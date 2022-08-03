You are here

Anghami, Wajeez deal to bring audiobooks to music platform

The platform said that its 72 million users can now access Wajeez’s catalog, which offers more than 3,500 audio summaries of nonfiction books and novels. (Supplied/File)
  Partnership adds audio and text-based summaries of bestselling books and novels
LONDON: Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa, will expand its audio catalog with audiobook summaries through a partnership with Wajeez.

The deal, announced on Tuesday, will “add thousands of audible book summaries to its unrivaled selection of audio content, marking a major expansion to its portfolio,” the company said in a statement.

“Anghami’s long-term strategic partnership with Wajeez cements its commitment to enrich its user experience by creating and promoting world-class Arabic content, while diversifying its offering to give people more of what they want,” it added.

The platform said that its 72 million users can now access Wajeez’s catalog, which offers more than 3,500 audio summaries of nonfiction books and novels, including popular and highly notable local, regional and international titles.

The new feature is now available as an add-on subscription within Anghami’s platform.

“The art of storytelling is a historic, cultural cornerstone in the Arab world. Our partnership with fast-growing startups like Wajeez marks a defining chapter for us as we collectively aim to leverage the full potential of audio content,” said Elie Habib, co-founder and CTO at Anghami.

With an expansive regional audience in mind, Wajeez is a leading MENA platform that lets users read or listen to Arabic podcasts and book summaries that have been carefully selected. The content, which lasts no longer than 15 minutes, is “presented in a fun, engaging and interesting manner.

“Our partnership with Anghami reinforces our vision to spread culture and knowledge on the widest possible scale in the Arab world, because we believe that the knowledge gained from reading constitutes awareness, which is a fundamental pillar for the renaissance, advancement and civilization of people,” said Rami Abu Jbara, chief content officer and co-founder of Wajeez.

Twitter unveils its 20th transparency report

Twitter unveils its 20th transparency report
  Platform removed more than 4 million tweets breaking its rules
DUBAI: Twitter has released its 20th transparency report, “Twitter’s Commitment to Transparency in Action,” reflecting the platform’s progress over the past decade and its vision going forward.

The platform began reporting data around the enforcement of its rules in 2018 and became one of the first social media companies to introduce a transparency report in 2012.

In the last 10 years, Twitter has continued to put work into detecting and taking down content that violates its rules.

It had worked to move beyond a binary “leave up” or “take down” approach, the company said in a statement. Although it removed more than 4 million tweets that violated its rules, it also deployed other actions, such as labeling tweets to add context, according to the latest report covering the period between July and Dec. 2021.

Of the tweets removed, 71 percent received fewer than 100 impressions before removal, while 21 percent received between 100 and 1,000 impressions. These numbers have remained consistent since Twitter first began reporting the data in 2020, even as the volume of deleted rule-violating content has generally trended upward.

The company hosted a Spaces session called “Building Trust with Transparency: Lessons for the Future” that brought together Yoel Roth, head of safety and integrity at Twitter, Emma Llanso, director of the Center for Democracy & Technology’s Free Expression Project, and Paulina Gutierrez, human rights lawyer and former digital rights program officer at ARTICLE 19.

“Our goal is to build trust with the folks who are using our platform around the world, and there's a long way to go,” Roth said during the session. “I believe, and it’s a core part of Twitter’s strategy, that transparency is an essential part of how we build, rebuild, and earn trust with the folks who use our products.”

Roth said government requests had been increasing and becoming more “aggressive” in how they tried to use legal tactics to “unmask the people using our service, collect information about account owners, and also use legal demands as a way to try to silence people.”

Between July and Dec. 2021, Twitter received 11,460 global government information requests and had complied with 40.3 percent.

“It is Twitter’s long-standing practice to fight for the people who use our products to raise their voice,” Roth added.

The biggest priority for Gutierrez was for users to be able to “find easy and effective ways to understand what companies do and how they interact with governments.”

The next 10 years, she added, were about companies being “proactive” in understanding how “their services are being used to infringe on human rights” both at a local and global level, especially in non-English speaking countries.

For Llanso, the hope for the next 10 years was for governments to have more “regular transparency reporting themselves about their request for user data and the different ways that they try to restrict content and information online.”

One of the purposes of transparency reporting was to better inform public policy-making around the regulation and oversight of online services and Llanso said to do that "we need a lot more access to different kinds of data.”

