected president by a landslide in May, with Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, as his running mate. Duterte-Carpio also won the vice presidency, having won more than triple the votes of her closest rival. In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately. 

The ICC has invited the Philippines “to offer observations” on Khan’s request to resume the probe, and gave Manila until Sept. 8 to respond.

Russia smuggling gold from Sudan to fund war: CNN report

Russia smuggling gold from Sudan to fund war: CNN report
Updated 21 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Russia smuggling gold from Sudan to fund war: CNN report

Russia smuggling gold from Sudan to fund war: CNN report
  • Moscow ‘colluding with Khartoum’s military to crush dissent’
  • Unverified sum of $13.4bn, 90% of production, lost through illicit dealing
Updated 21 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

KHARTOUM: A network of Russian and Sudanese military leaders are colluding to plunder the African nation’s gold reserves and production, enabling Moscow to fund its ongoing war in Ukraine amidst increasingly severe Western sanctions, a CNN report published recently has claimed.

According to CNN’s sources, Russia allegedly operated 16 flights out of Sudan, Africa’s third largest producer of the precious metal, over the past 18 months.

CNN claimed a whistleblower from inside the Sudanese Central Bank showed reporters a photo of a spreadsheet revealing that 32.7 tons was unaccounted for in 2021. Using current prices, this amounts to $1.9 billion worth of missing gold, at $60 million a ton.

But the report stated that this could be an underestimate, and that $13.4 billion, or 90 percent of the country’s production, is lost through illegal means every year. CNN could not verify these figures in the report.

The CNN report claims that the scheme is the result of an agreement with Sudan’s increasingly unpopular military leadership in exchange for Russia’s military support to suppress the country’s pro-democracy movement.

Former and current US officials quoted by CNN claim that Russia actively supported Sudan’s 2021 military coup, which deposed a transitional civilian government.

This was a crushing blow to Sudan’s pro-democracy movement, which had toppled President Omar Al-Bashir two years before.

The CNN report claims that Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian oligarch and key ally of President Vladimir Putin, is at the heart of this pact between Moscow and Khartoum’s military junta.

The broadcaster claims it has invoices showing that Prigozhin’s main vehicle in Sudan is a US-sanctioned company called Meroe Gold, which extracts gold while also providing weapons and training to the country’s army and paramilitary groups.

The report, which CNN compiled in collaboration with the London-based Dossier Center, claims that at least one high-level Wagner Group operative, Alexander Sergeyevich Kuznetsov, has overseen operations in Sudan’s key gold mining industry in recent years.

The Dossier Center was started by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once the richest man in Russia, now living in exile in London. Wagner is a paramilitary group linked to alleged torture, mass killings and looting in several war-torn countries including Syria and the Central African Republic. Prigozhin denies links to Wagner.

In 2021, the European Union sanctioned Kuznetsov for Wagner Group activities that it claimed endangered Libya’s peace, stability, and security.

CNN has sought comment on the story from Russia’s foreign and defense ministries, and the parent organization of Prigozhin’s group of companies, but there has been no response.

“We are monitoring this issue closely, including the reported activities of Meroe Gold, the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group, and other sanctioned actors in Sudan, the region, and throughout the gold trade,” a US State Department spokesperson was quoted as saying, in response to the CNN investigation.

“We support the Sudanese people in their pursuit of a democratic and prosperous Sudan that respects human rights,” the spokesperson added. “We will continue to make clear our concerns to Sudanese military officials about the malign impact of Wagner, Meroe Gold, and other actors.”

ASEAN foreign ministers to push for tougher action on Myanmar

ASEAN foreign ministers to push for tougher action on Myanmar
Updated 01 August 2022
AFP

ASEAN foreign ministers to push for tougher action on Myanmar

ASEAN foreign ministers to push for tougher action on Myanmar
  • Myanmar has been in chaos since a putsch in February last year
  • Frustrations are growing after the Myanmar junta went ahead with its first executions in decades
Updated 01 August 2022
AFP

