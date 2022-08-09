You are here

K-pop group BLACKPINK to perform in Riyadh

K-pop group BLACKPINK to perform in Riyadh
Blackpink perform at the Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 19, 2019, in Indio, California. (AFP/File)
K-pop group BLACKPINK to perform in Riyadh

K-pop group BLACKPINK to perform in Riyadh
  • BLACKPINK’s anticipated concert will follow the 2019 K-pop band BTS performance at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyad
RIYADH: All-girl K-pop band BLACKPINK will perform in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Jan. 20, 2023.

The group, which celebrated its sixth anniversary on Aug. 7, took to Twitter to announce the schedule for their “Born Pink World Tour”, including Asian concerts in Abu Dhabi, Manila, and Singapore.

Group members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé are set to entertain Saudi K-pop fans with sets from their album “Born Pink,” which will be released in September. For those who cannot wait, the group will drop a single called “Pink Venom” on Aug. 19, at 7 a.m. Saudi time.

The tour kicks-off in the South Korean capital Seoul on Oct. 15, before coast-to-coast performances across North America. The European leg of the tour includes stops in Barcelona and Paris as well as two dates in London.

BLACKPINK’s anticipated concert will follow the 2019 K-pop band BTS performance at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Venue details, tickets and timings are yet to be announced for the tour.

The Saudi capital hosts Riyadh Season, a series of cultural, entertainment and sporting events during the winter months, which attracts local and international participants each year.

Topics: Blackpink Born Pink World Tour Riyadh season

Olivia Newton-John, 'Grease' star and singer, dies aged 73

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ star and singer, dies aged 73
Updated 08 August 2022
AFP

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ star and singer, dies aged 73

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ star and singer, dies aged 73
  • Olivia Newton-John gained worldwide fame as high-school sweetheart Sandy in the hit musical movie ‘Grease’
Updated 08 August 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Australian singer Olivia Newton-John, who gained worldwide fame as high-school sweetheart Sandy in the hit musical movie “Grease,” died Monday, her family said. She was 73.
The entertainer, whose career spanned more than five decades, devoted much of her time and celebrity to charities after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.
Newton-John “passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” said a statement from her husband John Easterling posted on her official social media accounts.

Topics: Olivia Newton-John John Travolta 'Grease'

Kylie Jenner sports part Arab label during London trip 

Kylie Jenner sports part Arab label during London trip 
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News

Kylie Jenner sports part Arab label during London trip 

Kylie Jenner sports part Arab label during London trip 
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: From shopping sprees to date nights, US reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has been setting style trends this week in London with chic and sporty looks. 

As the Kylie Cosmetics founder prepares for her birthday on Aug. 10, the entrepreneur was spotted wearing Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi’s mini patent Giorgia top handle bag. 

Jenner was on a shopping trip to Harrods department store with her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. 

Jenner showed off Amina Muaddi’s mini patent Giorgia top handle bag. (Instagram)

She wore the black bag with a hot pink figure-hugging top and skirt set from Japanese Paris-based label Comme des Garcons. She also wore Italian brand Gianvito Rossi’s Aileen PVC slingback sandals. 

The 24-year-old star documented her shopping spree on TikTok. 

“We just pulled up to Harrods to see Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. I brought my daughter to see it. I also haven’t seen it so I am a little excited and I am bringing you guys along with me,” she told her 45.4 million followers. 

On one of Jenner’s strolls this week, she wore a head-to-toe denim look from French label Marine Serre’s Spring 2023 collection. (Instagram)

Jenner then shared clips of her and Stormi walking through the entrepreneur’s products booth. Stormi had a small basket to which she added a few items from her mom’s brands. 

The businesswoman then showed a room filled with high-end clothes, accessories and toys. 

“Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping,” Jenner told her fans in the video. “Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl.”

On one of Jenner’s strolls this week, she wore a head-to-toe denim look from French label Marine Serre’s Spring 2023 collection. 

For a date night with her partner and the father of her two children, Travis Scott, Jenner stepped out wearing a white-and-red leather motorcycle zipper jacket by French fashion house Mugler, which she paired with a mini skirt from clothing brand Devised Antithetical. 

On Saturday, Scott performed his first arena concert since the Astroworld tragedy last year that saw a surge in the concert crowd leaving 10 individuals dead and many others injured.

Both Jenner and Stormi attended the concert at London’s O2 Arena. 