Ten years from now, she hoped to be in “an environment where we have sorted out some of the difficult legal and technical privacy and security challenges,” and “well into another era of understanding online platforms where it’s not just (about) the information that we get directly from companies.”

In line with Llanso’s vision for the future, Twitter announced that it would launch the Twitter Moderation Research Consortium this year.

Through the consortium, Twitter will share large-scale datasets concerning platform moderation issues with a global group of public interest researchers from academia, civil society, NGOs, and journalists studying platform governance issues.

INTERVIEW: TikTok's Fahad Almaghrabi on travel in the age of TikTok

INTERVIEW: TikTok’s Fahad Almaghrabi on travel in the age of TikTok
  Over 70 percent of people discover travel ideas on TikTok
RIYADH: Digital platforms have changed people’s lives across every area from work to play, and travel is no exception. Online and social media have changed how people discover destinations and deals, how they book their travel, and even how they share their travel experiences.

In Saudi Arabia, for instance, residents start dreaming about travel 10 weeks before their journey, with video and digital platforms inspiring 50 percent of their choice of destination, according to Fahad Almaghrabi, head of business partnerships at Global Business Solutions for TikTok in Saudi Arabia.

More than 70 percent of people look at TikTok for discovering travel ideas, while 64 percent book a trip after getting inspired by TikTok content, he added.

Arab News spoke to Almaghrabi to learn more about the role the short-form video platform plays in travel.

Tell us more about travelers today and how they have changed in the last decade

Over the past two decades, digital platforms have transformed how we live our lives, permeating every sphere of activity, and shaping how we interact with each other and the world around us.

This generation of “always-in market” travelers — dreaming, considering, or booking a getaway throughout the year — have also developed a penchant for a real and authentic travel experience, and that’s why they love going to their community for trustworthy travel inspiration.

Today’s intrepid travelers are just as keen to share their compelling stories and authentic visuals of journeys on entertainment platforms like TikTok, rounding off a creative cycle that in turn inspires countless others.

A study by Amp Agency found that 84 percent of millennials and 73 percent of non-millennials today were highly likely to plan a trip based on someone else’s vacation photos or videos or social media status updates.

How does this affect the way tourism destinations market themselves?

These authentic vignettes have re-ignited the demand for travel and significantly altered how destinations are being marketed globally, with travel and tourism marketers increasingly leveraging the opportunity presented by this new breed of digital platforms.

What role does TikTok play in this space?

This is a journey in which TikTok has taken the global lead as a disruptive platform with undeniable potential and momentum — and the Gulf and Middle East markets are no exception.

But TikTok’s success in becoming the platform of choice for travelers and in shaping digital travel and tourism trends across the industry is no happenstance.

Travel and tourism is a key segment of interest for a global and expansive hyper-engaged community of more than 1.8 billion users that straddles all markets and is growing at an astounding rate. This provides the perfect backdrop for TikTok to emerge as a platform where the community is primed not only to consume, but also to express themselves and tell their stories through authentic, visual, and geo-tagged content that is at once enticing and liberating.

This is enabled by easy-to-use editing tools, native content on the platform, and creators that fuel dynamic content.

This powerful combination of the medium and the message amplifies TikTok's power as a creative platform and enables it to be the internet’s repertoire of travel & tourism inspiration.

TikTok is that intimate, accessible, and inspirational window through which travelers take a trip before deciding if it’s worth it — the trip before the trip.

Can you give us some examples of how TikTok has influenced travel decisions?

While TikTok continues to induce FOMO in would-be travelers with content highlighting some of the world’s most beautiful and established destinations, there are also plenty of examples of TikTok’s effectiveness in driving a surge of interest to hitherto unknown destinations, which led to a dramatic rise in tourist footfalls overnight.

At least 83 percent of Saudi residents have either gone or plan to go on an international trip in the next six months with Egypt, UAE, and Turkey being the top short-haul and France and Germany being the top long-haul destinations.

More significantly, 74 percent of users were found to look for travel discoveries on TikTok and 73 percent were found to have impulse purchased their trip in a short span of time.

What does this mean for brands?

With such lucrative figures at their disposal, brands can natively integrate into major travel conversations and leverage the community to speak with them, about them, and for them.

In essence, this represents a paradigm shift in the typical acquisition process for travel and tourism operators to stand out within an increasingly saturated ecosystem and collapse the sales funnel to move travelers directly from the “inspiration” phase to the “booking” phase.

