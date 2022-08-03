You are here

Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing: police

Three killed, six wounded in China kindergarten stabbing: police
A "gangster wearing a cap and mask" stormed the private kindergarten in Anfu county at about 10:00 am local time, according to police. (File/AFP)
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

  • In a video of the scene shared by state-run Beijing Daily, a police officer can be seen carrying a tiny child in his arms to an ambulance
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP

BEIJING: Three people were killed and six others wounded in a knife attack Wednesday at a kindergarten in southeast China’s Jianxi province.
A “gangster wearing a cap and mask” stormed the private kindergarten in Anfu county at about 10:00 am local time (0200 GMT), police said in a statement published on China’s Twitter-like Weibo. The 48-year-old suspect is still at large, they added.
“Public security organs are making every effort to hunt down the suspect,” the police statement said.
In a video of the scene shared by state-run Beijing Daily, a police officer can be seen carrying a tiny child in his arms to an ambulance.
The ages of the victims have not been announced.
Mass violent crime is rare in China, which strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of mass stabbings in recent years.
And fatal knife attacks specifically targeting kindergarten and school students have occurred nationwide, carried out by people reportedly wishing to wreak revenge on society.
Last April, two children were killed and 16 others wounded when a knife-wielding man entered a kindergarten in southern China.
More recently, four people were wounded in a stabbing at a major Shanghai hospital last month before the knife-wielding attacker was shot and subdued by the police.
Six people were also killed and 14 wounded after a man stabbed passersby on a pedestrian shopping street in the eastern Chinese city of Anqing in June last year.

Two killed over Karabakh as warring sides claim violations

Updated 6 sec ago

Two killed over Karabakh as warring sides claim violations

Two killed over Karabakh as warring sides claim violations
Updated 6 sec ago
BAKU: Two soldiers were killed Wednesday over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh as the two warring sides accused each other of cease-fire violations.
Arch enemies Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars — in 2020 and in the 1990s — over Azerbaijan’s Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia ceded swathes of territory it had controlled for decades, and Russia deployed some 2,000 peacekeepers to oversee the fragile truce, but tensions persist despite a cease-fire agreement.
On Wednesday, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said Karabakh troops targeted Azerbaijani army positions in the district of Lachin, which is under the supervision of the Russian peacekeeping force, killing an Azerbaijani conscript.
The foreign ministry in Baku said that the “bloody incident” demonstrated that Armenia did not respect the cease-fire agreement.
“All responsibility for the incident in Azerbaijan lies with military and political leadership of Armenia, which has not yet withdrawn its illegal armed formations from the territory of the neighboring state,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
The army of the breakaway statelet accused Azerbaijan of violating a cease-fire Wednesday morning and killing one soldier and wounding another eight at the line of contact later in the day.
“Measures are being taken together with Russian peacekeepers to stabilize the situation,” the Karabakh army said in a statement.
Six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement.

Indonesia, US hold biggest joint military drills as Indo-Pacific tensions rise

Indonesia, US hold biggest joint military drills as Indo-Pacific tensions rise
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Indonesia, US hold biggest joint military drills as Indo-Pacific tensions rise

Indonesia, US hold biggest joint military drills as Indo-Pacific tensions rise
  • More than 5,000 soldiers join expanded 2022 Garuda Shield combined exercises
  • 14 countries, including Australia and Japan, involved, with France, UK and India sending observers
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia and the US on Wednesday launched their biggest-ever joint military exercises, and were joined for the first time by troops from partner nations in what commanders said is a move to strengthen unity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The “Super Garuda Shield” exercises, which were first held in 2007 with only Indonesian and US troops involved, have expanded to include 12 other countries this year.

Defense forces from Australia, Japan and Singapore are taking part in the drills, while India, France and the UK are sending observers.

More than 5,000 soldiers are involved in the two-week exercises in East Kalimantan, South Sumatra and Riau Islands that are aimed at increasing joint military effectiveness, the Indonesian military said in a statement.

“We hope the exercises will go smoothly and everyone can deepen their bonds and interactions, so that this friendship will go on even after our exercises conclude and might be helpful in the future,” Indonesia’s military chief Gen. Andika Perkasa said at the opening ceremony in Baturaja, South Sumatra, on Wednesday.

Although the joint combat exercises are taking place amid increasing Chinese maritime activity in the region, particularly in the disputed South China Sea, Perkasa told reporters that the drills should not be seen as a response to Beijing’s growing assertiveness.

“We have been conducting these exercises annually, in whatever situation,” he said. “What creates peace in our region is not (military) might but the bonds that we share by working together regularly, exercising, getting used to meeting one another as neighbors — that’s what makes us stronger.”

