You are here

  • Home
  • Head of Indonesian Hajj Mission visits Kiswa complex in Makkah

Head of Indonesian Hajj Mission visits Kiswa complex in Makkah

Indonesian Hajj Mission visits Kiswa complex. (SPA)
Indonesian Hajj Mission visits Kiswa complex. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cn3zz

Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
SPA

Head of Indonesian Hajj Mission visits Kiswa complex in Makkah

Indonesian Hajj Mission visits Kiswa complex. (SPA)
  • Hanif praised the Saudi government for its ongoing efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques, and pilgrims
Updated 1 min 11 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The head of Indonesia’s Hajj Mission, Mohammed Hanif, and his accompanying delegation on Monday visited the King Abdulaziz Complex for Manufacturing Kaaba Kiswa.
Faisal bin Saleh Madani, the complex’s director general, welcomed the visiting party prior to the delegation receiving a presentation on the manufacturing and repair processes. Hanif praised the Saudi government for its ongoing efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques, and pilgrims, while ensuring the making of the Kiswa that is carried out by a team of 200 Saudi technicians. At the end of the visit, souvenirs were exchanged.

This year, in a change from tradition, the Kiswa was replaced on the night of the new Islamic year of Muharram 1, 1444, or Saturday, July 30.
Around 670 kilograms of raw silk is dyed black at the complex.
The Kiswa is decorated with Quranic verses embroidered onto the cloth with 120 kilograms of 21-karat gold thread and 100 kilograms of silver thread.
The cost of making a new 850-kilogram Kiswa is estimated to cost SR25 million, or over $6.5 million, making it the world’s most expensive covering.

 

Topics: Kiswa complex Makkah Holy Kaaba Saudi Arabia

Related

Kaaba adorned in new Kiswa Saturday as Muslim world watches
Saudi Arabia
Kaaba adorned in new Kiswa Saturday as Muslim world watches
Kaaba kiswa handed over to senior keeper
Saudi Arabia
Kaaba kiswa handed over to senior keeper

Hijrah: Walking the path of Prophet Muhammad on the migration’s 1,400-year anniversary

Hijrah: Walking the path of Prophet Muhammad on the migration’s 1,400-year anniversary
Updated 02 August 2022
Jasmine Bager

Hijrah: Walking the path of Prophet Muhammad on the migration’s 1,400-year anniversary

Hijrah: Walking the path of Prophet Muhammad on the migration’s 1,400-year anniversary
  • The story of the great event has been one of the region’s most continuous narratives
Updated 02 August 2022
Jasmine Bager

DHAHRAN: For the last 1,400 years, the story of the great migration that Prophet Muhammad undertook has been one of the region’s most continuous narratives, a tale that has been fondly repeated by Muslims for centuries.

To mark the occasion, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) in Dhahran is celebrating the Islamic new year with a new exhibition called Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet.

While the actual Hijrah is arguably the most important historical event in Islam, this journey from the past remains relevant to this day because of migration and forcible movement.

Many people have had to move from one land to another to escape conflict or find greater freedom. Many have settled in a land that was not their own and establish a new community.

The journey the prophet took between Makkah and Madinah shaped the beginning of Islam and was the launch of a civilization that now includes 1.5 billion Muslims globally.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The journey the Prophet took between Makkah and Madinah shaped the beginning of Islam and was the launch of a civilization that now includes 1.5 billion Muslims globally.

• The 400-kilometer distance between the two holy cities in those eight days has created an immeasurable impact on the social, political, and economic landscape of the Arab Peninsula.

• The significance of the Hijrah can be defined as the transition from the practice of Islam as an act of worship to a way of life, and the Ithra exhibition presents that journey to modern audiences.

The 400-kilometer distance between the two holy cities in those eight days has created an immeasurable impact on the social, political, and economic landscape of the Arab Peninsula.

The significance of the Hijrah can be defined as the transition from the practice of Islam as an act of worship to a way of life, and the Ithra exhibition presents that journey to modern audiences.

On the exhibition’s opening night last month, curator Dr. Idries Trevathan offered tours with tidbits and anecdotes to bring the story of the prophet’s journey to life.

He was particularly excited to share insights with non-Muslim visitors to educate and inform them of what the experience was like.

