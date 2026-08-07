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UAE, Russian leaders call for agreements to ease Gulf tensions

UAE, Russian leaders call for agreements to ease Gulf tensions
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed regional developments during phone call. (File/AFP)
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Updated 07 August 2026 18:19
Arab News
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UAE, Russian leaders call for agreements to ease Gulf tensions

UAE, Russian leaders call for agreements to ease Gulf tensions
  • Sheikh Mohamed, Vladimir Putin have ‘thorough discussion’ over telephone
  • Presidents also discuss UAE-Russia strategic partnership
Updated 07 August 2026 18:19
Arab News
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ABU DHABI: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday discussed the need to reach agreement on easing tension in the Gulf as soon as possible.

The two leaders held a “thorough discussion” over the telephone in which they emphasized the importance of reaching agreements that take “into account the legitimate interests of the regional states,” according to a Kremlin statement.

The UAE’s state news agency WAM said the presidents discussed ongoing efforts to advance regional security, stability and peace.

The talks came amid ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional and international powers to ease tensions following months of conflict between the US and Iran that has also seen frequent attacks on Gulf nations and neighboring states.

The UAE has repeatedly called for diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict and has pushed for the protection of state sovereignty and regional security.

Mohamed and Putin also discussed the UAE-Russia strategic partnership and reaffirmed their interest in expanding ties between the two countries.

Putin thanked the UAE leadership for its mediation efforts facilitating exchanges of prisoners of war and detainees between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin said.

Abu Dhabi has played a prominent intermediary role between Moscow and Kyiv, facilitating a series of prisoner exchanges since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Topics: War in Iran United Arab Emirates (UAE) Russian President Vladimir Putin

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