Followers of cleric told to withdraw from Iraq’s parliament

Supporters of the Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr gather inside the great conference hall at the parliament in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone on Tuesday. (AFP)
Updated 02 August 2022
AP

  • In a tweet, a representative of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told the hundreds of loyalists to leave the parliament building
  • Tuesday's move is a de-escalation on al-Sadr's part but far from a disbanding of the protests
BAGHDAD: Followers of an influential Shiite cleric camped out inside the Iraqi parliament building for a fourth straight day were instructed Tuesday to leave the building but maintain their protest outside.
In a tweet, a representative of cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr told the hundreds of loyalists to leave the parliament building in the capital of Baghdad within 72 hours. They were told to move their protest outside its premises but to remain inside the Green Zone, which houses Iraq’s government buildings and foreign embassies. The sit-in was in its fourth day Tuesday.
Al-Sadr and his party were winners in the October parliamentary elections but were unable to muster a majority of support to form a government. His followers stormed the parliament Saturday at his command to prevent the Iran-backed Coordination Framework alliance from voting in a new government after naming Mohamed Al-Sudani as candidate for prime minister.
Tuesday’s move is a de-escalation on Al-Sadr’s part but far from a disbanding of the protests. It comes a day after his rivals in the Framework alliance staged a protest that many feared would lead to street battles between loyalists of the rival Shiite factions. The protesters withdrew on orders from Qais Al-Khazali, a leading member of the Framework.
Al-Sadr’s “vizier,” or high-ranking political adviser, is known on Twitter as Salah Mohamed a-Iraqi. He instructed the protesters not to leave until their demands were met. Al-Iraqi’s true identity is not known and many speculate it is Al-Sadr himself.
By moving the protest camp to another area of the Green Zone, Al-Sadr keeps open the possibility of a drawn-out sit-in.
Shiite officials said Monday the Framework had offered Al-Sadr a proposal to withdraw from the parliament building. In return, the parliament building would remain closed to lawmakers.
The proposal came after fissures appeared within the alliance over how to respond to Al-Sadr’s sit-in, with some urging for restraint and others for escalation. Iran has been working behind the scenes to maintain unity in the alliance and prevent escalation with Al-Sadr, the officials said.
Al-Sadr’s followers have been camped out inside the parliament building in the heavily fortified Green Zone since thousands stormed the building on Saturday, demanding reforms and denouncing the Iran-backed alliance. Al-Sadr’s representatives have called on supporters in Iraqi provinces to protest in their cities and towns in support of the parliament sit-in.
Al-Sadr’s followers were also instructed to hold mass prayers Friday at the Victory Arch, a monument also located inside the district.

Topics: Iraq Moqtada Sadr Green Zone

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli President Isaac Herzog called on Tuesday for an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of female guards by prisoners at a maximum security prison with the encouragement of their superiors.

“Hearing the testimonies of the female prison wardens in recent days, I am filled with shock and pain, and I feel sick,” Herzog said in a statement. “We must investigate these cases in depth, so that everyone responsible is held accountable with the fullest severity. That is our obligation.”

Last week, a former soldier who served as a prison guard in the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel wrote an online post under a pseudonym accusing her superior of repeatedly “handing her over” to be raped and sexually assaulted by a Palestinian inmate a few years ago.

On Monday, an Israel Prison Service officer was questioned under caution over the former soldier’s allegations.

Several women have since come forward with allegations that female guards were “pimped out” to be raped or sexually abused by political prisoners at the same prison, according to Israeli media reports.

In a response to a request for comment, an IPS spokesperson said the “serious allegations” refer to an incident from a few years ago.

“The information is under a gag order and we will wait for the results of the police investigation and act accordingly with zero tolerance,” the spokesperson added.

The Gilboa Prison case surfaced amid a wave of sexual abuse allegations against men in Israel’s security forces.

 

Topics: Israel Palestine sexual abuse

Updated 16 min 50 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Progress of women in the military comes as Lebanon grapples with several deeply sexist elements of society
BEIRUT: The celebration of the 77th Lebanese Army Day on Monday witnessed over 40 female officers graduating from the Lebanese Army Military Academy.

