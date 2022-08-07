You are here

China In-Focus — Crude imports near 4-year low; Copper imports rise; Snickers maker apologizes for Taiwan advert 

China In-Focus — Crude imports near 4-year low; Copper imports rise; Snickers maker apologizes for Taiwan advert 
China's July copper imports rise as price slump spurs buying. (Shutterstock)
Updated 07 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Crude imports near 4-year low; Copper imports rise; Snickers maker apologizes for Taiwan advert 

China In-Focus — Crude imports near 4-year low; Copper imports rise; Snickers maker apologizes for Taiwan advert 
Updated 07 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China’s crude oil imports in July fell 9.5 percent from a year earlier, with daily volumes at the second lowest in four years, as refiners drew down inventories and domestic fuel demand recovered more slowly than expected.

The world’s top crude buyer took in 37.33 million tons last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday, equivalent to 8.79 million barrels per day.

That edged up from June’s 8.72 million bpd, but was down sharply from 9.7 million bpd in July 2021.

Imports for the first seven months totaled 289.84 million tons, or about 9.98 million bpd, down 4 percent versus the same period last year, as extended COVID-19 restrictions and the government’s curbs on fuel exports capped crude purchases.

While independent refiners were running near 70 percent capacity between June and July — up from below 50 percent earlier in the year and mostly processing discounted oil from Russia, Iran and Venezuela — state refiners curbed rates due to thin margins.

The data also showed refined oil product exports rebounded slightly to 3.41 million tons versus 3.21 million tons in June, though they remained 23 percent below the 4.64 million tons from a year earlier.

Gas imports for the first seven months fell 9.6 percent on the year to 62.21 million tons.

China's July copper imports rise as price slump spurs buying

China’s imports of copper in July rose 9.3 percent from a year earlier, customs data on Sunday showed, as a sharp drop in the price of the metal triggered buying appetite amid falling domestic inventories.

Unwrought copper and copper product imports into China, including anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper products, totaled 463,693.8 tons in July, compared with 424,280.3 tons a year earlier.

July’s copper imports, however, were down 13.8 percent from the previous month’s 537,698 tons.

In the first seven months of 2022, China brought in 3.41 million tons of unwrought copper and copper, an increase of 5.8 percent from last year.

The country exported 652,197.9 tons of unwrought aluminum and aluminum products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminum products, in July, up 39.1 percent from 469,030.6 tons last July.

Snickers maker apologizes

Mars Wrigley, makers of the Snickers candy bar, apologized on Friday for a Snickers product launch that Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country.

Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the “countries” of South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan went viral on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo on Friday.

Mars Wrigley on its Snickers China Weibo account published an apology and said the relevant content had been amended.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: China trade

Saudi Arabia closes 49 investment deals worth $925m in Q2

Saudi Arabia closes 49 investment deals worth $925m in Q2
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia closes 49 investment deals worth $925m in Q2

Saudi Arabia closes 49 investment deals worth $925m in Q2
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia closed 49 investment deals worth more than $925 million in the second quarter, according to an official report from the Ministry of Investment. 

In a statement, the Ministry of Investment revealed that these investments, which are spread acorss diverse sectors such as advanced manufacturing, construction and real estate, information and communications technology, tourism, entertainment and sports, will create over 2,000 jobs in the Saudi economy. 

One of the major deals finalized in the second quarter was a $133.3 million agreement between the Saudi Ports Authority and DP World to build a logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port. 

Another deal was a $37 million funding round led by global finance giant Mastercard into Saudi e-commerce firm HyperPay to expand the Kingdom’s digital payment ecosystem.

Other investments include a strategic agreement with pharmaceutical giant Novartis to boost Saudi Arabia’s biopharmaceutical capabilities, a $50 million investment by Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures into Saudi fintech Wahed and a deal by Ma’aden to build the world’s largest solar-powered steam plant to be used to refine bauxite into alumina.

The report titled “Q2 2022 Investment Highlights” suggests that the Saudi non-oil sector witnessed a 5.4 percent year-on-year growth in the second quarter.

According to the report, the real gross domestic product also climbed 11.8 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. 

It stated that the Kingdom’s industrial production expanded by 24 percent year-on-year in May 2022, showing a strong post-pandemic rebound in business and investor appetite. 

March, April and May 2022 recorded the highest Industrial Production Index figures of all quarters in the last three years, the report stated. 

The Kingdom also witnessed a 16.6 percent rise in point-of-sales transactions in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. 

