  Callum Wilson the man to lead Newcastle into new era, says Eddie Howe

Callum Wilson the man to lead Newcastle into new era, says Eddie Howe

Callum Wilson the man to lead Newcastle into new era, says Eddie Howe
Callum Wilson celebrates scoring a goal against Southampton at St James’ Park, Newcastle, England, Aug. 28, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 10 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

Callum Wilson the man to lead Newcastle into new era, says Eddie Howe

Callum Wilson the man to lead Newcastle into new era, says Eddie Howe
  • Howe is targeting a top goal scorer in the summer transfer window, but Wilson remains a major part of the manager’s plans for next season
  • The manager believes the 30-year-old, who cost Newcastle $24m, can prove his fitness and goal-scoring ability in the final two games of the season
Updated 10 May 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has backed Callum Wilson to put his Newcastle United injury struggles behind him and prove he can lead the Magpies’ line into a new era.

Howe is targeting a Premier League goal-getter in the summer transfer window, but Wilson, this season’s top-scorer, is still a major part of the manager’s plans for next season.

The former Bournemouth and Coventry man came back with a bang after four-and-a-half months out, transforming the dynamic of the United frontline in a cameo off the bench at Manchester City last weekend.

And Howe believes the 30-year-old, who cost Newcastle around $24 million in the summer of 2020, can prove his fitness and goal-scoring ability in the final two games of the 2021/22 season.

But can Wilson stay fit enough to be a key player for the Magpies? “Absolutely, he can,” said Howe.

“I would say that’s going to be a challenge for him and for us to find a way of working that keeps him in prime physical condition.”

He added: “The way he’s come back in the couple of days’ training we’ve seen already has been pleasantly surprising how physically good he’s looked, but that’s going to be a lot of work from all of us connected with the coaching team, the medical staff and the sports science staff to find a way to keep all of our players fit throughout the season.

“A big part of that is a very good pre-season because players need a good load behind them to make them resilient and strong. You have to get the balance right because if you go too high or too low, then you risk injuries both ways, so trying to find that optimum spot goes a long way for your whole squad trying to remain fit through a tough Premier League campaign.”

Wilson was subbed on to replace Chris Wood, who was signed in the January transfer window to provide cover for the United No.9 while he recovered from a calf operation.

The totally different players offer alternative attributes, with both providing their own unique value to the United XI — but can they play together?

“It’s not how we’re playing at the moment,” said the head coach.

“We’re playing a different way to that, not with two strikers.

“I’m not saying (it’s) impossible but I think it’d be difficult for us to incorporate both into the same team and still produce a team that is strong enough off the ball to withstand that.

“The problem with two strikers and why it’s going out the game, is because off the ball you have big spaces in your midfield and have huge spaces to defend.

“It’s not something I’m saying I wouldn’t ever do but certainly, it’s not among my immediate plans to play that way.”

It’s fair to say Wood has divided opinion on Tyneside since his winter window arrival from Burnley.

With just the two goals — and only one which has come from open play — has led many to question the player’s value to the team.

That’s not a perspective shared by Howe.

The United boss said: “He’s someone that immediately grasped the tactical importance of the position. So I would have regular meetings with him, and what I wanted him to deliver tactically. I would never have to tell him twice.

“Whatever I told him, straight away he’d go and deliver it. That comes with his experience at the various clubs he’s played for. And then he enabled us to take the pressure off certain situations, goal kicks, for us in the sense that when we were battling relegation, and the difficult position that we found ourselves in, I wanted to make the game very simple for the players, and not too complex. Chris enabled us to do that.”

Howe added: “I just think his general, all-round leadership has been very good. So he’s a vocal presence in the changing room. He’s a support if things aren’t going well. You can hear him vocally if things are going well. He’s a galvanizer of those around him.