A nasheed that the Ansar chanted for the prophet upon his entrance into Madinah was recited by vocalists in Arabic, English, Urdu, and Indonesian.

Trevathan has been with Ithra over the last eight years and is its expert on Islamic art history. He studied at the Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts and built the center’s Islamic art collection from the ground up.

Historical artifacts and contemporary pieces help to breathe life into an event that took place centuries ago.

Featuring about 70 academics and artists from 20 countries, the inclusive and immersive experience celebrates the journey itself and also commemorates the occasion of the 1444 Hijri New Year.

“This is a very special exhibition because it's three years in the making—we started just before the COVID-19 pandemic. What's been extraordinary about this journey for us is that we were able to bring extraordinary minds together,” Trevathan told Arab News.

This exhibition exemplifies Ithra’s wider mission to tell the world’s defining stories through art, heritage, culture, and research.

Abdullah Al-Rashid, Ithra director

“We started by working closely with Dr. Abdullah Alkadi, who's considered the authority on the Hijrah route, the exact Hijrah route that they took. What's amazing about his work is that he's corrected all previous narrations or previous research on the Hijrah route. When we did some background research, we realized that, despite its importance, no one has ever attempted to do an exhibition on the Hijrah.”

Among the must-see installations are a recreation of the spiderweb, the caves, and even a life-sized replica of the camel upon which the prophet rode into Madinah.

Documentaries and videos are spread throughout the exhibition, with accompanying Arabic and English audio, recounting the route based on narrations.

Using language, poetry, and recordings of the call to prayer, the exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to be transported to the holy lands. Many things on display are being shown publicly for the first time.

“The Hijrah route is inaccessible by car. You literally have to walk it. It goes through meandering little valleys, and it's very rocky. I think a lot of you when you think of Hijrah abroad, people outside Saudi Arabia think of the sand dunes. It's not. It's mountainous and it's a really difficult terrain,” added Trevathan.

Dr. Abdullah Hussein Alkadi, professor of urban and regional planning at Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University, is considered an expert for his groundbreaking research on the travel routes that the prophet and his companions took.

The Hijrah route is inaccessible by car. You literally have to walk it. It goes through meandering little valleys, and it’s very rocky.

Dr. Idries Trevathan, Curator

His books are among the most valued in the field, and Trevathan was adamant about including the works of his academic hero. He was thrilled when Alkadi agreed to be part of the project.

“My life has been determined by my quest to study and experience not only the exact route the prophet and his companions took across the desert but also the wider story, life, and legacy of this journey,” Alkadi said.

“It has been a journey that has occupied me for some 40 years and, with this exhibition, we are presenting new research, methodologies, and findings based on extensive fieldwork that will redefine perspectives on this historic migration. The relevance of this story is just as strong today; it serves to demonstrate and remind us of the reasons why people choose to move from one place to another and asserts the right to practice your beliefs.”

The exhibition is presented in collaboration with the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, the House of Islamic Arts in Jeddah, the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries in Madinah, and Turquoise Mountain, a Prince of Wales charity supporting arts and heritage in the Middle East.

Contributors to the exhibition include internationally renowned Saudi artists, well-known photographers, scholars, academics, such as the president of Zaytuna College in Berkeley, which is the first accredited Muslim liberal arts college in the US, and the Turquoise Mountain Institute of Afghan Arts and Architecture in Kabul.

“As one of the most detailed studies ever of the history and topography of the Hijrah, this exhibition exemplifies Ithra’s wider mission to tell the world’s defining stories through art, heritage, culture, and research,” said Ithra director Abdullah Al-Rashid.

“This exhibition represents significant advances in academic research around the history of Islam while its focus on the human story surrounding the journey and our shared human values will also promote greater understanding, empathy, and tolerance.”

The exhibition will run at Ithra for nine months. It will then move on to other parts of the Kingdom. It will also head overseas.

