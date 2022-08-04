Sudan pilgrims delegation visits Kiswa complex

RIYADH: The head of the Pilgrims’ Affairs Mission of Sudan, Abdul Hadi Ahmed Abbas, visited the King Abdulaziz Complex for Manufacturing Kaaba Kiswa on Tuesday along with his accompanying delegation.

The group was received by the complex’s director general, Faisal bin Saleh Madani, the complex’s assistant director general for public relations and media, Hamza bin Abdulelah Al-Ayouni, the director of the production department, Ali bin Hassan Maash, and the complex’s calligrapher, Mukhtar Alem Shaqda.

The delegation received a presentation on the manufacturing, replacing, and repair processes, which are carried out by various teams comprising of over 200 skilled Saudi technicians in total.

Abbas praised the Saudi government for its ongoing efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims. At the end of the visit, souvenirs and gifts were exchanged.

This year, in a change from tradition, the Kiswa was replaced on the night of the new Islamic year on Muharram 1, 1444, or Saturday, July 30.

The Kiswa is decorated with Qur’anic verses embroidered onto the cloth with 120 kg of 21-karat gold thread and 100 kg of silver thread.

The cost of making a new 850 kg Kiswa is estimated to cost SR25 million ($6.65 million), making it the world’s most expensive covering.