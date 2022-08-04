Iran destroys Bahai homes in new escalation: NGO

PARIS: Iranian authorities have destroyed half a dozen homes belonging to Bahais in a new phase of an crackdown that has shaken the country’s largest non-Muslim religious minority, an NGO has said.
Bahai representatives said 13 community members, including several prominent figures, had already been arrested in raids on Sunday following dozens of arrests over the last two months.
Bahais have been subjected to harassment ever since the inception in 1979 of the Islamic republic, which recognizes minority non-Muslim faiths including Christianity, Judaism and Zoroastrianism but does not Bahaism.
Iranian officials on Tuesday sealed off the village of Roshankouh in the northern Mazandaran province and completely destroyed six Bahai homes as well as confiscating 20 hectares of land, Diane Alai, a Bahai International Community representative to the UN, said.
Video footage posted on social media showed the residents of Roshankouh, which is known to have a strong Bahai presence, standing aghast in front of the wreckage of their homes.
The BIC said in a statement that heavy earthmoving equipment was used to demolish the homes and one Bahai resident was arrested.
“We ask everyone to raise their voice and call for these dreadful acts of blatant persecution to be immediately stopped,” said Alai.
She denounced a “step-by-step plan” by the Iranian authorities of “first blatant lies and hate speech, then raids and arrests, and today land grabs, occupations and the destruction of homes.”
Bahais have repeatedly complained in the past of seizures of land and property. The authorities have sometimes claimed they were owned by organizations now prohibited in Iran but the Bahais countered that the assets were subsequently transferred to state-controlled foundations.
Thirteen Bahais on Sunday were arrested in raids on the homes and businesses of 52 Bahais across Iran, with the Iranian Intelligence Ministry leveling accusations of spying for Israel that the Bahais dismissed as preposterous.
With concern growing over the crackdown, the US State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom on Tuesday said the US “urges Iran to halt its ongoing oppression of the Bahai community and honor its international obligations to respect the right of all Iranians to freedom of religion or belief.”
Why survivors of 2020 Beirut port blast have lost faith in Lebanese-led inquiry
Despairing and demoralized, families of victims are turning to foreign courts
Many oppose govt. plan to demolish port's grain silos before completion of full inquiry
Updated 04 August 2022
Nadia Al-Faour
DUBAI: Two years ago, on Aug. 4, 2020, Ghassan Hasrouty walked into his office at the port of Beirut where he had worked a steady job for the past 38 years. He would not return home that day.
At 6:07 p.m. local time, hundreds of tons of hazardously stored ammonium nitrate ignited in Warehouse 12 where Hasrouty was working. He and several of his colleagues were killed instantly.
The third biggest non-nuclear explosion ever recorded in history devastated the port and a whole district of the Lebanese capital.
At least 220 people were killed, more than 7,000 wounded, and a city already in the throes of economic and political crisis was left paralyzed under a mushroom cloud of pink smoke.
“The investigation of the port explosion will be transparent. Take five days, and any officials involved will be held accountable,” Mohammed Fahmi, Lebanon’s interior minister at the time, said after the blast.
And yet, two years on, as families still reel from the loss of their homes, businesses and loved ones, the official Lebanese state’s investigation remains stagnant.
On July 31, part of the port’s now grimly iconic grain silos collapsed, sending a cloud of dust over the capital, reviving traumatic memories of the blast.
The Lebanese Cabinet recently approved plans for the controlled demolition of the silos, which were badly damaged but miraculously survived the 2020 blast, having sustained much of its force.
The decision has sparked outrage among Beirut residents and victims’ support groups who have called for the silos to be preserved until a full and proper investigation into the blast is concluded.
Many place the blame for the blast and its aftermath on corruption and mismanagement within the Lebanese government.
With a status quo originating from the days of the 1975 to 1990 civil war, which has rendered those in power effectively untouchable, the inquiry has descended into little more than a finger-pointing match as it moves from one presiding judge to the next.
With that, politicians have effectively ensured the complete impunity of officials who have long been wanted for questioning, arrest and prosecution.
Officials potentially implicated in the blast have filed more than 25 requests demanding the dismissal of Judge Tarek Bitar and others involved in overseeing the inquiry.
