Lebanon’s banks confront politicians in protest against lawsuits and arrests

Lebanese activists confront soldiers guarding the entrance of the country’s parliament building during a demonstration in the center of Beirut on Thursday. (AFP)
Lebanese activists confront soldiers guarding the entrance of the country’s parliament building during a demonstration in the center of Beirut on Thursday. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Association trying to evade responsibility for country’s current economic crisis, critics say
  • Finance minister urges ministries, administrations to speed up salary transfer process
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s banking association ABL announced on Friday that banks would go on strike starting Monday over a build-up of “populist, harmful stances” taken against the sector, the group’s statement read.

Around 49 banks plan to strike, the statement added.

The group is taking action over the recent treatment of the sector, particularly the arrest of Creditbank Chairman Tarek Khalife this week.

Khalife was held along with his family upon their arrival at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport recently, following a criminal complaint filed against him at the Public Prosecution Office in Mount Lebanon.

Although Khalife is now on bail, ABL stressed that “these abnormal situations, which banks have been trying to deal with flexibly, even at their own expense, have reached an extent that is no longer acceptable.”

Economic experts expect the strike to put pressure on the financial market and the dollar exchange rate in the parallel market.

They said the strike could lead to banks ceasing to pump dollars into the market in accordance with the Banque Du Liban’s circulars, with people turning to the parallel market for dollars.

ABL said that banks “can no longer bear harmful and populist situations at their expense and at the expense of the economy, and they find themselves compelled to issue a general warning that is an invitation to everyone to deal seriously and responsibly with the current situation for the sake of moving towards real recovery.”

The association accused people looking into the lawsuits of being unaware of basic banking and accounting laws, adding that it was surprised by some of the commissioners’ neglect in respecting the law and its provisions, “as if implementing the law has become optional, not mandatory.”

It added: “What is even more surprising is that these authorities take drastic measures that deal with the individual’s freedom and dignity, defame them and jeopardize the relationship of local banks with the correspondent banks, which causes extreme damage, not only for banks but also for the depositors.”

Critics say ABL’s move will have a negative impact on the banking sector and will have repercussions on the vital sectors in a country that suffers from financial crises that are worsening every day.

Public sector employees have not received last month’s salaries because of their open-ended strike, demanding the adjustment of their salaries and benefits.

Finance Minister Youssef Khalil said, however, that salaries would be paid within the “next 10 days at the latest.”

He urged ministries and administrations to speed up the process in order to avoid further delays.

Those opposed to the banks’ policies, which led to the economic collapse of the country, believe that Lebanese banks are trying to evade responsibility for the country’s situation and are instead blaming the state for the financial crisis.

Critics note that several banks’ partners are politicians themselves.

Economic expert Bassem Ajjaka told Arab News that ABL’s step “is a message to the political class in Lebanon, not to the judiciary or the people.”

He said that ABL made direct accusations against those politicians in its statement.

The statement is a warning to the government, as it develops and implements policies based on the constitution, Ajjaka added.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

Europeans urge Iran ‘not to make unrealistic demands’ in nuclear talks

Europeans urge Iran ‘not to make unrealistic demands’ in nuclear talks
Updated 05 August 2022
Agencies

