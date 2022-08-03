You are here

Chinese ambassador warns British lawmakers against Taiwan visit: report

China’s UK ambassador Zheng Zeguang vowed “severe consequences” if British lawmakers visit Taiwan, the Guardian reported on Tuesday. (Reuters/File)
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

  • Taiwan faces mounting pressure from China, which considers the democratically governed island its own territory
China’s UK ambassador Zheng Zeguang vowed “severe consequences” if British lawmakers visit Taiwan, the Guardian reported on Tuesday.
Visits would interfere in China’s internal affairs and would lead to severe consequences in China-UK relations, Zheng said at a news conference in London, the report said.
“We call on the UK side to abide by the Sino-UK joint communique and not to underestimate the extreme sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, and not to follow the US’s footsteps,” the Guardian quoted Zheng as saying.
Zheng’s comments came after the Guardian reported on Monday that Britain’s House of Commons’ Foreign Affairs Committee is planning a visit to Taiwan probably in November or early December this year.
Taiwan faces mounting pressure from China, which considers the democratically governed island its own territory.
Separately, tensions have escalated in the Taiwan Strait after the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island late on Tuesday, a move that China condemned as a threat to peace and stability.
The committee did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment regarding Zheng’s statement. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry office could not immediately be reached.
The reports come following a deteriorating relationship between China and Britain, with UK leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak demonstrating their tough stance on China as they race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s next prime minister.
Responding to remarks about China by Sunak and Truss, Zheng urged British politicians to “be realistic” about the fundamentals of bilateral relations, the Guardian reported.

Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing: police

Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing: police
Updated 13 sec ago

Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing: police

Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing: police
Updated 13 sec ago
BEIJING: Three people were killed and six others injured in a knife attack Wednesday at a kindergarten in southeast China’s Jianxi province.
A “gangster wearing a cap and mask” stormed the private kindergarten in Anfu county at about 10:00 am local time (0200 GMT), police said in a statement published on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. The 48-year-old suspect is still at large, they added.

Pakistan insurgents claim downing army helicopter, killing six

Pakistan insurgents claim downing army helicopter, killing six
Updated 43 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan insurgents claim downing army helicopter, killing six

Pakistan insurgents claim downing army helicopter, killing six
  • Baloch insurgent fighters shoot down the ‘low flying helicopter’ with an anti-aircraft weapon
  • Ethnic Baloch militants have for decades waged an insurgency against the Pakistani government
Updated 43 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

QUETTA, Pakistan: Separatist insurgents in Pakistan’s resource-rich Balochistan province said they shot down a military helicopter that went down during a flood relief operation on Monday, killing all six on board including a top army commander.
A senior military official dismissed the insurgents’ claim as propaganda and fake news. The military said the helicopter crashed during bad weather.
The Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an umbrella group of Baloch insurgent groups, said in a statement late on Tuesday that its fighters shot down the “low flying helicopter” with an anti-aircraft weapon.
The group provided no evidence and Reuters could not independently verify the claim.
Ethnic Baloch militants have for decades waged an insurgency against the Pakistani government in the southwestern province, complaining that its rich gas and mineral resource are unfairly exploited to the benefit of other parts of the country.
The province is also home to deep-water Gawadar port, which neighboring China has been developing as part of a multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to link road and sea routes with Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.
The insurgents oppose those projects and try to attack them.
The commander of the south Pakistan-based 12 Corps, Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali, was among those killed on the helicopter.

Topics: Pakistan

US wants Taiwan to have freedom with security: Pelosi

US wants Taiwan to have freedom with security: Pelosi
Updated 22 min 32 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

US wants Taiwan to have freedom with security: Pelosi

US wants Taiwan to have freedom with security: Pelosi
  • Pelosi’s visit to Taipei has been fiercely criticized by China
Updated 22 min 32 sec ago
Reuters AFP

TAIPEI: The United States wants Taiwan to always have freedom with security and will not back away from that, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday, during a visit to Taipei fiercely criticized by China.

While respecting the “One China” policy, our solidarity with Taiwan is more important than ever, Pelosi said, during a joint news conference with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. The US supports the status quo and does not want anything to happen to Taiwan by force, Pelosi added.

Asked about the economic consequences Taiwan has to face as a result of her visit, Pelosi said the US’ chips act opens the door for better economic exchanges between the United States and Taiwan.

Taiwan is committed to maintaining the status quo across the Taiwan strait, Tsai said, adding that China’s military exercises, launched in response to Pelosi’s visit are an unnecessary reaction.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meanwhile vowed Wednesday to punish those who offend Beijing, state media reported, as the country seethes over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

“This is a complete farce. The United States is violating China’s sovereignty under the guise of so-called ‘democracy’... those who offend China will be punished,” Wang said on the sidelines of a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Phnom Penh.

Topics: US Taiwan China

ASEAN to rethink peace plan if Myanmar executes more prisoners

ASEAN to rethink peace plan if Myanmar executes more prisoners
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

ASEAN to rethink peace plan if Myanmar executes more prisoners

ASEAN to rethink peace plan if Myanmar executes more prisoners
  • The 10-nation bloc had been pushing for Myanmar to adhere to a five-point peace ‘consensus’
  • ASEAN’s unity had been challenged by the political and security implications of the crisis in Myanmar
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

PHNOM PENH: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be forced to reconsider a peace plan agreed with Myanmar if the country’s military rulers conduct more executions of prisoners, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Wednesday.
The 10-nation bloc had been pushing for Myanmar to adhere to a five-point peace “consensus” it agreed to last year and has condemned the recent execution of four democracy activists by the junta.
“If more prisoners are executed, we will be forced to rethink...our role vis a vis ASEAN’s five-point consensus,” said Hun Sen, who is the current chair of ASEAN and was speaking at the start of a meeting of the group’s foreign ministers.
Hun Sen said that ASEAN’s unity had been challenged by the political and security implications of the crisis in Myanmar, which has spiralled into an economic and humanitarian crisis.
The prime minister said that while the five-point consensus had “not advanced to everyone’s wishes” there had been some progress including in providing humanitarian aid.
But he went on to say the current situation had “changed dramatically” and could be seen as even worse than before the peace agreement because of the junta’s execution of the activists.
Cambodia along with other ASEAN member states “are deeply disappointed and disturbed by the execution of those opposition activists, despite the appeals from me and others for the death sentences to be reconsidered,” said Hun Sen.
Myanmar’s military last week defended the execution of the activists as “justice for the people,” brushing off a deluge of international condemnation including by its closest neighbors.
The military said it had executed the activists for aiding “terror acts” by a civilian resistance movement, Myanmar’s first executions in decades.
Myanmar will not be represented at this week’s meeting, a spokesperson for the ASEAN chair said on Monday, after its military rulers declined a proposal to send a non-junta representative instead.
ASEAN has since late last year barred the Myanmar junta from joining its meetings due to its lack of progress in implementing the peace plan.
Some other members of ASEAN, which has a tradition of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, have been increasingly strident in their criticism of the generals.
Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah has described the executions as a crime against humanity and appearing to make “a mockery” of the ASEAN peace plan. The head of Myanmar’s junta Min Aung Hlaing on Monday blamed instability related to the pandemic and internal violence for stalling efforts to implement the peace plan.
The junta also extended a state of emergency put in place after seizing power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February last year.
Myanmar has been in chaos since then, with conflict spreading after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests in towns and cities.

Topics: ASEAN Myanmar

‘Life-saving’ peanut paste unlikely victim of Ukraine war

‘Life-saving’ peanut paste unlikely victim of Ukraine war
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

‘Life-saving’ peanut paste unlikely victim of Ukraine war

‘Life-saving’ peanut paste unlikely victim of Ukraine war
  • As 1.7 million children face starvation in drought-stricken Horn of Africa, the cost of these life-saving supplements is skyrocketing 
  • UNICEF says the conflict in Ukraine is making ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) more expensive to manufacture and procure
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

