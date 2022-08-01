You are here

Sudan detects first case of monkeypox in Darfur

An outbreak of monkeypox could be devastating for Sudan, which suffered from decades of conflict in Darfur and other parts of the country, and international isolation. (File/AFP)
AP

  • The virus originates in primates and other wild animals and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients
CAIRO: Sudan says it has detected the country’s first case of the monkeypox virus in the conflict-wrecked Darfur region.
The Health Ministry said late Sunday that the 16-year-old student’s case was discovered last week in West Darfur province. It did not give further details about the patient.
The ministry said there were at least 38 suspected cases of monkeypox and all tested negative to the virus but one in West Darfur. It said health authorities were working to determine the student’s contacts to limit the spread of the virus.
An outbreak of monkeypox could be devastating for Sudan, which suffered from decades of conflict in Darfur and other parts of the country, and international isolation. The East African nation is in turmoil since a military coup last year derailed its short-lived transition to democracy.
The virus originates in primates and other wild animals and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients. People with severe cases can develop a rash and lesions on the face, hands and other parts of the body.
The smallpox-related disease was commonly found in parts of central and west Africa, before spreading to different parts of the world.
The World Health Organization last month declared the monkeypox a global emergency, to ensure that the world takes the current outbreaks seriously.

Topics: Sudan Monkeypox Darfur

US envoy signals optimism on Lebanese-Israeli maritime border deal

US envoy signals optimism on Lebanese-Israeli maritime border deal
Reuters

  • Amos Hochstein makes comments after meeting Lebanon’s top leaders at the presidential palace
BEIRUT: The US official mediating a maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel said on Monday he remained optimistic about making progress toward a deal and looked forward to returning to the region to make a “final arrangement.”
Amos Hochstein made the comments after meeting Lebanon’s top leaders at the presidential palace, as he presses efforts to clinch a rare agreement between enemy states that should allow both to develop offshore energy resources.
“I remain optimistic that we can make continuous progress as we have over the last several weeks and I look forward to being able to come back to the region to make the final arrangement,” Hochtein said.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati gave a thumbs up as he emerged from the meeting that also included President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
Lebanese deputy parliament speaker Elias Bou Saab said the negotiations were now moving “within a short timeframe.”
“The atmosphere was positive. Everyone came out of the meeting satisfied and, God willing, over the next few weeks we will begin to see results,” he told journalists after the meeting.
Lebanese officials have not said what, if anything, Hochstein proposed during the meeting.
A senior Israeli official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity on Sunday, said Hochstein would present a new Israeli proposal that “includes a solution that would allow the Lebanese to develop the gas reserves in the disputed area while preserving Israel’s commercial rights.”
This would entail “some drilling there” by the Lebanese, the Israeli official said without elaborating.
The United States in 2020 stepped up long-running efforts to mediate an agreement between Israel and Lebanon in indirect talks.
Tensions over the issue escalated in June when a ship arrived in an area deemed by Lebanon to be part of the disputed zone to begin developing a field for Israel.
Israel said the area in question — Karish — was firmly in its exclusive economic zone.
The heavily armed Lebanese group Hezbollah — which is backed by Iran and has fought numerous conflicts with Israel — has threatened military action if Lebanon is prevented from exploiting what it deems to be its offshore rights.
But it has also said it will respect the decision of the Lebanese government.
Lebanon and Israel are located in the Levant Basin, where a number of big sub-sea gas fields have been discovered since 2009. Israel already produces and exports gas.
But while Israel has moved ahead, Lebanese hopes of producing energy have been hamstrung by political paralysis.

Five killed, 50 injured after diesel truck catches fire in southern Libya

Five killed, 50 injured after diesel truck catches fire in southern Libya
Reuters

TRIPOLI: At least five people were killed and 50 injured late on Sunday when a fire broke out in a truck transporting diesel fuel to a town in southern Libya, medical and security sources told Reuters.
Pictures posted on the Internet by local residents showed a charred truck and several other charred vehicles on both sides of the road in the Ezwaiya area of Bent Bayya municipality.
The three medical sources said five bodies were found burned either inside or near vehicles, adding that the death toll was expected to rise as there were serious cases among the injured. It was not clear if the driver of the truck was among the victims.
“The truck was involved in a traffic accident and overturned,” the security source said.
The source said that after the truck overturned but before it set on fire some people from other cars had approached it to try and take fuel from the truck’s tank. “(Those) citizens approached it to refuel without realizing the magnitude of the danger,” the source said. “Unfortunately, the fire broke out in the truck and resulted in the casualties.”
Libya has suffered a fuel shortage since 2014 when the country was divided by a civil war in which rival factions are battling for power following an uprising that toppled long time leader Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
In many cities citizens have to wait in long queues, sometimes for hours, to refuel their vehicles.
Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah, prime minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity, said in a tweet that authorities were “closely following the disaster in Bent Bayya municipality.”
Dbeibah said that instructions were given to transfer the injured people to major hospitals.

Topics: Libya

Arab League calls for strengthened boycott of Israel

Arab League calls for strengthened boycott of Israel
Gobran Mohamed

  • Israel continuing its ‘systematic campaign of aggression against the Palestinian people’
  • ‘These ongoing crimes require the intervention of the international community’
CAIRO: The Arab League’s assistant secretary-general has called for the strengthening of the Arab boycott of Israel as an effective tool to confront the Israeli occupation.

Saeed Abu Ali made his comments at a meeting with Arab delegates at the organization’s general secretariat in Cairo.