  • UK, France and Germany say there will be no re-opening of negotiations and Iran must now decide to conclude the deal
  • Renewed US-Iran talks to salvage nuclear deal are ‘serious,’ says Russian envoy
VIENNA: Britain, France and Germany urged Iran on Friday “not to make unrealistic demands” in the talks to salvage a 2015 deal aimed at reining in Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
Officials from world powers and Iran were meeting in the Austrian capital for the first time since March, when negotiations — which began in 2021 to reintegrate the United States into the agreement — stalled.
“Today’s talks in Vienna do not mark a new round of negotiations. These are technical discussions,” the three countries — known as the E3 group — said in a statement.
“The text is on the table. There will be no re-opening of negotiations. Iran must now decide to conclude the deal while this is still possible. We urge Iran not to make unrealistic demands outside the scope of the JCPoA,” or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the statement said.
Russia’s envoy to the talks said on Friday they had resumed in a “serious” atmosphere even as few expect a breakthrough compromise while Tehran’s disputed uranium enrichment program surges forward.
Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington restarted in Vienna on Thursday with a meeting between the Islamic Republic’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and European Union coordinator Enrique Mora.
After meeting Bagheri Kani on Friday, Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov was quoted by Iran’s state news agency IRNA as saying that reaching the finish line “may not be so easy, and time will tell whether we will succeed or not.
“But in general, the atmosphere of the talks is serious.”
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday that the negotiations were “pretty much complete at this point.”
Bagheri Kani put the onus on the White House to compromise, tweeting that the United States should “show maturity & act responsibly.”
Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday that for Tehran’s negotiating team, “Iran’s economic benefit from the deal, observing the country’s ‘red lines’ and preserving (our) indigenous nuclear capability and technology is of serious interest,” IRNA reported.
Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia and the US signed the JCPOA in July 2015.
But following the unilateral withdrawal of the US in 2018 under former president Donald Trump and the re-imposition of US sanctions, Tehran has backtracked on its obligations to curtail its atomic activities, such as uranium enrichment.
The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, has found that Iran subsequently exceeded the agreed enrichment rate of 3.67 percent, rising to 20 percent in early 2021.
It then crossed an unprecedented 60-percent threshold, getting closer to the 90 percent needed to make a bomb.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday warned Iran’s program was “moving ahead very, very fast” and “growing in ambition and capacity.”
But Tehran argues that the issues “are political in nature and should not be used as a pretext for abuse against Iran in the future.”
“Now, the hours in Vienna are decisive and the Iranian side must be given assurances as soon as possible,” an Iranian diplomat told the Iranian state news agency, IRNA.
(With AFP and Reuters)

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal Vienna talks France Germany Britain Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) E3 United Kingdom

15 killed as Israel unleashes a wave of strikes in Gaza

15 killed as Israel unleashes a wave of strikes in Gaza
Updated 4 min 20 sec ago
AP

  • A Palestinian Islamic Jihad official said Tayseer Al-Jaabari, a senior commander in the movement, had been killed in the strikes
  • Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Al-Nakhala vowed retaliation for the strikes
GAZA CITY: Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza on Friday, killing more than 15 people, including a senior militant, and wounding another 40, according to Palestinian officials.
Israel said it was targeting the Islamic Jihad militant group in response to an “imminent threat” following the arrest of a senior militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.
The strikes risk igniting yet another war in the territory, which is ruled by the militant group Hamas and is home to about 2 million Palestinians.
The assassination of a senior militant would likely be met by rocket fire from Gaza, pushing the region closer to all-out war.
A blast could be heard in Gaza City, where smoke poured out of the seventh floor of a tall building on Friday afternoon. “The Israeli government will not allow terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip to set the agenda in the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip and threaten the citizens of the State of Israel,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement. “Anyone who tries to harm Israel should know: We will find you.”
The Palestinian Health Ministry said the victims included a five-year-old girl.
Islamic Jihad said Taiseer Al-Jabari, its commander for northern Gaza, was among those killed. He had succeeded another militant killed in an airstrike in 2019.
A few hundred people gathered outside the morgue at Gaza City’s main Shifa Hospital. Some entered to identify loved ones, only to emerge in tears. One shouted: “May God take revenge against spies,” referring to Palestinian informants who cooperate with Israel.
An Israeli military spokesman said it launched the strikes in response to an “imminent threat” from two militant squads armed with anti-tank missiles that were making aggressive movements.
The spokesman, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said Al-Jabari was deliberately targeted and had been responsible for “multiple attacks” on Israel.
The military said it was targeting Islamic Jihad in an operation named “Breaking Dawn.”
It also announced a “special situation” on the home front, with schools closed and limits placed on other activities in communities within 80 km of the border.
Israel had closed roads around Gaza earlier this week and sent reinforcements to the border as it braced for a revenge attack after the arrest of the Islamic Jihad leader in the occupied West Bank on Monday.
Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Al-Nakhalah, speaking to the Al-Mayadeen TV network from Iran, said “we are starting the fight, and the fighters of the Palestinian resistance have to stand together to confront this aggression.”
He said there would be “no red lines” in the confrontation and blamed the violence on Israel.
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said “the Israeli enemy, who started the escalation against Gaza and committed a new crime, must pay the price and bear full responsibility for it.”
Islamic Jihad is smaller than Hamas but largely shares its ideology. Both groups are opposed to Israel’s existence and have carried out scores of deadly attacks over the years, including the firing of rockets into southern Israel. It’s unclear how much control Hamas has over Islamic Jihad, and Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited communities near Gaza earlier on Friday, saying authorities were preparing “actions that will remove the threat from this region,” without elaborating.

