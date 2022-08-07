You are here

Callum Wilson targets England World Cup spot after leading Newcastle to win in Premier League opener

Callum Wilson targets England World Cup spot after leading Newcastle to win in Premier League opener
Callum Wilson celebrates scoring a goal against Southampton at St James’ Park, Newcastle, England, Aug. 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Callum Wilson targets England World Cup spot after leading Newcastle to win in Premier League opener

Callum Wilson targets England World Cup spot after leading Newcastle to win in Premier League opener
  Coach Eddie Howe still looking to strengthen squad with two forwards before the close of the transfer window on Sept. 1
NEWCASTLE: Callum Wilson hopes Newcastle United goals can put him in Gareth Southgate’s World Cup considerations.

The Magpies’ No. 9 got his Premier League campaign off to the perfect start with a goal in United’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at St. James’ Park.

A smart finish from a low Joelinton cross capped what was a near-perfect performance for Wilson and Eddie Howe’s side.

Having missed large chunks of the last two seasons with injury, Wilson has fallen down the international pecking order, with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Patrick Bamford edging ahead of him in England boss Southgate’s thinking.

However, he believes success with Newcastle can propel him into the Qatar selection mix.

“I want to go to the World Cup, so it’s about hitting the ground running,” said the 30-year-old former Bournemouth and Coventry frontman.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t score more.

“I’m confident in all the players and staff here. We had a good end to the season last year and started well today, but we don’t want to get carried away.”

Newcastle hope to add another two forwards to their ranks before the close of the transfer window on Sept. 1. The form of Wilson, however, has caused a rethink in United’s transfer committee.

A senior striker was seen as a priority following Wilson’s winter injury, the poor form of January signing Chris Wood and the intent to allow Dwight Gayle to leave. But Wilson’s whirlwind return at the back end of last season and his condition in pre-season have seen thoughts turn to younger understudies and wide players capable of providing Wilson with bullets, rather than directly replacing or pressing him.

Head coach Howe was very impressed with Wilson’s opening day show — and is backing him to stay injury-free for Newcastle this season.

“He’s done very well,” said Howe.

“In pre-season, he participated in everything, he wanted to participate in every training session. He’s looked really good considering he had a long lay-off last year and came back at the end of last season. That was probably a really good couple of weeks for him because it built him to a very strong position with his body.

“I think he has enhanced that during pre-season. He scored a few goals.

“His finish today was just pure Callum. It was an excellent finish from a very difficult angle. That’s what he will bring. Hopefully he can have a full season.”

On the transfer front, Arab News has learned that Newcastle will be very active in the final few weeks of the window and have “a number of plates spinning,” according to one high-ranking source.

A move for Leicester City’s James Maddison has stalled, but the Magpies remain keen to improve their lot as summer trading intensifies.

But as things stand, nothing appears imminent, according to Howe.

“I’m not aware if anything has changed. I don’t anticipate that because everyone will now be focusing on the games, and rightly so,” he said.

“I don’t think today changes anything from my view. My squad is an excellent squad of players. I love the individuals we have, and I’d love to add some quality to that.”

Al-Shabab suffer heavy defeat to Spain's Celta Vigo in friendly encounter

Al-Shabab suffer heavy defeat to Spain’s Celta Vigo in friendly encounter
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

Al-Shabab suffer heavy defeat to Spain’s Celta Vigo in friendly encounter

Al-Shabab suffer heavy defeat to Spain’s Celta Vigo in friendly encounter
  The Riyadh club lost 6-0 in the XXVI Memorial Quinocho exhibition match at the Estadio de Balaidos
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi club Al-Shabab on Saturday lost 6-0 to Celta Vigo of Spain in the XXVI Memorial Quinocho friendly match, part of the two teams’ preparations for the 2022-23 season.

The match, which took place at Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo, saw an outstanding performance from Spanish international striker Iago Aspas, who scored five goals after Portuguese forward Goncalo Paciencia had given the home team the lead.

Al-Shabab’s squad are in Spain for a training camp ahead of the start of the new Saudi Pro League season, which will see the Riyadh club take on Al-Batin on Aug. 26.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo will kick off their La Liga campaign at home against Espanyol next Saturday.

Saudi Falcons reach play-offs of Rainbow Six Siege at Gamers8

Saudi Falcons reach play-offs of Rainbow Six Siege at Gamers8
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Falcons reach play-offs of Rainbow Six Siege at Gamers8

Saudi Falcons reach play-offs of Rainbow Six Siege at Gamers8
  A 2-0 win over TSM saw them join Germany's WYLDE, French team BDS and Liquid of Brazil
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

The Saudi Falcons have qualified for the playoffs of the Rainbow Six Siege tournament at Gamers8 after defeating the Brazil’s TSM 2-1 in Group A in Riyadh.