PHNOM PENH: Malaysia is set to lead a push for tougher action on Myanmar when a regional bloc of foreign ministers meet this week, as anger mounts at the junta for stonewalling crisis resolution efforts.
The 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) — which has spearheaded so far fruitless diplomatic efforts to restore peace — last week condemned the junta’s execution of four prisoners.
Myanmar has been in chaos since a putsch in February last year and the death toll from the military’s brutal crackdown on dissent has passed 2,100, according to a local monitoring group.
Ministers meeting in Phnom Penh from Wednesday are expected to lament the lack of progress on ASEAN’s “five-point consensus” plan, agreed to in April last year, which called for an immediate end to violence and dialogue between the junta and coup opponents.
As well as voicing “deep concern” about recent developments and calling for restraint, the ministers will also demand “concrete actions to effectively and fully implement the Five-Point Consensus,” according to a draft communique obtained by AFP.
After more than a year of no progress on the plan, Malaysia will present a framework for its implementation, even as critics deride the ASEAN as a toothless talking shop.
“The key element of the framework is there must be an end-game. You have to have an end-game. What is the end-game of the five-point consensus?” Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said.
Within the bloc, frustrations are growing after the Myanmar junta went ahead with its first executions in decades despite personal pleas from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Among the four executed were Phyo Zeya Thaw, a rapper-turned-lawmaker from ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party and veteran political activist Kyaw Min Yu — better known as “Jimmy.”
“It shows the junta is making a mockery of the (consensus plan),” Saifuddin wrote in a weekend newspaper article.
Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan characterized the executions as a “grave setback” to ASEAN’s efforts to resolve the crisis, while Thailand’s foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said the move “aggravates the vexing problems of Myanmar.”
A senior ASEAN diplomat said he does not expect any country to go as far as calling for Myanmar’s expulsion from the bloc.
But some members, led by Malaysia and the Philippines, want to bar the military regime from sending ministers to all ASEAN meetings — including November’s summit — until there is progress on the five-point plan.
“Political appointees of the administration, especially the military administration are not welcome,” the Philippines’ Assistant Foreign Secretary for ASEAN Affairs Daniel Espiritu said.
Myanmar’s top diplomat, Wunna Maung Lwin, has not been invited to Phnom Penh and was also left out of a foreign ministers’ retreat in February, while junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was snubbed at a leaders’ summit last year.
“Even North Korea is welcome at this forum but the Myanmar junta isn’t... it has to be recognized just how isolated Myanmar is, even in its neighborhood,” said Aaron Connelly, a Southeast Asia specialist at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.
Along with the Ukraine-Russia conflict, ongoing South China Sea tensions will be another hot button issue on the agenda.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will fly in, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov also expected to attend and hold meetings with the ASEAN ministers.
But analysts do not expect a repeat of 2012 when Cambodia — a key Beijing ally — last hosted ASEAN and was accused of siding with China on the disputed sea, resulting in no communique being issued.
“Cambodia has learnt its lesson. It was the first time ASEAN didn’t come up with a joint statement and Cambodia got big blowback from it,” said Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University analyst Thitinan Pongsudhirak.
“Hun Sen ... doesn’t want to shoot himself in the foot again.”
China claims most of the sea — with competing territorial assertions from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

As Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour, China warns against visiting Taiwan

As Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour, China warns against visiting Taiwan
Updated 01 August 2022
Reuters

As Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour, China warns against visiting Taiwan

As Nancy Pelosi begins Asia tour, China warns against visiting Taiwan
  • China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp in the island
  • Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring the island under its control
Updated 01 August 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi kicked off a closely-watched Asia tour on Monday in Singapore as China warned that its military would never “sit idly by” if she were to visit Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing.

Amid widespread speculation over whether she would make a stop in Taiwan, Pelosi’s office announced on Sunday that she was leading a Congressional delegation to the region that would include visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. It did not mention Taiwan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that it would be “a gross interference in China’s internal affairs” if Pelosi visits Taiwan, and warned that it would lead to “very serious developments and consequences.”

“We would like to tell the United States once again that China is standing by, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will never sit idly by, and China will take resolute responses and strong countermeasures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Zhao told a regular daily briefing.

Asked what kind of measures the PLA might take, Zhao said: “if she dares to go, then let us wait and see.”

China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp in the island. Washington does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

A visit by Pelosi, who is third in the line of succession to the presidency and a long-time critic of China, would come amid worsening ties between Washington and Beijing. Republican Newt Gingrich was the last House speaker to visit Taiwan, in 1997.

During a phone call last Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Joe Biden that Washington should abide by the one-China principle and “those who play with fire will perish by it.”

Biden told Xi that US policy on Taiwan had not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

On Monday, Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang did not directly respond when asked whether Pelosi will visit on Thursday, as local media have speculated.

“We always warmly welcome visits to our country by distinguished foreign guests,” he told reporters in Taipei.

Shi Yinhong, an international relations professor at Renmin University in Beijing, said that if Pelosi visits Taiwan it would prompt the strongest counter-measures by Beijing in years, but he did not expect that to trigger major military conflict.

“China has reiterated in no ambiguous terms its opposition to Taiwan separatism. The US has reiterated many times its one-China policy has not changed and that it is against any change to the status quo by either side of the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

“Unless by accident, I am sure neither side would intentionally take military action that could lead to a major security risk.”

On Monday, Pelosi and her delegation met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, discussing issues including cross-strait relations, the Ukraine war and climate change, Singapore’s foreign ministry said.

“PM Lee highlighted the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security,” it said.

Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only its people can decide the island’s future.

Last Wednesday, Biden told reporters he thought the US military believed a Pelosi visit to Taiwan was “not a good idea right now.”

