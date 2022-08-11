You are here

  • Home
  • NRG Matters — ACWA Power mulls Kazakhstan wind farm; Germany’s RWE to spend over $5.2bn on green tech

NRG Matters — ACWA Power mulls Kazakhstan wind farm; Germany’s RWE to spend over $5.2bn on green tech

NRG Matters — ACWA Power mulls Kazakhstan wind farm; Germany’s RWE to spend over $5.2bn on green tech
Kazakhstan's vast green power opportunities have been highlighted (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jhgax

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

NRG Matters — ACWA Power mulls Kazakhstan wind farm; Germany’s RWE to spend over $5.2bn on green tech

NRG Matters — ACWA Power mulls Kazakhstan wind farm; Germany’s RWE to spend over $5.2bn on green tech
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power is planning to build a wind farm in Kazakhstan, according to the firm’s chief investment officer.

Clive Turton highlighted the country’s vast green power opportunities, during the meeting with the Kazakh Invest top management, Astana Times reported.

Renewables 

Indian power producer JSW will buy Mytrah Energy’s renewable portfolio in a 105.3 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) deal, according to Bloomberg. 

The Mumbai-based firm will acquire around 1.8 gigawatts of renewable power assets, including 1.3 gigawatts of wind and 422 megawatts of solar. 

Also, Germany’s power producer RWE plans to spend over €5 billion ($5.2 billion) on green technologies including wind, solar and batteries this fiscal year, 30 percent more than it originally planned, as well as ramping up hydrogen.

This comes in an effort to make Europe more energy independent as a worsening crisis threatens the bloc’s economy, Bloomberg reported. 

Vehicles 

Ford Motor Co. said every vehicle it manufactures in Michigan would be assembled using solar and other renewable energy sources by 2025, as the automaker aims to lower its emissions, Reuters reported.

Topics: NRG Matters ACWA Power

Related

NRG Matters — US power consumption to rise to record high in 2022; KAPSARC team attends energy event in Tokyo 
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — US power consumption to rise to record high in 2022; KAPSARC team attends energy event in Tokyo 
NRG Matters — Egypt eyes $10bn renewables plan; ADNOC Drilling awarded offshore rigs contracts
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — Egypt eyes $10bn renewables plan; ADNOC Drilling awarded offshore rigs contracts

Saudi-listed IT provider Arab Sea back to losses 

Saudi-listed IT provider Arab Sea back to losses 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-listed IT provider Arab Sea back to losses 

Saudi-listed IT provider Arab Sea back to losses 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Arab Sea Information Systems Co. has turned in losses of SR5.5 million ($1.33 million) in the first half of 2022.

The company erased SR4.4 million in profit from the same period last year, dragged down by higher costs, according to a bourse filing.

The Riyadh-based firm attributed the results to a year-on-year revenue drop of 22 percent to SR17 million.

It added that a rise in selling and administrative expenses by almost 50 percent due to establishing its unit, Arab Sea Financial Co., also weighed on its performance.

Topics: IT Saudi-listed losses

Related

Saudi-listed IT provider Arab Sea sets up cloud computing unit
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed IT provider Arab Sea sets up cloud computing unit

Saudi Cement, Tabuk report lower H1 profits, extending downward trend

Saudi Cement, Tabuk report lower H1 profits, extending downward trend
Updated 11 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Cement, Tabuk report lower H1 profits, extending downward trend

Saudi Cement, Tabuk report lower H1 profits, extending downward trend
Updated 11 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tabuk Cement Co. and Saudi Cement Co. experienced weak profitability in the first half of 2022, in line with declining profits in the Kingdom’s cement sector.

Tabuk Cement revealed that it turned in losses of SR4.43 million ($1.2 million) during the first half of 2022 as a result of an increase in sales costs, according to a bourse filing.

Despite lower profit, the cement producer Tabuk’s first-half revenues increased by 8 percent to SR136 million.

Meanwhile, profits of Saudi Cement Co. were down 20 percent to SR164 million during the first half of 2022, coupled with a 14.6 percent decline in sales and revenues for the six-month period.

The rise in general and administrative expenses as well as an increase in financial charges contributed to Saudi Cement’s profit, it said.

