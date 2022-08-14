You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Making of the Modern Philippines by Philip Bowring

What We Are Reading Today: The Making of the Modern Philippines by Philip Bowring

What We Are Reading Today: The Making of the Modern Philippines by Philip Bowring
Short Url

https://arab.news/nwh8j

Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Making of the Modern Philippines by Philip Bowring

What We Are Reading Today: The Making of the Modern Philippines by Philip Bowring
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

The Philippines is an eclectic and unique mix of culture, environment, people and politics. Known mostly for natural disasters, migrant labor and dictatorial presidents, in this book Philip Bowing shows how it is much, much more, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Deftly navigating the history of this populous island republic, the book traces its history to define and explain its position in the modern world.

Looking past the headlines of volcanoes, earthquakes and violence, it asks why has the Filipino economy lagged behind its neighbors, and explores the importance of its location in geopolitics.

Taking the history of the Philippines from its pre-colonial era, through its Spanish and American occupations and up to the modern day, it unravels the complex politics, culture, peoples and economy of this rich and unique nation.

Engaging with challenges the Filipino people face today such as federalism, revolution, Mindanao, the diaspora, capitalism and relations with China, it rediscovers the struggles, culture and history of its past to understand the present.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Raising Lazarus
What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth

What We Are Reading Today: Raising Lazarus

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 13 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Raising Lazarus

Photo/Supplied
Updated 13 August 2022
Arab News

Author: Beth Macy

Raising Lazarus is a powerful book about the opioid crisis in America and how the drug companies continue to remain silent on the subject.
It is well-written and thoroughly researched.
Author Beth Macy has reported on the opiate epidemic through her successful book (which was made into a mini-series) Dopesick.
In this volume, she reports on the harm reduction community and the people trying to make a difference in the lives of addicted people on the street and marginalized communities.
This book provides a very enlightening insight into the immense resources needed to begin to tackle the epidemic.
Raising Lazarus follows the people with boots on the ground in the opioid crisis — the volunteers, advocates, families, and survivors fighting to save lives and heal broken and battered communities.
Macy digs deep into their struggles and reveals the terrible toll of the epidemic with a caring and compassionate lens.
She also weaves the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into her analysis of what can only be described as a destructive tsunami of overdose deaths and injuries.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth
What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars
books
What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars

What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth

What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth
Updated 13 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth

What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth
Updated 13 August 2022
Arab News

Author: P. J. E. Peebles

A century ago, thoughtful people questioned how reality could agree with physical theories that keep changing, from a mechanical model of the ether to electric and magnetic fields, and from homogeneous matter to electrons and atoms. Today, concepts like dark matter and dark energy further complicate and enrich the search for objective reality. The Whole Truth is a personal reflection on this ongoing quest by one of the world’s most esteemed cosmologists.
What lies at the heart of physical science? What are the foundational ideas that inform and guide the enterprise? Is the concept of objective reality meaningful? If so, do our established physical theories usefully approximate it? P. J. E. Peebles takes on these and other big questions about the nature of science, drawing on a lifetime of experience as a leading physicist and using cosmology as an example. He traces the history of thought about the nature of physical science since Einstein, and succinctly lays out the fundamental working assumptions.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars
books
What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars
What We Are Reading Today: Birds and Us
books
What We Are Reading Today: Birds and Us

What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars

What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars

What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

Authors: Douglas Frantz and Catherine Collins

In Salmon Wars, investigative journalists Douglas Frantz and Catherine Collins bring readers to massive ocean feedlots where millions of salmon are crammed into parasite-plagued cages and fed a chemical-laced diet.
The authors reveal the conditions inside hatcheries, and at the farms that threaten our fragile coasts. They draw colorful portraits of characters, such as the big salmon farmer who poisoned his own backyard and the American researcher driven out of Norway for raising the alarm about dangerous contaminants in the fish.
Frantz and Collins document how the industrialization of salmon threatens this keystone species, and they show how it doesn’t need to be this way.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Forgotten Continent by Michael Reid
books
What We Are Reading Today: Forgotten Continent by Michael Reid
What We Are Reading Today: The Folds of Olympus
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Folds of Olympus

What We Are Reading Today: Birds and Us

What We Are Reading Today: Birds and Us
Updated 10 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Birds and Us

What We Are Reading Today: Birds and Us
Updated 10 August 2022
Arab News

Author: Tim Birkhead

Since the dawn of human history, birds have stirred our imagination, inspiring and challenging our ideas about science, faith, art, and philosophy. We have worshipped birds, hunted them for sustenance, adorned ourselves with their feathers, studied their wings to engineer flight, and, more recently, attempted to protect them.

In Birds and Us, award-winning writer and ornithologist Tim Birkhead takes us on a dazzling epic journey through our mutual history with birds, from the ibises mummified and deified by ancient Egyptians to the Renaissance fascination with woodpecker anatomy—and from the Victorian obsession with egg collecting to today’s fight to save endangered species and restore their habitats.

Spanning continents and millennia, Birds and Us chronicles the beginnings of a written history of birds in ancient Greece and Rome, the obsession with falconry in the Middle Ages, and the development of ornithological science.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Unsettled Land
books
What We Are Reading Today: Unsettled Land
What We Are Reading Today: The Next 100 Years
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Next 100 Years

What We Are Reading Today: Unsettled Land

What We Are Reading Today: Unsettled Land
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Unsettled Land

What We Are Reading Today: Unsettled Land
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

Author: Sam W. Haynes

“Unsettled Land” by Sam W. Haynes has long been cast as an epic episode in the origins of the American West.

As the story goes, larger-than-life figures like Sam Houston, David Crockett, and William Barret Travis fought to free Texas from repressive Mexican rule.

Unsettled Land reveals the reality beneath this powerful creation myth. Haynes shows how the lives of ordinary people — white Americans, Mexicans, Native Americans, and those of African descent — were upended by extraordinary events over twenty-five years.

After the battle of San Jacinto, racial lines snapped taut as the Lone Star state sought to expel Indians, marginalize Mexicans, and tighten its grip on the enslaved.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Next 100 Years
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Next 100 Years
What We Are Reading Today: Mothercare
books
What We Are Reading Today: Mothercare

Latest updates

Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy
Caste in California: Tech giants confront ancient Indian hierarchy
Strike four: Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads
Strike four: Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads
Republicans push to see affidavit that justified FBI search of Trump’s home
Republicans push to see affidavit that justified FBI search of Trump’s home
Egyptians mourn 41 killed in Cairo Coptic church fire
Egyptians mourn 41 killed in Cairo Coptic church fire
Russian tourists to Finland greeted with Ukrainian anthem
A man and a woman believed to be Russian tourists walk inside a shopping center in Lappeenranta, Finland on August 12, 2022.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.