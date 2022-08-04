You are here

US govt declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

US govt declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
Health workers sit at a check-in table at a pop-up monkeypox vaccination clinic which opened today by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health at the West Hollywood Library in West Hollywood, California. (AFP)
US govt declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency

US govt declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
  • The declaration comes as the tally of cases crossed 6,600 in the US on Wednesday
  • The declaration will also help improve the availability of monkeypox data
DUBAI: The United States has declared monkeypox a public health emergency, the health secretary said Thursday, a move expected to free up additional funding and tools to fight the disease.
The declaration comes as the tally of cases crossed 6,600 in the United States on Wednesday, almost all of them among men who have sex with men.
“We’re prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus, and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said at a briefing.
The declaration will also help improve the availability of monkeypox data, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said, speaking alongside Bacerra.
The World Health Organization has also dubbed monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern,” its highest alert level.
The WHO declaration last month was designed to trigger a coordinated international response and could unlock funding to collaborate on vaccines and treatments.
Biden earlier this month appointed two top federal officials to coordinate his administration’s response to monkeypox, following declarations of emergencies by California, Illinois and New York.
First identified in monkeys in 1958, the disease has mild symptoms including fever, aches and pus-filled skin lesions, and people tend to recover from it within two to four weeks, according to the World Health Organization. It spreads through close physical contact and is rarely fatal.
Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, told Reuters on Thursday that it was critical to engage leaders from the gay community as part of efforts to rein in the outbreak, but cautioned against stigmatizing the lifestyle.
“Engagement of the community has always proven to be successful,” Fauci said.
Unlike when COVID-19 emerged, there are already vaccines and treatments available for monkeypox, which was first documented in Africa in the 1970s.
The US government had distributed 156,000 monkeypox vaccine doses nationwide through mid-July. It has ordered an additional 2.5 million doses of Bavarian Nordic’s vaccine.
The first US case of monkeypox was confirmed in Massachusetts in May, followed by another case in California five days later.

Three grain shipments to leave Ukraine Friday: Turkey

Three grain shipments to leave Ukraine Friday: Turkey
Three grain shipments to leave Ukraine Friday: Turkey

Three grain shipments to leave Ukraine Friday: Turkey
  • Defense Minister Hulusi Akar: ‘It is planned that three ships will set sail tomorrow from Ukraine’
  • The first ship, loaded with 26,000 tons of maize, set off from Odessa on Monday for the Lebanese port of Tripoli
ANKARA: Three more ships filled with grain will sail from Ukraine on Friday under a UN-backed deal lifting Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea, Turkey’s defense minister said.
“It is planned that three ships will set sail tomorrow from Ukraine,” the Anadolu state news agency quoted Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying, one day after the first ship passed Istanbul on its way to Lebanon.
Ankara also announced that Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the agreement’s implementation by phone with UN chief Antonio Guterres, without disclosing further details.
Moscow and Kyiv agreed in Istanbul last month to resume shipments of wheat and other grain from Ukrainian ports for the first time since Russia invaded its neighbor in February.
The first ship, loaded with 26,000 tons of maize, set off from Odessa on Monday for the Lebanese port of Tripoli.
It was cleared for passage through the Bosphorus Strait by a team that included Russian and Ukrainian inspectors on Wednesday.
The ship’s passage is being overseen by an international team that includes officials from Turkey, the United Nations and the two warring parties.
The team said in a statement that the first ship’s successful passage offered “proof of concept” that the agreement can hold.
Ukraine said earlier this week that it has 16 more ships loaded with grain and ready to set sail.
Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of wheat and other grain.
The halt of almost all deliveries from Ukraine has sent global food prices soaring, making imports prohibitively expensive for some of the poorest nations of the world.

Russian court jails US basketball star for nine years over drug smuggling

Russian court jails US basketball star for nine years over drug smuggling
Updated 04 August 2022
Russian court jails US basketball star for nine years over drug smuggling