Topics: Saudi cement Tadawul

Related

Eastern Province Cement’s half-year profit down 41% on lower sales
Business & Economy
Eastern Province Cement’s half-year profit down 41% on lower sales
Update Southern Province Cement posts 42% profit decline on lower demand
Business & Economy
Southern Province Cement posts 42% profit decline on lower demand

McDonald’s to begin reopening Ukraine restaurants

McDonald’s to begin reopening Ukraine restaurants
Updated 29 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

McDonald’s to begin reopening Ukraine restaurants

McDonald’s to begin reopening Ukraine restaurants
  • The company closed all its restaurants in Ukraine and Russia in March
  • McDonald's said it was working with suppliers to get products to restaurants
Updated 29 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: McDonald’s Corp. said on Thursday it plans on reopening its restaurants in Ukraine over the next few months in an early sign of western businesses returning to the country, even as the conflict with Russia continues.
The company closed all its restaurants in Ukraine and Russia in March, with McDonald’s selling most of its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May.
“After extensive consultation and discussion with Ukrainian officials, suppliers, and security specialists, and in consideration of our employees’ request to return to work, we have decided to institute a phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine” Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s head of international operated markets, said in a message to employees.
The company said it was working with suppliers to get products to restaurants and bringing employees back on site with enhanced safety protocols.
McDonald’s had 109 restaurants in Ukraine, but did not specify how many it planned to reopen.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict McDonald's Kyiv

Related

McDonald's branch shut for violations
McDonald's branch shut for violations
McDonald's launches initiative for needy children
Corporate News
McDonald's launches initiative for needy children

Saudi National Bank eyes additional sukuk issuance

Saudi National Bank eyes additional sukuk issuance
Updated 32 min ago
Arab News

Saudi National Bank eyes additional sukuk issuance

Saudi National Bank eyes additional sukuk issuance
Updated 32 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi National Bank has mandated SNB Capital Co. to advise on the proposed issuance of an additional riyal-denominated sukuk, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The amount and terms of the offering, which seeks to strengthen the bank’s capital base, will be determined subject to market conditions.

SNB Capital will act as the sole book-runner, lead arranger, and lead manager of the potential offer.

Topics: SNB Sukuk

Related

Update Shares of KSA’s largest lender SNB gain as profit surges 59% to $2.4bn
Business & Economy
Shares of KSA’s largest lender SNB gain as profit surges 59% to $2.4bn

Petro Rabigh sees 54% profit surge on improved market conditions

Petro Rabigh sees 54% profit surge on improved market conditions
Updated 52 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Petro Rabigh sees 54% profit surge on improved market conditions

Petro Rabigh sees 54% profit surge on improved market conditions
Updated 52 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi chemicals maker Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. made profits of SR2.1 billion ($560 million) in the first half of 2022, thanks to better market conditions.

The firm, better known as Petro Rabigh, announced in a bourse filing that profit is up 54 percent from SR1.4 billion in the same period last year.

This came in line with a 53 percent rise in revenue during the six-month period to SR32.5 billion, compared to SR21.2 billion a year earlier.

The improved results were achieved due to “favorable market conditions for refined products, which was driven by the increase of crude oil prices resulting in higher refining margins,” the company noted.

 In addition, a once-off income of SR236 million was realized during the current quarter as an early settlement of long-term loans.

Topics: Saudi Arabia oil prices shares Profit chemicals

Related

Latest updates

British Daesh ‘Beatle’ Aine Davis deported from Turkey; arrested at Luton airport
British Daesh ‘Beatle’ Aine Davis deported from Turkey; arrested at Luton airport
NRG Matters — ACWA Power mulls Kazakhstan wind farm; Germany’s RWE to spend over $5.2bn on green tech
NRG Matters — ACWA Power mulls Kazakhstan wind farm; Germany’s RWE to spend over $5.2bn on green tech
Iraq to supply Lebanon with fuel for electricity for another year: Lebanese PM
Iraq to supply Lebanon with fuel for electricity for another year: Lebanese PM
Saudi-listed IT provider Arab Sea back to losses 
Saudi-listed IT provider Arab Sea back to losses 
Morocco fire coach Halilhodzic ahead of World Cup
Morocco fire coach Halilhodzic ahead of World Cup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.