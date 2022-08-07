You are here

Oil Updates — Crude at multi-month low; US oil rig count falls; US to talk with Indonesia on Russia oil price cap

Oil Updates — Crude at multi-month low; US oil rig count falls; US to talk with Indonesia on Russia oil price cap
Updated 07 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude at multi-month low; US oil rig count falls; US to talk with Indonesia on Russia oil price cap

Oil Updates — Crude at multi-month low; US oil rig count falls; US to talk with Indonesia on Russia oil price cap
Updated 07 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices settled higher on Friday, recouping some of this week’s losses on strong US job growth data, but closed the week at their lowest levels since February, rattled by worries a recession could hit fuel demand.

Brent crude settled up 80 cents to $94.92 a barrel, 11 percent off last Friday’s settlement. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude settled up 47 cents to $89.01, off 8 percent in the week.

US oil rig count falls by the most since September

US energy firms this week cut the number of oil rigs by the most since September as production grows incrementally because energy firms are boosting shareholder returns and facing higher operating costs due to inflationary and supply chain pressures.

The number of oil rigs, an early indicator of future output, fell seven to 598 in the week to Aug. 5, the first weekly decline in 10 weeks, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Gas rigs rose four to 161, their highest since August 2019, while the combined oil and gas fell by three to 764, which puts the total rig count up 273, or 56 percent, over this time last year, Baker Hughes said.

Even though the total rig count has climbed for a record 24 months through July, weekly increases have mostly been in the single digits and oil production is only forecast to recover to pre-pandemic record levels next year.

US, Indonesia to discuss oil price cap on Russia

A senior US Treasury Department official will visit Indonesia and Singapore next week to talk with counterparts about the potential price cap on Russian oil exports planned as a response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the department said on Friday.

Elizabeth Rosenberg, a Treasury Department assistant secretary for terrorist financing and financial crimes, will visit Jakarta on Monday and Tuesday, and will visit Singapore, a major oil hub, from Wednesday through Thursday.

She will meet government officials to discuss responses to Russia’s war in Ukraine including the price cap on Russian oil, a major funder of President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. Rosenberg will also meet with business leaders in energy and finance.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has promoted the cap that would limit the amount of oil refiners and traders can pay for Russian crude as a way to help lower global oil prices without reducing supply.

Indonesia’s state oil company PT Pertamina said in March it was considering buying crude from Russia as it sought crude for a revamped refinery. But in May it was reconsidering the plan, press reports said.

Critics have said a price cap could lead to higher, not lower prices, if Russia decides to slow oil exports. Such a move could cost Russian oil producers if they have to shut in wells as a result.

Russia’s offline primary oil refining capacity revised up by 23 percent for August

Russia’s idled primary oil refining capacity was revised up to 3.196 million tons in August, up 23 percent from the previous estimate, according to Reuters calculations based on Refinitiv Eikon data.

The idled primary oil refining capacity for September was also revised up by 11 percent to 4.295 million tons. The revisions follow several adjustments in maintenance plans on Russian oil refineries.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC trading Russia

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price at $9 

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price at $9 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price at $9 

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price at $9 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: International Human Resources Co. has set its offering price at SR34 ($9) per share for its 20 percent public offering to list on the parallel market, Nomu.

Known as Aldawliah, the company’s offering coverage was oversubscribed by 19.45 times of total offered shares, Yaqeen Capital, the financial advisor and lead manager for the offering said in a bourse filing.

Established in 2005, iHR offers human resources solutions and employment-related consultancy to businesses.

 

Topics: ihr IPO Tadawul

Regional Domino’s Pizza franchiser Alamar to start trading on TASI this week

Regional Domino’s Pizza franchiser Alamar to start trading on TASI this week
Updated 5 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Regional Domino’s Pizza franchiser Alamar to start trading on TASI this week

Regional Domino’s Pizza franchiser Alamar to start trading on TASI this week
Updated 5 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fast-food chain operator Alamar Foods Co. will start trading its shares on the Saudi Exchange on Aug. 9, after a SR1.2 billion ($326 million) initial public offering, according to a bourse filing.

The company raised 42 percent of its capital, representing 10.6 million ordinary shares, in an initial share sale to join the Kingdom’s primary market TASI.

Following the bidding period and strong demand from investors, the IPO was priced at the top end of an indicative range of SR115.

Alamar is a fast-food restaurant franchiser of two globally recognized brands: Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin, with operations across 11 Middle Eastern, North African countries, and in Pakistan.

