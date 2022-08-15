You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Left to Tell

What We Are Reading Today: Left to Tell

What We Are Reading Today: Left to Tell
Short Url

https://arab.news/zurg9

Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Left to Tell

What We Are Reading Today: Left to Tell
Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

Authors: Immaculee Ilibagiza and Steve Erwin

Immaculee Ilibagiza grew up in a country she loved, surrounded by a family she cherished. But in 1994 her idyllic world was ripped apart as Rwanda descended into a bloody genocide. Immaculee’s family was brutally murdered during a killing spree that lasted three months and claimed the lives of nearly a million Rwandans.

Incredibly, Immaculee survived the slaughter. For 91 days, she and seven other women huddled silently together in the cramped bathroom of a local pastor while hundreds of machete-wielding killers hunted for them.

It was during those endless hours of unspeakable terror that Immaculee discovered the power of prayer, eventually shedding her fear of death.

She emerged from her bathroom hideout having discovered the meaning of truly unconditional love — a love so strong she was able seek out and forgive her family’s killers.

The triumphant story of this remarkable young woman’s journey through the darkness of genocide will inspire anyone whose life has been touched by fear, suffering, and loss.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Making of the Modern Philippines by Philip Bowring
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Making of the Modern Philippines by Philip Bowring
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Raising Lazarus

What We Are Reading Today: The Making of the Modern Philippines by Philip Bowring

What We Are Reading Today: The Making of the Modern Philippines by Philip Bowring
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Making of the Modern Philippines by Philip Bowring

What We Are Reading Today: The Making of the Modern Philippines by Philip Bowring
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

The Philippines is an eclectic and unique mix of culture, environment, people and politics. Known mostly for natural disasters, migrant labor and dictatorial presidents, in this book Philip Bowing shows how it is much, much more, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Deftly navigating the history of this populous island republic, the book traces its history to define and explain its position in the modern world.

Looking past the headlines of volcanoes, earthquakes and violence, it asks why has the Filipino economy lagged behind its neighbors, and explores the importance of its location in geopolitics.

Taking the history of the Philippines from its pre-colonial era, through its Spanish and American occupations and up to the modern day, it unravels the complex politics, culture, peoples and economy of this rich and unique nation.

Engaging with challenges the Filipino people face today such as federalism, revolution, Mindanao, the diaspora, capitalism and relations with China, it rediscovers the struggles, culture and history of its past to understand the present.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Raising Lazarus
What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth

What We Are Reading Today: Raising Lazarus

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 13 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Raising Lazarus

Photo/Supplied
Updated 13 August 2022
Arab News

Author: Beth Macy

Raising Lazarus is a powerful book about the opioid crisis in America and how the drug companies continue to remain silent on the subject.
It is well-written and thoroughly researched.
Author Beth Macy has reported on the opiate epidemic through her successful book (which was made into a mini-series) Dopesick.
In this volume, she reports on the harm reduction community and the people trying to make a difference in the lives of addicted people on the street and marginalized communities.
This book provides a very enlightening insight into the immense resources needed to begin to tackle the epidemic.
Raising Lazarus follows the people with boots on the ground in the opioid crisis — the volunteers, advocates, families, and survivors fighting to save lives and heal broken and battered communities.
Macy digs deep into their struggles and reveals the terrible toll of the epidemic with a caring and compassionate lens.
She also weaves the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into her analysis of what can only be described as a destructive tsunami of overdose deaths and injuries.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth
What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars
books
What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars

What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth

What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth
Updated 13 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth

What We Are Reading Today: The Whole Truth
Updated 13 August 2022
Arab News

Author: P. J. E. Peebles

A century ago, thoughtful people questioned how reality could agree with physical theories that keep changing, from a mechanical model of the ether to electric and magnetic fields, and from homogeneous matter to electrons and atoms. Today, concepts like dark matter and dark energy further complicate and enrich the search for objective reality. The Whole Truth is a personal reflection on this ongoing quest by one of the world’s most esteemed cosmologists.
What lies at the heart of physical science? What are the foundational ideas that inform and guide the enterprise? Is the concept of objective reality meaningful? If so, do our established physical theories usefully approximate it? P. J. E. Peebles takes on these and other big questions about the nature of science, drawing on a lifetime of experience as a leading physicist and using cosmology as an example. He traces the history of thought about the nature of physical science since Einstein, and succinctly lays out the fundamental working assumptions.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars
books
What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars
What We Are Reading Today: Birds and Us
books
What We Are Reading Today: Birds and Us

What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars

What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars

What We Are Reading Today: Salmon Wars
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

Authors: Douglas Frantz and Catherine Collins

In Salmon Wars, investigative journalists Douglas Frantz and Catherine Collins bring readers to massive ocean feedlots where millions of salmon are crammed into parasite-plagued cages and fed a chemical-laced diet.
The authors reveal the conditions inside hatcheries, and at the farms that threaten our fragile coasts. They draw colorful portraits of characters, such as the big salmon farmer who poisoned his own backyard and the American researcher driven out of Norway for raising the alarm about dangerous contaminants in the fish.
Frantz and Collins document how the industrialization of salmon threatens this keystone species, and they show how it doesn’t need to be this way.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Forgotten Continent by Michael Reid
books
What We Are Reading Today: Forgotten Continent by Michael Reid
What We Are Reading Today: The Folds of Olympus
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Folds of Olympus

What We Are Reading Today: Birds and Us

What We Are Reading Today: Birds and Us
Updated 10 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Birds and Us

What We Are Reading Today: Birds and Us
Updated 10 August 2022
Arab News

Author: Tim Birkhead

Since the dawn of human history, birds have stirred our imagination, inspiring and challenging our ideas about science, faith, art, and philosophy. We have worshipped birds, hunted them for sustenance, adorned ourselves with their feathers, studied their wings to engineer flight, and, more recently, attempted to protect them.

In Birds and Us, award-winning writer and ornithologist Tim Birkhead takes us on a dazzling epic journey through our mutual history with birds, from the ibises mummified and deified by ancient Egyptians to the Renaissance fascination with woodpecker anatomy—and from the Victorian obsession with egg collecting to today’s fight to save endangered species and restore their habitats.

Spanning continents and millennia, Birds and Us chronicles the beginnings of a written history of birds in ancient Greece and Rome, the obsession with falconry in the Middle Ages, and the development of ornithological science.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Unsettled Land
books
What We Are Reading Today: Unsettled Land
What We Are Reading Today: The Next 100 Years
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Next 100 Years

Latest updates

US Justice Dept opposes revealing evidence supporting search of Trump’s home
The seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is seen outside of its headquarters in Washington, DC on August 15, 2022. (AFP)
Rudy Giuliani targeted in criminal probe of 2020 US election
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference on June 7, 2022, in New York. (AP)
Al Qaeda affiliate claims it killed four Russian mercenaries in Mali
In this file photo taken on December 04, 2021 French soldiers patrol the streets of Gao. (AFP)
Protests as Ruto declared winner of disputed Kenya vote
William Ruto speaks after being declared the winner of Kenya's presidential election in Nairobi, Kenya August 15, 2022. (REUTERS
Murray downs Wawrinka in Cincinnati battle of veterans
Murray downs Wawrinka in Cincinnati battle of veterans

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.