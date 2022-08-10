Emirates announces third daily flight to Mauritius

DUBAI: Emirates has announced plans to add a third-daily flight to Mauritius starting Oct. 1, 2022, a statement on state-run news agency WAM said.
The plans to increase the frequency of flights to Mauritius by adding an evening flight is in response to increased travel demand to and from the country and will boost connectivity to the island nation.
Emirates’ third-daily flight to Mauritius will boost seat capacity on the routes by approximately 35 percent, catering to the surge in demand and providing added support to the tourism industry during one of the busiest travel seasons.
The added frequency supplements the existing double-daily Airbus A380 services.
Emirates started operations to Mauritius in September 2002 with three weekly flights.
The airline is currently in its 20th year of operations to the island nation.
Mauritius is a very popular leisure destination, and continues to experience consistent growth post-pandemic.