Commanding General of US Army Pacific, Gen. Charles Flynn, said that this year’s Garuda Shield is an expression of  “unity” as a group of countries “seek to continue to have a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

He added: “When we’re together like this, we’re stronger. When we’re working together, we become better joint partners.”

The Indonesia-US military exercises coincided with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. Beijing described the visit as “a gross interference in China’s internal affairs” amid fresh tensions in the region.

The joint military drills signal Indonesia’s position on balancing engagement with major powers, Muhammad Waffaa Kharisma, a researcher from the Jakarta-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Arab News.

“It’s strategically timely, although likely not exactly on purpose, in that it is conducted around dynamics like China’s possible increased assertiveness around the Taiwanese strait,” Kharisma said.

“Of course, the signal is not necessarily straight about deterring China, but more about that Indonesia also has ties with other powers,” he said.

“We are not leaning toward any power in particular and stand on our own interest to preserve regional peace.”

Ahmad Rizky Mardhatillah Umar, an Indonesian international relations researcher at the University of Queensland, Australia, said that the expansion of Garuda Shield this year reflects a common interest among participants to address any potential crisis and security challenges.

The joint military drills are part of Indonesia’s attempts to involve itself in maintaining regional security and defense diplomacy efforts, Umar said.

“We need to acknowledge that regional security threat is not only about China and its expansive maritime territorial claim, but also non-traditional security threats like terrorism.”

Sri Lanka leader proposes plan to rebuild bankrupt economy by 2048

Sri Lanka leader proposes plan to rebuild bankrupt economy by 2048
Updated 3 min 13 sec ago

Sri Lanka leader proposes plan to rebuild bankrupt economy by 2048

Sri Lanka leader proposes plan to rebuild bankrupt economy by 2048
  • Ranil Wickremesinghe gives first policy statement since taking office last month
  • President says Sri Lanka facing ‘unprecedented situation,’ country ‘in great danger’
Updated 3 min 13 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s president announced on Wednesday a national policy to rebuild the bankrupt economy by 2048, at a time when rampant food inflation and chronic shortages are making daily life a battle for millions of the country’s citizens.

The south Asian nation is bankrupt and in April suspended repayments on its $51 billion foreign loans, as the inflation rate continued to soar. It surged to a record 60.8 percent in July, with a 90.9 percent climb in food inflation, according to government data.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, 73, announced the plan in his first policy statement since taking office last month, after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country and then quit following mass protests over the worst economic meltdown since the 22 million-populated nation’s independence from Britain 1948.

As he announced his Cabinet’s economic policy, Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka was facing an “unprecedented situation” unlike anything in recent history and was “in great danger.”

“We have examined this situation in depth. As a remedy, we are preparing a national economic policy for the next 25 years,” he told parliament. “If we build the country, the nation, and the economy through the national economic policy, we would be able to become a fully developed country by the year 2048, when we celebrate the 100th anniversary of independence.”

The economic policy, he said, “lays the foundation for a social market economic system, securing development for the poor and underprivileged groups and encouraging small and medium entrepreneurs.

“Our aim is to create a surplus in the primary budget by the year 2025. Our effort is to raise the economic growth rate to a stable stage, in order to establish a solid economic foundation by the year 2026. Currently, public debt is 140 percent of gross domestic product. Our plan is to bring this down to less than 100 percent by the year 2032.”

The plan did not focus on immediate relief to millions of people who since March have been taking to the streets to protest daily power cuts and shortages of basic commodities such as fuel, food, and medicines, as the country had run out of foreign currency reserves, leaving it unable to pay for imports.

Murtaza Jafferjee, economist and chairman of the Colombo-based think tank Advocata Institute, described the president’s 25-year policy as more of an “aspirational plan.”

“The need of the hour is macro stabilization but what he is implying is that we should not look only for short-term fixes but fundamentally change the way the economy works so that it can catalyze a virtual cycle of growth,” Jafferjee told Arab News.

“He did say that they will try to address the most acute shortages but warned not to expect quick results, for example, the availability of fuel. It will take a few years before we get back to normalcy, but things will slowly improve.”

S.A. Azeez, ACMA chartered accountant and management consultant, told Arab News that he was skeptical as to whether any immediate relief would be seen soon.

“I don’t think that people will get any immediate relief with such plans. In the short-term, implementation of such plans will be painful though long term would be beneficial to the country,” he said, adding that any country should have a long-term economic policy framework.

“Though late, it is good even now to initiate such a policy framework and long-term economic plans. The implementations may be very challenging in the present context since the need of the hour is providing necessities to society and keep the economy running.”