Female officer Lt. Angie Khoury was the top cadet in this year’s graduating class. She read out the oath and all graduates repeated it after her. The gender split reflects “the progress of Lebanese society and the change in the stereotypical picture of women,” said the National Commission for Lebanese Women in a statement.

“It also shows that the Lebanese Army appreciates women’s capabilities and qualifications, and opens the door for them to reach decision-making positions in the fields of security and defense,” the commission added.

Women’s access to senior positions in state security is one of the envisaged objectives in the national plan to implement the UN Security Council decision 1325 on women, peace and security.

A ministerial decree was issued in 1989 including applicable provisions related to the recruitment and service of Lebanese women in the army, in line with women’s rights to equality, in addition to a defense law that grants all Lebanese the right to volunteer to serve in their country’s military.

Over time, women’s roles were no longer limited to administrative work. According to the Lebanese Army’s Orientation Directorate, today “women occupy many positions in combat units and they proved their success in all tasks assigned to them.”

The total number of women who graduated from the academy reached 46 out of 121 graduates — 40 from the ground forces, four from the air forces, and two from the maritime forces.

The Lebanese parliament witnessed last May a relative increase in the number of female members as a result of the parliamentary elections, bringing their number to eight compared to six in 2018.

However, the stances of these women, be it in parliament, on TV channels or on social media platforms, have often been mocked, especially by their male colleagues or male activists and politicians on social media.

Last week, the Lebanese people witnessed a sample of this treatment targeting female MPs. Tensions arose in parliament during the legislative session between MP Halima Kaakour from the Forces of Change bloc and speaker Nabih Berri. She asked Berri to speak while voting, but the latter refused and responded by saying: “Sit down and shut up.” Kaakour said: “What is this patriarchal behavior?”

Kaakour’s comment provoked one of the Christian MPs during the session, who objected to the use of the term “patriarchy,” which was expunged from the minutes later. MP Paula Yaacoubian intervened to explain the meaning of the term to the MPs, stating that it refers to “the condescending patriarchal system and has nothing to do with any religious figure in Lebanon.”

Tensions flared up again when MP Kabalan Kabalan mocked the family name of MP Cynthia Zarazir from the Forces of Change bloc. Yaacoubian defended her colleague by telling Berri that “one of his bloc’s MPs is bullying our colleague.”

A former female minister, who spoke to Arab News on condition of anonymity, took a more critical view: “If some women are seeking populism and demagoguery in parliament, it is their problem.

“We worked as ministers and MPs and were never subjected to bullying and mockery. Berri deals with all the MPs in his way but this doesn’t mean that he targets women alone.”

But feminist Hayat Mershad believes that “the ruling class in Lebanon has a patriarchal tendency toward women.”

She said the presence of women in public affairs is still limited, as the number of current female MPs constitutes 6.5 percent of the total number of MPs, adding that “this achievement came after years of struggle and violence targeting women trying to work in politics.”

Mershad said: “Women are always criticized for being women, not for their ideas and proposals. This attitude exists and is linked to the existing political parties. The head of the party is seen as everyone’s leader and father and rules those beneath him. Women and young people don’t have the chance to assume a serious role in these parties.”

Mershad described women’s participation in the military as “a very important step that we weren’t seeing before.”

She added: “We don’t know whether it is because the number of male members in the army is decreasing as a result of their low salaries, or because of men’s migration from Lebanon to work abroad.”

In a recent Carnegie Foundation research paper, Joumana Zabaneh, a program management specialist at UN Women Lebanon, said that “women’s participation in the Lebanese Army has had a significant impact on maintaining the Lebanese people’s confidence and reducing the risk of sexual harassment of women in vulnerable groups. The more the number of female members in the army, the more responsive, inclusive and aware of gender-related issues the institution becomes.”

The army said female recruits will be assigned “combat missions and combat support missions. As they gain frontline leadership experience, they will gradually become eligible for leadership positions over the next 30 years, and thus may succeed in bringing about major strategic transformations from within the force.”

