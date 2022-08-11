NRG Matters — ACWA Power mulls Kazakhstan wind farm; Germany’s RWE to spend over $5.2bn on green tech

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power is planning to build a wind farm in Kazakhstan, according to the firm’s chief investment officer.

Clive Turton highlighted the country’s vast green power opportunities, during the meeting with the Kazakh Invest top management, Astana Times reported.

Renewables

Indian power producer JSW will buy Mytrah Energy’s renewable portfolio in a 105.3 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) deal, according to Bloomberg.

The Mumbai-based firm will acquire around 1.8 gigawatts of renewable power assets, including 1.3 gigawatts of wind and 422 megawatts of solar.

Also, Germany’s power producer RWE plans to spend over €5 billion ($5.2 billion) on green technologies including wind, solar and batteries this fiscal year, 30 percent more than it originally planned, as well as ramping up hydrogen.

This comes in an effort to make Europe more energy independent as a worsening crisis threatens the bloc’s economy, Bloomberg reported.

Vehicles

Ford Motor Co. said every vehicle it manufactures in Michigan would be assembled using solar and other renewable energy sources by 2025, as the automaker aims to lower its emissions, Reuters reported.