UAE: COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for first time in nearly 2 months

UAE: COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for first time in nearly 2 months
UAE health officials have been aggressively promoting COVID-19 testing to facilitate early detection so that immediate isolation and treatment could be carried out for patients. (AFP file photo)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

  • The last time daily COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on June 8, with 867 confirmed infections
DUBAI: Daily COVID-19 cases in the UAE fell below 1,000 for the first time in almost two months, with health officials on Friday reporting 998 infections.

The last time daily COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on June 8, with 867 confirmed infections.

While numbers have increased recently, peaking on July 3 at 1,812 diagnosed cases, reported daily infections have since declined, although on a slow trajectory.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention meanwhile also reported two deaths overnight from COVID-19 complications.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 996,775, with 2,337 deaths.

Health officials have been aggressively promoting COVID-19 testing to facilitate early detection so that immediate isolation and treatment could be carried out for patients.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms are usually required to isolate 10 days from the date of taking their PCR tests. Their isolation period ends after completing the required 10 days and their symptoms have subsided for three consecutive daysat least.

The UAE has actively promoted COVID-19 vaccination among residents, with 24,922,054 doses administered so far, or 251.98 doses per 100 residents.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

  • Husband of deceased in critical but stable condition in hospital
  • Witnesses say boat crashed into stationary water taxi as captain fixed his hair
LONDON: A boat crash in Turkey has killed a British woman and injured five, including her husband.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the speedboat the British couple were riding in crashed into a water taxi near the southern resort of Marmaris.

Witnesses said the collision occurred because the captain of the speedboat was distracted “while fixing his hair,” the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

CCTV footage captured the moment the boat crashed into the larger water taxi, which was stationary at the time, in front of the five-star Elegance Hotel.

The taxi was due to travel to the town of Turunc 5 miles down the coast. Photos taken of the speedboat on the shore showed extensive damage caused by the impact.

Turkish media outlet Super Haber suggested that the speedboat captain, who is being investigated for manslaughter, was not registered with the coast guard and did not have a valid license to operate the vehicle.

The husband of the victim was reported to have been left in a critical condition, but is said to be in a stable condition in a local hospital.

Topics: #turkey United Kingdom (UK) Marmaris

Updated 57 sec ago
AFP

  • ‘Turkey has legitimate concerns for security reasons, which we, of course, take into account’
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Friday called on Turkey not to “destabilize” Syria with a military offensive ahead of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“Turkey has legitimate concerns for security reasons, which we, of course, take into account,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“It is very important not to allow any action that could lead to destabilization of the situation in Syria, or that could jeopardize the territorial and political integrity of Syria,” he added.
Putin and Erdogan are due to hold talks later on Friday in Russia’s Black Sea resort city of Sochi. Peskov said that Syria will be on the agenda.
The Turkish president has for several months threatened to launch an operation against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.
At a summit in Teheran last month, Putin expressed Russia’s opposition to Erdogan’s planned offensive.
Russia and Turkey are two major international players in Syria, a country torn apart by war since 2011, in which Moscow backed Damascus and Ankara the opposition groups.
During their meeting on Friday, the two leaders will also discuss Ukraine, where Moscow has been conducting what it calls a special military operation since February.
Turkey helped orchestrate a deal to resume Ukrainian grain shipments across the Black Sea following a blockade caused by the military action.

Topics: Turkey Syria Russia

Updated 23 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

  • Rebecca Dykes was raped, strangled by Tariq Houshieh, who is appealing his death sentence
  • Inquest told that security culture at embassy was strong but employees frequently flouted taxi advice
LONDON: An inquest into the death of a British Embassy worker in Beirut in 2017 has heard that she was raped and murdered by an Uber driver after a night out with friends, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Rebecca Dykes, 30, had been in Lebanon helping Syrian refugees when she was attacked before heading home for Christmas.

She was strangled to death by Uber driver Tariq Houshieh, who left her body by the side of a road.

It was discovered on Dec. 16, and Houshieh was tracked down by police using CCTV footage.

He was sentenced to death in 2019 by the Criminal Court of Mount Lebanon for his “premeditated and deliberate” crimes, but is appealing his sentence. Lebanon has not carried out an execution since 2004, according to Human Rights Watch.

Houshieh had a criminal record for alleged harassment and theft before the attack, according to Agence France-Presse.

Uber said at the time of Dykes’ death that it was “horrified by this senseless act of violence,” while the Lebanese government advised people to avoid using the ride-hailing app.

The inquest into her death opened in London this week, and heard that embassy staff had been told to use just three pre-approved taxi firms for security reasons, but that many frequently ignored the advice on account of brand familiarity with Uber, and waiting times with other companies.

