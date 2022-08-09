You are here

  • Home
  • Rights group condemns Israeli targeting of three Palestinian journalists

Rights group condemns Israeli targeting of three Palestinian journalists

AFP photojournalist Ahmed Gharabli is taken out by Israeli police officers from Jerusalem's old city, on August 7, 2022. (AFP)
AFP photojournalist Ahmed Gharabli is taken out by Israeli police officers from Jerusalem's old city, on August 7, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pxs7y

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Rights group condemns Israeli targeting of three Palestinian journalists

AFP photojournalist Ahmed Gharabli is taken out by Israeli police officers from Jerusalem's old city, on August 7, 2022. (AFP)
  • Reporters Without Borders said: ‘Not only do Israeli citizens attack Palestinian reporters ... the Israeli police do not react. And worse still, it is the journalists who are arrested’
  • The three journalists were attacked and arrested while covering the unrest last weekend following Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Reporters Without Borders on Tuesday condemned Israeli authorities for the “unacceptable targeting” of Palestinian journalists covering the recent violent clashes in Jerusalem.

“It is sad to see that Palestinian journalists are still easy targets because they are Palestinians,” the organization’s Middle East desk said.

“Not only do Israeli citizens attack Palestinian reporters while they are working but the Israeli police do not react. And worse still, it is the journalists who are arrested.”

Three Palestinian journalists were attacked and arrested while covering the unrest last weekend following Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Agence France-Presse photographer Ahmad Gharabli was detained by Israeli police. Mohammed Ashu, a reporter for satellite news channel Al-Mayadeen, was attacked by an Israeli settler who hit him with the handle of a flag. Ashu was then surrounded, his camera was stolen and he was detained by the police. Both of the journalists were released later the same day.

Photojournalist Ghassan Abou Eid was attacked by an Israeli settler in a residential district of East Jerusalem. A video shared on social media showed the settler grab Abou Eid’s camera while his back was turned and damage it. A nearby Israeli police officer failed to intervene.

Israeli authorities launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip last Friday to prevent what they referred to as “an imminent attack from Gaza.” The strikes resulted in the deaths of 44 Palestinians and the destruction of several residential buildings and militant bases.

Israeli authorities and Palestinians agreed a ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, on Sunday after three days of violence.

 

Topics: Reporters Without Borders (RSF) Palestine

Related

Snap launches ‘Family Center’ to give parents more control
Media
Snap launches ‘Family Center’ to give parents more control
BBC hires first disinformation and social media correspondent
Media
BBC hires first disinformation and social media correspondent

Snap to open office in Doha

Snap to open office in Doha
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

Snap to open office in Doha

Snap to open office in Doha
  • Social media giant signs deal with Qatar’s Government Communications Office to open new office
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Snap Inc. is expanding its presence in the Middle East by signing a memorandum of understanding with Qatar’s Government Communications Office to open a new office in Doha.

This comes as part of the company’s efforts to support and create opportunities for Snapchat users in Qatar, as well as work closely with local partners and businesses, the company said.

“Snapchat has a highly engaged community in Qatar, and we are delighted to announce our expanding presence in MENA with the opening of a new office in Doha, which reflects our support to Qatar’s growing and vibrant digital landscape,” said Hussein Freijeh, general manager of Snap Inc. in the Middle East.

“We are pleased to welcome Snap Inc to Qatar and look forward to seeing the Snap community grow,” said Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani, director of the Government Communications Office.

“The new office and strategic partnership will help them reach one of the most vibrant and digitally enabled knowledge economies in the region and will allow our citizens to continue to engage with dynamic technology for creative and commercial uses,” he added.

The company is in the process of hiring a local team to run the day-to-day operations of the Doha office.

Topics: snap Snap Inc.

Related

Snap launches ‘Family Center’ to give parents more control
Media
Snap launches ‘Family Center’ to give parents more control
Snap Inc. appoints head of UAE operations
Media
Snap Inc. appoints head of UAE operations

Snap launches ‘Family Center’ to give parents more control

Snap launches ‘Family Center’ to give parents more control
Updated 34 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Snap launches ‘Family Center’ to give parents more control

Snap launches ‘Family Center’ to give parents more control
  • In-app feature comes amid growing concerns for teenagers’ online safety
  • Parents will also be able to report any suspicious or concerning accounts to Snapchat
Updated 34 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Snap has launched a new feature, known as Family Center, that gives parents more control over their children’s Snapchat habits.
The in-app feature is designed to be used both by parents and children.
Parents will be able to see which Snapchat friends have sent messages, photos or videos within the last week, but will not be able to see the contents of the messages.
They will also be able to report any suspicious or concerning accounts to Snapchat.
Parents will have to install Snapchat on their own device and then link their account to their children’s accounts to access Family Center. They can also invite other family members aged 25 and above to access the feature.

Only those aged 13 to 18 can join Family Center by opting in, with those under 13 officially not allowed to sign up to the platform.

The feature is being launched in the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, and will be rolled out to more countries later in the year.

 

Topics: snapchat

Related

Snapchat+ will target ‘most passionate and dedicated community members’
Media
Snapchat+ will target ‘most passionate and dedicated community members’
Snapchat for web will include features like chat reactions and chat reply, along with Lenses, which will roll out soon, the comp
Media
Snap introduces web version of Snapchat app

BBC hires first disinformation and social media correspondent

BBC hires first disinformation and social media correspondent
Spring was a specialist disinformation and social media reporter at BBC News. (Twitter)
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

BBC hires first disinformation and social media correspondent

BBC hires first disinformation and social media correspondent
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The BBC promoted on Tuesday reporter Marianna Spring to the role of disinformation and social media correspondent, the first of its kind at the news platform. 

