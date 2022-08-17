CAIRO: Khatib & Alami— an engineering consultant headquartered in Singapore — submitted the lowest bid of 1.53 million Bahraini dinar ($4 million) for a feasibility study contract to provide engineering services on the Bahrain Northern Link Road.

The bids were tendered by Bahrain’s Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Ministry in March as part of a public-private partnership project.

The road will connect to the King Hamad Causeway— which is a road that is currently being constructed to link Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, reported MEED.

Oman invites bids on Duqm roadworks

Oman’s Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones has tendered bids for a contract to construct coastal roadworks in Duqm.

Eleven companies will be joining the price bid opening on Sept. 11.

The project’s work includes building 14 km of roadways, extending an existing service road, four roundabouts and other connections, reported MEED.

Penspen secures seven contract in Mideast

UK-based Penspen has announced its work on seven new contracts in the Middle East during the second quarter of 2022.

Although the engineering company wasn’t specific about its partners, it disclosed the scope of work which included project management consultancy, engineering services, and asset integrity, reported MEED.

Nass group to construct The Avenue extension

The Avenues Co.—a subsidiary of Al-Sorouh Management Co.—has announced the selection of Nass Group for the main contract of the Bahrain Phase II expansion project.

The project will stretch The Avenues 41,200 sq. meter along the west of Manama’s coastline, allowing the construction of 224 additional units of housing. ,

In addition to that, the extra space will allow for more recreational activities, and basic amenities., disclosed Trade Arabia.

The Avenues project will be completed by the first quarter of 2024, whereafter it will become the largest shopping and entertainment area residing by the sea.