Topics: Hijrah Makkah Madinah Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) Saudi Arabia Islam Muslims King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Related

Documentation of the path was mainly done by panoramic photography 360. Later, the migration of the Prophet will be digitally documented using 4K drones. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
First phase to document the path of Prophet’s journey completed
Ithra exhibition on Prophet Muhammad’s migration to Madinah opens
Saudi Arabia
Ithra exhibition on Prophet Muhammad’s migration to Madinah opens

Grape, seasonal fruit festival underway in Saudi Arabia’s Asir

There are more than 500 grape farms in the Asir region producing in excess of 1,000 tons of the fruit annually. (SPA)
There are more than 500 grape farms in the Asir region producing in excess of 1,000 tons of the fruit annually. (SPA)
Updated 45 min 1 sec ago
SPA

Grape, seasonal fruit festival underway in Saudi Arabia’s Asir

There are more than 500 grape farms in the Asir region producing in excess of 1,000 tons of the fruit annually. (SPA)
  • This year’s festival coincides with the Abha Summer Festival which brings diverse economic returns to most sectors and offers a wide range of investment and job opportunities
Updated 45 min 1 sec ago
SPA

ASIR: Farmers from throughout the Asir region have gathered to showcase their finest produce at the third edition of the Grape and Seasonal Fruits Festival.

The four-day event was opened by Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Asir region and chairman of the Asir Development Authority, in the presence of the head of the Mawain Center, the director general of the regional branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, and other visitors.

Thirty-five farmers will be showing their produce — grapes, pomegranates, peaches, plums, figs, chicks, berries, and strawberries — at the festival, an event that aims to support local growers, promote the region as a center for agricultural excellence, and encourage tourism and economic opportunities.

This year’s festival coincides with the Abha Summer Festival which brings diverse economic returns to most sectors and offers a wide range of investment and job opportunities.

The festivals and events are organized by the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture to encourage Saudi farmers, promote their products, and improve agricultural production, quality, and the competitiveness of Saudi products and markets.

Saad bin Abdullah Musalli, a farmer, said his farms produced several varieties of grapes such as Italian, French, and black razqis.

“The farms produce more than 15 tons of fruit that is marketed annually at the grape festival and in local markets and shops, in addition to many other seasonal fruit products such as peaches, figs, pomegranates, pears, apples, and apricots,” he added.

Musalli noted that the products provide him with sufficient income to allow him to grow different crops throughout the year.

There are more than 500 grape farms in the Asir region producing in excess of 1,000 tons of the fruit annually.

 

Topics: Fruit festival in Asir Saudi Arabia

Related

The event was opened by Jazan governor Prince Mohammed bin Nasser. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Tropical fruit festival underway in Saudi Arabia’s Sabya
Exploring Saudi Arabia: Rijal Alma village is the jewel in Asir region’s crown
Lifestyle
Exploring Saudi Arabia: Rijal Alma village is the jewel in Asir region’s crown

US approves potential sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia: Pentagon

US approves potential sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia: Pentagon
Updated 4 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

US approves potential sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia: Pentagon

US approves potential sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia: Pentagon
Updated 4 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US State Department has approved the potential sale of Patriot missiles and related equipment to Saudi Arabia in a deal valued at up to $3.05 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The approval comes less than a month after US President Joe Biden’s visit to the Kingdom during which he attended the Jeddah Security and Development Summit.

The potential sale of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system missiles, THAAD fire control and communication stations, and related equipment to the United Arab Emirates in a deal valued at up to $2.25 billion, has also been approved.

Topics: Saudi Arabia US Patriot Missile Pentagon

Related

Biden visit ‘huge opportunity’ to increase $30 billion annual Saudi-US trade: Saudi Chambers President
Business & Economy
Biden visit ‘huge opportunity’ to increase $30 billion annual Saudi-US trade: Saudi Chambers President
Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of roads authority to achieve goals of national logistics strategy
Business & Economy
Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of roads authority to achieve goals of national logistics strategy

Global photographers compete for Saudi Arabia’s photography award in Al-Wajh city

The 2022 award aims to inspire local and international photographers. (REUTERS)
The 2022 award aims to inspire local and international photographers. (REUTERS)
Updated 02 August 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Global photographers compete for Saudi Arabia’s photography award in Al-Wajh city

The 2022 award aims to inspire local and international photographers. (REUTERS)
  • The award includes three main categories: Underwater, coastal and urban photography. It has two main components, with the first, professional grant, open to professional photographers from around the world, who can submit their work in the 3 categories
Updated 02 August 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission on Tuesday announced the launch of the Kingdom Photography Award, a pioneering cultural initiative to encourage photography and creative exploration, and enhance cultural exchange in Saudi Arabia.