“He’s given the team a lot, and he’s scored a couple of key goals for us as well, so let’s not forget those. We’re really pleased with him and the impact he’s made.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Callum Wilson

Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Haaland

Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Haaland
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Haaland

Man City agree to sign Dortmund striker Haaland
  • The Norwegian international will move to the Etihad after the Premier League champions agreed to pay his reported $63 million release clause
  • "The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player," the club said
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City announced Tuesday they had reached an agreement to sign star striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund — sending an ominous statement of intent to their rivals.
The Norwegian international will move to the Etihad after the Premier League champions agreed to pay his reported 60-million-euro (£51 million, $63 million) release clause.
“Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the club on 1st July 2022,” the club said in a statement.
“The transfer remains subject to the club finalizing terms with the player.”
The deal for the towering 21-year-old ends City’s long search for a specialist striker to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left last year.
The club failed in a high-profile attempt to prise England captain Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.
Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000 to 2003, has been sensational since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.
Speculation linking City with Haaland had been gathering momentum in recent weeks, with reports on Monday claiming the player had already undergone a medical.
Manager Pep Guardiola was reluctant to discuss the situation in a press conference on Tuesday to preview Wednesday’s game at Wolves, but all but suggested a deal was imminent.
“Everybody knows the situation, but I should not talk because I do not like to talk about the future, next season,” he said.
“At the same time I should say something, but Borussia Dortmund and Man City told me I’m not allowed to say anything until the deal is completely done, so I cannot talk. I’m sorry. We’ll have time to talk.”
But after Haaland’s in-principle move was announced, City center-back Aymeric Laporte tweeted: “Happy not to be running after this guy for the next couple of years. Welcome Erling.”
City, who are the Premier League’s top-scorers this season with 89 goals, have often played without a recognized striker for the past two seasons.
Riyad Mahrez is their top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions, ahead of Raheem Sterling (16), Kevin De Bruyne (15) and Phil Foden (14).
Guardiola was keen to play down the significance of any one new signing.
He said: “We have a number nine right now. New players always help us try to be a stronger team, but a good defender will not solve our defensive problems and one striker will not resolve the scoring problems that maybe we have.
“We have always been consistent, scoring a lot of goals and conceding few. The stats are there, we are stable in those terms but the club always has to have a vision for the future.
“That’s why with the decisions the club takes, I’m always completely aware and supportive 100 percent.”
City, who lead Liverpool by three points at the top of the Premier League table with three games to go, are closing in on a fourth English league title in five years.
But they suffered a painful exit from the Champions League last week, losing 6-5 on aggregate to semifinal opponents Real Madrid.
For all Guardiola’s success in six years at the Etihad, his inability to conquer Europe is seen as a failure.
Haaland’s predatory instincts could be the missing ingredient to take City’s domestic dominance onto the Champions League stage.
“They have done fantastically well without having a top striker and now they have a top striker so you can only imagine what they will be like now,” former Manchester United and Norway defender Henning Berg told the BBC.
“As a number nine, as a goalscorer you cannot go to a better team because they get the ball in the box so many times.”
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, speaking before the Haaland deal was announced, said he expected the transfer to set new boundaries.
“I signed a new contract knowing City would not stop developing,” he told Sky Sports. “If Erling Haaland went there he would not weaken them, definitely not.
“I know a lot of people talk about money but this transfer will set new levels, let me say it like this.”

Topics: Erling Haaland Premier league

European Champions League increased by four teams to 36

European Champions League increased by four teams to 36
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

European Champions League increased by four teams to 36

European Champions League increased by four teams to 36
  • The revamp of European football’s premier club competition will see each team play eight league games as opposed to six in the group stage
  • UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin: ‘We are convinced that the format chosen strikes the right balance and that it will improve the competitive balance and generate solid revenues’
Updated 10 May 2022
AFP

VIENNA: The European Champions League will see an increase of four teams to 36 and the present group stage replaced by one single league from the 2024/25 season, UEFA said on Tuesday.
The revamp of European football’s premier club competition will see each team play eight league games as opposed to six in the group stage.
“We are convinced that the format chosen strikes the right balance and that it will improve the competitive balance and generate solid revenues that can be distributed to clubs, leagues and into grassroots football across our continent,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Aleksander Ceferin

