You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt: At least 41 killed, 55 injured in Giza church fire

Egypt: At least 41 killed, 55 injured in Giza church fire

Update Egypt: At least 41 killed, 55 injured in Giza church fire
People and policemen gather near the scene where a deadly fire broke out at the Abu Sifin church in Giza, Egypt. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g99wn

Updated 6 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt: At least 41 killed, 55 injured in Giza church fire

Egypt: At least 41 killed, 55 injured in Giza church fire
  • Dozens taken to local hospitals with fatalities expected to rise
  • President El-Sisi telephones Pope Tawadros II to express condolences, pledge support
Updated 6 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Health announced that 55 people had been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at the Abu Sefein Church in the north of Giza on Sunday.

In a statement, the Coptic Orthodox Church said that a large fire broke out during the Divine Liturgy, and that a number of worshipers were transferred from the scene to Imbaba General Hospital and Agouza Hospital.

The statement added that, according to sources from the Ministry of Health, the number of deaths has so far reached 41 people with a further 14 injured.

These numbers are unconfirmed, with the tally expected to change.

 

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, confirmed that 30 ambulances were dispatched to the church, and people taken to the two local hospitals.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi made a phone call to Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences to the victims of the accident.

During the call, El-Sisi stressed that all state institutions would provide the necessary support to contain the effects of the fire.

Abdel Ghaffar said the state of readiness at hospitals in Giza and Cairo had been raised, and that all blood types and emergency medicines are available at the facilities receiving the injured.

The General Administration of Civil Protection in Giza sent firefighters and vehicles to fight the blaze, which was swiftly brought under control.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly sent his sincere condolences to and expressed sympathy for the families of the victims.

Forensics and other authorities, meanwhile, are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Public Prosecutor Hamada Al-Sawy issued a statement that an investigation team had been formed, and that the Public Prosecution would announce its results in due course.

The preliminary examination of the forensic evidence suggests the fire broke out in the air-conditioning system on the second floor of the church building, which includes a number of classrooms, as a result of an electrical fault.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia expressed “great sadness and sorrow” over the fire and offered its deepest and sincere condolences to the government and people of Egypt, wishing the injured a speedy recovery, and security and safety for Egypt and its people, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: Egypt Cairo fire

Related

Wildfires rage in France, thousands evacuated from homes
World
Wildfires rage in France, thousands evacuated from homes
More firefighters, soldiers sent to tackle Morocco’s forest blazes
Middle-East
More firefighters, soldiers sent to tackle Morocco’s forest blazes

People from Rushdie attacker’s hometown in Lebanon condemn attack

People from Rushdie attacker’s hometown in Lebanon condemn attack
Updated 14 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

People from Rushdie attacker’s hometown in Lebanon condemn attack

People from Rushdie attacker’s hometown in Lebanon condemn attack
  • Hadi Matar’s father, who is separated from his mother, refuses to receive anyone in wake of New York stabbing
  • “I have never seen him in this town,” says Yaroun town Mayor Ali Qassem Tuhfa
Updated 14 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The father of Hadi Matar, the man who stabbed novelist Salman Rushdie in the US on Friday, is refusing to talk to anyone. Since hearing about his 24-year-old son’s crime, he has not received any visitors at his home in the southern Lebanese town of Yaroun — not even the town’s mayor.

Mayor Ali Qassem Tuhfa told Arab News: “Matar’s parents have been separated for 10 years. The father returned to Yaroun while his family stayed in the US. He revived the family’s old business of raising livestock and has been taking care of a small herd. He has little to no social life and does not talk to anyone.”

Yaroun is close to the town of Maroun Al-Ras in the district of Beit Jbeil. (Arab News)

Yaroun is close to the town of Maroun Al-Ras in the district of Beit Jbeil. It is about 125 km from Beirut. Previously, the people of the town were famous for farming and raising livestock.

Yaroun is a border town that was abandoned by many residents during the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon in the 1970s. Some also emigrated before then, leaving only about 500 residents. This number increases with the temporary return of expatriates during the summer and other holidays, with records showing that 9,000 people originate from the town.