The 2022 award aims to inspire local and international photographers to focus on the Kingdom’s range of natural attractions, centered on Al-Wajh governorate in Tabuk region, known for its beaches as well as historic urban environments.

Dina Amin, CEO of the Visual Arts Commission, said that the award not only provides an opportunity to discover and develop talents in the Kingdom, but also “promotes cultural and artistic exchange through the camera lens, highlighting the beautiful landscapes of the Kingdom.”

The award includes three main categories: Underwater, coastal and urban photography. It has two main components, with the first, professional grant, open to professional photographers from around the world, who can submit their work in the three categories. This component is designed to create a professional photographic archive for the region.

The second component, the discovery competition, is open to emerging Saudi photographers, who will be able to interact with professional photographers from the professional grant through training workshops and masterclasses.

Photographers who meet the initial criteria will be evaluated by a panel of industry experts and winners of the three categories in the professional grant.

The panel will choose 21 photographers to travel to Al-Wajh governorate on a three-day expedition to take part in training workshops along with the professional grant winners, as well as explore the landscape and take photographs.

Their work will then be displayed in a final exhibition organized by the Visual Arts Commission, after which the panel will choose a winner.

Professional grant winners will also display their work and will be awarded a prize pool of SR400,000 ($106,564).

The award will be organized annually in cooperation with industry partners from around the world.

Photographer Anas Al-Harthy said that the award will encourage a “modern vision” of Al-Wajh, adding that the city is rich in cultural heritage and is famous for its ancient lanes.

Photographer Yasser Bakhsh said: “This event offers great opportunities for cultural and professional exchange between local and international photographers who have extensive experiences in visual arts. These artists have participated in international competitions, and won prizes for capturing historical sites and archaeological landscapes with their lens.”

Bakhsh said that the commission has been able to attract enthusiastic photographers to document the history of the ancient Saudi city, which has never been truly photographed.

 

Topics: Saudi Visual Arts Commission

Related

Saudi photographer captures beauty of Makkah’s Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia
Saudi photographer captures beauty of Makkah’s Grand Mosque

Tabuk governor receives Bangladesh ambassador to KSA

Bangladesh Ambassador Dr. Mohammed Javed Patwary meets with Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan. (Supplied)
Bangladesh Ambassador Dr. Mohammed Javed Patwary meets with Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan. (Supplied)
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Tabuk governor receives Bangladesh ambassador to KSA

Bangladesh Ambassador Dr. Mohammed Javed Patwary meets with Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan. (Supplied)
  • Patwary expressed his thanks and appreciation to Prince Fahd for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, praising the developments taking place in various fields in Tabuk
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

TABUK: Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan received Bangladesh Ambassador to the Kingdom Dr. Mohammed Javed Patwary and his accompanying delegation at the governorate’s headquarters on Tuesday.

Patwary, who was visiting Tabuk, was welcomed by the governor, who wished him a good stay in the region.

During the reception, there was a cordial exchange and a discussion of issues of common interest.

Patwary expressed his thanks and appreciation to Prince Fahd for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, praising the developments taking place in various fields in Tabuk.

He also presented a gift to the governor.

On Monday, the governor had met with Dr. Eltje Aderhold, Germany’s consul general to the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Bangladesh Ambassador to the Kingdom Dr. Mohammed Javed Patwary

Related

Tabuk governor praises workers for participation in Hajj at Halat Ammar port
Saudi Arabia
Tabuk governor praises workers for participation in Hajj at Halat Ammar port
Tabuk governor receives German Consul General. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk governor receives German consul general

Latest updates

Yazidi genocide anniversary serves as grim reminder of Daesh’s crimes against humanity
Yazidi genocide anniversary serves as grim reminder of Daesh’s crimes against humanity
Twitter unveils its 20th transparency report
Twitter unveils its 20th transparency report
Hijrah: Walking the path of Prophet Muhammad on the migration’s 1,400-year anniversary
Hijrah: Walking the path of Prophet Muhammad on the migration’s 1,400-year anniversary
Investigation ordered into alleged sex abuse of prison guards in Israel
Investigation ordered into alleged sex abuse of prison guards in Israel
Girl power: Lebanese female cadets graduate from military academy
Girl power: Lebanese female cadets graduate from military academy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.