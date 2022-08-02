You are here

  • Home
  • TASI slightly decline; Bank Aljazira tops the fallers: Opening bell

TASI slightly decline; Bank Aljazira tops the fallers: Opening bell

TASI slightly decline; Bank Aljazira tops the fallers: Opening bell
The main index, TASI, started down 0.11 percent at 12,325, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 21,487, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jtk63

Updated 02 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI slightly decline; Bank Aljazira tops the fallers: Opening bell

TASI slightly decline; Bank Aljazira tops the fallers: Opening bell
Updated 02 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index started slightly lower on Tuesday in the face of a global economic downturn triggered by inflation and rising interest rates.

The main index, TASI, started down 0.11 percent at 12,325, while the parallel market, Nomu, started flat at 21,487, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

This was led by a 4.73 decline in Bank Aljazira to lead the fallers, despite recording an 11 percent increase in profit to SR633 million ($169 million) for the first half of 2022.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco started 1 percent lower, following the signing of a $2.65 billion agreement to acquire Valvoline's unit that makes lubricants and coolants.

Arriyadh Development Co. declined 2.13 percent, after it recorded SR196 million in profit in the first half of 2022, a 22.9 percent decline from the same period last year.

Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, added 0.71 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, edged down 0.22 percent.

Among the information technology giants, Al Moammar Information Systems Co. edged up 0.10 percent, while Elm Co. edged down 0.07 percent.

Najran Cement dropped 1.96 percent, following a 61 percent decline in its half-year profit to SR37 million.

Brent crude traded at $99.55 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate settled at $93.60, as of 10:09 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi TASI Tadawul shares stock

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
TASI rises due to higher crude oil prices: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI rises due to higher crude oil prices: Closing bell

NRG Matters — Egypt expects financial closure of 1GW renewable projects; BP’s profit triples to $8.5bn on higher oil prices 

NRG Matters — Egypt expects financial closure of 1GW renewable projects; BP’s profit triples to $8.5bn on higher oil prices 
Updated 13 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters — Egypt expects financial closure of 1GW renewable projects; BP’s profit triples to $8.5bn on higher oil prices 

NRG Matters — Egypt expects financial closure of 1GW renewable projects; BP’s profit triples to $8.5bn on higher oil prices 
Updated 13 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: On a macro level, Egypt is expecting the financial closure of wind and solar photovoltaic power generation projects with a combined total capacity of 1,000 MW.

Zooming in, British oil company BP has seen its profit triple to £7 billion ($8.5 billion) during the second quarter of the year, compared to the same period last year, as oil prices rise. 

Looking at the bigger picture

Egypt is expecting the financial closure of wind and solar photovoltaic power generation projects with a combined total capacity of 1,000 MW, according to MEED.

The projects include a 500 MW solar PV plant in Kom Ombo and a 500 MW wind power plant in Ras Ghareb. 

The European Commission had approved the German government's €3 billion ($3.07 billion) scheme to support renewable energy and waste heat-based district heating programs.

It added this would help Germany and the EU achieve their climate change targets, Reuters reported.

India is planning to start a carbon trading market for major emitters in the energy, steel and cement industries, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the plan.

This comes as part of the world’s third-biggest emitter’s efforts to hasten the transition to cleaner fuels.

Through a micro lens:

British oil company BP has seen its profit triple to £7 billion during the second quarter of the year, compared to the same period last year. 

This happens as oil prices surge due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Guardian reported. 

The quarterly profit jump is the second highest in BP’s history, behind its $8.8 billion profit during the summer of 2008.

Topics: energy solar Power Egypt

Related

NRG Matters — Egypt’s renewable energy capacity doubles; Boeing eyes R&D facility in Japan to boost electric aircraft tech
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — Egypt’s renewable energy capacity doubles; Boeing eyes R&D facility in Japan to boost electric aircraft tech
NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, France to cooperate on renewable energy; ADNOC makes second natural gas discovery
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, France to cooperate on renewable energy; ADNOC makes second natural gas discovery

Zain Group wins second Best Corporate Governance Award

Zain Group wins second Best Corporate Governance Award
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

Zain Group wins second Best Corporate Governance Award

Zain Group wins second Best Corporate Governance Award
  • World Finance magazine lauds Kuwait operation’s transparency and disclosure
  • ‘Highest standards of ethical behavior overseen by the directors’
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News

KUWAIT: Zain Group has won the World Finance Best Corporate Governance Award 2022 for Kuwait for the second year in a row.

