GCC chief, Arab states condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Najran

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi on Friday strongly condemned attacks carried out by the Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia’s Najran region.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said on Friday that 11 civilians were wounded in a Houthi attack on the southern border region of Najran, a day after the Iran-backed group launched its deadliest assault on government forces in Yemen since 2022.

Albudaiwi described the attack as a “heinous terrorist crime” representing “a flagrant violation of international law” due to its deliberate and indiscriminate targeting of civilians and civilian objects and the serious threat it poses to regional and world security and stability.

Albudaiwi stressed that the Kingdom’s security is an integral part of the security of GCC states, and that the council stands united with Saudi Arabia, supporting all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its people.

Also on Friday, Jordan, the UAE and the Palestinian Authority issued their condemnation of the attack.