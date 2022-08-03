You are here

China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip

China summons US ambassador over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip
A Chinese security guard stands outside the United States embassy in Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. (AP)
2022-08-03
AFP



China summons US ambassador over Pelosi’s Taiwan trip
  • China’s military said it was on “high alert” and would “launch a series of targeted military actions in response” to the visit

AFP

BEIJING: China summoned the US ambassador in Beijing Tuesday to rebuke him over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “egregious” trip to Taiwan, state media reported.
Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng voiced “strong protests” over Pelosi’s visit to the democratic self-governing island, which China considers part of its territory, during his talk with Ambassador Nicholas Burns.
“The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious,” Xie was quoted as saying by China’s state news agency Xinhua. “China will not sit idly by.”
The trip by Pelosi, the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, sent tensions soaring between the world’s two largest economies, with Beijing regarding it as a major provocation.
Xie said the United States “shall pay the price for its own mistakes” and urged Washington to “immediately address its wrongdoings, take practical measures to undo the adverse effects caused by Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan,” Xinhua reported.
Pelosi landed in Taiwan late Tuesday, defying a string of angry warnings from Beijing.
While the Biden administration is understood to be opposed to Pelosi’s Taiwan stop, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in Washington she was entitled to go where she pleased.
China’s military said it was on “high alert” and would “launch a series of targeted military actions in response” to the visit. It announced plans for a series of military exercises in waters around the island to begin on Wednesday.
And Taiwan’s defense ministry said more than 21 Chinese military aircraft had flown on Tuesday into the island’s air defense identification zone — an area wider than its territorial airspace that overlaps with part of China’s own air defense zone.
“Taiwan is China’s Taiwan, and Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland. Chinese people are not afraid of ghosts, pressure and the evil,” Xie told Burns, according to Xinhua.
There was no immediate comment from Washington.

Topics: China US ambassador Taiwan US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

US sanctions Putin 'girlfriend,' more oligarchs for 'complicity' in Ukraine war

US sanctions Putin ‘girlfriend,’ more oligarchs for ‘complicity’ in Ukraine war

AFP



US sanctions Putin ‘girlfriend,’ more oligarchs for ‘complicity’ in Ukraine war

AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States blacklisted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s purported girlfriend and the tycoon owner of the second-largest estate in London Tuesday in the latest round of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.
Also hit with US business bans were several other oligarchs believed to be close to Putin, four officials Russia has named to administer occupied territories in Ukraine, and around two dozen high technology institutes and companies, including key state-backed electronics entities.
The US Treasury announced sanctions on Putin associate and billionaire Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev, who owns the Witanhurst estate, the second-largest estate in London after Buckingham Palace.
Guryev is the founder and former deputy chairman of PhosAgro, a major supplier to global fertilizer markets.
He and his son were hit with financial sanctions, which ban US businesses — including banks with US branches — from transactions with them, and freeze their assets under US jurisdictions.
The Treasury also blacklisted Guryev’s Caribbean-based 81-meter (267 feet) yacht Alfa Nero, which puts it at risk of seizure.
However, the Treasury said Alfa Nero “has reportedly shut off its location tracking hardware in order to avoid seizure.”
The Treasury also imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast widely described as Putin’s girlfriend, and Natalya Popova, the wife of Kirill Dmitriev, the manager of the Russian government’s massive sovereign wealth fund.
The Treasury said Popova works for the technology firm Innopraktika, which is run by one of Putin’s daughters.
“As innocent people suffer from Russia’s illegal war of aggression, Putin’s allies have enriched themselves and funded opulent lifestyles,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.
“The Treasury Department will use every tool at our disposal to make sure that Russian elites and the Kremlin’s enablers are held accountable for their complicity in a war that has cost countless lives,” Yellen said.
Viktor Filippovich Rashnikov, one of Russia’s largest taxpayers, and two subsidiaries of his MMK, which is among the world’s largest steel producers, also were hit with sanctions.
In a joint action, the State Department imposed sanctions, including visa restrictions, on oligarchs “running massive revenue-generating companies,” including Dmitry Aleksandrovich Pumpyanskiy, Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko and Alexander Anatolevich Ponomarenko.
In addition, nearly 900 Russian officials were placed on a US visa ban list, as were 31 unnamed non-Russian officials who have supported Russia’s occupation of Crimea, the State Department said.
“Today, the United States is taking additional actions to ensure that the Kremlin and its enablers feel the compounding effects of our response to the Kremlin’s unconscionable war of aggression,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
 

Arrest warrant issued for brother of Manchester Arena bomber

Arrest warrant issued for brother of Manchester Arena bomber
02 August 2022
Arab News



Arrest warrant issued for brother of Manchester Arena bomber
  • The judge said that 28-year-old Ismail Abedi was made aware of the hearing and given the opportunity to attend
  • IT worker Abedi left his home in Manchester last August and is believed to be in Libya with his parents and three younger siblings

Arab News

LONDON: A judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of the older brother of the Manchester Arena bomber after he refused to testify in the bombing inquiry before fleeing the country, Sky News reported.