Judge Bitar had charged four former senior officials with intentional negligence resulting in the deaths of hundreds of people in the explosion.
In response, some of the suspects have filed legal complaints against the judge, which led to the near-total suspension of the investigation in December 2021.
Two of these officials, Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zaaiter, were just reelected as members of parliament.
“After seeing how the officials reacted after the blast, I know the path for justice is going to be long. Two years in, all the corrupt state is doing is just blocking investigations and escaping justice,” Tatiana Hasrouty, Ghassan’s daughter, told Arab News.
“This corruption is well rooted and was on full display when the director general of the Internal Security Forces, Maj. Gen. Imad Othman, was observed in the presence of Ghazi Zaaiter and Ali Hassan Khalil — two men he was supposed to be issuing arrest warrants against but did nothing instead,” she said.
“My father deserves better than this, and we, as his family, as Lebanese citizens, and as those affected by the blast, deserve to know who did this to us and why. I would not want it to happen to anyone. Nobody deserves to live through this kind of pain.”
Despairing and demoralized, survivors and the families of victims have turned to courts outside Lebanon in pursuit of justice.
Alongside local and international organizations, they have called on the UN Human Rights Council to put forward a resolution at its upcoming session in September to create an independent and impartial “fact-finding mission” to get to the bottom of the matter.
It is hoped that such an investigation will record the facts, assess the aftermath, determine the root causes of the explosion and establish individual responsibility.
“We’ve been working with the victims and survivors since September 2020 on this request,” Antonia Mulvey, executive director of Legal Action Worldwide and power of attorney for a number of blast survivors, told Arab News.
“While a domestic investigation is preferable, we understand that the system in Lebanon is very flawed and is incapable of delivering truth when it entails standing up to senior members of government.
“If the resolution is passed, UN members can be deployed on a time-bound mission of one year to support and assist the criminal investigation. The only thing blocking the resolution from passing is France and we cannot work out why.
Mulvey believes that French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements and visit to Lebanon following the blast have, paradoxically, become an impediment to the delivery of justice.
After arriving in Lebanon just two days after the explosion, Macron said that “an international, open and transparent probe is needed to prevent things from remaining hidden and doubt from creeping in.”
Many hoped that this call signaled a shift from the traditional French policy of propping up Lebanon’s political class. But now they fear the politicians have been given a lifeline by Macron’s “road map” toward reform.
Critics of French actions at the UN Human Rights Council say they stand in stark contrast to the commitments Macron made to the port blast victims.
Mulvey says the situation is intolerable because the slow pace of justice is compounding the grief of the survivors and the families of the victims.
“One hundred and twenty survivors and victims describe to me how every day is like torture to them. They can’t move on but have no choice but to move forward, particularly those who lost their children,” she said.
“The memorial coming up doesn’t make much of a difference when every day is difficult. We have allegations against senior government and security officials. We must have hope and fight for this. If we don’t, we will still be looking at the same situation 20 and 30 years down the line.”
Another lawsuit has been filed in the US state of Texas by nine Lebanese American plaintiffs and relatives of victims of the blast.
Seeking $250 million in compensation, the lawsuit, launched by the Swiss foundation Accountability Now, was filed against US-Norwegian firms, such as TGS, which are suspected of being involved in bringing the explosive materials to the port.
“This lawsuit will help circumvent the muzzling of the Lebanese judiciary,” Zena Wakim, co-counsel to the plaintiffs and board president of Accountability Now, told Arab News.
“Through the powerful tool of discovery, the victims will unveil the network of corruption that made the blast possible. The politicians have filed removal requests against the judges who could have ruled over their motions to dismiss. They filed a claim against the Lebanese state for gross negligence of Judge Bitar,” effectively freezing the proceedings.
Wakim added: “Although the victims had all recognized the need to give the Lebanese judiciary a chance, they have now come to the conclusion that justice will never happen in Lebanon. Justice needs to be sought elsewhere, in any other possible jurisdiction, through whatever available legal avenues.”