Topics: Israel Gaza Israeli airstrikes Islamic Jihad

Tens of thousands pray in show of force by Iraq cleric Sadr

Tens of thousands pray in show of force by Iraq cleric Sadr
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

  • Shiite cleric has for months been in a political standoff with a rival Shiite alliance backed by Iran
  • Worshippers converged on a vast square inside the normally secure Green Zone
BAGHDAD: Tens of thousands attended mass prayers Friday in Baghdad’s Green Zone in a new power play by Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr after his adversaries conditionally backed his call for early elections.
Sadr, a longtime political and religious force in the oil-rich but war-scarred country, has for months been in a political standoff with a rival Shiite alliance backed by Iran.
Worshippers converged on a vast square inside the normally secure Green Zone, home to government and diplomatic buildings, including the parliament which his followers began occupying on July 30.
“Yes, yes to reform! Sadr’s followers chanted during the prayers.
“No, no to corruption.”
After the prayers, hundreds returned to parliament’s vicinity, where tents were still erected and food served to protesters pursuing their sit-in among the gardens of the complex.
Sadr’s mass prayer rally follows his demand for early elections — a possibility that the rival bloc says it is conditionally open to, despite the last national polls only taking place about 10 months ago.
Months of post-election negotiations between Sadr’s bloc — the largest in parliament — and other factions failed to produce a new government, prime minister and president.
The political tensions come as Iraq remains beset by rampant corruption, crumbling infrastructure and unemployment.
As a result of past deals, the Sadrists also have representatives at the highest levels of government ministries and have been accused by opponents of being as corrupt as other political forces.
Supporters of Sadr, however, are ready to follow him almost blindly and view him as a champion of the anti-corruption fight.
Speaking from a dais, the imam who led the prayer endorsed Sadr’s call for early elections.
“Iraq is a prisoner of the corrupt,” the imam said, denouncing “the scandalous deterioration of public services, health and education.”
Sheikh Ali Al-Atabi, 38, joined the throng to support Sadr. Calling people to Friday prayers is “part of his repertoire” when he “wants to use the people for something,” Atabi explained.
A similar prayer call and pressure tactic from Sadr in mid-July drew hundreds of thousands of Muslim worshippers to Sadr City, a Baghdad district named after his assassinated father.
Qassem Abu Mustafa, 40, described the latest gathering as “a thorn” jabbing “the enemy to demand legislative elections and reforms.”
The faithful, mostly men but with some women, used umbrellas to protect themselves from Baghdad’s 42 degrees Celsius (108 Fahrenheit) heat.
Some waved Iraqi flags and carried portraits of their leader.
“Whatever Mr. Sadr’s opinion, we are with him,” Abu Mustafa said.
Sadr’s bloc emerged from the October elections as parliament’s biggest, but still far short of a majority.
In June, his 73 lawmakers quit in a bid to break the logjam. That led to a rival Shiite bloc, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, becoming the largest in the legislature.
The Coordination Framework’s nomination of former cabinet minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as prime minister angered the Sadr bloc and triggered the occupation of parliament by his supporters.
With armed groups linked to the various political factions in Iraq, the United Nations has warned that tensions could escalate.
On Wednesday Sadr called for the dissolution of parliament and new polls. The Coordination Framework late Thursday said they were open to that idea, signalling a potential deescalation.
But “a national consensus on the question and providing a safe environment” were prerequisites for such polls, it said.
The Framework stressed the importance of “not disrupting the functioning” of constitutional institutions — a clear reference to the occupation of parliament by Sadr’s followers.
The Coordination Framework includes lawmakers from the party of former prime minister Nuri Al-Maliki, a longtime foe of Sadr, and the Hashed Al-Shaabi, a pro-Iran ex-paramilitary network now integrated into the security forces.
Outgoing parliamentary speaker Mohammed Al-Halbussi, a member of the minority Sunni community, on Twitter expressed support for new elections.
He said it is “impossible to ignore the will of the masses.”