Russian court jails US basketball star for nine years over drug smuggling
  • Judge Anna Sotnikova sentenced Griner, 31, to nine years in prison and said she would also have to pay a fine of one million rubles ($16,590)
  • US President Joe Biden immediately released a statement, calling the Russian court’s sentencing of Griner “unacceptable”
KHIMKI, Russia: A Russian court on Thursday sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison over drug smuggling as US President Joe Biden called the ruling “unacceptable.”
The court “found the defendant guilty” of smuggling and possessing “a significant amount of narcotics,” judge Anna Sotnikova told a court in the town of Khimki just outside Moscow.
Sotnikova sentenced Griner, 31, to nine years in prison and said she would also have to pay a fine of one million rubles ($16,590).
US President Joe Biden immediately released a statement, calling the Russian court’s sentencing of Griner “unacceptable.”
“Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and teammates,” Biden said in the statement.
The US president reiterated that he would “work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue” to repatriate Griner.
Griner’s trial accelerated in recent days as the United States and Russia discuss a potential prisoner swap that could involve the basketball star.
The six-foot-nine (2.06 meters) star was detained at a Moscow airport in February after she was found carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage. The arrest came just days before Moscow launched its military intervention in Ukraine.
Prosecutors had earlier requested the two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist and Women’s NBA champion be sentenced to nine and a half years in prison on drug smuggling charges.
Griner’s trial came with tensions soaring between Moscow and Washington over Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine that has sparked international condemnation and a litany of Western sanctions.
“I made an honest mistake and I hope that your ruling doesn’t end my life here,” Griner said earlier Thursday.
“I want the court to understand it was an honest mistake that I made while rushing, under stress, trying to recover from post-Covid and just trying to get back to my team.”
Griner pleaded guilty to the charges, but said she did not intend to break the law or use the banned substance in Russia.
Her defense team said they were “very disappointed” by the verdict and would appeal.
“The court completely ignored all the evidence of the defense, and most importantly, the guilty plea,” lawyers Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said in a statement.
“The verdict is absolutely unreasonable. We will certainly file an appeal.”
Prosecutor Nikolay Vlasenko had requested a prison sentence of nine years and six months for Griner, requesting a term just short of the maximum punishment of 10 years.
Vlasenko said Griner “deliberately” proceeded through the green corridor at customs and stated she had nothing to declare “in order to conceal” the substance.
Earlier in the day Griner walked into the courtroom in handcuffs, escorted by several law enforcement officers and a police dog.
Standing inside a cage for defendants before the start of the hearing, she held up a photo of herself with teammates from the Russian club she plays for.
Griner was detained when she came to Russia to play club basketball with UMMC Ekaterinburg during the US off-season — a common path for American stars seeking additional income.
In previous hearings, Griner said she was regularly tested by US, Russian and European leagues.
The WNBA star said she had permission from a US doctor to use medicinal cannabis to relieve pain from her many injuries — “from spine to cartilages.”
Her case has raised speculation about a potential prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that Washington had made a “substantial proposal” to Moscow to free Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was imprisoned on espionage charges.
A prisoner swap was also discussed during a call between Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Friday.
The highest-profile Russian prisoner in the United States is Victor Bout, a 55-year-old arms trafficker, dubbed the “Merchant of Death,” who is serving 25 years in jail.
There is no official confirmation that Washington has offered to exchange him.
Russia and the United States have already conducted one prisoner swap since the start of Moscow’s Ukraine offensive.
In April, Washington exchanged former US Marine Trevor Reed for convicted drug smuggler Konstantin Yaroshenko.

Pope names nurse who 'saved my life' as personal aide

Pope names nurse who ‘saved my life’ as personal aide
Pope names nurse who ‘saved my life’ as personal aide

Pope names nurse who ‘saved my life’ as personal aide
  • The 85-year-old pope is always attended by healthcare staff
  • Strappetti was widely identified as the Vatican hospital nurse hailed by the pope last year
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis named a Vatican nurse who he said had “saved my life” to become his personal health care aide Thursday, a new role in response to his recent health problems.
“The Holy Father has nominated Massimiliano Strappetti, nurse coordinator of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene, as his personal health care assistant,” the Vatican said in a short statement.
The 85-year-old pope is always attended by health care staff, both in the Vatican and his overseas trips, but this is a new position linked to his recent health problems, a Vatican source told AFP.
The Argentine pontiff suffers from knee pain that has forced him to cancel numerous events, and admitted last week after a trip to Canada that he must slow down or even start thinking about retiring.
Strappetti was widely identified as the Vatican hospital nurse hailed by the pope last year for persuading him to undergo surgery for an inflammation in the intestine.
“He saved my life!” the pope told Spanish radio Cope following his July operation, adding that the nurse had been there for three decades and was a “man with a lot of experience.”
Since early May, the pope has used a wheelchair to move around, or sometimes walks with a cane.
He takes painkillers for his knee pain and also undergoes physiotherapy, according to the Vatican.
However, last week Francis ruled out having surgery, saying he was still suffering after-effects of the anaesthetic administered during last year’s operation.