Topics: alamar Saudi Tadawul stock IPO

TASI in red as oil price drop drags down shares

TASI in red as oil price drop drags down shares
Updated 29 min 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI in red as oil price drop drags down shares

TASI in red as oil price drop drags down shares
Updated 29 min 14 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Dragged down by falling oil prices, Saudi Arabia’s main index declined 0.6 percent to reach 12,216 on Sunday. The parallel market, Nomu, finished 0.28 percent lower at 21,776.

This was led by a 1.13 percent decline in oil giant Saudi Aramco, and 1.49 percent in the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi. 

Elm Co. sank 2.86 percent, despite announcing a 59 percent surge in profit for the first half, in addition to a contract award worth SR57 million ($15.17 million) with the Ministry of Interior.

Leejam Sports Co. continued to lead the fallers since the opening, down 9.98 percent, following the announcement that it will distribute SR0.37 per share in cash dividends for the second quarter of 2022.

The Red Sea International surged 9 percent, despite seeing its first-half losses widen to SR67 million, following a revenue drop of 24 percent

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group decreased 0.46 percent, despite posting a 22 percent profit rise to SR789 million for the first half of 2022.

The Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, declined 0.95 percent, while Alinma Bank decreased 0.27 percent.

The price of oil fell last week to its lowest level since February. Brent crude closed Friday at $94.92 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate at $89.01 a barrel.

Topics: Tadawul NOMU Oil Aramco Elm

NRG Matters — China’s coal imports rise 24%; UAE’s Masdar to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in Tanzania

NRG Matters — China’s coal imports rise 24%; UAE’s Masdar to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in Tanzania
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

NRG Matters — China’s coal imports rise 24%; UAE’s Masdar to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in Tanzania

NRG Matters — China’s coal imports rise 24%; UAE’s Masdar to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in Tanzania
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: On a macro level, China’s coal imports surged 24 percent in July to near the highest levels so far this year. Zooming in, Abu Dhabi’s Masdar signed an agreement with Tanzania Electric Supply Co. to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in the African country. 

Looking at the bigger picture:

Egypt is expected to issue a request for qualifications for the initial phase of its long-term water desalination program, according to MEED.

The North African country aims to develop up to 3.8 million cubic meters a day of water desalination capacity over the next 18 to 24 months. 

China’s coal imports surged 24 percent in July to near the highest levels so far this year, according to Reuters. 

Through a micro lens:

Abu Dhabi’s Masdar has signed an agreement with Tanzania Electric Supply Co. to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in the African country, according to Trade Arabia. 

Through the joint venture, the two companies will initially target the development of renewable energy projects with a capacity of about 600 MW starting with solar photovoltaic and onshore wind.

Topics: energy China coal UAE Masdar

Egypt In-Focus— Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. aims to attract $10bn; Nile River cleanup campaign

Egypt In-Focus— Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. aims to attract $10bn; Nile River cleanup campaign
Updated 07 August 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

Egypt In-Focus— Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. aims to attract $10bn; Nile River cleanup campaign

Egypt In-Focus— Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. aims to attract $10bn; Nile River cleanup campaign
Updated 07 August 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Egypt’s pre-qualification requests to develop 57 schools under the second phase of the public-private partnership project have received interest from 23 companies. 

The pre-qualification process is expected to get over by the end of August, MEED reported, citing the director of the PPP Central Unit at Egypt’s Finance Ministry Atter Ezzat Hannoura.

 The PPP unit is responsible for procurement of non-energy-related projects in Egypt that involve private sector participation and investment, it added.

Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. aims to attract $10bn in investments 

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt has partnered with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to launch a new company — the Saudi Egyptian Investment Co. — which is set to attract investments worth $10 billion, the Egyptian Cabinet said.

The deal will help Egyptian and Saudi private companies diversify their markets, and benefit from one another, reported Egyptian Streets.

 The fund will target several sectors such as financial services, agriculture, health, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals, it added.

This comes after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the importance of investments in Egypt for the completion of the NEOM City Project.

Nile River cleanup campaign

Egypt’s Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources has planned a major clean-up campaign along the Nile River on Sept. 17, in accordance with the World Cleanliness Day.

The purpose is to wash away all the pollution and waste that inevitably ends up in the world's longest Nile, Egypt Today reported.

The ministry is looking forward to the event, which will extend from Cairo all the way to the city of Aswan, it added.

“This major campaign to clean the Nile River will be recorded in the “Guinness Book of Records” as the longest campaign ever in the world,” stated Mohamed Abdel-Atti, minister of water resources and irrigation.

 

Topics: Egypt Saudi PIF Investment Nile