Whether it’s the assortment of clever hacks, unadulterated advice, safety tips or the sheer visual appeal of short-format videos, the power of TikTok in shaping and inspiring the Kingdom's travel trends is an opportunity that could become a model for authentic and organic tourism in the years to come.

Can you share some examples of how TikTok has boosted the visibility of a tourist destination?

In a year of restricted travel, the UAE launched the “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign to highlight all the amazing sights and activities the Emirates has to offer.

For the campaign to realize its full potential on TikTok, the ‘7’ was created, using one of TikTok’s recognizable hand gestures that looks like the number 7 in Arabic and symbolizes the seven emirates at the same time. The ‘7’ became a visual prompt that rallied residents to share their favorite hidden gems through a branded hashtag challenge.

The UAE’s top 20 creators kicked it off, including @khalidandsalama, @_m7md, @azlife.ae, @bayan.dxb, and @dxbxd – and the rest of the nation’s TikTokers soon followed.

The campaign took on a life of its own with 8,700 user-generated videos in just six days, creating a library of the UAE’s best-hidden spots and secrets available for all to explore.

The ‘7’ sign became a symbol of UAE pride, and the campaign delivered remarkable results, with a 25 percent jump in brand awareness, 85 percent increase in ad recognition, 89 percent boost in ad likeability, and over 70 million views. The campaign successfully got an entire nation smiling and moving at a time they needed it most.

Further west, TikTok was also utilized by Switzerland Tourism, the national marketing organization, to hype up the incredible country.

Switzerland Tourism spent the first six months of its business account building its following entirely organically, focusing on a test-and-learn strategy, to thoroughly understand how TikTok works.

As their established community responded well to its hashtags, #INeedSwitzerland, and #inLOVEwithSWITZERLAND, ads were a natural next step because paid campaigns would mean it could directly target a different demographic to learn more about them.

Doubling down on its popular hashtag #INeedSwitzerland, Switzerland Tourism ran its first ever TopView ad showing a three-way split screen of dramatic scenery and nature. Spurred on by this campaign’s success, it then ran three more seasonal TopView campaigns: A summer experience tips ad, a summer in the city ad, and a funny autumn-themed ad.

In just 12 months, Switzerland Tourism had driven huge momentum on TikTok, with over 700,000 likes across all its posts and a whopping 35.5 million hashtag mentions. Most of this was organic, with some videos going viral without so much as a penny behind them.

Its TopView campaigns have achieved average engagement rates of 20 percent, which is remarkably high and shows the power of a brand putting out brilliant content on TikTok.

Shahid almost doubles telecom partnerships in a year

Shahid almost doubles telecom partnerships in a year
  MBC's streaming service strengthens distribution network, launches new mobile plan
DUBAI: MBC Group’s streaming platform Shahid has almost doubled its partnerships with telecom operators since the relaunch of the platform in 2020.

The streaming platform strengthened its distribution through telecom partners in the Middle East and North Africa region, jumping from 17 at the end of 2020 to over 30 in 2021.

Consequently, subscribers for the paid, premium service Shahid VIP via mobile payment have also more than doubled in the same period.

“We’re delighted with our telco partnerships so far, and we will continue to create more exciting partnerships to bring Shahid VIP’s outstanding content to more viewers across the region,” said Natasha Matos-Hemingway, Shahid’s chief commercial and marketing officer.

“To have more than doubled our Shahid VIP subscribers in 12 months via direct carrier billing alone is phenomenal.”

During that time, Shahid expanded into new territories, including Morocco, Libya, Tunisia, Iraq and Palestine, enabling direct carrier billing for users to buy Shahid VIP via their mobile devices.

Additionally, the platform expanded its distribution through special bundles with telecom partners such as Stc KSA, Zain KSA, Zain Kuwait, Stc Bahrain, Vodafone Egypt, Ooredoo Qatar, Asiacell Iraq and Omantel.

These partnerships allow customers complimentary access to Shahid VIP as part of select mobile and broadband service plans.

Shahid also launched a mobile plan, Shahid VIP Mobile, which is a budget-friendly single-device package. The plan was first launched as an introductory two-month trial offer with Orange Morocco and Tunisia at the end of 2021. Based on its success, Shahid rolled out the plan with seven telco operators and has plans to expand it into other markets.

Shahid’s distribution partnerships are “significant,” said Matos-Hemingway, adding: “We want our users to be able to choose from a number of payment methods based on their needs, such as the ease of subscribing through their telecommunications operator.”