Topics: Kylie Jenner Amina Muaddi

Review: Netflix's 'Keep Breathing' is a survivalist story that lacks drama

‘Keep Breathing’ is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
‘Keep Breathing’ is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 08 August 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Review: Netflix’s ‘Keep Breathing’ is a survivalist story that lacks drama

‘Keep Breathing’ is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 08 August 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: “Keep Breathing,” a limited series on Netflix created by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, is a survivalist drama that could have done with a little more drama. 

The six-episode show sees Liv (Melissa Barrera) board a small plane with pilot George (Mike Dopud) and his friend, Sam (Austin Stowell), after her routine flight to Inuvik in Canada is delayed. She is a hotshot, hotheaded Manhattan lawyer who bulldozes the two virtual strangers at the airport — even offering them a bribe — to take her to her destination on their private plane. 

But disaster strikes when the small Cessna aircraft crashes somewhere in the Canadian wilderness and Sam and George are killed. Bereft of survival skills or food, Liv’s efforts to get back to civilization form the premise of the series. Sadly, the show lacks tension or the kind of magnificent performance we saw in Tom Hanks’ “Cast Away.” Barrera hardly conveys the helplessness or urgency of her plight, and most of the time looks too made up for the mess she has got herself into. 

 

 

The work relies mostly on flashbacks to move the narrative along, telling us how Liv uses her past problems and difficulties as lessons to try to escape from the remote place. Her experiences with her dull mother (Florencia Lozano), sickly father (Juan Pablo Espinosa) and her boyfriend (Jeff Wilbusch) help Liv on her mission to get back to civilization. 

It all seems a tad contrived and forced, with plenty of missed opportunities for a few thrills. Unfortunately, the hint of heightened adventure never materializes and even the introduction of a wild bear does little to save this middling survival story. A tantalizing tenet is fleetingly introduced when Liv finds tubes full of money and tubs of opiates that her shady pilots were smuggling across the border. However, any possibility of an exciting storyline is shut down by the creators, who chose not to follow up on the plot point. 

Despite the focus on the supporting characters, they are not well written and hardly make an impression. The series struggles to find the right balance, veering off into Liv’s past too often and ignoring the gripping potential of her present circumstances.

Topics: Keep Breathing

Artist Osman Yousefzada unveils new installations in London 

Artist Osman Yousefzada unveils new installations in London 
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News

Artist Osman Yousefzada unveils new installations in London 

Artist Osman Yousefzada unveils new installations in London 
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: British Afghani Pakistan multi-disciplinary artist Osman Yousefzada has unveiled a series of installations titled “What is Seen and What is Not” at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum.

Running until Sept. 25, the artworks respond to Pakistan's 75th Independence Day and explore themes of displacement, movement and migration.

“What is Seen and What is Not” runs until Sept. 25. (Supplied)

The site-specific works created by Yousefzada, who is also a world-famous fashion designer, bring together textiles, wrapped objects and a seating installation.

“It’s a great honor to be commissioned to reflect on the 75 years of Pakistan’s independence,” said the artist in a released statement. “‘What is Seen and What is Not’ offers a portrait of contemporary Pakistan, through a British diasporic lens as it attempts to reel away from colonial subjugation.”

Topics: Osman Yousefzada Victoria & Albert Museum

Saudi Arabia among top 5 overseas markets as 'Bullet Train' rakes in $62.5M

Saudi Arabia among top 5 overseas markets as ‘Bullet Train’ rakes in $62.5M
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News/ AP

Saudi Arabia among top 5 overseas markets as ‘Bullet Train’ rakes in $62.5M

Saudi Arabia among top 5 overseas markets as ‘Bullet Train’ rakes in $62.5M
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News/ AP

LOS ANGELES: The stylized action romp “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt, earned $62.5 million worldwide over its opening weekend, according to studio estimates this week, with Saudi Arabia earning a spot on the overseas play ranking.

The film racked up $32.4 million at the international box office and $30.1 million on the domestic charts.

Overseas play was led by the UK with a $3.5 million start, followed by France at $3.1 million, Mexico delivering $3 million, Australia rolling to $2.2 million and Saudi Arabia clocking $1.9 million.

The UAE ranked sixth, delivering $1.3 million.

The movie trailer was displayed on Burj Khalifa. (Supplied)

The “Bullet Train” debut for Sony Pictures was solid but unspectacular for a movie that cost $90 million to make and was propelled by Pitt’s substantial star power. Even if it holds well in coming weeks, movie theaters have no major studio releases on the horizon for the rest of August, and few sure things to look forward to in early fall.

The movie trailer and a message from Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, who stars in the film as the Wolf, were displayed on the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, this week to elevate the anticipation of the movie-goers for the film.

Topics: bullet train