The disregard shown by Lebanese authorities toward survivors and the families of victims manifests not only in the efforts to impede the investigation. Hasrouty recalls the struggle of trying to locate her father’s body, which took almost two weeks after the blast.
After several days, the Lebanese Army called off the search for Ghassan Hasrouty’s remains and those of other people lost in the rubble.
“Nobody talked about them, the people who worked at the silos. The authorities did not want to search for them until we pressured them to,” Tatiana Hasrouty told Arab News.
“My brother was provided maps by my father’s colleagues who survived, and they worked day in, day out, trying to locate the bodies.
“We used to go to the port every day waiting for some news and to visit every hospital. On Aug. 18, my brother got the only official call saying that his DNA matched a body that was found. My father and six of his colleagues were under the rubble of the silos.”
Envoy: Saudi Arabia deeply concerned over Iran's lack of transparency with IAEA
Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Wasil: Goal of Middle East free of nuclear weapons still hampered by Israel's refusal to join treaty
Saudi Arabia's new envoy to the UN was speaking at NPT Review Conference in New York
Updated 04 August 2022
Ephrem Kossaify
UNITED NATIONS: Iran’s lack of transparency with international nuclear inspectors, and its non-compliance with obligations under international nuclear agreements, constitute a threat to the non-proliferation regime and to international peace and security, according to Saudi Arabia’s new permanent representative to the UN, Abdulaziz Al-Wasil.
The ambassador expressed his country’s “deep concerns” over Iran’s nuclear program, citing the recent International Atomic Energy Report which cast doubt on the supposed peaceful nature of Tehran’s plans.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports all international efforts to prevent Iran from possessing nuclear weapons,” he said.
Al-Wasil was speaking at the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. State parties to the NPT gather every five years in New York to review the landmark, 50-year-old treaty, and the implementation of its provisions: Preventing the spread of nuclear weapons, destroying existing nuclear arsenals to achieve a nuclear-weapon-free world, and promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy.
The last review took place in 2015, the year the Iran Nuclear Deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, was signed. The current summit was supposed to take place in 2020, but was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Al-Wasil, who was elected vice president of the conference, said his country ascribed great importance to the NPT as a cornerstone treaty aimed at creating a world free of nuclear weapons. Saudi support for the treaty proceeds from the Kingdom’s belief that only peaceful cooperation between nations can lead to prosperity and stability.
The 1995 NPT Review Conference adopted a resolution on the Middle East, calling on states to take practical steps towards the establishment of the Middle East Weapon of Mass Destruction Free Zone. Member agreement was seen as key to securing the indefinite extension of the NPT.
The 1995 resolution on the Middle East remains valid until its objectives are realized, said Al-Wasil, stressing the collective responsibility of freeing the Middle East from nuclear weapons, while reiterating the Kingdom’s steadfast opposition to the proliferation of such weapons.
Al-Wasil thanked Kuwait for presiding over the second session of the Conference on Establishing a Nuclear-Weapons Free Zone in the Middle East, convened under the aegis of the UN, based on the 1995 NPT resolution, which aimed at negotiating a binding treaty toward that goal.
He reiterated his country’s regret that the 2012 conference, called for by the Middle East plan of action in the final outcome document of the 2010 NPT Review Conference, was never convened, stressing that such a decision now represents “one of the solutions that the international community is expected to activate in light of the failure of other international frameworks, in particular the JCPOA, to deter Iran from practices that threaten non-proliferation in the region.”
Another obstacle to achieving the universality of the NPT is Israel’s continued refusal to join the treaty, said Al-Wasil.
“This cannot be overlooked, because one of the pillars of the NPT is that it provides non-nuclear states with security safeguards against the use of atomic energy for non-peaceful purposes,” he said. “This guarantee is still missing in the Middle East so long as Israel refuses to join the treaty and subject all its nuclear facilities to the IAEA safeguards regime, ignoring the resolutions of the NPT Review Conferences.”
Al-Wasil also voiced his appreciation for the IAEA and its director general for their efforts in improving the agency’s capabilities to enhance its role in verifying and monitoring the integrity of state parties’ nuclear programs.