World Finance is a print and online magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business and the global economy.

The World Annual Finance Awards select and analyze some of the most diverse and succinct governance platforms and recognize leading organizations in that area.

As a leading entity listed on the Premier Market, Zain maintains regular contact with the country’s Capital Markets Authority, as it abides by and strives to exceed all fully financial regulatory bodies in Kuwait, including the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the CMA, and Boursa Kuwait, the magazine stated.

“It is an outstanding achievement to be recognized as possessing the Best Corporate Governance practice in Kuwait for two years in a row, and this milestone just rewards our Investor Relations and Corporate Governance team’s high standards, professionalism and diligence,” the company’s Group CEO Bader A-Kharafi said.

Al-Kharafi added: “As a publicly traded organization, it is necessary for us to disclose certain information, though in Zain’s case we proactively seek to go beyond this minimum disclosure requirement. The publication of our annual and sustainability reports, regulatory disclosures, Corporate Governance framework, as well as our operational and financial reporting results, all point to our goal to be as informative, transparent, and supportive as possible to all stakeholders, that require company and financial information from us.”

By monitoring policy implementation while daily operations are running, Zain’s corporate governance framework assists the company in mitigating risks and facilitating effective board oversight over the company’s executive management, the group said.

Zain’s board of directors played a critical role in ensuring that the company conducts its operations in accordance with the highest standards of governance and ethical behavior, and that it contributes positively to society, it added.

Zain Group has also expressed its concern with environmental, social, and governance indicators and ensures that ESG issues are incorporated into business strategy.

Topics: Zain Group

Related

Kuwait’s Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022
Business & Economy
Kuwait’s Zain reports $165m profit for second quarter of 2022
Zain Group boss is top Kuwait-based CEO on Forbes Middle East list of top executives
Business & Economy
Zain Group boss is top Kuwait-based CEO on Forbes Middle East list of top executives

Saudi Cabinet announces establishment of Investment Marketing Authority

Saudi Cabinet announces establishment of Investment Marketing Authority
Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet announces establishment of Investment Marketing Authority

Saudi Cabinet announces establishment of Investment Marketing Authority
Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has announced the establishment of the Saudi Investment Marketing Authority.

The new authority aims to upgrade all business and services related to investment marketing and achieve cooperation between entities, according to the Ministry of Investment’s statement. 

It will also hold the responsibility of marketing and attracting investments to the Kingdom through preparing plans and programs, locally and internationally, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council of ministers also announced the establishment of the General Authority for Roads. 

With regards to foreign matters, the council approved an initial agreement between the government and Oman in the field of food and water security.

Additionally, it approved two agreements in the fields of employment between the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and Thailand’s Ministry of Labor. 

Topics: Cabinet Investment Marketing Authority

Related

Saudi Cabinet approves maritime transport cooperation agreement with Iraq
Business & Economy
Saudi Cabinet approves maritime transport cooperation agreement with Iraq

OPEC+ sees slightly smaller oil market surplus this year, sources say

OPEC+ sees slightly smaller oil market surplus this year, sources say
Updated 20 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ sees slightly smaller oil market surplus this year, sources say

OPEC+ sees slightly smaller oil market surplus this year, sources say
Updated 20 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The Joint Technical Committee of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, trimmed its forecast for a surplus in the oil market this year by 200,000 barrels per day to 800,000 bpd, two delegates told Reuters.

The JTC is meeting on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting of the alliance, which includes Russia, on Wednesday.