The Falcons become the fourth club to reach the playoffs after Germany’s WYLDE, French team BDS and Liquid of Brazil.

The team had kicked off their Group A campaign with a 2-0 loss against BDS, but a 2-0 win over MIBR meant a final chance of reaching the play-offs, which the Saudi side grabbed with the win over TSM.

Spot-on Jorginho gives Chelsea opening win at Everton

Spot-on Jorginho gives Chelsea opening win at Everton
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

Spot-on Jorginho gives Chelsea opening win at Everton

Spot-on Jorginho gives Chelsea opening win at Everton
  Blues boss Thomas Tuchel warned last week that Chelsea were "not ready" for the new season after a gruelling tour of the United States
  Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella made their debuts as Chelsea ended a run of four consecutive defeats at Goodison Park despite a patchy performance
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Chelsea put a troubled pre-season behind them to start their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday thanks to Jorginho’s penalty.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel warned last week that Chelsea were “not ready” for the new season after a gruelling tour of the United States, which included a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal, left his squad drained.
However, a new era at Stamford Bridge is picking up pace off the field with the signings of Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka in recent days joining new arrivals Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.
Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella made their debuts as Chelsea ended a run of four consecutive defeats at Goodison Park despite a patchy performance.
“We have struggled in the last seasons to get points here and we have the points,” said Tuchel.
“A win is a win, it’s the most important thing, but we have to get better.
“We are maybe not at the highest level. We have brought players in but they came in late, pre-season was a bit turbulent but the last week of training was promising.”
Everton’s pre-season preparations were rocked this week by an injury that ruled England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for the first six weeks of the season.
The Toffees suffered another injury blow early on when Ben Godfrey suffered a suspected broken leg after coming off worse in a challenge with Kai Havertz, while Yerry Mina limped off in the second half.
“When it rains, it pours,” said Everton boss Frank Lampard. “Ben Godfrey’s injury feels like it is a small fracture of his leg.
“We are assessing that. He will be out for a while, Mina is an ankle injury and could be out for a while.”
Everton have been predicted to struggle again after just staving off relegation last season.
But they could easily have taken at least a point from a spirited display.
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a fine save to prevent James Tarkowski heading Everton in front on his debut.
Sterling was also denied a debut goal by the offside flag after he swept home after Jordan Pickford spilled Mason Mount’s shot.
Everton’s good work before the break was undone in the eighth minute of added on time for the lengthy stoppage for Godfrey’s injury.
Ben Chilwell was bundled over inside the box by Abdoulaye Doucoure and, unlike in the Euro 2020 final, Jorginho sent Pickford the wrong way from the spot for the decisive goal.
Everton pushed valiantly in search of an equalizer after the break, but were blunt in attack without the presence of Calvert-Lewin or the departed Richarlison.
Mendy again rode to Chelsea’s rescue with important saves to turn Demarai Gray’s shot wide and block Doucoure’s powerful effort from point-blank range.
At the other end Sterling was frustrated again as his goalbound effort was deflected inches wide by Vitaliy Mykolenko
But one goal was enough for Chelsea to end a five-year wait to win away to Everton.

130 athletes to represent Saudi Arabia at Islamic Solidarity Games

130 athletes to represent Saudi Arabia at Islamic Solidarity Games
Updated 06 August 2022
Arab News

130 athletes to represent Saudi Arabia at Islamic Solidarity Games

130 athletes to represent Saudi Arabia at Islamic Solidarity Games
  Events take place between Aug. 9 and 18
  Saudis competing in over 15 disciplines
Updated 06 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is among 54 countries participating in this month’s Islamic Solidarity Games that are being held in the Turkish city of Konya.
Over 130 male and female athletes will represent the Kingdom during Konya 2021, with the event taking place between Aug. 9 and 18.
Saudis are scheduled to compete in the women’s 3x3 basketball, darts, gymnastics, athletics, fencing, football, handball, judo, karate, archery, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling, and Paralympic swimming.

The Kingdom’s Makkah region hosted the first Islamic Solidarity Games in 2005, with Saudi athletes topping the table with 60 medals (24 gold, 17 silver, and 19 bronze).
The second event was due to take place in Iran in 2009 but did not go ahead.
The Indonesian cities of Palembang and Sumatra hosted the third games in 2013. Saudi Arabia ranked seventh after its athletes won 16 medals (seven gold, three silver, and six bronze).
In 2017, the Azerbaijani capital of Baku hosted the fourth Islamic Solidarity Games. The Kingdom ranked 11th in the medal table with a haul of four gold, one silver, and six bronze.

