Review: ‘Thirteen Lives’ pays tribute to real-world heroics of Thai rescue mission

Review: ‘Thirteen Lives’ pays tribute to real-world heroics of Thai rescue mission
The movie adaptation of the daring rescue of a Thai football team is tense and claustrophobic. (Supplied)
Matt Ross

LONDON: When details began to emerge of the daring rescue of a Thai football team from flooded caves in Tham Luang Nang Non, it seemed only a matter of time before Hollywood swooped in to buff the real-life drama with the polish of a big-budget movie adaptation. Happily, “Thirteen Lives” is more than a shameless cash in. Director Ron Howard treads carefully, telling the story of a truly monumental international rescue effort which eventually expanded to include more than 10,000 people. Rather than attempting to only superficially capture that sense of scale, however, Howard focuses in on a few crucial players — the British dive team who first located the boys, the small group who planned and orchestrated the rescue of the 12 young players and their coach, the local governor tasked with bringing everybody home, the Thai engineer working with locals to divert the floodwaters, and the Thai Navy SEALs who spearheaded the initial response.

 

 

For the most part, this focused approach works well. Viggo Mortensen and Colin Farrell (questionable English accents aside) are excellent as divers Richard Stanton and John Volanthen, as are co-stars Joel Edgerton (as Australian Richard Harris) and Sahajak Boonthanakit as Governor Narongsak. Though the famous faces inevitably get the lion’s share of the screentime, Howard does his best to tell more than just the tale of the Western saviors – taking a few beats to flesh out characters such as the parents of the boys, local farmers and the frustrated SEALs. 

In order to do so, Howard also had to be a little ruthless with his 150 minutes — so there is no mention of Elon Musk’s contentious contributions to the rescue effort, and no time to find out much about any of the innumerous supporting volunteers. Instead, “Thirteen Lives” is a tense, taut drama, claustrophobically shot and scored. It’s perhaps impossible to accurately recreate the sheer terror that must have gripped the rescuers and rescued alike, but Howard goes some way towards acknowledging their magnificence.

DUBAI: Scotland’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe this week presented a Yemeni play titled “Saber Came to Tea” to give visitors a taste of the Middle East. 

The short play, based on a true story, follows a young couple who stand against the constraining social norms of their families and risk their lives to be together. 

The play, which features musical and multimedia elements, is by award-winning Yemeni artist Shatha Altowai and her composer husband Saber Bamatraf. 

The couple worked with Palestinian poet Ghazi Hussein and writer and director Robert Rae on the narrative.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe kicked off on Aug. 5 and will run until Aug. 29. 

This year’s event returned in full capacity after it was canceled in 2020 and was reduced in size in 2021. 

LONDON: A film dubbed the “Muslim version of ‘Home Alone’” is set to appear in UK cinemas in aid of international charity Penny Appeal’s campaign on behalf of orphans.

The critically acclaimed “Super Hijabi,” which stars a Muslim girl wearing a hijab, will be screened in five British cities — London, Bradford, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow — from Aug. 19-29.

“Super Hijabi” is based around a 10-year-old girl tech genius whose parents who are on the brink of divorce. After thieves steal the family safe, she uses her skills to track down the bad guys and reclaim the family’s belongings before financial stress forces her parents to call it quits, Penny Appeal said in a statement.

The charity described the film as a “Muslim version of ‘Home Alone’,” and said the production “is revolutionary to the world of Muslim-inspired movies.”

Poet and performer Boonaa Mohammed and stand-up comedian and actor Omar Regan head the film’s cast.

Penny Appeal founder Adeem Younis said: “We are very proud to present a film made by Muslims and distributed by Muslims.”

Younis said that the screenings will raise money for the charity’s OrphanKind projects, which provide vulnerable orphans around the world with basic necessities, including school uniforms, clothing and books.

DUBAI: The Dubai-based Great Minds Events Management company has announced the launch of Meta Film Festival, which will be held Oct. 27-29 at Vox Cinema in Dubai’s Nakheel Mall.

The festival is billed as the first private-sector- and industry-stakeholder-led film festival in the Middle East and Africa and promises red-carpet premieres and an awards ceremony. It comes five years after the last edition of the not-for-profit, state-run Dubai International Film Festival, which ran annually from 2004 to 2017.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Due to its location, the festival guarantees one of the most diversified audiences present at any festival, with the legendary glitz and glamour of Dubai to accompany,” the official website states.