She said: “As mobile networks strengthen and speeds get faster than ever in the MENA region, it also makes sense for us to expand on our exclusive Shahid VIP Mobile. Many consumers want an affordable way to watch premium content on the go, and we’ve met that need.”

Egypt refuses entry to Palestinian artist Nai Barghouti

Egypt refuses entry to Palestinian artist Nai Barghouti
  Outspoken music star held by authorities for 8 hours at Cairo airport
LONDON: Palestinian singer and composer Nai Barghouti was denied entry to Egypt, the artist announced through social media on Monday.

The decision led to the postponement of a series of concerts Barghouti was scheduled to play in the country.

“The Cairo Opera House has decided to postpone my Cairo and Alexandria concerts indefinitely after I was banned at Cairo Airport from entering beloved Egypt for reasons I still don’t know,” she told fans on social media.

Authorities held the star at Cairo airport for eight hours without justification, before denying her entry to the country.

“I was shocked, saddened and overcome by conflicting emotions, the most prominent of which was loss … the loss of the opportunity to connect with you after a long wait,” she said.

“I have prepared a rich and special music program that suits ... the people of sisterly Egypt and its stature in the heart of the Arab nation. As a Palestinian artist who was raised on the values of steadfastness and dignity, I refuse to give up hope,” she added.

The young singer-songwriter was scheduled to play at two sold-out concerts at the Cairo Opera House on Aug. 4, and at the Roman Amphitheater in Alexandria on Aug. 6, as part of the Summer Festival for Music and Singing.

Fans took to social media to express their support for the Palestinian artist. Many speculated about the decision and accused Egyptian authorities of barring the musician because of her renowned activism and support for the Palestinian cause.

Earlier this year, Barghouti released Nasheed El-Ard (Anthem of the Land), a music video dedicated to the memory of Shireen Abu Akleh, the slain Al Jazeera journalist killed by Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank in May.

Born in Ramallah in 1996, the Amsterdam Conservatory of Music graduate and Palestine Youth Orchestra member is famous for merging jazz harmony and Middle-Eastern music, and has performed across the Middle East, Europe and the US, including at the UN headquarters in New York City.

India's 5G bid sees battle between 2 of Asia's richest men

India’s 5G bid sees battle between 2 of Asia’s richest men
  Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Gautam Adani's Adani Data Networks both buy into $19b spectrum
LONDON: India’s 5G spectrum, reported to be worth $19 billion, has been sold after a seven-day bid to the country’s largest mobile network operators: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Reliance Jio, owned by Mukesh Ambani, one of Asia’s richest men, was reported to have outbid rivals in the race to dominate the next generation of digital services, buying spectrum worth $11 billion.

“Jio is fully ready for 5G rollout in the shortest period of time because of its nationwide fiber presence ... and strong global partnerships across the technology ecosystem,” Reliance Jio said in a statement.

In addition to the three telecom giants, Adani Data Networks, a subsidiary of Adani Group, a multinational operating across different sectors including ports, airports, logistics and energy, was reported to have acquired “only” about $26 million of private spectrum.

“We are participating in the 5G spectrum auction to provide private network solutions along with enhanced cybersecurity in the airport, ports and logistics, power generation, transmission, distribution and various manufacturing operations,” the group said in a statement.

A surprise entrant for the auction, Adani Group is owned by tycoon Gautam Adani, who recently surpassed Bill Gates to become the world’s fourth-richest person, with a net worth of more than $112 billion.

While Adani Group has repeatedly denied plans to enter the wider communications market, experts predict that its latest move could just be the first step in that direction.

“We believe if the Adani Group does end up buying spectrum in the upcoming auction, it could potentially increase competition ... in addition to opening the doors for Adani Group to expand into consumer mobile services over time,” Goldman Sachs said.

The move has the potential to further transform the Indian telecommunications market just a few years after Reliance Jio’s disruptive entry in 2016, and could ignite a competition between two of Asia’s wealthiest men.

Secretary of India’s Ministry of Communications Kalyanaraman Rajaraman said on Monday that the 5G auction was a success and reflected “a very positive uptick in the mood of the industry.”

The government is expected to finish allocating airwaves by end of summer and start rolling out 5G services in early October this year.

“Within a year or so, we should have a good rollout of 5G in the country,” Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s telecoms minister, said.

