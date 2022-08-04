US National Security Adviser expresses concern over Iranian-American journalist’s safety

You are here

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad. (File/AP)
  • A man spent two days last week outside the home of Alinejad, and at one point attempted to open the door, according to an FBI agent
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad on Wednesday and expressed his concern over her safety following the arrest of a man with a rifle outside her home in New York last week, an NSC spokesperson said in a statement.
The man, Khalid Mehdiyev, spent two days last week outside the home of Alinejad, and at one point attempted to open the door, an FBI agent wrote in a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court last week. Police stopped him after he ran a stop sign and found the gun in the back seat of the car, according to the complaint.
Alinejad, who saw the incident as an attempt on her life by Tehran, said: “what the Iranian regime did, first trying to kidnap me and now sending someone here trying to kill me, it’s a pattern. It’s a continuation of their way of oppressing dissidents inside and outside Iran.”
On Wednesday, Sullivan said US President Joe Biden will continue to receive updates on her situation, and added that the administration will continue to protect its citizens and dissidents from threats from Iran.
.”..the US Government will use all tools at its disposal to disrupt and deter threats from Iran, including those which target US citizens and dissidents living in the United States,” the NSC statement said.
Last year, Alinejad was said to be the target of a Tehran-backed kidnapping plot. She has promoted videos of women violating Iran’s head covering law to her millions of social media followers.

  • Social media platform pauses hiring amid global economic slump
DUBAI: Social media company Twitter last month reportedly laid off 30 percent of its recruitment team.

And the firm has now announced it will slow hiring around the world.

A Twitter spokesperson told Arab News: “As we’ve previously shared, Twitter is being intentional about our teams, hiring, and costs. This includes pausing most hiring and backfills, except for business-critical roles.”

The move is part of a global cost-cutting push that will include scaling back its Dublin office space, The Irish Times reported.

Twitter is also considering closing offices in Germany, Spain, Japan, South Korea, the Netherlands, and New Zealand when leases expire, while reportedly looking to reduce office floor space in New York, San Francisco, New Delhi, and Mumbai.

In an internal memo, first acquired by Bloomberg, Twitter’s chief people officer, Dalana Brand, said: “I want to make it clear that this does not change our commitment to the work in each of these markets.”

The company has pointed out that any closures would not result in job losses.

“If certain offices were to close, there would be no impact” to Twitter workers’ jobs, they would simply transition to full-time work-from-home employees, Brand added in the memo.

“There are still no plans for company-wide layoffs,” a spokesperson told Arab News, while declining to comment on the regional impact of the cost-cutting measures.

  • Adam Mosseri expected to strengthen UK capital’s Instagram team in bid to counter rise of TikTok
LONDON: Instagram boss Adam Mosseri on Wednesday announced that he is temporarily moving to London, just a few days after the social media app faced a user backlash over the introduction of TikTok-style features.

The relocation of the Instagram head and close ally of Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg comes as the US company struggles to deal with the growing expansion of Chinese social media app TikTok.

“Given the global nature of his role, Adam will be temporarily based out of London later this year,” a Meta spokesperson said.

“London is already Meta’s largest engineering hub outside the US, with over 4,000 employees across our offices, including a dedicated Instagram product team with people focused on building long-term solutions for creators.”

Mosseri joined the tech giant in 2008 and led the team that developed Facebook’s News Feed, before becoming Instagram’s boss in 2018.

The 39-year-old is expected to expand the platform’s team in London, where the costs of recruiting and retaining tech professionals are considerably lower than in San Francisco, the company’s headquarters.

The relocation also takes place at a critical moment as the UK government prepares to introduce the Online Safety Bill, which will further regulate social media companies.

“(The UK) is seen increasingly as a world leader in terms of setting the tone on tech regulation. And so if you’re concerned about that, then that will definitely be one reason to be here,” said tech journalist and author Chris Stokel-Walker.

Tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon have significant hubs in the UK capital, and Snapchat and TikTok are increasing their presence there.

Instagram could also take advantage of UK government tax credits offering incentives for innovation, research and development.

Reports suggest that Mosseri is also moving for family reasons. Meta’s relaxed office policies, first introduced during the pandemic, have prompted several executives to work away from the company’s Menlo Park headquarters.