The Saudi envoy also spoke of states’ right to develop peaceful nuclear programs, reaffirming his country’s commitment to a national policy that emphasizes the highest standards of transparency and reliability in the development of atomic energy for civilian purposes.
He also stressed the importance of compliance of all state parties with all the provisions of the NPT, and the placement of all nuclear facilities under the IAEA’s safeguard system for atomic energy.
UN calls for 'urgent' solutions to Iraq political crisis
Nearly 10 months on from elections, the oil-rich country still has no government and no new prime minister or president
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP
BAGHDAD: The UN mission in Iraq called on leaders on Wednesday to put their country first and end a long-running political power struggle, as tensions soar in the war-scarred nation.
Nearly 10 months on from elections, the oil-rich country still has no government and no new prime minister or president.
“We appeal to all actors to commit, actively engage and agree on solutions without delay,” the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said in a statement.
“Leaders must prioritize (the) national interest,” it said.
On Wednesday, followers of powerful Shiite preacher and political kingmaker Muqtada Al-Sadr continued a mass sit-in at parliament for a fifth day.
The Sadr bloc opposes a nomination for prime minister by the Coordination Framework, a rival, Iran-backed Shiite faction.
Outgoing Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has called for a “national dialogue” in a bid to bring all sides together to talk, and on Wednesday spoke with President Barham Saleh.
Both men stressed the importance of “guaranteeing security and stability” in the country, according to the Iraqi News Agency.
“Meaningful dialogue among all Iraqi parties is now more urgent than ever, as recent events have demonstrated the rapid risk of escalation in this tense political climate,” the UN mission warned.
On Tuesday, a top Sadrist official gave followers 72 hours to shift their protests from the main meeting halls of parliament to the entrance of the building and a surrounding encampment.
“Iraq is facing an extensive list of outstanding domestic issues: It is in desperate need of economic reform, effective public service delivery as well as a federal budget — to name a few,” the UN added.
“Hence, it is past time for political stakeholders to assume their responsibilities and act in the national interest.”
Iraq is the second largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and derives 90 percent of federal revenue from oil.
But it has still not adopted its budget for 2022.
In June, parliament passed an emergency finance bill, to ensure gas supplies and buy grain for “food security.”
Iraq's Sadr demands new polls as political crisis escalates
Nearly 10 months on from the last elections, the country still has no government, new prime minister or new president
Sadr called for a "revolutionary and peaceful process, then early democratic elections after a dissolution of parliament"
Updated 03 August 2022
AFP
BAGHDAD: Powerful Shiite leader Moqtada Sadr, whose bloc won the most seats in Iraq’s elections last year, demanded Wednesday that parliament be dissolved and new national polls be called.
Nearly 10 months on from the last elections, the country still has no government, new prime minister or new president, due to repeated squabbles between factions over forming a coalition.
In the latest political turmoil to strike the oil-rich but war-scarred nation, Sadr called for a “revolutionary and peaceful process, then early democratic elections after a dissolution of parliament.”
His televised speech came as calls for dialogue intensify after his supporters occupied parliament for a fifth consecutive day, in protest at a nomination for prime minister by a rival Shiite faction, the Iran-backed Coordination Framework.
However, parliament can only be dissolved by a majority vote, according to the constitution. Such a vote can take place at the request of a third of lawmakers, or by the prime minster with the president’s agreement.
“I am certain that the majority of the population is exasperated by the ruling class in its entirety, including some (politicians) belonging to my movement,” Sadr said.
“From now on there will be no more old-guard politicians, whatever their affiliation,” he added.
Sadr’s bloc emerged from elections in October as the biggest faction, but it was still far short of a majority.
In June, his 73 lawmakers quit, ostensibly in a bid to break the political logjam.
Sadr, who once led an anti-US militia and who has millions of devoted followers, noted also that he had “no interest” in negotiating with his rivals.
Along with their sit-in, the cleric’s supporters have set up an encampment outside parliament with tents and food stalls, and Sadr on Wednesday called on them to continue.
“The revolutionaries and protesters participating in the sit-in must stay and continue their camp until the demands are realized,” he said.
In multi-confessional and multi-ethnic Iraq, government formation has involved complex negotiations since a 2003 US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein.