Rodrygo pays off Real Madrid’s investment after Champions League heroics

Rodrygo pays off Real Madrid's investment after Champions League heroics
The Brazilian’s goalscoring performance for Madrid’s have been impressive. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 May 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Rodrygo pays off Real Madrid’s investment after Champions League heroics

Rodrygo pays off Real Madrid’s investment after Champions League heroics
  • Longtime bench player giving Carlo Ancelotti, Tite food for thought after meteoric rise
Updated 10 May 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Had there been any doubts before, Rodrygo Silva de Goes has now well and truly paid off every last penny that Real Madrid laid out for his services.

Last week, the the 22-year-old Brazilian was the substitute hero of the astonishing Champions League comeback that saw Carlo Ancelotti’s team knock out favorites Manchester City, scoring twice in stoppage time to take the match into extra time. And then victory, thanks to Karim Benzema’s penalty.

Watching the action unfold, my mind went back to a curious history I have had with Rodrygo — one that shows just how much his career has come on in recent years.

In 2019, Real Madrid offered two players to be interviewed for the Arab fans, but not Rodrigo, then still a newcomer to the Bernabeu.

I immediately proposed to interview him instead, as I was curious to know who this kid was for whom the club had paid €45 million ($47 million).

After last week’s remuntada, it must seem like peanuts.

Rodrygo had been signed from Santos, the Brazilian club which had also sold fellow countrymen Robinho to Real in 2005. The club also sold Neymar to Barcelona in 2013.

Just what was so special about Rodrygo, still relatively unknown globally, for the club to pay that amount?

My persistence paid off and I ended up in interviewing the then 18-year-old Brazilian. I would not be disappointed either.

I was immediately impressed by his humility and his friendliness, but above all, his focus on constantly improving himself and making a success of his adventure at Real Madrid.

In an understated but mature manner, he told me that his routine was simply home to training center and back. He had no time yet to get to know the city of Madrid.

Such humility and patience has paid off three years later, with Rodrygo becoming a fan favorite at Real, where he has just claimed a second La Liga title in three years.

At 21, Rodrygo has shown that he is player for the big occasion, giving Ancelotti a welcome selection headache ahead of the Champions League final against Liverpool. It is a problem that Brazil’s national team coach, Tite, will not mind having either as he prepares his team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup starting this November.

This season, Rodrygo has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 44 games; three goals and four assists have come in the successful La Liga campaign.

Meanwhile, in the Champions League, he has played 10 matches (six coming from the bench) and scored five goals. He may not have been a starter, but his value as a squad player is rising with every match.

He had served notice from his early days at the club that he enjoys playing in the competition.

In his first ever Champions League appearance for Real Madrid, back in the 2019-20 season, he scored a perfect hat-trick — right foot, left foot and header — against Galatasaray of Turkey.

The Brazilian’s goalscoring performance for Madrid’s have been impressive, scoring six goals in the last six games in the Champions League and La Liga.

Rodrygo has an incredible ability to finish and decide. The game vs. Man City was lost. Rodrygo brought it back to life in two minutes. In addition to the two goals, he made the move that brought them a penalty, a foul by Ruben Dias and the winning goal by Benzema.

Once again I saw that ability to surpass himself — which I had noted in that first interview — in his second goal against Pep Guardiola’s team. Rodrygo, at only 1.74 meters tall, beat Aymeric Laporte (1.91 meters) and Ruben Dias (1.87 meters) to head the ball past the rooted Ederson and take the match into an extra 30 minutes.

Few players have progressed as much as Rodrygo has this season, and acclaim has come from the greatest of Brazil’s legends.

“I knew this time will arrive and I will congratulate you,” said Pele in message to his talented countryman after his double strike against the Premier League champions.