Andrew Harrison, coroner at the Inner South London Coroner’s Court in the borough of Southwark, was told by embassy security officer Alyson King: “It came to light afterwards, many staff were using other taxi companies when they found them convenient.”

She said all embassy staff were given safety and security briefings on arrival in Beirut, including specific women-only meetings.

When asked by Harrison, she added that she felt the level of security briefings provided to staff were adequate for the situation they found themselves in.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s head of security, Bharat Joshi, said many staff at the embassy chose not to follow the taxi guidelines, but in general, the embassy was found to have had a “very, very strong” security culture in the aftermath of Dykes’ murder. There had “never been a serious incident” before involving Uber in Lebanon, Joshi added.

Members of Dykes’ family also addressed the inquiry, where she was described as having “improved the lives of countless refugees and vulnerable host communities.”

Her mother Jane Houng said via video link that she hoped “no parent has to go through what we have.”

She added: “One thing that pained me very much was that now embassy staff wear personal alarms. I think if Rebecca had been wearing a personal alarm at that point in time, it probably would have saved her life.

“When I went to Lebanon shortly after her death and sat around the table with Rebecca’s friends and colleagues, they all said they used Uber. It was commonplace for personal travel that people used Uber taxis.”

The coroner recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

Topics: #Lebanon British embassy United Kingdom (UK) Rebecca Dykes

Updated 11 min 29 sec ago
AP

  • Powerful cleric, Muqtada Al-Sadr, had called on followers from across Iraq to pray inside Baghdad’s Green Zone
  • The mass-prayer call follows Al-Sadr’s demand for early elections
BAGHDAD: Hundreds of thousands of Iraqis heeded the call of an influential Shiite cleric to gather in a show of strength for a mass prayer in the heart of Baghdad’s heavily fortified government zone on Friday. The gathering took place amid an escalating political crisis that has put the country’s capital on edge.
The powerful cleric, Muqtada Al-Sadr, had called on his followers from across Iraq to come to pray inside Baghdad’s Green Zone — a heavily fortified area in the heart of the city that houses government buildings and foreign embassies. They arrived and stood outside in the scorching summer-time heat, with temperatures reaching 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit).
Friday’s mass prayer was the latest display of strength by the cleric, whose political power derives from his strong grassroots support base.
Al-Sadr has used his large grassroots following as a pressure tactic against his rivals, after his party was not able to form a government despite having won the largest number of seats in federal elections held last October. He exited the political process to form the next government in June.
His followers gathered facing the Victory Arch, a monument erected during Saddam Hussein’s regime to commemorate the Iran-Iraq war. It was built for the purpose of holding military parades.
Farid Jaafar, 16, arrived from Babylon province to show his support for Al-Sadr. His transport was paid by Al-Sadr’s party he said. “I love Muqtada,” he said.
Holding the prayer within the highly restrictive zone that is closed off to most Iraqis points to the cleric’s power and influence.
Last Saturday, thousands of his followers stormed parliament in a bid to derail attempts by Al-Sadr’s Shiite rivals to form a government. Around 125 people were injured in the violence, most of them protesters and 25 members of the security forces.
Al-Sadr’s followers camped out inside the parliament until he ordered them, after four days to withdraw from the assembly building, but maintain a sit-in outside. He’s calling for the dissolution of parliament and early elections.
His Shiite rivals in the Iran-backed Coordination Framework have said they would consider holding early elections in the event of a national consensus.

Topics: Iraq Al-Sadr Moqtada Al-Sadr Muqtada Al-Sadr Iraq protests

Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

  • Muammar Al-Eryani accused Houthis of deliberately targeting citizens after snipers fatally shot child and citizen in Taiz
TAIZ: Yemen’s minister of information has condemned the Houthi’s use of snipers for targeting citizens in shootings that killed a child hours after the UN-brokered truce was extended for the third time.

In a series of tweets, Muammar Al-Eryani accused the Iran-backed militia of deliberately targeting citizens after snipers fatally shot a child and a citizen living across different areas in Taiz.

“The Houthi’s escalation of crimes and deliberate killing of children in besieged Taiz hours after the extension of the UN-brokered truce reflect the militia’s malice against the province, disdain for the lives of Yemenis, and indifference to the international community’s efforts to calm the situation,” said Al-Eryani.

The minister urged the international community to explicitly condemn the militia’s “heinous crimes” and prosecute those responsible in the International Criminal Court.

Earlier, Yemeni News Agency (SABA) reported 306 Houthi violations within 72 hours of the truce extension, which killed four soldiers and injured 16 others across Yemen.

The violations ranged from targeting army and resistance positions using artillery, snipers, and booby-trapped drones, to constructing military sites, digging trenches, and deploying artillery and drones on various fronts.

Topics: #yemen Houthi atrocities Houthi Taiz Yemen War Yemen truce UN truce Muammar Al-Eryani

