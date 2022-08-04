You are here

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; China to issue $741m of treasury bonds in Hong Kong

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; China to issue $741m of treasury bonds in Hong Kong
China’s finance ministry will issue $740.70 million worth of treasury bonds in Hong Kong (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; China to issue $741m of treasury bonds in Hong Kong

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; China to issue $741m of treasury bonds in Hong Kong
Updated 28 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday, as investors’ focus shifted from tensions around Taiwan to a raft of newly launched infrastructure projects that Beijing hopes can help stabilize its COVID-19-hit economy.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.9 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent.

Hong Kong’s benchmark index Hang Seng added 2.1 percent, led by technology shares.

Foreigners cut China debt, dump equities in July: IIF

Foreign investors continued to cut holdings in Chinese bonds in July and dumped equities for the first time in four months, according to a report by the Institute of International Finance.

Emerging markets posted a fifth straight month of portfolio outflows, setting the longest such streak in records going back to 2005, as global recession risk, inflation and a strong dollar drew away cash, the report showed.

Chinese debt witnessed outflows of around $3 billion last month, while $6 billion exited other EM, IIF estimated.

If confirmed by official data, it would be the sixth consecutive month of foreign outflows from China’s $20 trillion bond market.

During the same period, China’s stock market witnessed $3.5 billion of foreign outflows, compared with marginal inflows of $2.5 billion in other EM markets, IIF added.

China to issue $741 million of treasury bonds in Hong Kong on August 10

China’s finance ministry will issue 5 billion yuan ($740.70 million) worth of treasury bonds in Hong Kong on Aug. 10, including 1 billion yuan of 10-year bonds, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.

The remaining 4 billion yuan will be added to bonds already issued and which mature in 2024, the HKMA said.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China in-focus

RAK Ceramics looks to solidify Saudi presence with first plant in 2025

RAK Ceramics looks to solidify Saudi presence with first plant in 2025
Arab News
Arab News

RAK Ceramics looks to solidify Saudi presence with first plant in 2025

RAK Ceramics looks to solidify Saudi presence with first plant in 2025
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based RAK Ceramics looks to affirm its presence in Saudi Arabia, with the opening of its first manufacturing facility by 2025.

Land for the project has already been allotted, with all other licensing procedures set to be completed in the next 12 months, a top company official told Gulf News.

“Three years – that’s how long it should take for production to commence,” said Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO, RAK Ceramics.

The Ras Al Khaimah-headquartered ceramic brand, which recorded nearly 26 percent growth in the second quarter sales over the previous year, looks to strengthen its presence by securing highly profitable projects and expanding its retail footprint.

The launch of a local manufacturing unit is expected to catalyze its retail footprint within the Kingdom.

Topics: RAK Ceramics Saudi plant

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m
Updated 35 min 8 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m
Updated 35 min 8 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 1.07 percent to $23,092, as of 7:59 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,654 rising by 2.40 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190 million

Researchers have revealed that US crypto firm Nomad was robbed of $190 million, the latest heist in the digital asset sector this year, Reuters reported.

In a tweet, Nomad stated that it was “aware of the incident” and was currently investigating, without providing further details.

Reuters reported that $190 million worth of Ether and USDC were stolen, according to crypto analytics firm PeckShield. Over $150 million has been estimated by other blockchain researchers.

Nomad said Wednesday it is working with law enforcement and blockchain analysis firm TRM Labs “to trace stolen funds, identify recipient wallets, and coordinate the return of funds.”

No specific law enforcement agencies were mentioned.

Nomad, which raised $22 million last week from investors including Coinbase Global, makes software for connecting blockchains.

In this case, the heist targeted Nomad’s “bridge” — a tool that allows users to transfer tokens between blockchains.

Brazil may approve crypto law this week

The Brazilian government is getting closer to regulating cryptocurrency assets and virtual asset service providers, reported Bitcoin.com. Cryptocurrency bill 4.401/2021 will be discussed this week along with other time-sensitive bills.

According to Ricardo Barros, the leader of the Federal Government in the Deputy Chamber of Congress, the bill can be voted on this week, Bitcoin.com said.

Brazil is preparing for its presidential election on Oct. 2, meaning the issue could be avoided by congress to avoid swaying the electorate, Bitcoin.com added.

The cryptocurrency bill would have to be remitted to President Bolsonaro for final approval if it is finally passed.

Aside from legalizing cryptocurrency mining, the project establishes tax exemption rules for mining institutions that establish mining farms using 100 percent renewable energy, Bitcoin.com added.