The government has been in bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund but has so far reached no agreement as it is still setting out its debt restructuring plan. Wickremesinghe said the plan would be submitted to the IMF “in the near future” with negotiation scheduled for this month.

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after US says Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Zawahiri killed

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after US says Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Zawahiri killed
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after US says Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Zawahiri killed

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after US says Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Zawahiri killed
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

KABUL: Top leaders of Afghanistan’s Taliban were holding discussions on Wednesday about how to respond to a US drone strike in Kabul that the United States said killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, three sources in the group said.

The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday, US officials said, the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago.

The Taliban have not confirmed Zawahiri’s death.

Officials of the Islamist group, long-time allies of Al-Qaeda, initially confirmed the Sunday drone strike but said the house that was hit was empty.

“There are meetings at a very high level on whether they should react to the drone strike, and in case they decide to, then what is the proper way,” a Taliban leader who holds an important position in Kabul said.

The official, who said there had been lengthy leadership discussions for two days, declined to be identified. He did not confirm that Zawahiri was in the house that the missile struck.

How the Taliban react could have significant repercussions as the group seeks international legitimacy, and access to billions of dollars in frozen funds, following their defeat of a US-backed government a year ago.

Zawahiri, an Egyptian doctor, was closely involved in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and was one of the world’s most wanted men.

His death in Kabul raises questions about whether he received sanctuary from the Taliban, who had assured the United States as part of a 2020 agreement on the withdrawal of US-led forces that they would not harbor other militant groups.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban had “grossly violated” the agreement by hosting and sheltering Zawahiri.

Outside a tight circle of top Taliban leaders, group members appeared in the dark about whether Zawahiri was actually in Kabul, let alone his fate.

Another Taliban official confirmed the high-level meetings but said he did not know what was being discussed and he did not believe Zawahiri was in the house.

Suhail Shaheen, the designated Taliban representative to the United Nations, who is based in Doha, told journalists he had received no word on the Taliban position.

“I am awaiting details and reaction from Kabul,” he told reporters in a message.

Help Afghan refugees with housing, UK minister urges local councils

Help Afghan refugees with housing, UK minister urges local councils
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Help Afghan refugees with housing, UK minister urges local councils

Help Afghan refugees with housing, UK minister urges local councils
  • 10,500 need relocation amid more arrivals, says Lord Harrington
  • Short supply for foreigners and citizens, Home Office reports
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The British refugees minister has urged local councils across the country to help rehouse the 10,500 Afghans who are currently living in hotels that are costing taxpayers millions of dollars every week.

Lord Harrington, a Conservative peer, told councils that the government had fewer than 100 appropriate properties available in June, but expected more than 500 arrivals each month as the country’s relocation scheme continues to operate.

Several Afghans told the BBC that living in hotels had prevented them from settling in their new country.

“I know this is costing the British people but for what?” an Afghan refugee said to the BBC’s Newsnight program.

The refugee, Mohammad, continued: “I want to settle and integrate but how can I when we are living in a hotel for months and months? I can’t start my life properly.”

Mohammad, who is in his 40s, had supported the British Army during its operations in Afghanistan. He fled with his wife and two children to Britain last year after Kabul was overrun by the Taliban.

He added that his family of four had been sharing one hotel room since September, putting enormous strain on them, especially his wife.

“I don’t blame her (for struggling) because I know the situation. She is in that room for one year with two kids. These are kids, and she is depressed, so things are not good,” he told the BBC.

The Local Government Association said that refugees were being housed in hotels until appropriate and sufficient housing was found.

It added that the government provides councils with more than £20,000 ($24,300) per person that they rehouse over three years to support their integration into the local community.

Councils are expected to find housing for Afghans, but many are struggling amid severely limited stock.

While the Home Office says it has found housing for 7,000 Afghans, Lord Harrington said in June that it needs to find another 2,000 homes to resettle some 10,500 on the waiting list.

The BBC reported that there are still some 9,500 Afghans needing accommodation in August.

Newsnight, the BBC’s leading UK current affairs and news program, said it had been informed that the Home Office is planning to extend the hotel scheme for another year with some councils.

Lord Harrington wrote in June that one of the reasons the government was struggling was because more than 500 four-bedroom houses were needed due to the size of Afghan families, which are larger on average than British families.

The government, Lord Harrington said, was working with various stakeholders, including developers and housing website Rightmove, to find more adequate housing.

The Home Office said in a statement that it faced a “challenge” of low supply of council housing, “not just for Afghans and those in need of protection but also British citizens who are also on a waiting list for homes.”

It added: “While hotels do not provide a long-term solution, they do offer safe, secure and clean accommodation.”