Both Christians and Muslims live in Yaroun, the mayor explained, while noting that the majority of emigrants have gone to Australia and North and South America.

Samer Wehbe, a journalist from the area, said: “When the expatriates gradually returned, they built beautiful houses that resembled the homes in which they lived abroad, giving the town a wealthy appearance. The majority of townspeople do not live there permanently; only when they come back to Lebanon on holidays and special occasions. Political affiliations remain vague, although the town is located in a pro-Hezbollah area, as it is adjacent to Maroun Al-Ras, in which Hezbollah scored major victories against the Israeli occupation.”

Yaroun is about 125 km from Beirut. Previously, the people of the town were famous for farming and raising livestock. (Arab News)

Mayor Tuhfa said that Matar was born and raised in the US. “I have been the mayor for six years and have never seen him in town,” he said.

Tuhfa explained: “Matar’s mother is also from Yaroun, but she is not related to her husband. Her name is Silvana Firdaus. Matar has one sister who also lives with her mother in the US.”

He added: “The news of Matar’s crime raised questions in the town, which mainly focused on ‘why did he do that?’ His act was even condemned, bearing in mind that no one knows him (Matar) on a personal level.”

Activists’ reactions on social media platforms were mixed. One considered that Matar is “only an American of Lebanese descent, who apparently suffers a deep identity crisis.”

Hadi Matar, 24, center, listens to his public defense attorney Nathaniel Barone, left, addresses the judge while being arraigned in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, NY., Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (AP)

Hezbollah refrained from commenting on the attack on Rushdie. According to Reuters, an official said the group “had no additional information on the stabbing attack against novelist Salman Rushdie.” The official added: “We don’t know anything about this subject so we will not comment.”

Nevertheless, in recent days, an old video of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah inciting his supporters to kill Rushdie has circulated on social media platforms.

Topics: Salman Rushdie attack Lebanon Yaroun

Related

Rushdie attack a ‘wake-up call’ on Iran, says Britain’s PM candidate Sunak
World
Rushdie attack a ‘wake-up call’ on Iran, says Britain’s PM candidate Sunak
Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned’, says prosecutor
World
Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned’, says prosecutor

Sandstorm engulfs UAE as authorities urge caution

Sandstorm engulfs UAE as authorities urge caution
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

Sandstorm engulfs UAE as authorities urge caution

Sandstorm engulfs UAE as authorities urge caution
  • The Ministry of Interior urged caution on the roads as visibility dropped below one kilometer in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Sunday
  • UAE authorities said they have developed an action plan to deal with expected heavy rain and high winds
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Thick clouds of dust blanketed most parts of the UAE, as authorities braced for adverse weather conditions expected in the days ahead.

The Ministry of Interior urged caution on the roads as visibility dropped below one kilometer in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Sunday.

 

Abu Dhabi’s official media office urged motorists to “avoid driving unless absolutely necessary” and red weather alert has been issued different parts of the country.

Earlier this week, UAE authorities said they have developed an action plan to deal with expected heavy rain and high winds over the coming days.

“All local and national teams are highly prepared to ensure an effective and proper response to any risks that may arise as a result of the condition,” the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a statement posted on the state news agency (WAM).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said it is “fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation”.

Last month, seven people died after heavy floods hit the northern and eastern parts of the UAE.

Topics: United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sandstorm

Related

UAE aid ship arrives in Somalia to deliver food and relief supplies
Middle-East
UAE aid ship arrives in Somalia to deliver food and relief supplies
UAE FM, Ukrainian counterpart discuss relations
Middle-East
UAE FM, Ukrainian counterpart discuss relations

Iran puts on trial reformist Mostafa Tajzadeh: state media

Iran puts on trial reformist Mostafa Tajzadeh: state media
Updated 14 August 2022
AFP