The resignation of Sadr’s lawmakers led to the pro-Iran bloc becoming the largest in parliament, but still there was no agreement on new top posts.
The Sadrist camp was outraged by the Coordination Framework last week nominating former minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as prime minister.
The Coordination Framework is a grouping that includes former prime minister Nuri Al-Maliki, a long-standing foe of Sadr, and the Hashed Al-Shaabi, a former paramilitary network now integrated into the security forces.
Outgoing prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi has called for a “national dialogue” in a bid to bring all sides together to talk, and on Wednesday he spoke with President Barham Saleh.
Both men stressed the importance of “guaranteeing security and stability” in the country, according to the Iraqi News Agency.
Sadr’s foe Al-Maliki said late Wednesday “serious dialogue giving hope for resolving differences... begins with respect for constitutional institutions.”
Thousands of Coordination Framework supporters have held counter-protests in Baghdad against the occupation of parliament.
“Don’t believe the rumors that I don’t want dialogue,” Sadr said on Wednesday.
“But we have already tried and experienced dialogue with them,” he added. “It has brought nothing to us and to the nation — only ruin and corruption.”
Earlier on Wednesday, the United Nations mission in Iraq called on leaders to “prioritize (the) national interest” and end the long-running power struggle.
“Meaningful dialogue among all Iraqi parties is now more urgent than ever, as recent events have demonstrated the rapid risk of escalation in this tense political climate,” the UN mission warned.
French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke with political leaders on Wednesday, saying that “dialogue and consultation” was the only way out of the crisis.
The most intensive rains and floods and the highest number of deaths occurred in the northern provinces of Hajjah, Jouf and Ibb
The floods have exposed dozens of land mines previously planted by the Houthis in former battlefields in the central provinces of Marib and Jouf
Updated 03 August 2022
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Heavy downpours sparked flash floods that have killed at least 16 people, including two children, and damaged or ruined houses and farms across war-torn Yemen this week, Yemeni media reports and officials said.
The most intensive rains and floods and the highest number of deaths occurred in the northern provinces of Hajjah, Jouf and Ibb, where landslides and floods washed away houses and vehicles carrying people.
Local media said that five people from one family were killed when heavy floods washed away their house in the mountainous countryside in the province of Hajjah.
Residents later managed to retrieve the bodies of the victims when the rains subsided. In Hajjah’s Al-Shahel district, two people were killed and many others injured when a rockslide buried them.
Using their bare hands and light equipment, residents were seen desperately sifting through the rubble of damaged houses in search of survivors.
Heavy rains also triggered flash floods in parts of the northern Jouf province, including the province’s capital Hazem, killing at least two people, damaging crops and farms and swamping houses.
Amateur videos posted on social media showed houses crumbling as floods aggressively pushed into the streets of the city of Hazem.
Two little sisters burned to death and several other members of their family suffered burns when a fire triggered by a flash of lightning engulfed their house in a small village in the province of Ibb, residents and local media said.
Three more people were found dead in valleys after floods washed them away in Saada and Raymah. Local rescuers and authorities in the flood-hit areas say the number of deaths might increase as more bodies are retrieved.
The Sanaa-based National Meteorological Center issued a warning on Wednesday about more heavy rains across the country’s middle and northern highlands, urging people not to travel between cities or drive through mountainous or high areas due to rains and reduced visibility.
The center said the amount of rain that fell in the last 24 hours was 24.6 mm in Hajjah, 18.2 mm in Raymah and 12.6 mm in Mahwit.
The floods have exposed dozens of land mines previously planted by the Houthis in former battlefields in the central provinces of Marib and Jouf.
Landmines were seen scattered under trees and other areas throughout desert areas in Marib. This prompted the Saudi-funded Masam demining program to alert Yemenis in Marib to the location of visible land mines and suspicious devices and warn locals against tampering with them.
Mohammed Ali, a weather forecaster from the southwestern province of Hadramout, told Arab News that the accumulative amount of rains in the western, middle and eastern provinces during the past days reached 300 mm, 150 mm and 70-100 mm respectively, attributing the high death tolls to people disregarding warnings or not following weather forecasts.