The judge said that 28-year-old Ismail Abedi was made aware of the hearing and given the opportunity to attend.

IT worker Abedi left his home in Manchester last August and is believed to be in Libya with his parents and three younger siblings.

On Tuesday, Manchester Magistrates Court conducted a final search to ensure he was not present.

In May 2017, Salman Abedi blew himself up at the arena, killing 22 men, women, and children. His younger brother Hashem, 24, who was extradited from Libya, is serving life in prison for helping him make the bomb.

The inquiry wanted to question Ismail because his DNA was discovered on a hammer in a car that his two younger brothers used to transport and store the explosive they had made.

The families of the victims also wanted to question him about his brothers’ radicalization, especially since extremist propaganda was discovered on Ismail's phone when he returned from his honeymoon 20 months before the bombing.

Police arrested Abedi the day after the attack and questioned him for 14 days before releasing him without charge.

He had moved out of the family home by the time of the attack, and he told police that he had called his parents and asked them to return the brothers to Libya because he was concerned they had dropped out of school.

On Aug. 28, 2021, he was subject to a schedule seven stop under the Terrorism Act 2000 at Manchester Airport but told police he would return to the country in mid-September.

He missed his flight but returned the next day to Manchester Airport and left the country.

Ismail was found guilty of refusing to comply with a section 21 notice under the Inquiries Act 2005 in his absence at a hearing last month.

Prosecutor Sophie Cartwright QC said a notice of Tuesday's hearing was sent to him at his last known address, informing him that he had been found guilty of an offense under section 35 of the Inquiries Act in his absence.

“He was separately emailed notice of today's hearing," she said. "We would submit there is adequate notice of this hearing, and we would submit that he has not attended today. As a result, we would submit that this is an offense which carries imprisonment and you do have the power to issue a warrant."

Judge Jack McGarva told the hearing: “Not only has he been emailed, but there has been a great deal of publicity. I am sure he will have followed what has happened in this court.

"I would have issued the warrant at the last hearing, but the Magistrates Court Act did not allow me to do this. I am now allowed to issue a warrant and do so under section 13 of the act.”

The judge said there was an interest in ensuring that others in similar situations attended and fulfilled their obligations and that a warrant would allow Interpol to post a “wanted” notice.

“If he crosses any of the countries we cooperate with, he will make his way (here),” the judge added.

Nick de la Poer QC told the hearing that Abedi had “thrown up every obstacle he could think of, and when those failed he fled the jurisdiction.”

The families asked if Ismail would ever be apprehended and accused him of “truly despicable contempt.”

“Whilst we welcome the conviction of Ismail Abedi today we remain sorely disappointed that the conviction had to take place in his absence,” said solicitor Kim Harrison, who represents 11 of the victims.

“We remain gravely concerned as to how Abedi was able to leave the country before giving evidence to the inquiry in the first place. His leaving the country should never have happened and despite the conviction, he is unlikely to face any real justice until he is apprehended, if at all.

“The families deserve to know the truth about what happened that night, and the contempt Ismail Abedi has shown them is truly despicable.”

Topics: Manchester Arena attack Ismail Abedi Salman Abedi Libya

Webb telescope captures colorful Cartwheel Galaxy

Webb telescope captures colorful Cartwheel Galaxy
02 August 2022
AFP



Webb telescope captures colorful Cartwheel Galaxy
  • The Cartwheel gained its shape during a spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies
  • The impact sent two rings expanding from the galaxy's centre

AFP

PARIS: The James Webb Space Telescope has peered through time and huge amounts of dust to capture a new image of the Cartwheel Galaxy, revealing the spinning ring of color in unprecedented clarity, NASA and the European Space Agency said Tuesday.
Located around 500 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Sculptor, the Cartwheel gained its shape during a spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies.
The impact sent two rings expanding from the galaxy’s center, “like ripples in a pond after a stone is tossed into it,” NASA and the ESA said in a joint statement.
A smaller white ring remains closer to the galaxy’s center, while the outer ring, with its spokes of color, has been expanding into the universe for around 440 million years, the statement added.
As the outer ring expands it runs into gas, sparking the formation of new stars.
The Hubble telescope had previously captured images of the rare ring galaxy, which is believed to have been a spiral galaxy like our own Milky Way before it was hit by a smaller intruder galaxy.
But the Webb telescope, which launched in December 2021 and revealed its first images to global fanfare last month, has a far greater reach.
Webb’s ability to detect infrared light allowed it to see through the “tremendous amount of hot dust” obscuring the view of the Cartwheel Galaxy, NASA and the ESA said.
This revealed new details about star formation in the galaxy, as well as the behavior of the supermassive black hole at its heart, they said.
It was also able to detect regions rich in hydrocarbons and other chemicals, as well as dust that is similar to dust on Earth.
Behind the Cartwheel, two smaller galaxies shine brightly, while even more galaxies can be seen behind them.
The observations show that the Cartwheel Galaxy is still in “very transitory stage,” the space agencies said.
“While Webb gives us a snapshot of the current state of the Cartwheel, it also provides insight into what happened to this galaxy in the past and how it will evolve in the future.”