Bigger and better challenges lie ahead.

The night before the game against Manchester City, Rodrygo told his father that he would score a hat-trick. Having managed two goals, he said after the match: “Well, I didn’t score the third, but I will get that one in the final.”

Should he do so, his days of watching from the bench for both club and country may well be over.

Topics: sports football

Al-Hilal visit Al-Ettifaq with no margin for error and growing injury concerns

Al-Hilal visit Al-Ettifaq with no margin for error and growing injury concerns
Updated 10 May 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal visit Al-Ettifaq with no margin for error and growing injury concerns

Al-Hilal visit Al-Ettifaq with no margin for error and growing injury concerns
  • Reigning champions nine points behind Al-Ittihad, with victory on Wednesday key to keeping title hopes alive ahead of top two clash this weekend
Updated 10 May 2022
John Duerden

For most clubs, going without a win for three games is just a blip, but for Al-Hilal it is a full-blown crisis.

The reigning Saudi and Asian champions had already qualified for the knockout stages of the Asian Champions League by the time they collected just one point from the last two games of their group, but there was still criticism. Then came the 1-0 loss at Al-Feiha last Tuesday that hugely damaged their title chances. 

Ramon Diaz’s 12 straight wins upon his return to the club in February is already history.

With 15 minutes remaining at Damac on Saturday, it looked as if a fourth winless game was imminent. The Riyadh giants were 2-1 down and the championship was receding out of sight. Then came the comeback, the kind that shows why Al-Hilal are the most successful team in both domestic and continental football. Foreign stars Matheus Pereira, Moussa Marega and Odion Ighalo scored the goals that delivered a 4-2 win.

It was a fine result, and necessary. It keeps the title race just about alive. As things stand, Al-Ittihad are nine points clear, and will kick themselves for throwing away a two goal lead against Al-Fateh on Friday to draw 4-4. 

Al-Hilal have a game in hand against relegation-threatened Al-Ettifaq on Wednesday. Win that and the gap is six points with just four games left. The meeting between the top two on Sunday could then be a classic.

There are still issues to sort before then, and the game with Al-Ettifaq is not a guaranteed three points. The Dammam club were in deep trouble when they hired Patrice Carteron to replace Vladan Milojevic as head coach in March. After the recent break, which was spent training in the UAE, the Frenchman helped engineer an impressive and crucial 4-0 win away to relegation rivals Al-Taawoun, which took Al-Ettifaq out of the drop zone.

“I want to thank the players and the technical staff for all the hard work that they put in during our camp in Abu Dhabi,” Carteron said. “There were many changes needed when I arrived and we had to work on our defending and organisation and they have responded to that. Now we have another big game against Al-Hilal.”

The Frenchman has been working on how to improve the team’s counter-attacking capabilities.

Much of the talk has understandably been focused on the fact that this game is Al-Hilal’s game in hand over Al-Ittihad, but it is also Al-Ettifaq’s game in hand over Al-Taawoun, who they leap-frogged with that away win. This will be no a walk in the park for the visitors in Dammam.

There are plenty of other worries for Ramon Diaz in the shape of fatigue, injuries and suspensions.

Al-Hilal’s commitments at the FIFA Club World Cup and Asian Champions League mean that they have 14 games in April and May, compared to Al-Ittihad’s six fixtures.

There are long-term injuries to defensive midfielder Abdulellah Al-Malki, who tore his cruciate ligament in February while playing for Saudi Arabia against Japan, and striker Saleh Al-Shehri. Neither will play again this season, and Peruvian winger Andre Carrillo is also out.

And then there is Mohamed Kanno. The all-action midfielder was suspended for four months last week as a punishment after he signed a contract to join Al-Nassr earlier this year before reneging to stay with Al-Hilal. The Saudi Arabia Football Federation took a dim view of this, and hit Kanno with the lengthy ban. His absence is a big blow, made worse by fellow midfielder Gustavo Cuellar picking up a knock in the win at Damac. Playmaker Pereira is suspended, while Salman Al-Faraj missed the Damac game with a cold. While he should return, it will be to a makeshift midfield.