“They also move because they see the US so factionalized. As San Francisco loses its density (of tech headquarters), there is a chance for London to be the global leader,” Brent Hoberman, the tech entrepreneur behind lastminute.com, said.

  • Options include spoiler alert, shower thoughts, picture of day, current status
DUBAI: Social networking platform Twitter is trialing a new feature allowing users to change their profile status.

A company spokesperson told Arab News: “We are always exploring more ways for people to join the conversation and expression is key to that.

“For a limited time, we are testing a feature that allows you to add a status topic from a predetermined list to your tweets to provide more context for your followers.”

Users will be able to choose from a list of preset statuses such as spoiler alert, shower thoughts, picture of the day, and current status. As of now, there is no option for users to customize and add their own status.

Some users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new feature.

Tests are currently being carried out in the US and Australia where people can post their own as well as see others’ statuses on iOS and Android mobile devices. Those using the web will be able to see status tweets, but not compose them.

At present, it is unclear whether the test or features will be rolled out in the Middle East. “There’s no clarity yet if the test will expand to other markets or languages,” the spokesperson added.

  • Iryna Slaunikava, the journalist, was found guilty of setting up an extremist group and organising mass unrest
  • Most of her trial was held behind closed doors
DUBAI: A Belarusian court convicted a journalist for Polish broadcaster Belsat TV to five years in jail on Wednesday, a verdict Warsaw described as unacceptable and one that it would respond to.
Iryna Slaunikava, the journalist, was found guilty of setting up an extremist group and organizing mass unrest, the latest of scores to be jailed under such charges during a crackdown that has rumbled on since a spate of protests in 2020.
Slaunikava was arrested in October at an airport as she returned from a holiday. Most of her trial was held behind closed doors, but she could be seen in a cage for the defendant when the verdict was handed down.
Belsat is a Polish broadcaster focused on Belarusian news that Minsk has branded as extremist.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki described her jailing as an “absolute scandal, a violation of all civilization norms, human rights and journalistic standards.”
“This unacceptable verdict will meet with Poland’s immediate, decisive reaction at an international level,” he wrote on Facebook.
Last month, a Belarusian court sentenced another Belsat journalist to eight years in jail for treason.
The Belarusian Vesna-96 rights group estimates Belarus is holding about 1,300 political prisoners.
Many of them were arrested during a wave of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko who has been in power since 1994.

  • A letter to the government criticized the failure to deploy “sufficient resources to fully comprehend all the elements in the case and the responsibility of all those involved”
LONDON: The Brazilian government has been accused by a number of human rights group of not doing enough to investigate the murders of the indigenous activist Bruno Pereira and the British journalist Dom Phillips.

Article 19, Reporters Without Borders and the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism said Brazilian authorities have not “employed sufficient resources to fully comprehend all the elements in the case and the responsibility of all those involved.”

The two men were first reported missing in early June after last being seen alive entering the densely forested region in Brazil’s western Amazon, near the Peruvian border. 

Their bodies were found a few days later by the Itaquai River, reportedly shot dead by men who ambushed their boat.

Philips and Pereira had been carrying out research for a book.

Three local fishermen were subsequently arrested and officially charged on July 22.

However, local indigenous people claim organized crime groups were behind the murders and that the fishermen did “not act alone.” 

The Amazon rainforest, and especially the Javari Valley area, is known for illegal fishing, ranching, prospecting and logging, and is populated by drug gangs.

“Today the Amazon is a lawless land dominated by those who want to destroy the forest. The state needs to take action to protect the forest, which would help ensure the safety of those who defend the forest and those who do journalism there,” said Daniel Camargos, investigative journalist at Reporter Brasil, in a statement. “Covering a lawless land is risky.”

In a letter to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, the groups accused the government of President Jair Bolsonaro of having “failed to prevent tragedies like those that happened to Dom and Bruno from occurring to other people who are active in the (area).

In a statement , a lawyer representing the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley said: “In the Javari Valley, we are all Bruno and we are all Dom — we need protection because every day the threats against us are increasing.

“The murder of our friends was not an isolated incident. We know there are many interests in the region who had something to gain from their deaths — and the deaths of all environmental and Indigenous rights defenders, including ourselves,” he added.

The human rights organizations have all pointed out that the Brazilian government’s promises “have not been translated into concrete actions.”

Additionally, they criticized the government for “not crediting the Indigenous groups who helped in the search and investigation efforts.” 

