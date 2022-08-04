You are here

  • Home
  • Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 

Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 

Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 
1 / 2
The agreement was signed under the auspices of SAIP CEO Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem. (SPA)
Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 
2 / 2
(SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p5pkd

Updated 41 sec ago
SPA

Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 

Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 
  • The MoU will regulate and protect the intellectual property rights arising from all audio and visual materials issued by the general presidency
Updated 41 sec ago
SPA

MAKKAH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property has sponsored the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi Broadcasting Authority at its Riyadh headquarters on Wednesday. 

The MoU will regulate and protect the intellectual property rights arising from all audio and visual materials issued by the general presidency, while also regulating the means through which they can benefit from these rights.

The agreement was signed under the auspices of SAIP CEO Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem, in the presence of Bader bin Saleh Al-Asheikh, the undersecretary of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques for governance and legal affairs, and Turki bin Owaid Al-Otaibi, the director of the SBA’s Digital Archive Center.

Al-Suwailem thanked the President for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, and SBA’s CEO Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi for showing interest in and following up on this matter.

“SAIP, in cooperation with its partners, seeks to raise people’s awareness regarding the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and complying with the relevant laws and regulations, which consider intellectual property as a tool that contributes to the promotion of intangible assets and their impact on the national economy. 

“This can be done by generating and using intellectual property rights in order to benefit from them, while also making sure to respect and preserve them,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques

Related

Saudi industrial program pumps $100bn into various sectors: Report
Business & Economy
Saudi industrial program pumps $100bn into various sectors: Report
Saudi developer Jabal Omar’s shareholders to vote on capital hike to $3bn
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Jabal Omar’s shareholders to vote on capital hike to $3bn

Education Commission grants accreditation to NITI and SADA

Education Commission grants accreditation to NITI and SADA
Updated 7 sec ago
SPA

Education Commission grants accreditation to NITI and SADA

Education Commission grants accreditation to NITI and SADA
Updated 7 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Education and Training Evaluation Commission, represented by the National Center for Academic Accreditation and Evaluation, granted institutional accreditation to the National Industrial Training Institute and the Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy. 

The NITI and the SADA were accredited after meeting the commission’s criteria for a specific period of time.

The national center aims to improve the quality of training through specific frameworks and standards in order to ensure that the requirements of the job market are met.

The NITI is one of the joint non-profit national projects between Saudi Aramco and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation. 

The SADA is a technical and academic institution established as a result of the partnership between Saudi Aramco and the TVTC.  

Topics: Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC) National Industrial Training Institute Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy

Related

Saudi industrial program pumps $100bn into various sectors: Report
Business & Economy
Saudi industrial program pumps $100bn into various sectors: Report
Saudi developer Jabal Omar’s shareholders to vote on capital hike to $3bn
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Jabal Omar’s shareholders to vote on capital hike to $3bn

King Fahad National Library opens exhibition of rare manuscripts

King Fahad National Library opens exhibition of rare manuscripts
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

King Fahad National Library opens exhibition of rare manuscripts

King Fahad National Library opens exhibition of rare manuscripts
  • Exhibition includes copies of the Qur’an dating back to the third century AH
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Fahad National Library has opened an exhibition of rare Arabic manuscripts, including medieval copies of the Qur’an, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The library’s Secretary-General Dr. Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Zamil launched the opening, which includes books printed prior to the Kingdom’s unification during the reign of King Abdulaziz.

Saleh Al-Aboudi, director of the library’s Anecdotes and Collections Department, gave a presentation explaining the exhibition’s contents, which boasts Qur’ans dating back to the third century AH as well as local manuscripts, miniatures, antiquities, inscriptions, and other Arab and Saudi publications.

Topics: Dr. Mansour bin Abdullah Al-Zamil

Third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum to be held in February 2023

Third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum to be held in February 2023
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum to be held in February 2023

Third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum to be held in February 2023
  • The latest developments in humanitarian work around the world will be discussed to improve outcomes for aid beneficiaries
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum will be held in February 2023, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The forum will be held on February 20-21, 2023 and will be hosted by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center in partnership with the United Nations and its humanitarian organizations.

It will be attended by the leaders of Arab, Gulf, and international organizations, as well as members of UN humanitarian agencies and experts.

They will discuss the latest developments in humanitarian work around the world to improve outcomes for aid beneficiaries.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Riyadh

Related

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief to separate Yemeni conjoined twins on Thursday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief to separate Yemeni conjoined twins on Thursday

KSrelief launches project to support food security in Lebanon

KSrelief launches project to support food security in Lebanon
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

KSrelief launches project to support food security in Lebanon

KSrelief launches project to support food security in Lebanon
  • 65,000 food baskets will be distributed over 12 months in Lebanon
  • The project will benefit more than 300,000 people
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched a project to support food security for displaced Syrians and Palestinians and their host community in Lebanon on Wednesday.

As part of the project, 65,000 food baskets will be distributed over 12 months. Each basket will weigh 65 kilograms, and the project will benefit more than 300,000 people from different regions in Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari, Lebanese Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan, and representatives from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for West Asia attended the launch.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Lebanon King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi ambassador to Lebanon

Related

Saudia expands European network to Zurich
Business & Economy
Saudia expands European network to Zurich
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief to separate Yemeni conjoined twins on Thursday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief to separate Yemeni conjoined twins on Thursday

Man arrested for blackmailing women in fake job offer scam

Man arrested for blackmailing women in fake job offer scam
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Man arrested for blackmailing women in fake job offer scam

Man arrested for blackmailing women in fake job offer scam
  • The man contacted the women online and asked them to send him their official documents for employment
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested a man who attempted to blackmail several women after he lured them in with the prospects of job offers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The man contacted the women online and asked them to send him their official documents for employment, according to a statement by the Public Prosecution.

He then saved the files and pictures on his phone and threatened to blackmail them if they did not comply with his demands, the statement added.

A case has been filed against him, the SPA reported, adding that the Public Prosecution said it will continue to crack down on individuals who try to exploit others.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi authorities shut down 74 health facilities for violating COVID-19 safety rules
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities shut down 74 health facilities for violating COVID-19 safety rules
(Twitter @SFES_KSA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities record more than 80 environmental violations in Asir

Latest updates

Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 
Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 
Education Commission grants accreditation to NITI and SADA
Education Commission grants accreditation to NITI and SADA
US govt declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
US govt declares monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency
Three grain shipments to leave Ukraine Friday: Turkey
Three grain shipments to leave Ukraine Friday: Turkey
UN Security Council welcomes Yemen truce renewal
UN Security Council welcomes Yemen truce renewal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.