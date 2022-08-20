Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthi militia has been accused on Friday of committing 467 violations to the UN-brokered truce in the past five days.
This included 122 violations in Hodeida’s Hais, 94 in south, west and north-west of Marib, 85 in Taiz, 82 in Barh, 51 in west Hajjah, 21 in Jawf warfronts, eight in Dhale and four violations in Saadah, according to Yemen’s state news agency SABA.
Militia members have been accused of trying to infiltrate military positions in Marib and the western coast, opening fire and shelling army positions in all warfronts.
Reports suggest bomb-laden drones were also directed at army positions killing 13 military personnel and injuring 27 others.