Much depends on Abdullah Otayf. The long-term injury absentee came off the bench for his first appearance since August in the last fixture. He is set to start on Wednesday, and while this may not be ideal for Diaz, he lacks the options to find an alternative. At the moment, it is all about keeping Al-Ittihad in sight.

Topics: football Al-Hilal Saudi Arabia

Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks to go head-to-head in 1st NBA games in UAE

Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks to go head-to-head in 1st NBA games in UAE
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks to go head-to-head in 1st NBA games in UAE

Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks to go head-to-head in 1st NBA games in UAE
  • NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will see basketball teams play 2 pre-season matches in October at Yas Island’s Etihad Arena
Updated 10 May 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Basketball teams Atlanta Hawks and 2021 NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks are to play two pre-season games in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi later this year.

åMaking the announcement, the National Basketball Association and Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi said the matches would take place at the city’s Etihad Arena on Yas Island on Oct. 6 and 8.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will mark the league’s first games in the UAE and the Arabian Gulf. Tickets will go on sale at a date yet to be announced.

Atlanta Hawks chief executive officer, Steve Koonin, said: “The NBA continues to do an amazing job of growing the game internationally, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in the first NBA Abu Dhabi Games.

“As we look toward the future of the Hawks brand, being recognized as a premier NBA franchise globally is something we aspire to, and we believe the experience for our players and staff to take in the culture in Abu Dhabi will be both incredibly memorable and impactful.”

The Hawks currently feature two-time NBA All-Star Trae Young, 2020 to 2021 NBA rebounding leader Clint Capela, and 2018 NBA All-Rookie Second Team members John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Bucks meanwhile feature two-time Kia NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, three-time NBA All-Star Khris Middleton, and three-time NBA All-Defensive Team member Jrue Holiday.

The two teams met in the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, with the Bucks going on to win their first NBA championship in 50 years.

Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum president, Peter Feigin, said: “We are honored to have been selected to participate in the NBA’s first games in the UAE.

“As the NBA continues to expand globally, we look forward to visiting Abu Dhabi and furthering the league’s goals of inspiring people through basketball. We will be proud to represent our city, our state, and Bucks fans worldwide this October.”

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will be broadcast live in the UAE and across the Middle East and North Africa on beIN SPORTS, The Sports Channel, and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live-game subscription service. The games will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories around the world on television, and digital and social media.

The event is part of a groundbreaking multiyear partnership between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that earlier this year witnessed the launch of the first Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a youth basketball league for 450 boys and girls aged 11 to 14 from local schools throughout the city.

The partnership also includes a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness, and an NBA 2K League exhibition event at Middle East Film and Comic Con.

DCT Abu Dhabi director general, Saleh Mohamed Al-Geziry, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the UAE’s first NBA games in Abu Dhabi and look forward to welcoming the Atlanta Hawks, the Milwaukee Bucks and basketball fans from across the world to discover this incredible city and experience our authentic Emirati culture for themselves.

“Basketball has the ability to unite communities, and the spirit of the game will be felt by players and visitors, both on and off the court. The unveiling of the NBA teams marks an important milestone in our wider partnership with this world-class sports organization,” he added.

The partnership will also see DCT Abu Dhabi, under its Visit Abu Dhabi tourism promotion initiative, serve as the official tourism destination partner of the NBA in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and China.

More than 220 male and female prospects from the Middle East – including five players from the UAE – have participated in Basketball Without Borders or NBA Academy, the league’s elite basketball development programs for top prospects from outside the US.

Since 2019, more than 500 young people have also taken part in the NBA Basketball School Dubai (UAE), a year-round, tuition-based basketball development program for boys and girls aged six to 18.

Topics: basketball NBA Abu Dhabi UAE