Iran puts on trial reformist Mostafa Tajzadeh: state media

Iran puts on trial reformist Mostafa Tajzadeh: state media
  • Mostafa Tajzadeh was arrested in 2009 and again this year
  • He was previously convicted of harming national security and spreading propaganda against the state
Updated 14 August 2022
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran has put on trial the reformist politician Mostafa Tajzadeh, who was previously jailed and arrested again last month on charges of undermining state security, local media reported.
The 65-year-old — who last year made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency as a reformist and “political prisoner for seven years” — went on trial in Tehran on Saturday, said the judicial authority’s news agency Mizan Online.
“Mostafa Tajzadeh’s hearing was held at Branch 15 of Tehran’s Revolutionary Court” before judge Abolghassem Salavati, it said.
Tajzadeh had served as deputy interior minister during the 1997-2005 tenure of reformist former president Mohammad Khatami.
He was arrested in 2009 during protests disputing the re-election of then president Mahmud Ahmadinejad, which was contested by an opposition backing unsuccessful reformist candidates Mehdi Karoubi and Mir Hossein Mousavi.
Tajzadeh was convicted the following year of harming national security and speading propaganda against the state, and released in 2016 after serving his sentence.
Since his release, Tajzadeh has often called on authorities to free Mousavi and Karoubi, who have been under house arrest for more than a decade over the protests.
He submitted his candidacy in May 2021, having long campaigned for democratic and “structural changes” in the Islamic republic.
He was again arrested on July 8 this year at his home and also faces accusations of “publishing lies to disturb public opinion,” the Mehr news agency has reported.
According to Mizan, Tajzadeh in court faced “three counts, including conspiracy against national security.”
The defendant declined to speak in court, the report added.
His lawyer, Houshang Pourbabai, was quoted as telling the reformist newspaper Etemad that “three days ago, I went to Evin prison to meet my client with the permission of the court.”
“My client refused to meet me because he could not talk to me face to face,” he said, adding that Tajzadeh had also announced that he “would not appear in court.”
Etemad quoted Tajzadeh’s wife as saying the activist “was forced to appear in court against his will.”
Mizan said that, “given Tajzadeh’s refusal to answer questions, the judge announced that he would give his verdict within the legal time limit.”

Topics: #iran Mostafa Tajzadeh

Related

Confessions by Houthi-affiliated smugglers prove Iran’s role in regional instability: Yemeni minister
Middle-East
Confessions by Houthi-affiliated smugglers prove Iran’s role in regional instability: Yemeni minister
Adviser to Iran’s nuclear negotiating team ‘won’t shed tears’ over Salman Rushdie attack 
Middle-East
Adviser to Iran’s nuclear negotiating team ‘won’t shed tears’ over Salman Rushdie attack 

Confessions by Houthi-affiliated smugglers prove Iran’s role in regional instability: Yemeni minister

Confessions by Houthi-affiliated smugglers prove Iran’s role in regional instability: Yemeni minister
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

Confessions by Houthi-affiliated smugglers prove Iran’s role in regional instability: Yemeni minister

Confessions by Houthi-affiliated smugglers prove Iran’s role in regional instability: Yemeni minister
  • Yemeni security forces earlier busted Houthi-affiliated cell for smuggling weapons from Iran to Hodeida
  • Smuggle operations were supervised by experts from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani said the confessions of a Houthi-affiliated cell about smuggling weapons from Iran to the militia in Hodeida confirmed Tehran’s role in arming the group and undermining truce efforts.

His comments came after Yemen’s Joint Forces released a video of Yemeni men, caught as part of a security operation in the west coast, admitting to smuggling weapons from Iran’s Port of Bandar Abbas to a dealer who works for the Houthis in Hodeida. Such operations, they said, were supervised by experts from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

In a Twitter post, Al-Eryani said the confessions about the smuggling operations “confirm Tehran’s continued supply of weapons to (the) militia in flagrant defiance of international law” and illustrate Iran’s role in undermining de-escalation efforts.

 

He accused Iran of using Houthis to kill Yemeni civilians, cause regional instability and promote terrorism in a way that challenged international interests. He also accused the Islamic state of exploiting the UN-brokered Stockholm Agreement to use Hodeida ports in smuggling weapons.

Al-Eryani called on the international community and UN members to explicitly condemn Iran’s “subversive policies and exert real pressure to end its interference in Yemeni affairs.”

Yemen’s army has repeatedly accused the Iran-backed militia of breaching the truce, which was extended for the third time earlier this month, through consistent attacks on soldiers and civilians.

