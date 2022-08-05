You are here

PSG’s Wijnaldum pens loan deal with Roma

PSG’s Georginio Wijnaldum in action during their Ligue 1 match against Brest at Parc des Princes, Paris, France in January 2022. (Reuters)
PARIS: Dutch international midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum signed a one-year loan deal with Roma on Friday after an unsettled season at French champions Paris Saint-Germain.
The 31-year-old joined PSG after five seasons with Liverpool but struggled to make an impact in the French capital.
He figured in just 18 starts in Ligue 1 and three in the Champions League.
“It’s a really good feeling to be a Roma player,” said the Dutch star.
“Everyone I have spoken to has given me great feedback about the club and its fans. The club made it clear just how much they wanted me in the efforts they made to complete the deal, which always gives a player a lot of confidence and belief.
“I promise to give 100 percent and help the team compete for all our targets this season.”
Wijnaldum joins fellow new recruits Nemanja Matic and Paulo Dybala at Jose Mourinho’s team.
Roma finished sixth in Serie A last season. The new campaign starts on August 13.

Updated 05 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

  • Howe himself has his sights set on success at St. James’ Park with trophies in his eyeline
  • The news comes on the eve of Newcastle’s first Premier League game of the season against Nottingham Forest on Tyneside on Saturday
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United’s owners have declared Eddie Howe as ‘the perfect fit’ after the Magpies’ head coach put pen to paper on a new long-term deal.
And Howe himself has his sights set on success at St. James’ Park with trophies in his eyeline.
On Friday, United confirmed the former Bournemouth and Burnley boss, appointed to the job last November, has extended his deal at the club, taking it past the end date of his previous contract, which was due to run out in the summer of 2024.
The news comes on the eve of Newcastle’s first Premier League game of the season against Nottingham Forest on Tyneside on Saturday, a level United looked set to miss out on after Howe took over a team winless in 12 games.
But a remarkable run at the back end of last season, recording six wins in the last eight, saw Howe’s side pull away from relegation trouble — still a very real prospect in February — and finish 11th in the Premier League table.
And the 44-year-old has been rewarded with a new deal as a result. A club statement confirming the news read: “Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that head coach Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract at St. James’ Park.
Howe joined the Magpies in November 2021, shortly after a takeover of the club by an investment group comprising PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.
“The team was still pursuing its first Premier League win of the season at the time of Howe’s arrival, however he guided United to 11th place during the 2021/22 campaign, finishing 14 points clear of the bottom three and just two points off the top ten.
“An unbeaten run in February 2022 also saw Howe officially voted the Barclays Manager of the Month, earning him the award for the fourth time in his career.”
Reacting to the news, Howe said: “It’s a great feeling to commit my future to this incredible club. I’m extremely proud to be the head coach of Newcastle United and have enjoyed every moment here.
“I’d like to take the opportunity to acknowledge my coaching team, the players, staff and supporters. They make it a very special place to be every day.
“I’d also like to extend my gratitude to our owners and to Dan Ashworth. We are still at the start of our journey, but this is an exciting time to be a part of Newcastle United and I’m very excited about the future together.”
What that future looks like in Howe’s eyes is very clear — he wants silverware on Tyneside, something not done since Fairs Cup glory in 1969.
Speaking ahead of the Forest clash from the club’s Benton training base, Howe said: “If I sat here and said I didn’t want to win a trophy, in my position, there would be something wrong with me.
“That is my dream — to win silverware, trophies, and cup competitions. And I think I have to dream big on behalf of the club.
“That’s not saying we are going to do it. We have to work hard to get there. Every day I am pushing the staff and the players to try and make that dream a reality.”
Howe, seen by many as a potential successor to Gareth Southgate in the England hotseat, has been lauded by club sporting director Dan Ashworth, who took a lead role in the new deal negotiations.
Ashworth said: “I’m delighted Eddie has committed his long-term future to Newcastle United. He is an incredibly talented leader and has had a huge impact since being appointed in November.
“In the short period of time I have worked with him, I have seen how much of a diligent, detailed, hard-working coach and leader he is.
“This is great news for the club and I am looking forward to working with Eddie and our colleagues on our exciting journey ahead.”
The club’s shareholders, headed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, said: “We are excited to have secured Eddie’s long-term future. He is a young, dynamic and ambitious coach who fits Newcastle United well; we look forward to working with him and supporting him as we strive toward achieving long-term success.”

Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

  • Klinsmann said a playoff system would be an exciting way to challenge the monotony of seeing Bayern lift the Bundesliga trophy every year
  • He pointed out that playoffs were already used in European leagues
AFP

DORTMUND, Germany: Former Bayern Munich striker Juergen Klinsmann says his two decades living in the US have convinced him that playoffs could play a central role in determining the Bundesliga winners.
Klinsmann said on Thursday he felt a playoff system would be an exciting way to challenge the monotony of seeing Bayern lift the Bundesliga trophy every year.
“I totally understand the discussion of it, because you want somebody else here and there to win the Bundesliga title, besides Bayern Munich.
“I find it fascinating. I find it a real thriller to go into a playoff format at the end of a season.”
All major US sports, including Major League Soccer, use some form of playoff system to determine their champions.
Klinsmann, who has lived in the US since 1998, pointed out that playoffs were already used in European leagues, including to determine relegation and promotion in the Bundesliga and promotion in the English Football League.
In England, “they play the playoffs at Wembley Stadium and it’s like an FA Cup final, because it’s so dramatic and it means a lot to the teams,” he said.
“I would be very open to a playoff idea, to be honest, I like it because I’m used to it here in the United States.
“If it’s doable, for the Bundesliga to take that idea to another level, that’s not up to me.”
Klinsmann, who had a brief stint at Bayern coach, tipped the club to win an 11th-straight title. He predicted Borussia Dortmund would again be their closest challengers, particularly with new recruit Nico Schlotterbeck, who Klinsmann said was “the discovery of the year.”
“I think Borussia Dortmund did fantastic in the transfer window, especially (bringing in) Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Suele in the backline.”

Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

  • The 33-year-old was unveiled as a Barcelona player alongside club president Joan Laporta
  • "I am very proud to be here...it is a huge challenge, not just as a striker but also to push other players to give the best of themselves," Lewandowski told a press conference
AFP

BARCELONA: Polish striker Robert Lewandowski said he was aware of the “huge challenge” which awaits him at Barcelona as he was presented at the Camp Nou on Friday a week before La Liga kicks off.
The 33-year-old, who signed last month from Bayern Munich for around 50 million euros, was unveiled as a Barcelona player alongside club president Joan Laporta.
“I am very proud to be here...it is a huge challenge, not just as a striker but also to push other players to give the best of themselves,” he told a press conference.
“I know that recent times have not been easy for the club...but I know that I can be much better in the future with this team...we have enormous potential,” he added.
Lewandowski joins Barcelona in the midst of a financial crisis yet although the club have racked up debts of almost one billion euros.
He was presented on the pitch wearing the 9 on his back which belonged to Dutchman Memphis Depay last season.
“It’s a historic day...this operation was not easy,” said Laporta.
Lewandowski joined Bayern in 2014, scoring 344 goals in 375 competitive matches and broke the Bundesliga’s single-season scoring record.
But he left the German champions under a cloud after a dispute over a new contract as well as clashing with coach Julian Nagelsmann over tactical choices.

Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

  • PSG announced that Mbappe had been left out of the squad that would travel to Clermont
  • He already missed PSG's 4-0 win over Nantes in the French season-opening Champions Trophy
AFP

PARIS: Kylian Mbappe will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s first Ligue 1 outing of the new season this weekend against Clermont with an adductor injury, his club said on Friday.
PSG announced that Mbappe had been left out of the squad that would travel to Clermont for Saturday’s game “due to pain in his adductor muscles” and will instead remain behind for treatment.
“A further update will be provided in 72 hours time.”
Mbappe already missed PSG’s 4-0 win over Nantes in the French season-opening Champions Trophy in Tel-Aviv, Israel last weekend due to a suspension carried over from the last campaign.
PSG begin their defense of the Ligue 1 title with a new coach, Christophe Galtier having taken over from the sacked Mauricio Pochettino.
Lionel Messi and Neymar, who both scored against Nantes, are in the squad along with new signings Vitinha, Hugo Ekitike and Nordi Mukiele.

Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

  • Guardiola said there has been no bid from his former club for the Portuguese midfielder, but would not keep Silva in Manchester against his will
  • Silva has been a vital player in City winning four Premier League titles in the past five seasons
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will not stand in Bernardo Silva’s way should he wish to join Barcelona before the end of the transfer window.
Guardiola said there has been no bid from his former club for the Portuguese midfielder, but would not keep Silva in Manchester against his will.
Despite debts of 1.3 billion euros ($1.3 billion) Barcelona have embarked on a spending spree this summer and will reportedly turn their attentions to Silva should Frenkie de Jong depart the Camp Nou.
City have already let Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko join Arsenal and sold Raheem Sterling to Chelsea this summer as all three sought more regular game time.
By contrast, Silva has been a vital player in City winning four Premier League titles in the past five seasons and would be difficult to replace in the final weeks of the transfer window.
“I was comfortable working with Oleks, Raheem, Gabriel, incredible characters that helped us achieve what we achieved,” Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference ahead of the start of City’s Premier League defense at West Ham on Sunday.
“Sometimes for the club, sometimes for the players, sometimes for the agent, sometimes you have to divide our path.
“Especially the desire of the player is the most important thing. Of course I would love Bernardo to continue here, he is a special player for us. But I don’t know what is going to happen.
“What happens will happen and if he stays it is perfect and in the end if he has to leave it is because football is like this, the player has a desire. I will not be a person to stop a desire for the people.”
Despite the departures from the Etihad over the close season, the City squad looks stronger than ever thanks to the arrival of Erling Haaland to fill the need for a natural striker.
The Norwegian superstar had a debut to forget last weekend, missing a glorious chance toward the end of a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield.
But Guardiola dismissed any suggestion that Haaland will struggle to adapt to City’s possession-based style.
“He adapts to the way we play and we will adapt to him,” he added. It will need time but at the same time I have no doubts it is going to happen.”
For the second time in four years, City pipped Liverpool to the title by a single point last season.
Another tight tussle between those two is expected at the top of the table.
But Tottenham and Arsenal have invested heavily to try and close the gap, while Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to be active in the final weeks of the window.
“Every year I have the feeling that this season is harder,” said Guardiola.
“Everyone is getting better, every club, every owner invests. Many teams do it and do it well, the quality is there and the managers are exceptional.
“That’s why it is exciting and that’s why the Premier League is the best.”