“The National Investment Strategy is a catalyst to deliver on our Vision 2030 national objectives of seeing the private sector contribute 65 percent to GDP and growing foreign direct investment to 5.7 percent of GDP,” said Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia investments Ministry Data

MENA Project Tracker—ADNOC on $500m cogeneration plant; MOIAI, EDGE sign MoU for Industry 4.0 Center

MENA Project Tracker—ADNOC on $500m cogeneration plant; MOIAI, EDGE sign MoU for Industry 4.0 Center
Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

MENA Project Tracker—ADNOC on $500m cogeneration plant; MOIAI, EDGE sign MoU for Industry 4.0 Center

MENA Project Tracker—ADNOC on $500m cogeneration plant; MOIAI, EDGE sign MoU for Industry 4.0 Center
Updated 31 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Over ten companies submitted their bids on 15th July for the contract to build a cogeneration plant utilized by Taziz derivatives complex in Abu Dhabi's Ruwais area.

The consortium of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. tendered the contract on March 17, but many delays have occurred since, reported MEED.

The 200 MW cogeneration plant cost approximately $500 million.

This is part of the even bigger Ruwais derivatives park, which will cost $5 billion in total. 

MOIAI, EDGE sign MOU for 4.0 Enablement Center

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and EDGE have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the UAE’s first Industry 4.0 Enablement Center, reported Construction Week.

The center’s purpose is to encourage and support digital transformation and the use of industry 4.0 technologies in the UAE’s manufacturing sector.

Moreover, it will help organizations better their productivity through the most updated and efficient technology. 

Topics: MENA Projects

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price at $9 

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price at $9 
Updated 49 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price at $9 

Saudi recruiter iHR sets IPO price at $9 
Updated 49 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: International Human Resources Co. has set its offering price at SR34 ($9) per share for its 20 percent public offering to list on the parallel market, Nomu.

Known as Aldawliah, the company’s offering coverage was oversubscribed by 19.45 times of total offered shares, Yaqeen Capital, the financial advisor and lead manager for the offering said in a bourse filing.

Established in 2005, iHR offers human resources solutions and employment-related consultancy to businesses.

 

Topics: ihr IPO Tadawul

Regional Domino’s Pizza franchiser Alamar to start trading on TASI this week

Regional Domino’s Pizza franchiser Alamar to start trading on TASI this week
Updated 54 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Regional Domino’s Pizza franchiser Alamar to start trading on TASI this week

Regional Domino’s Pizza franchiser Alamar to start trading on TASI this week
Updated 54 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fast-food chain operator Alamar Foods Co. will start trading its shares on the Saudi Exchange on Aug. 9, after a SR1.2 billion ($326 million) initial public offering, according to a bourse filing.

The company raised 42 percent of its capital, representing 10.6 million ordinary shares, in an initial share sale to join the Kingdom’s primary market TASI.

Following the bidding period and strong demand from investors, the IPO was priced at the top end of an indicative range of SR115.

Alamar is a fast-food restaurant franchiser of two globally recognized brands: Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin, with operations across 11 Middle Eastern, North African countries, and in Pakistan.

Topics: alamar Saudi Tadawul stock IPO

TASI in red as oil price drop drags down shares

TASI in red as oil price drop drags down shares
Updated 07 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI in red as oil price drop drags down shares

TASI in red as oil price drop drags down shares
Updated 07 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Dragged down by falling oil prices, Saudi Arabia’s main index declined 0.6 percent to reach 12,216 on Sunday. The parallel market, Nomu, finished 0.28 percent lower at 21,776.

This was led by a 1.13 percent decline in oil giant Saudi Aramco, and 1.49 percent in the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi. 

Elm Co. sank 2.86 percent, despite announcing a 59 percent surge in profit for the first half, in addition to a contract award worth SR57 million ($15.17 million) with the Ministry of Interior.

Leejam Sports Co. continued to lead the fallers since the opening, down 9.98 percent, following the announcement that it will distribute SR0.37 per share in cash dividends for the second quarter of 2022.

The Red Sea International surged 9 percent, despite seeing its first-half losses widen to SR67 million, following a revenue drop of 24 percent

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group decreased 0.46 percent, despite posting a 22 percent profit rise to SR789 million for the first half of 2022.

The Saudi British Bank, which was voted the best bank in 2022, declined 0.95 percent, while Alinma Bank decreased 0.27 percent.

The price of oil fell last week to its lowest level since February. Brent crude closed Friday at $94.92 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate at $89.01 a barrel.

Topics: Tadawul NOMU Oil Aramco Elm