The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony that will honor films across seven categories: Best Arabic Feature Film, Best International Feature Film, Best Animation Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Short Film, Best Student/Youth Film and the Film Development Fund award.

Meta Film Festival is accepting submissions on its website, with a selection committee that includes the managing director of Vox Cinemas and the head of OSN Studios deciding which titles make the final cut.

DUBAI: Time travel. Giant mechs. Estranged relationships. And a lot of growing up to do — quickly. Amazon Prime’s adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s comic-book series, “Paper Girls,” has been compared to “Stranger Things” from day one, but the coming-of-age, sci-fi series stands on its own two feet — and does it well.

Yes, both shows feature kids on bikes and catchy, synth-laden throwback tunes; but by the end of episode one, “Paper Girls” reveals itself to be its own unique beast — edgy, heartwarming and full of surprises.

“Paper Girls” begins in the wee hours after Halloween night in the year 1988 in Stony Stream – a fictional suburb of Cleveland. It is Chinese-American teenager Erin’s (Riley Lai Nelet) first time on the paper route. When she has to deal with a racist customer, tomboy Mac (Sofia Rosinsky) comes to the rescue and quickly introduces her to the rest of the all-girl delivery gang: KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza), the suburb’s rich girl, and Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), who in her own words is “on the fast track to MIT,” which makes her the brains of the group.

What follows is an increasingly strange night that ends with the four girls being thrown into the future, the year 2019 to be precise, seemingly caught in a time war between underground, rebel soldiers and the nefarious old guard.

While the series makes some narrative departures from the comic book series, it stays true to the spirit of (writer) Vaughan and (illustrator) Chiang’s “Paper Girls,” which makes sense since both serve as executive producers on the show.

While the show is very much built on sci-fi bones, “Paper Girls” thrives in its quieter, more human moments, of which there are many. When the 12-year-old girls must confront their future selves and the lives they’ve built for themselves, while simultaneously building trust and camaraderie among their group, all the while trying to save humanity, it feels like a fully realized and lived-in world.

And the glue that holds it all together? The four excellent lead stars who all make a mark and hold their own, alongside the more experienced cast featuring names such as Ali Wong, Adina Porter, Nate Corddry and Jason Matzoukas.

With “Paper Girls,” creator Stephany Folsom and showrunner Christopher C. Rogers have put together a refreshingly understated feminist caper of young heroines banding together to take on the world. We hope they return for seconds.

The first season of “Paper Girls” is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

DUBAI: Making the leap from runway to design studio, Palestinian-Dutch supermodel Gigi Hadid is set to launch her new clothing label. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the supermodel offered a sneak peek at her newest venture, Guest in Residence, on Instagram.

Sharing the behind-the-scenes process of creating her knitwear line, she posted a gallery of images showing herself hard at work, as well as the fabric swatches, the brand’s logo, clothing tags and piles of sweaters, in addition to her wearing lavender knitwear. Also seen in the photos were stylist and fashion editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson; knitwear designer CJ Kim; and fashion publicist Kevin McIntosh Jr.

“Been workin on something . . . with love, @guestinresidence,” Hadid, 27, captioned the images.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She also added “founder, creative director @guestinresidence” to her Instagram bio.

While a launch date and further information have yet to be revealed, the Guest in Residence Instagram account and website are up and running. “Coming soon,” the site currently reads.

Hadid’s friends and fans lent their support in the comments section, with sister Bella Hadid writing: “What we’ve all been waiting for.” Hailey Bieber also commented, writing: “So excited about this.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gigi made a splash last month when she hosted the British Vogue X Self-Portrait summer party. As the newest brand ambassador of the contemporary luxury label from London, the supermodel showed up in a lime-green, figure-hugging dress from Self-Portrait. She completed the look with matching metallic heels and Self-Portrait’s new-season Bow bag — creative director Han Chong’s first bag design.

Meanwhile, Yolanda Hadid, the 58-year-old former model, and mother to Gigi and Bella, returned to social media after a nine-month hiatus on Sunday, revealing that she has been battling depression following the death of her mother, and had experienced a Lyme disease relapse.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Coming back from a nine-month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life. After the loss of my mother, I really struggled with depression followed by a Lyme relapse . . . the emotional stress and grief strongly affected my immune system,” Hadid wrote.

“My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life. It’s so easy to get lost in other people’s stories while forgetting to live and love your own. Texting is so much easier than picking up the phone and calling someone. We are all guilty of it,” she continued in the lengthy post.