MARSABIT, Kenya: Under an acacia tree in Kenya’s drought-ravaged north, malnourished infants feed on sticky mouthfuls of a nutrient-dense peanut paste long used to prevent child starvation in disasters across the globe.
This wonder food can mean the difference between life and death for a child in hard-hit Marsabit, where aid workers say young children are perishing in conditions that border on famine.
“If we ran out of these, more deaths would be recorded very soon,” James Jarso of aid group World Vision said of the sachets being distributed by charity workers in the parched and isolated village of Purapul.
But just as 1.7 million children face starvation in the drought-stricken Horn of Africa, the cost of these life-saving supplements is skyrocketing because of another crisis unfolding thousands of miles away.
The conflict in Ukraine is making ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) more expensive to manufacture and procure, says UNICEF, which buys almost 80 percent of the world’s supply.
Ukraine is a major exporter of sunflower oil, wheat and other grains. The war has affected the price and availability of staple foods, driven up fuel prices, and disrupted supply chains already off-kilter because of the pandemic.
A knock-on effect has been higher prices for powdered milk, vegetable oils and peanuts — all key ingredients in RUTF, said Christiane Rudert, a nutrition adviser for UNICEF for southern and eastern Africa.
Even the materials used to make RUTF packaging have become scarcer and costlier, she said.

A child eats a ready-to-use therapeutic food bag (RUTF) at a clinic in the Yemeni capital Sanaa. (AFP file)

UNICEF, which purchases around 49,000 tons of RUTF every year, is starting to feel the pinch.
“The cost has definitely gone up already, which affects our orders,” Rudert told AFP.
French company Nutriset told AFP it raised the cost of its leading RUTF product “Plumpy’Nut” twice in the past year, including a 13-percent hike in May.
It could not attribute this directly to Ukraine but a confluence of factors, including the war but also the pandemic, higher shipping costs, and environmental disasters, Nutriset said in a statement.
Overall the price of “Plumpy’Nut” — which reached 9.7 million children last year — had risen 23 percent since May 2021, it said.
UNICEF forecasts that by November, prices for RUTF will have risen 16 percent from pre-war levels.
Russia’s invasion has also raised fuel prices, making it costlier to deliver RUTF to where it’s needed.
The timing could not be worse.
More than 1.7 million children in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia are suffering the most lethal form of malnutrition as the Horn of Africa experiences its worst drought in generations.
The rising cost of RUTF means treating those children “will cost $12 million more than it would have cost before Ukraine,” Rudert said.
It is money that is sorely lacking, she said, with donations to address the hunger crisis in the Horn falling well short of need.
“This product... is literally what saves children’s lives when they have already reached that really severe form of malnutrition.
“It’s not just peanuts and milk and sugar and oil... it’s therapeutic,” Rudert said.

Revolutionary treatment
Invented a quarter of a century ago, RUTF proved revolutionary in treating severe wasting, a deadly condition where underfed children are too thin for their height.
A single sachet of RUTF delivers 500 calories and essential vitamins and minerals.
Eaten directly from the packet, RUTF helps malnourished children quickly regain weight and energy, and requires no refrigeration or preparation by a health care worker.
This is essential in remote and impoverished regions like northern Kenya, where clean water and health workers are in short supply.
On a twice-monthly visit to Purapul, government doctor Mohamed Amin said most women and children were surviving on little else than the packs of paste he prescribed.
“It has really been a challenge,” he told AFP at a mobile health clinic, where mothers were handed two weeks’ worth of supplements to feed their children between screenings.
“At least it boosts them.”
UNICEF buys enough RUTF to feed at least 3.5 million children a year. But at current funding levels, a 16-percent price rise could mean 600,000 miss out on this life-saving treatment, Rudert said.
This would have disastrous consequences not just for the Horn but elsewhere in Africa such as South Sudan, where 300,000 children are expected to require RUTF treatment this year.
Jarso, from World Vision, said the impact of RUTF in a place like Purapul could not be overstated.
“There is no milk. There is no meat... there is no food for them. Therefore, it is life-saving.”

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine Kenya Marsabit peanut paste World Vision UNICEF RUTF