It added: “Who knows, probably by 2050, a woman might become the chief for the first time.”

Topics: Lebanon Military women empowerment

Updated 1 min 3 sec ago
AFP

  • Washington accuses Raisi of playing a leading role in mass executions of detained leftists in 1988 while he was chief prosecutor of the Tehran revolutionary court
TEHRAN: Iran’s ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi plans to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly next month despite US sanctions against him, the government’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The preliminary planning has been done for the president’s attendance at the UN General Assembly session,” Ali Bahadori-Jahromi told a weekly press briefing.

Raisi, who has been under US sanctions since November 2019 for “complicity in serious human rights violations,” missed last year’s General Assembly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A pre-recorded video of his address was played to the meeting instead.

When Washington added his name to its blacklist of Iranian officials, Raisi was still judiciary chief. He became president in June 2021.

Washington accuses him of playing a leading role in mass executions of detained leftists in 1988 while he was chief prosecutor of the Tehran revolutionary court.

Raisi has denied the allegations on two occasions — in 2018 and 2020 — insisting he played no role in the executions, although he lauded an order he said was handed down by the Islamic republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to proceed with the purge.

The General Assembly opens in New York on Sept. 13.

Baha’i arrested

Iran arrested several members of the Baha’i faith on spying charges, authorities said, the latest sign of a tightening crackdown across the Islamic Republic as it faces international pressure over its tattered nuclear deal. The Baha’i demanded their release and called their arrests part of a long pattern of persecution by Iran’s Shiite theocracy.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said in a statement that the suspects were linked to the Baha’i center in Israel and had collected and transferred information there.

The Baha’i’s international governing body, the Universal House of Justice, long has been based in Haifa, Israel. The Baha’i have had a presence there since before the founding of the state of Israel, which Tehran views as its chief enemy in the region.

Iran offered no evidence to support the allegations of the Baha’i doing anything illegal. State TV footage showed one of the suspects saying he was being monitored by agents of the ministry, though he did not acknowledge in the footage doing anything wrong.

The Baha’i through an international advocacy group identified several of those arrested as leaders in their religion who previously served 10-year prison sentences.

They are “domestic symbols of resilience and internationally renowned former prisoners of conscience,” the Baha’i said. “Arresting them reveals the Iranian government’s escalating persecution of Iran’s Baha’i community.”

The Baha’i say they’ve been persecuted by Shiite clerics in Iran since their religion’s founding — something that’s grown more intense since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Topics: Ebrahim Raisi US sanctions Iran UN General Assembly