Myanmar junta extends emergency rule, cites need for stability

Myanmar junta extends emergency rule, cites need for stability
Updated 01 August 2022
Reuters

Myanmar junta extends emergency rule, cites need for stability

Myanmar junta extends emergency rule, cites need for stability
  • Junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power in a coup in February last year
  • Myanmar has been in chaos since then, with conflict spreading after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests
Updated 01 August 2022
Reuters
The head of Myanmar’s junta on Monday blamed instability for stalling efforts to implement a peace plan agreed with other Southeast Asian countries as he extended emergency rule for another six months.
The junta first declared a state of emergency after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February last year.
Myanmar has been in chaos since then, with conflict spreading after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests in towns and cities.
The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed a five-point “consensus” to end hostilities last year, but there has been little sign of the junta implementing the five-point plan, which includes an end to violence and dialogue.
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech aired on state media that Myanmar had been striving to overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic while facing internal violence.
“So it was difficult to implement the ASEAN consensus due to the lack of stability,” said Min Aung Hlaing, adding that only when the situation was “normal” could progress be made.
Western governments denounced the coup and the detention on various charges of Nobel laureate Suu Kyi and numerous members of her party and supporters.
Some members of ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member and which has a tradition of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, also criticized the generals.
While the junta has failed to implement the ASEAN plan, it has never rejected it.
“Our country is an ASEAN state so we value the conventions of ASEAN,” Min Aung Hlaing said.
While Min Aung Hlaing did not mention the extension of the emergency in his speech, state media reported that a military government defense and security council had unanimously approved his request for six more months.
The junta said it had to take power last year because of voting fraud in a November 2020 general election that Suu Kyi’s party easily won. Election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud.
The military has pledged to hold new elections in August 2023 though the timetable has already slipped and opponents do not believe it would be free and fair.
Security forces have killed more than 2,100 people since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for political prisoners, an activist group. The junta has said such tolls are exaggerated.
The true picture of the violence has become more difficult to assess since lightly armed People’s Defense Forces have sprung up to take on the army, often in more remote areas where ethnic minority insurgents are also fighting the military.
In his speech, Min Aung Hlaing blamed “terrorists” for inflicting casualties. The military has branded as “terrorists” its armed opponents and a rival shadow National Unity Government set up by pro-democracy politicians.
The junta has faced sanctions from many Western countries and last week saw further condemnation after the execution of four democracy activists it accused of “terror acts.”
Min Aung Hlaing also brought up the economy, which has slumped since the pandemic and as the coup ended a decade of reform.
“I think progress can be seen within six months,” he said, citing the prospect of more jobs and a focus on farming.
The World Bank projects Myanmar’s economy will grow 3 percent this fiscal year following an 18 percent contraction last year and warned that a return to pre-pandemic levels was unlikely in the near term.

No reported damage in Philippines from Chinese rocket debris

No reported damage in Philippines from Chinese rocket debris
Updated 01 August 2022
AP

No reported damage in Philippines from Chinese rocket debris

No reported damage in Philippines from Chinese rocket debris
  • Authorities advised to be on the lookout for the rocket debris, which may have splashed down into seawaters off Palawan province
  • China has faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled twice before
Updated 01 August 2022
AP

MANILA: There was no reported damage in a western Philippine region where debris from a rocket that boosted part of China’s new space station reportedly fell, a Filipino official said Monday.
Philippine Space Agency official Marc Talampas said authorities have been advised to be on the lookout for the rocket debris, which may have splashed down into seawaters off Palawan province.
“We are monitoring the situation and have also issued an advisory to the public to be vigilant, avoid contact with any suspected floating debris and to report to local authorities immediately,” Talampas told The Associated Press.
The China Manned Space Agency reported Sunday that most of the final stage of the Long March-5B rocket burned up after entering the atmosphere. It said the booster would be allowed to fall unguided.
The Chinese agency announcement gave no details of whether remaining debris fell on land or sea but said the “landing area” was at 119 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude. That is in waters southeast of Palawan’s capital city of Puerto Princesa.
The Philippine Space Agency did not receive any notifications from its Chinese counterpart about the rocket debris.
China has faced criticism for allowing rocket stages to fall to Earth uncontrolled twice before. NASA accused Beijing last year of “failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris” after parts of a Chinese rocket landed in the Indian Ocean.
The country’s first space station, Tiangong-1, crashed into the Pacific Ocean in 2016 after Beijing confirmed it lost control. An 18-ton rocket fell uncontrolled in May 2020.
China also faced criticism after using a missile to destroy one of its defunct weather satellites in 2007, creating a field of debris that other governments said might jeopardize other satellites.
The July 24 launch of the Long March-5B, China’s most-powerful rocket, carried the Wentian laboratory into orbit. It was attached to the Tianhe main module, where three astronauts live.
The remains of a separate cargo spacecraft that serviced the station fell into a predetermined area of the South Pacific after most of it burned up on reentry, the Chinese government announced earlier.

