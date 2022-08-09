Rights group condemns Israeli targeting of three Palestinian journalists

LONDON: Reporters Without Borders on Tuesday condemned Israeli authorities for the “unacceptable targeting” of Palestinian journalists covering the recent violent clashes in Jerusalem.

“It is sad to see that Palestinian journalists are still easy targets because they are Palestinians,” the organization’s Middle East desk said.

“Not only do Israeli citizens attack Palestinian reporters while they are working but the Israeli police do not react. And worse still, it is the journalists who are arrested.”

Three Palestinian journalists were attacked and arrested while covering the unrest last weekend following Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Agence France-Presse photographer Ahmad Gharabli was detained by Israeli police. Mohammed Ashu, a reporter for satellite news channel Al-Mayadeen, was attacked by an Israeli settler who hit him with the handle of a flag. Ashu was then surrounded, his camera was stolen and he was detained by the police. Both of the journalists were released later the same day.

Photojournalist Ghassan Abou Eid was attacked by an Israeli settler in a residential district of East Jerusalem. A video shared on social media showed the settler grab Abou Eid’s camera while his back was turned and damage it. A nearby Israeli police officer failed to intervene.

Israeli occupation forces arrested Palestinian journalist Mohammed Asho after assaulting him in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/TUF2wbjWKh — PALESTINE ONLINE (@OnlinePalEng) August 7, 2022

Israeli authorities launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip last Friday to prevent what they referred to as “an imminent attack from Gaza.” The strikes resulted in the deaths of 44 Palestinians and the destruction of several residential buildings and militant bases.

Israeli authorities and Palestinians agreed a ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, on Sunday after three days of violence.