Topics: crypto moves bitcoin Ethereum Nomad

Commodities Update — Gold climbs; Wheat recovers from 6-month low; Copper rises

Commodities Update — Gold climbs; Wheat recovers from 6-month low; Copper rises
Updated 44 min 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold climbs; Wheat recovers from 6-month low; Copper rises

Commodities Update — Gold climbs; Wheat recovers from 6-month low; Copper rises
Updated 44 min 8 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a pullback in the US Treasury yields, while cautious investors awaited a key US non-farm payrolls report due this week for more cues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike stance.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,770.33 per ounce, as of 0434 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $1,787.10.

Silver eases

Spot silver eased 0.1 percent to $20.01 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.3 percent at $895.48. 

Palladium was steady at $2,018.08.

Wheat up, soybeans down

Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, with prices rising from their lowest in six months on bargain-buying, although pressure from newly harvested supplies capped gains.

Soybeans and corn ticked lower on forecasts of improved US Midwest weather for crops, which have suffered from intense heat in recent weeks.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.7 percent to $7.69 a bushel, as of 0440 GMT, after dropping on Wednesday to its lowest since early February at $7.52 a bushel.

Soybeans lost 0.3 percent to $13.65-1/2 a bushel and corn gave up 0.6 percent to $5.92-3/4 a bushel.

London copper rises from 3-day slide

London copper prices rose on Thursday, reversing course after sliding for three straight sessions, although the gains were capped by demand worries amid tepid global economic growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.1 percent to $7,687 a ton by 0503 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.2 percent to $8,781.20 a ton.

LME copper has lost 29 percent since hitting a record high of $10,845 a ton in March.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities CORN wheat

TASI flat as investors monitor US-China tensions: Opening bell

TASI flat as investors monitor US-China tensions: Opening bell
Updated 04 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI flat as investors monitor US-China tensions: Opening bell

TASI flat as investors monitor US-China tensions: Opening bell
Updated 04 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, and the parallel market, Nomu, started the week’s final session flat at 12,294 and 21,750 respectively, as investors monitored US-China tensions following Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

As of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time, the Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco started the day with a 0.63 percent decline.

The Saudi National Bank dropped 0.28 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, added 0.46 percent.

Riyad Bank gained 1.10 percent, after its first-half profit rose 10 percent to SR3.2 billion ($842 million).

National Industrialization Co. gained 0.60 percent, despite a profit decline of 11 percent in the first half of 2022 to SR606 million.

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. gained 3.42 percent, after it recorded profits of SR26 million in the first half of the year, compared with losses of SR16.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Saudi Industrial Investment Group dropped 3.39 percent to lead the fallers, after its profits for the first half declined by 36 percent to SR519 million.

Brent crude fell to $96.38 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate fell to $90.39, as of 10:19 a.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main benchmark index ended lower for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, tracking a drop in oil prices.

TASI slipped 0.2 percent to 12,291 while the parallel market, Nomu, added 1 percent to 21,758.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain declined in line with Saudi Arabia, losing between 0.2 and 0.5 percent.

The Kuwaiti bourse ended flat, while stock exchanges of Qatar and Oman bucked the trend to close 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent higher, respectively.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Egypt’s blue-chip index EGX30 surged 1 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude edged down to $96.62 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate reached $90.57 a barrel as of 9:05 a.m. Saudi time on Thursday.

Stock news

Profits of Riyad Bank rose 10 percent to SR3.2 billion ($842 million) in the first half of 2022

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. turned into profits of SR26 million in the first half of 2022, compared with losses of SR16.7 million in the prior-year period

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance saw its profit drop by 16 percent in the first half of 2022, as it witnessed a fall in underwriting income

National Industrialization Co.'s profit declined 11 percent to SR606 million during the first half of 2022

Saudi Telecom Co., better known as stc, invited its shareholders to vote on a 150 percent capital increase to SR50 billion

Arabian Contracting Services Co.’s unit signed a deal worth SR9 million to install billboards on Egypt’s North Coast

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co.’s initial public offering was priced at SR57 per share, and the subscription period will run for six days starting Aug. 8

Eastern Province Cement Co. will distribute dividends of SR1 per share for the first half of 2022

Saudi Industrial Investment Group's profits for the first half of 2022 declined by 36 percent to SR519 million

Methanol Chemicals Co. has named Sabri Abdullah Al-Ghamdi as managing director

Al-Khaleej Training and Education Co. signed an initial deal with Al-Awael Gulf Holding Co. to potentially acquire 70 percent of Al-Awael Private Schools Co.

Calendar

August 14, 2022

Saudi Aramco will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2022

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul

