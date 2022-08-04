Presidency of Two Holy Mosques, SBA sign MoU to protect intellectual property rights 

MAKKAH: The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property has sponsored the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi Broadcasting Authority at its Riyadh headquarters on Wednesday.

The MoU will regulate and protect the intellectual property rights arising from all audio and visual materials issued by the general presidency, while also regulating the means through which they can benefit from these rights.

The agreement was signed under the auspices of SAIP CEO Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem, in the presence of Bader bin Saleh Al-Asheikh, the undersecretary of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques for governance and legal affairs, and Turki bin Owaid Al-Otaibi, the director of the SBA’s Digital Archive Center.

Al-Suwailem thanked the President for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, and SBA’s CEO Mohammed bin Fahad Al-Harthi for showing interest in and following up on this matter.

“SAIP, in cooperation with its partners, seeks to raise people’s awareness regarding the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and complying with the relevant laws and regulations, which consider intellectual property as a tool that contributes to the promotion of intangible assets and their impact on the national economy.

“This can be done by generating and using intellectual property rights in order to benefit from them, while also making sure to respect and preserve them,” he said.