Dortmund edge Leverkusen as Union claim Berlin bragging rights

Dortmund edge Leverkusen as Union claim Berlin bragging rights
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

Dortmund edge Leverkusen as Union claim Berlin bragging rights

Dortmund edge Leverkusen as Union claim Berlin bragging rights
  In a fixture known more for attack than defence in recent years - three of the past five games between Dortmund and Leverkuson have featured seven goals
  The home side took the lead in the ninth minute when Reus finished off a slick team move kick-started by Jude Bellingham
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

BERLIN: A first-half goal from captain Marco Reus was enough to see Borussia Dortmund past Bayer Leverkusen while Union Berlin defeated city rivals Hertha to claim derby bragging rights.
In a fixture known more for attack than defense in recent years — three of the past five games between Dortmund and Leverkuson have featured seven goals — it was highlighted by defense, particularly that of Dortmund newcomer Nico Schlotterbeck.
After a nervy opening, the home side took the lead in the ninth minute when Reus finished off a slick team move kick-started by aggressive pressing from Dortmund’s 19-year-old England international Jude Bellingham.
Bellingham toe-poked the ball out of Leverkusen’s possession and into the path of Dortmund’s 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko, who glided a pass across the face of goal to Bundesliga debutant Karim Adeyemi.
Hradecky half-saved Adeyemi’s shot, before Reus slammed it into the back of the net as it trickled its way over the line.
In stoppage time, Hradecky was red-carded for handling the ball outside the area.
American striker Jordan Siebatcheu scored on his Bundesliga debut as Union Berlin cantered to a 3-1 home victory over Hertha.
Brought in over the summer to replace Nottingham Forest-bound Taiwo Awoniyi, Siebatcheu glanced a Sheraldo Becker cross past Oliver Christensen to put Union ahead in the 32nd minute.
Becker added the second goal in the 50th minute, before Robin Knoche headed in a Christopher Trimmel corner four minutes later to put the result beyond doubt.
Hertha winger Dodi Lukebakio scored a late consolation goal.
Union have now won four in a row against their big brothers from the city’s west and have only lost twice from seven Bundesliga clashes since being promoted to the top division in 2019.
“For the fans it is an important game, but me, I am a bit more pragmatic and realistic,” said Union coach Urs Fischer.
“For me, it’s about the three points. When you win games, you gain trust in yourself and (improve your) self-confidence.”
Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz said the derby loss was “irritating” but that his side had the quality to bounce back next week.
“We have the possibility to show a different face next week. Right now it hurts, there’s no doubt.”
Werder Bremen celebrated their return to the Bundesliga after a year in the second division by snatching a point in a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg.
In their first Bundesliga match under former Bayern Munich and Monaco coach Niko Kovac, Wolfsburg took the lead early, with Lukas Nmecha dinking a perfect chip over keeper Jiri Pavlenka to put the home side in the lead.
Bremen, clad in a salmon pink away strip, hit back with two quick goals through Niclas Fuellkrug (21st minute) and Leonardo Bittencourt (23rd) to take a lead into half-time.
Kovac brought on Max Kruse in the 76th minute with his final change.
Kruse, who scored 35 goals in 94 games with Werder, quickly created an equalizer, gliding a cross into the penalty box for Josuha Guilavogui to hammer it home.
Borussia Moenchengladbach got off to a winning start under new manager Daniel Farke, beating 10-man Hoffenheim 3-1 at home.
Hoffenheim took the lead in the 25th minute through Robert Skov just after defender Stefan Posch received his second yellow for a studs-up tackle on Ramy Bensebaini, but were unable to hold on.
The visitors conceded goals to Bensebaini (41st minute), birthday boy Marcus Thuram (71) and Nico Elvedi (78).
Beaten German Cup finalists in 2021-22, SC Freiburg continued their strong form under long-time manager Christian Streich, scoring four second-half goals to win 4-0 at Augsburg.
Michael Gregoritsch scored just seconds after half-time, before dead-ball specialist Vincenzo Grifo added another to put Freiburg 2-0 up in the 47th minute.
Summer arrival Matthias Ginter added a third in the 61th minute, before fellow new recruit and Japanese international Ritsu Doan added a fourth in the 78th.
Mainz defeated Bochum 2-1 through two goals from Austrian striker Karim Onisiwo.
On Friday, defending champions Bayern Munich got their quest for an 11th successive title off to the best possible start, routing Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1.