 

 

Prior to this, Spring was a specialist disinformation and social media reporter at BBC News and BBC World Service since 2020. 

Spring announced her promotion on Twitter, where she confirmed she will be investigating the real-world consequences of online disinformation and trolling on social media, with new podcasts and more in the pipeline.

Topics: BBC disinformation

UN formally ‘raises concerns’ over Iran’s ‘abuse’ of female journalists

UN formally ‘raises concerns’ over Iran’s ‘abuse’ of female journalists
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

UN formally ‘raises concerns’ over Iran’s ‘abuse’ of female journalists

UN formally ‘raises concerns’ over Iran’s ‘abuse’ of female journalists
  • BBC filed multiple complaints to world body since 2017
  • Tehran alleges UK channel’s Persian service supports regime change
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UN’s formal communication with Iran’s government over its alleged abuse of BBC Persian’s female staff and their families, has now been published, alongside a terse denial from Tehran.

This comes in the wake of the BBC filing an urgent appeal to the UN in February about Iran’s alleged ongoing harassment of the journalists working for the UK channel’s Farsi service.

The BBC claims that the harassment includes online violence, threats of rape and murder, attacks on their credibility, hacking and phishing of their emails and telephones, and false and defamatory stories about their personal lives.

The UN communication, originally sent to Iranian authorities in late May, was officially published on Tuesday alongside a response from Iran, according to reports.

The BBC has filed multiple complaints with the UN since 2017, the latest of which was in February 2022. The channel claims that its staff and their families have faced relentless harassment and intimidation since BBC Persian TV was launched in 2009.

In the communication, UN experts expressed “grave concern over the continuation of reported harassment and intimidation of the BBC News Persian staff and their family members, which appears to be aimed at preventing them from continuing their journalistic activities with the language service.

The UN experts also raised concerns about the reported surveillance of journalists and the harassment of their sources in Iran, the interrogation of their family members, and the pressure placed on them “to leave their jobs.”

Additionally, the UN experts warned Iran that they intend to raise public concern regarding the alleged treatment, stating that “the wider public should be alerted” about the matter.

In its written response, Iran’s government claimed the journalists were supporting “the overthrow of the Islamic Republic,” with “hostile” coverage that “tarnishes” the regime, and which “incited riots.”

Director of BBC World Service Liliane Landor slammed Iran’s response: “We are grateful to the United Nations for raising our grave concerns about the treatment of our BBC News Persian journalists. We reject Iran’s attempt to justify its behaviour — the sanctions and harassment against our colleagues and their families must stop.”

International counsel for the BBC World Service, Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC and Jennifer Robinson, said: “Iran’s aggressive, defensive response to the UN experts provides a revealing insight into how it considers independent journalism: a threat to its power, which must be silenced.”

They urged the international community to hold Iran accountable for these actions.

Topics: United Nations BBC Iran Journalists abuse

Related

BBC Persian service presenter Fardad Farahzad gets ready to present the news, at the corporation's London headquarters. (AP/File Photo)
Media
BBC files UN complaint against Iran’s online violence towards women journalists
Aghaei tweeted that he had been convicted of “spreading propaganda against the system.” (File/Twitter)
Media
Media watchdog condemns the imprisonment of Iranian journalist

Algerian influencers jailed over student scam: media

Algerian influencers jailed over student scam: media
Updated 09 August 2022
AFP

Algerian influencers jailed over student scam: media

Algerian influencers jailed over student scam: media
  • The charges were criminal association, forgery, theft, fraud and money laundering
  • All three are well-known in the North African country
Updated 09 August 2022
AFP

ALGIERS: Two Algerian social media influencers were sentenced on appeal Tuesday to a year each in prison, with six months suspended, over a scam targeting students seeking education abroad, local media reported.
Among the charges faced by Farouk Boudjemline, known as Rifka, and Mohamed Aberkane, alias Stanley, were criminal association, forgery, theft, fraud and money laundering.
Their co-accused Numidia Lezoul faced the same charges but was acquitted.
All three are well-known in the North African country, and were originally sentenced to one year each and fined the equivalent of 650 euros for promoting the “Future Gate” agency.
This had defrauded many Algerians wishing to study abroad, particularly in Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.
It charged students large sums to arrange their university registration and provide accommodation, but left them to their fate once there.
Oussama Rezagui, the head of the agency, was given a six-year jail sentence, reduced on appeal from seven years, and a heavy fine.

Topics: Algiers social media influencers

Related

British MPs: Child influencers and their followers need more protection
Media
British MPs: Child influencers and their followers need more protection
Muslim women in Latin America becoming online influencers
Media
Muslim women in Latin America becoming online influencers

Latest updates

Rights group condemns Israeli targeting of three Palestinian journalists
AFP photojournalist Ahmed Gharabli is taken out by Israeli police officers from Jerusalem's old city, on August 7, 2022. (AFP)
Snap to open office in Doha
Snap to open office in Doha
Oil up as Russian pipeline halt revives supply fears
Oil up as Russian pipeline halt revives supply fears
GAC approves Zamil Development Co.’s acquisition of Itqan Capital
GAC approves Zamil Development Co.’s acquisition of Itqan Capital
Turkey sends off new drill ship into eastern Mediterranean
Turkey sends off new drill ship into eastern Mediterranean

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.