Topics: Iraq Moqtada Sadr

Five security forces killed in attack in Sudan’s Darfur: police

Five security forces killed in attack in Sudan’s Darfur: police
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

  • The attack left five security forces killed including a police lieutenant and injured others
  • It was not immediately clear if there were casualties among the assailants
KHARTOUM: Five Sudanese security forces were killed in an ambush by an “outlawed” armed group in the restive Darfur region, police said in a statement Friday.
“A joint security force comprising the armed forces, police and the Rapid Support Forces came under treacherous attack yesterday evening by an outlawed group in Central Darfur state,” the statement said, without identifying the group.
The attack “left five security forces killed including a police lieutenant,” it said, adding that an unspecified number of others were wounded.
It was not immediately clear if there were casualties among the assailants.
Sudan has been reeling from deepening unrest since a military coup in October last year, led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The move ousted key civilian groups from power and derailed a fragile transition that had been in place following the 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar Al-Bashir.
The power grab exacerbated political and economic turmoil in the country, and the security situation has also deteriorated, with a spike in ethnic clashes in Sudan’s far-flung regions.
Last month, Burhan pledged to step aside and make way for civilian groups to form a new government, but the main civilian bloc dismissed the move as a “ruse.”
Sudan’s westernmost Darfur region has seen deadly violence since the coup.
In June, more than 125 people were killed in clashes between Arab and non-Arab groups in West Darfur state, according to the United Nations.
Civil conflict erupted in Darfur in 2003, pitting ethnic minority rebels who complained of discrimination against Bashir’s Arab-dominated government.
Khartoum then unleashed the Janjaweed, mainly recruited from Arab pastoralist tribes, who were blamed for atrocities including murder, rape, looting and burning villages.
The scorched-earth campaign left 300,000 people dead and displaced 2.5 million, according to the United Nations.
Many Janjaweed have since been integrated into the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, now de facto deputy leader of Sudan, according to rights groups.
In 2020, Sudan signed a peace deal with key rebel groups including from Darfur.
The main conflict has subsided over the years, but the region remains awash with weapons and deadly clashes often erupt over access to pasture or water.
On Monday, Daglo said the October coup had failed to bring about change in Sudan.
“The whole thing failed and now we (Sudan) have become worse,” he said.

Topics: #sudan Darfur

UAE: COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for first time in nearly 2 months

UAE: COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for first time in nearly 2 months
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

  • The last time daily COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on June 8, with 867 confirmed infections
DUBAI: Daily COVID-19 cases in the UAE fell below 1,000 for the first time in almost two months, with health officials on Friday reporting 998 infections.

The last time daily COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on June 8, with 867 confirmed infections.

While numbers have increased recently, peaking on July 3 at 1,812 diagnosed cases, reported daily infections have since declined, although on a slow trajectory.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention meanwhile also reported two deaths overnight from COVID-19 complications.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 996,775, with 2,337 deaths.

Health officials have been aggressively promoting COVID-19 testing to facilitate early detection so that immediate isolation and treatment could be carried out for patients.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms are usually required to isolate 10 days from the date of taking their PCR tests. Their isolation period ends after completing the required 10 days and their symptoms have subsided for three consecutive daysat least.

The UAE has actively promoted COVID-19 vaccination among residents, with 24,922,054 doses administered so far, or 251.98 doses per 100 residents.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