Topics: OPEC+

Related

Most Gulf bourses in the black ahead of OPEC+ meet
Business & Economy
Most Gulf bourses in the black ahead of OPEC+ meet
Saudi energy minister meets with Russia’s Novak ahead of OPEC+ meeting
Business & Economy
Saudi energy minister meets with Russia’s Novak ahead of OPEC+ meeting

UAE In-Focus — DFM adds over 20K new investor accounts; Dubai’s Everdome sold $18.6m worth of metaverse land plots

UAE In-Focus — DFM adds over 20K new investor accounts; Dubai’s Everdome sold $18.6m worth of metaverse land plots
Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — DFM adds over 20K new investor accounts; Dubai’s Everdome sold $18.6m worth of metaverse land plots

UAE In-Focus — DFM adds over 20K new investor accounts; Dubai’s Everdome sold $18.6m worth of metaverse land plots
Updated 21 min 8 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai Financial Market brokerage firms added 20,552 new investor accounts in the first seven months of 2022.

Over 1.41 million deals were executed by 27 firms in the DFM during those months, trading 40 billion shares worth 98.25 billion dirhams ($26.7 billion), according to Emirates News Agency.

The market also experienced significant momentum after the listing of 10 governmental and semi-governmental companies, including the Dubai Electricity and Water Company, TECOM Group, and Union Coop.

DFM's new accounts grew by over 287 percent in the first seven months of this year, compared to 5,306 new accounts in 2021.

The number of new accounts added by companies in July was 2,349; in June, 2,850; in May, 2,468; in April, 4,258; in March, 4,401; in February 3,231; and in January, 995, the statement concluded.

Dubai Municipality restructure to create $2.7 billion in economic opportunities

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the restructuring of Dubai Municipality with eight main activities to be transformed, creating economic opportunities worth 10 billion dirhams.

As a result of the restructure, the civic body now has institutions for environmental management, facilities management, building licensing, and waste management, according to Emirates News Agency.

Sheikh Hamdan said on his Twitter: “The goal is to build partnerships, achieve financial sustainability, and develop services that offer an unprecedented quality of life.”

In a statement, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, said that this move would enable the authority to keep up with global environmental, climate, and circular economy changes.

In five years, the restructuring will create economic opportunities worth 10 billion dirhams and reduce operating costs by 10 percent. In May, Sheikh Mohammed tweeted that it will also increase the quality of services by 20 percent.

Dubai’s Everdome sold $18.6 million worth of metaverse land plots

During Everdome’s eight weeks of auctions beginning in June 2022, 11,700 plots were sold, a 97 percent sellout.

As a result of Everdome’s eight auction rounds, 68 million dirhams were sold, which is equivalent to 1,531,000,000 $DOME, according to a statement. An average plot of land in Everdome costs around 130,000 $DOME.

CEO and Founder of Everdome Rob Gryn told Arab News: “Even during the bear market, users and brands have recognized the value of investing in the most hyper-realistic metaverse, Everdome – knowing that they now have the right base to unlock new possibilities.”

Everdome will open its spaceport in Hatta shortly for users to enter the Everdome metaverse, he added.

This is the first of their three-phase Everdome roll-out, which allows their users to explore a spaceport in the Hajjar Mountains, Gryn concluded.

Topics: Dubai UAE municipality Metaverse

Related

UAE In-Focus — First recruiting agency enters Dubai metaverse; Chinese company signs Dubai hybrid solar contract
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — First recruiting agency enters Dubai metaverse; Chinese company signs Dubai hybrid solar contract
UAE In-Focus— Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm; Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus— Adnoc L&S acquires Abu Dhabi-based firm; Dewa announces results of tenders for research labs

Latest updates

NRG Matters — Egypt expects financial closure of 1GW renewable projects; BP’s profit triples to $8.5bn on higher oil prices 
NRG Matters — Egypt expects financial closure of 1GW renewable projects; BP’s profit triples to $8.5bn on higher oil prices 
Zain Group wins second Best Corporate Governance Award
Zain Group wins second Best Corporate Governance Award
Saudi Cabinet announces establishment of Investment Marketing Authority
Saudi Cabinet announces establishment of Investment Marketing Authority
Aramco briefs Al-Ahsa governor on hi-tech innovations
Aramco briefs Al-Ahsa governor on hi-tech innovations
OPEC+ sees slightly smaller oil market surplus this year, sources say
OPEC+ sees slightly smaller oil market surplus this year, sources say

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.