During a meeting with parliament members, President of Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi said the government would not condone targeting of the coalition supporting legitimacy in Yemen.

Topics: #yemen #iran Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Iran's Revolutionary Guards Iran Revolutionary Guards Houthi attacks Houthi Muammar Al-Eryani

Related

Four Yemeni soldiers killed, 25 wounded in Houthi attacks during truce
Middle-East
Four Yemeni soldiers killed, 25 wounded in Houthi attacks during truce
US envoy to Yemen visiting Saudi Arabia, other Gulf nations, amid Houthi escalation in Shabwa
Middle-East
US envoy to Yemen visiting Saudi Arabia, other Gulf nations, amid Houthi escalation in Shabwa

Suspect arrested after Jerusalem bus shooting: police

Israeli security inspect a bus after an attack outside Jerusalem's Old City, August 14, 2022. (AFP)
Israeli security inspect a bus after an attack outside Jerusalem's Old City, August 14, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 14 August 2022
AFP

Suspect arrested after Jerusalem bus shooting: police

Israeli security inspect a bus after an attack outside Jerusalem's Old City, August 14, 2022. (AFP)
  • Eight people were injured, two of them critically, after the attack
  • Israeli officials called the shooting “terror attack”
Updated 14 August 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli police said Sunday they had arrested a suspect in a pre-dawn gun attack on a bus in central Jerusalem that wounded eight people, according to an updated casualty toll.
"The terrorist is in our hands," police spokesman Kan Eli Levy told public radio.

Eight people were injured, two of them critically, after a shooting attack on a bus in Jerusalem’s Old City, Israeli police and medics said .
“The police were informed of a shooting of a bus ... Police have cordoned off the scene and are searching for a suspect who fled,” the police said.
Israel’s emergency medical services, the Magen David Adom (MDA), called the incident a “terror attack in the Old City.”
“We were on scene very quickly. On Ma’ale Hashalom St. we saw a passenger bus standing in the middle of the road, bystanders called us to treat two males around 30 years old who were on the bus with gunshot wounds,” MDA paramedics said in a statement.
Bus driver Daniel Kanievsky said the attack occurred near King David’s Tomb.
“I was coming from the Western Wall. The bus was full of passengers. I stopped at the station of the Tomb of David. At this moment starts the shootings. Two people outside I see falling, two inside were bleeding. Everybody panicked,” he told reporters at the scene.
Since March, 19 people — mostly Israeli civilians inside Israel — have been killed in attacks mostly by Palestinians. Three Israeli Arab attackers were also killed.
In the aftermath, Israeli authorities increased operations in the occupied West Bank.
More than 50 Palestinians have been killed, including fighters and civilians, in operations and incidents in the West Bank since then.
Last week saw three days of intense conflict between Israel and Islamic Jihad militants in the densely populated Palestinian enclave of Gaza.
At least 49 Palestinians, including Islamic Jihad fighters but also children, died in the latest violence, which ended last Sunday after Egypt negotiated a truce.
 

Topics: Jerusalem Palestine

Related

Analysis Hamas ‘wins with Israel but loses with Palestinians’: Analysts
Middle-East
Hamas ‘wins with Israel but loses with Palestinians’: Analysts
Israeli transport firm apologizes after Palestinians kicked off bus
Middle-East
Israeli transport firm apologizes after Palestinians kicked off bus

Latest updates

Young Saudi pool player wins against American professional star
Young Saudi pool player wins against American professional star
Stoffel Vandoorne and Mercedes-EQ seal Formula E world titles 
Stoffel Vandoorne and Mercedes-EQ seal Formula E world titles 
UAE In-Focus — SWVL announces a $20m private placement; Dubai developer plans to raise $4.6bn loan
UAE In-Focus — SWVL announces a $20m private placement; Dubai developer plans to raise $4.6bn loan
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and condition improving, agent says
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and condition improving, agent says
Weightlifter Al-Biladi claims three bronze medals for KSA at Islamic Solidarity Games
Weightlifter Al-Biladi claims three bronze medals for KSA at Islamic Solidarity Games

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.