K-pop group BLACKPINK to perform in Riyadh

RIYADH: All-girl K-pop band BLACKPINK will perform in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Jan. 20, 2023.

The group, which celebrated its sixth anniversary on Aug. 7, took to Twitter to announce the schedule for their “Born Pink World Tour”, including Asian concerts in Abu Dhabi, Manila, and Singapore.

Group members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé are set to entertain Saudi K-pop fans with sets from their album “Born Pink,” which will be released in September. For those who cannot wait, the group will drop a single called “Pink Venom” on Aug. 19, at 7 a.m. Saudi time.

The tour kicks-off in the South Korean capital Seoul on Oct. 15, before coast-to-coast performances across North America. The European leg of the tour includes stops in Barcelona and Paris as well as two dates in London.

BLACKPINK’s anticipated concert will follow the 2019 K-pop band BTS performance at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Venue details, tickets and timings are yet to be announced for the tour.

The Saudi capital hosts Riyadh Season, a series of cultural, entertainment and sporting events during the winter months, which attracts local and international participants each year.