Updated 02 August 2022
AFP

  • The special rapporteurs insisted such harassment must stop, and said residents continue to be threatened by the risk of forcible transfer
  • The case of Masafer Yatta -- or Firing Zone 918 -- an agricultural area near Hebron, has been one of Israel's longest running legal battles
GENEVA: UN experts on Tuesday condemned Israel’s “harassment” of human rights defenders and humanitarian workers in the occupied West Bank’s Masafer Yatta villages, where Israel has a military zone.
The special rapporteurs insisted such harassment must stop, and said residents continue to be threatened by the risk of forcible transfer, including mass forced evictions and arbitrary displacement.
“Israeli authorities’ hubris is proving without limits. They are even harassing human rights defenders and humanitarian workers seeking to support and protect people facing grave human rights violations in Masafer Yatta,” the four experts said in a joint statement.
“This is a direct assault on the core of human rights and international humanitarian law... this also confirms that impunity over abuse of power fosters power to abuse.”
The case of Masafer Yatta — or Firing Zone 918 — an agricultural area near Hebron, has been one of Israel’s longest running legal battles.
In the early 1980s, the army declared the 30-square-kilometer (12-square-mile) territory a restricted military area and claimed it was uninhabited.
Residents of eight villages had been in court for around 20 years fighting Israeli government efforts to evict them.
But in May this year, Israel’s High Court approved the eviction of Palestinian villagers to make way for a military training zone.
“The tragic implications of that decision are now before our eyes: roughly 1,200 Palestinian residents in Masafer Yatta are left defenseless in front of the threat of forced eviction and arbitrary displacement,” said the experts, who do not speak for the United Nations but are mandated to report their findings to it.
The statement was penned by a special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territory as well as rapporteurs on internally displaced persons, adequate housing, and the situation of human rights defenders.
They voiced dismay at reports that human rights defenders and humanitarian workers have been harassed by the Israeli military in Masafer Yatta.
“They have been stopped and detained for several hours at checkpoints and had their identification documents or cars confiscated, often on grounds that they had entered a closed military site without permission,” their statement said.
The experts expressed particular concern for Sami Hureini, a prominent human rights defender and member of the “Youth of Sumud” activist group “engaged in peaceful resistance against illegal settlements in the southern Hebron hills.”
On June 28, he was reportedly arrested at a checkpoint in Masafer Yatta and detained by the military for several hours, the experts said.
“He is currently being tried in the Ofer Military Court for allegedly obstructing and assaulting a soldier and entering a closed military zone, following his participation in a peaceful demonstration on 8 January 2021,” they said.
Hureini’s attorney, Riham Nasra, said her legal team has presented “hundreds of photos and videos” to disprove the allegations against her client.
“Five activists who were near Sami during the protest testified that at no point did Sami resort to violence,” Nasra told AFP in a statement.
The Israeli military and the country’s foreign ministry did not immediately comment on the remarks by the UN experts.
The Israeli army told AFP that Hureini had been “charged for his participation in a violent demonstration against soldiers and inciting other demonstrators to violence against the security forces.”

Topics: Israel Palestinian UN experts human rights

Updated 39 min 12 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Hans Grundberg said parties had committed to negotiations aiming at wider truce agreement
  • He renewed his call for Iran-backed Houthis to reopen roads in Taiz governorate
NEW YORK: Parties in Yemen have agreed to extend the current truce for two additional months until Oct. 2 while also committing to engage in intensive talks aimed at a larger truce agreement, the UN said on Monday.

The UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg expressed his gratitude for the support from Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the UN Security Council.

He also thanked the leadership of the Yemeni parties for agreeing to extend the truce and “their continued constructive engagements.”

In a statement, Grundberg said the truce extension provided an opportunity to pivot toward long-lasting, sustainable peace with a nationwide ceasefire, adding that both parties had given him “substantive comments” on a proposal he had drafted for an expanded truce agreement.

“The expanded truce proposal would provide for reaching an agreement on a transparent and effective disbursement mechanism for the regular payment of civil servant salaries and civilian pensions, the opening of roads in Taiz and other governorates, opening additional destinations to and from Sana’a International Airport, and providing fuel and its regular flow of fuel to the ports of Hodeidah,” he said.

“An expanded agreement would also provide an opportunity to negotiate a nationwide ceasefire, humanitarian and economic issues, and to prepare for the resumption of the Yemeni-led political process under UN auspices to reach a sustainable and just peace.”

It is the second renewal of the UN-brokered two-month truce, which came into effect on April 2 and was renewed for the first time in June.

The truce has been hailed for the subsequent drastic reduction in hostilities and civilian casualties, along with the resumption of commercial flights from Sanaa airport.

However, the Iran-backed Houthis continue to reject a UN proposal to reopen the roads around Taiz governorate, which has been under siege for over seven years.

Grundberg said: “The main objective of the current truce continues to be to provide tangible relief to civilians and create a conducive environment for reaching a peaceful settlement to the conflict through a comprehensive political process.

“It is also important to make progress on opening roads in Taiz and other governorates to facilitate the freedom of movement of millions of Yemeni women, men and children, and goods. The people of Taiz and across Yemen deserve for the truce to deliver for them in all its aspects.”

He called on all parties to meet their commitments and implement the truce in its entirety and put Yemen back on a peaceful path.

“The Yemeni people deserve no less,” Grundberg said.

Topics: Yemen UN Truce Extension