“This meeting comes as the Israeli occupation authorities are still continuing their systematic campaign of aggression against the Palestinian people, their sanctities and their property,” he said.

“These ongoing crimes require the intervention of the international community, especially the (UN) Security Council and regional and international organizations, to assume their responsibilities and stop the policy of double standards,” he added.

“Hundreds of relevant international resolutions … calling for stopping the aggression against the Palestinian people and ending the Israeli occupation” have been issued but not implemented, Abu Ali said. He called for pressure, primarily economic, to force Israeli compliance.

The head of the Palestinian delegation at the meeting, Muhannad Al-Aklouk, urged states, parliaments and civil society to join a boycott similar to that against apartheid South Africa.

Abu Ali praised the Norwegian government’s decision to label the products of Israeli settlements on occupied Arab territories.

Topics: Arab League Israel

Baghdad braces for clashes as rival camps to stage protests

Baghdad braces for clashes as rival camps to stage protests
Reuters

  • Security forces erected concrete barriers leading to the heavily fortified Green Zone
  • Iraq’s longest post-election deadlock has led to unrest
BAGHDAD: Baghdad braced for demonstrations on Monday by rival Shiite Muslim groups which are affiliated with heavily armed militias, raising fears of clashes as tension soars over the formation of a government.
Iraq’s longest post-election deadlock, at nearly 10 months with no government after an October vote, has led to unrest including protests by supporters of the powerful cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr, who are occupying parliament in an open-ended sit-in.
Sadr’s opponents include a grouping of parties and militias mostly aligned with Iran. That grouping, known as the Shiite Coordination Framework, has called for counterprotests on Monday evening near the parliament, saying that was aimed at protecting state institutions against the civil unrest of the Sadrists.
“We’re ready for whatever Sadr orders,” said one supporter of the cleric, Kadhim Haitham, on his way to join the parliament sit-in.
“We’re against the Framework. All they’ve got is statements and no popular support. We don’t know if their protest will be armed but they’re scared.”
The Iraqi parliament sits in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, which Sadr supporters stormed with ease twice last week as security forces stood back. The Framework’s protests are due to take place nearby at the entrance of the Green Zone.
A commander of a pro-Iran militia said he feared clashes and hoped calm heads would prevail.
“The situation in Iraq is very tough. We hope God will deliver us from fighting among the brothers. If things devolve, it will ruin the whole region,” the commander said, declining to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Sadr came first in the October election, but withdrew all his lawmakers from parliament after he failed to form a government that excluded his Shiite rivals.
He has since exerted political pressure through his masses of loyal followers, mostly working-class Shiites from poor neighborhoods in Baghdad and across southern Iraq, the heartland of the country’s Shiite majority.
Sadr’s actions have prevented his rivals, including bitter foe, ex-Prime Minister Nouri Al-Maliki, from forming a government. Parliament must choose a president and premier and cannot convene while it is occupied by Sadr’s followers.
The Sadrists have called for new elections and an end to the political system that has existed since the US-led invasion which toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein.
That system distributes power by sect and party, and is blamed by many Iraqis for the endemic corruption and dysfunction that has prevented any meaningful progress for years, despite Baghdad’s oil wealth and relative peace after the defeat of Daesh militants in 2017.
Sadr is one of the chief beneficiaries of that system. His loyalists run some of Iraq’s wealthiest and worst-managed ministries.

Topics: Moqtada Al-Sadr Muqtada Al-Sadr Iraq Iraq protests

Italy ‘more than strategic ally’: Algerian president

Italy ‘more than strategic ally’: Algerian president
Francesco Bongarra 

  • Abdelmadjid Tebboune: ‘Algeria has never had any problems, conflicts or misunderstandings with Italy’
  • Deal signed in July will make Algeria largest gas supplier to Italy, replacing Russia
ROME: Italy is “more than a strategic ally for Algeria,” and “did not abandon our country when it went through difficult circumstances,” President Abdelmadjid Tebboune told state TV, adding that Italy was the first European country to establish economic relations with Algeria.

“For over 65 years, even during the war of liberation (from France), Algeria has never had any problems, conflicts or misunderstandings with Italy,” he said.

“Whenever Algeria went through difficult circumstances, it always found Italy nearby, even during the national tragedy,” he added, referring to the civil war in the 1990s.

Tebboune recalled that Alitalia, the former Italian national carrier now replaced by ITA Airways, was the only airline to operate flights to Algiers when all other commercial airlines suspended regular flights to his country following the hijacking of an Airbus in 1994.

Air France flight 8969 was hijacked in Algiers by the terrorist Armed Islamic Group from Dec. 24-26, 1994. Three passengers were killed.

“Some Italian citizens were killed by criminal terrorism with the aim of removing Italy from Algeria,” but this “motivated Italy to further develop its relationship with us,” said Tebboune.

“From Italy we have seen nothing but goodness and goodwill, and the Italians work in silence and do not look for red carpets or anything else,” he added.

“Algeria will now begin joint production projects with Italy in the mechanical, automotive, naval and defense sectors.”

According to the latest available customs data, Italy was the main destination of Algerian exports in the first half of 2021, with a share of 21.83 percent.

On July 18 this year, Algeria and Italy signed 16 agreements and memoranda of cooperation and understanding.

They included a major agreement between Algerian energy giant Sonatrach and Italian company ENI to increase Algerian gas exports.

The Trans-Mediterranean Pipeline, which runs through Tunisia and under the Mediterranean Sea to Sicily, is a key conduit in a strategy leading Algeria to replace Russia this year as the main supplier of gas to Italy.

Topics: Italy Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune President Abdelmadjid Tebboune