Topics: NASA James Webb Space Telescope Cartwheel Galaxy

Nearly 700 migrants crossed Channel on Monday in 2022 record: UK

Nearly 700 migrants crossed Channel on Monday in 2022 record: UK
02 August 2022
AFP



Nearly 700 migrants crossed Channel on Monday in 2022 record: UK
  • The defence ministry said 696 migrants arrived on 14 small boats on Monday, the highest daily tally in 2022
  • Large groups of people, including young children, were reportedly brought ashore at Ramsgate

AFP

LONDON: Almost 700 migrants and asylum seekers crossed the Channel to Britain in a single day this week, a new record for the year, the UK government said Tuesday.
The latest arrivals suggest the government’s controversial policy to deport those attempting the dangerous crossing to Rwanda has so far failed to deter them.
The defense ministry said 696 migrants arrived on 14 small boats on Monday, the highest daily tally in 2022 and only the second time this year it has topped 600.
Large groups of people, including young children, were reportedly brought ashore at Ramsgate, on the Kent coast in southeast England, before being taken by bus to processing centers.
More than 17,000 people have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel — one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes — in small boats so far in 2022, according to government figures.
More than 28,500 — most of them young men — arrived on British shores last year. The all-time daily record of 853 was set in November 2021.
The number of crossing fluctuates through the year, depending on weather conditions and enforcement action along the northern French coastline.
In a bid to deter the arrivals, Britain earlier this year unveiled a new policy to send those crossing for processing and permanent resettlement in Rwanda.
However, the first flight due to take off in mid-June was grounded due to legal challenges, and the policy remains stalled.
Britain has been sending France tens of millions of euros annually to help stop the boat crossings, including for extra beach patrols and equipment such as night-vision goggles.
The Times reported this week that interior minister Priti Patel is set to announce the latest financial deal with Paris, despite questions over the arrangement’s value for money.
It has drawn consistent criticism from some ruling Conservative MPs, with one senior lawmaker telling the newspaper that Patel was “throwing more good money after bad.”
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, the two Conservative rivals bidding to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have both vowed to maintain the Rwanda policy.

Topics: English channel migrants UK

EU signs contract for new Spanish Covid vaccine

EU signs contract for new Spanish Covid vaccine
02 August 2022
AFP



EU signs contract for new Spanish Covid vaccine
  • The HIPRA vaccine has yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency
  • If it gets the green light it would be the eighth to join the EU joint procurement programme

AFP

BRUSSELS: The European Commission has signed a contract to allow EU member states to buy up to 250 million doses of a new Covid-19 vaccine developed in Spain, it said Tuesday.
The HIPRA vaccine has yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), but if it gets the green light it would be the eighth to join the EU joint procurement program.
The Brussels EU executive oversees a joint buying strategy that has secured 4.2 billion Covid vaccine doses so far, underpinning the bloc’s immunization strategy.
Contracts have already been signed with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen, BioNtech-Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax and Valneva, although the latter has suspended production.
The HIPRA vaccine, also known as PHH-1V, is protein-based and intended as a booster shot for adults whose immunity is receding after their first two or three shots.
The EMA has placed it on “rolling review” and is studying the results of laboratory and clinical trials, with a view to possibly authorizing its use later this year.
“With Covid-19 infections on the rise in Europe, we need to ensure maximum preparedness as we head into the autumn and winter months,” EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said.
“The HIPRA vaccine adds yet another option to complement our broad vaccine portfolio for our Member States and citizens. An increase in vaccination and boosting is essential over the coming months.”
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, speaking to reporters on a visit to Palma de Mallorca, seized on the contract as a sign that approval was imminent, declaring: “We have finally achieved this vaccine.”
He hailed Brussels’ confidence as a victory for “innovation and the pharmaceutical industry in our country” and for public research funding from the national and Catalan governments.

Topics: Spain European Commission COVID19 vaccine