Tlaib praises Arabic-language election ballots in her congressional district

Tlaib praises Arabic-language election ballots in her congressional district
Tlaib praises Arabic-language election ballots in her congressional district

Tlaib praises Arabic-language election ballots in her congressional district
  • Commentators say triumph impressive having battled opposition from pro-Israeli group
LONDON: Rashida Tlaib, who won the Democratic primary race for the US House of Representatives in Michigan’s 12th Congressional District by a landslide this week, has praised the introduction of Arabic-language ballots for elections in her district.

Tlaib won her race by a landslide, receiving 63.8 percent of the vote with an estimated 99 percent of votes counted, the Associated Press said.

She faced three opponents, with Janice Winfrey receiving 22.4 percent of the vote, Kelly Garrett receiving 8.7 percent, and Shanelle Jackson receiving 5.1 percent.

Tlaib is one of the first two Muslim women in Congress, as well as being the first Palestinian-American to take a seat.

The Michigan congresswoman celebrated her victory on Twitter, saying: “This girl from #southwestDetroit isn’t going anywhere. I’m just getting started.”

She also thanked voters for their support and for their belief in the “people powered campaign and movement.”

Earlier this week, Tlaib shared on Instagram that her mother voted for her in this election.

“My Yama just voted for me. She has been a voter for over 35 years, but this is the first time I am on her ballot and she got to vote for me. She found my name immediately on her ballot,” Tlaib posted.

“She requested the Arabic ballot (that’s new for our communities),” she added.

Michigan announced in July that for the first time in state history, Arabic language ballots would be available at clerk offices in Dearborn and Hamtramck.

It’s important that our democracy continue to be accessible and secure for every Michigan voter,” said Secretary of State of Michigan Jocelyn Benson.

“In a moment where there are so many efforts to divide and deter citizen engagement, it’s inspiring to see Dearborn, Hamtramck and Wayne County leadership come together to show government can be responsive to citizens’ needs and deliver results,” she added.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said: “This measure honors the fundamental ideal in our democracy — that it belongs to all of us, no matter our background, zip code, or native tongue.”

Section 203 of the Voting Rights Act requires that certain state and local governments also provide voting ballots, registration forms and other election materials in the language of the applicable minority group.

However, Arabic is not protected as a minority language under US federal law.

Commentators added that her triumph was particularly impressive, given her vocal criticism of Israel during her campaign, and having to battle opposition from the pro-Israeli Urban Empowerment Action political action committee.

According to Open Secrets, a website that tracks US election spending, the pro-Israeli group spent nearly $700,000 backing Winfrey against Tlaib.

South Sudan extends transitional govt by two years

South Sudan extends transitional govt by two years
South Sudan extends transitional govt by two years

South Sudan extends transitional govt by two years
  • The world's newest nation was meant to conclude a transition period with elections in February 2023
  • The government has so far failed to meet key provisions of the agreement
JUBA: South Sudan’s leaders announced Thursday that the country’s post-war transitional government would remain in power two years beyond an agreed deadline, in a move foreign partners warned lacked legitimacy.
Martin Elia Lomuro, the minister of cabinet affairs, said the decision was taken “to address the challenges that impede the implementation of the peace agreement,” following a 2018 deal to end a five-year civil war that left nearly 400,000 people dead.
“Thus a new roadmap has been agreed,” the minister said, speaking in the presence of President Salva Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar, who formed a unity government more than two years ago after half a decade of fighting.
The world’s newest nation was meant to conclude a transition period with elections in February 2023, but the government has so far failed to meet key provisions of the agreement, including drafting a constitution.
The so-called troika of the United States, Britain and Norway boycotted Thursday’s announcement, pointing out that the government had not consulted all the parties involved in the 2018 deal before announcing the extension.
In a letter to Kiir, the troika expressed “profound concern that fully inclusive consultations must take place with civil society, faith-based groups, business, women’s groups, youth representatives, eminent persons and international partners before the (peace deal) is amended.”
“Whether a roadmap and an extension are seen as legitimate by the people of South Sudan and the international community will depend on an inclusive consultation process,” the letter said.
“We cannot guarantee that we will be able to support a roadmap or extension in other circumstances.”
The United Nations has repeatedly criticized South Sudan’s leadership for its role in stoking violence, cracking down on political freedoms and plundering public coffers.
South Sudan, one of the poorest countries on the planet despite large oil reserves, has suffered from war, natural disasters, hunger, ethnic violence and political infighting since it gained independence in 2011.

