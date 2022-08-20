You are here

How Saudi hero Ibrahim Al-Marzouki overcame adversity to claim bronze medal glory at Islamic Solidarity Games

Al-Marzouki at Konya 2021 @saudiolympic
Al-Marzouki with his mother during the Islamic Solidarity Games (@saudiolympic)
Ibrahim Al-Marzouki celebrates his bronze medal at Konya 2021 (@saudiolympic)
Khaled Alarafah

  • The 15-year-old Paralympic swimmer only took up the sport competitively more than a year ago, and has had to overcome major obstacles to achieve his dreams
Khaled Alarafah

RIYADH: The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games wrapped up on Thursday in Turkey, and it has been a tournament of many highs for the competing Saudi athletes.

The Kingdom’s delegation at the delayed Konya 2021 won 24 medals in total; two gold medals, 12 silver, and 10 bronze.

There was expected glory for Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi in the karate competition, while the track and field, weightlifting and table tennis teams, among others, performed to high standards. And Saudi’s U-23 footballers took silver after narrowly losing out to hosts Turkey in the final.

But perhaps the most poignant story of all is that of Ibrahim Al-Marzouki, the 15-year-old Paralympic athlete, who won Saudi’s first medal of the games, taking bronze after finishing third in the 50-meter butterfly final with a time of 49.12 seconds.

Not surprisingly, his young career has been one of overcoming adversity.

Despite a disability in his arms, the teenager has from a young age believed that the unlikely can be achieved with enough persistence and fortitude.

“At first, my experience was shocking for me, because I faced great pressures and difficulties before I could participate in tournaments,” Al-Marzouki said. “But after this (medal), I have gained great comfort in knowing that I can achieve things. When I face difficulties, I never give up.”

What makes his achievement more remarkable is just how recently he got into competitive swimming.

“My start was about a year ago,” he said. “I went to the Riyadh Club in order to register with the football team. After that, the Saudi swimming national team sent a letter to the club asking for young men who could swim.

“Then my mother suggested that I had a talent for swimming.”

Al-Marzouki quickly rose through the ranks by setting higher training benchmarks.

“I began training with light swimming at the Association of People with Disabilities,” Al-Marzouki said. “After that, I had to sacrifice in order to to reach my goals.”

Having competed for Saudi Arabia at continental level last year, Al-Marzouki headed to Konya for the Islamic Solidarity Games with modest expectations. He ended up surprising even himself.

“I did not feel that I would achieve anything,” he said. “I did not expect that I would be able to complete the journey, compared to the swimmers I was up against. They were stronger than me, with a long history in swimming.”

Al-Marzouki has faced many challenges over the past 12 months before claiming glory in Turkey.

At first his timings in the pool were, in his own words, “weak”, but he persevered, and his hard work would eventually bear fruit.

“My times were not good enough to qualify for any championship, but thank God I faced this challenge, trained harder and put pressure on myself and then I reached where I am today.”

Throughout, the support of his mother and father kept him going, he said.

His first official participation for the Saudi Paralympic swimming team came almost nine months ago at the 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in Bahrain, where he took part in five categories, winning a gold and silver.

“I was very happy,” he said. “It is normal that a person rejoices. Even now, I am happy with that first participation. It is true that I won in Turkey, but the joy of the first championship is indescribable.”

After taking part in Bahrain, Al-Marzouki immediately turned his attention to Turkey.

“My daily schedule was to continue training for the Islamic Solidarity Games,” Al-Marzouki said. “I believe that (Konya 2021) is tougher than the Asian championship, and even after I had finished my training the other participants were still ahead of me in terms of preparation and standard.

“But thank God I faced the difficulties and had the confidence in myself to achieve the bronze.”

Al-Marzouki is grateful for the backing and attention that Paralympic sports have received in Saudi Arabia in recent years, with new programs being established alongside those for able-bodied athletes.

The Saudi media too, the swimmer said, have helped massively with their support.

“The exercises I undergo are very tough for me,” Al-Marzouki said. “I used to train with athletes without any disability and not from my category, so the exercises were very challenging but I was able to adapt to them.”

Looking ahead, Al-Marzouki is already targeting the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

“God willing, with determination, hard work and diligence, I will achieve the gold medal,” said Al-Marzouki, who will only be 17 then.

He praised the work of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee in helping his development, and in particular its president, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, for his support.

“You are a special hero and we will shine the spotlight on you because you deserve it,” Prince Abdulaziz said after Al-Marzouki’s bronze in Turkey.

It is a sentiment that every Saudi shares.

Ibrahim Al-Marzouki Saudi Arabia Olympics

Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window

Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window
Updated 28 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window

Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window
  • Club have had challenges getting deals over the line but the coach remains satisfied with his three signings and quality of squad
Updated 28 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed he is keen to add at least one more player to his Newcastle United ranks before the close of the transfer window.

However, the head coach has reiterated his stance that if no one signs between now and Sept. 1, he is happy with his current crop.

Newcastle’s hierarchy, driven largely by Howe, sporting director Dan Ashworth and head of recruitment Steve Nickson, have worked tirelessly throughout the summer to strengthen the first-team squad, particularly in the forward areas. But, to date, the club have only managed to sign three recruits in the defensive third — Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Matt Targett.

And while Howe is keen to bring at least one more through the door at St. James’ Park, he will not be disappointed to run with the players he already has.

“I’m hoping we can add a player that can make a difference to us, and that’s what we’ve been trying to do for the whole of the window,” Howe said.

“Time is running out, so hopefully it will drop for us.

“We’re still working hard behind the scenes to try and make something move in the market for us. (There is) No news imminent.”

While only three players have arrived at St. James’ Park, the squad does look to have a stronger feel to it, even from the back end of last season, particularly with top-scorer Callum Wilson fit and firing.

When asked if he’s happy with his current group, Howe said: “Absolutely. I believe in the group, I said that from the minute I signed.

“We’ve made changes to the group since then but my belief in the players is very strong.

“There is no way of knowing what will happen in the next couple of weeks, so absolutely I’d go forward with the group.”

The summer window has not been without its struggles for Howe and Newcastle, with a number of key targets and their clubs refusing to move.

That hasn’t stopped Newcastle trying, though, and their persistence has paid off in the past, particularly when it came to the protracted deal for Netherlands youth international Botman.

“I’m trying to be positive and look at the business we have done,” Howe said.

“We haven’t added huge numbers of players but I think we have added quality — that’s the key thing.

“It’s very easy to recruit players and different names that everyone gets excited about but the reality is the outcome and what you’re left with, how strong the team and squad is.

“The three players we’ve added have definitely added to the team and added to the group off the pitch as well in terms of team spirit and mentality of the group.

“(I am) Very positive on the business we’ve been able to do and, of course, we’re still looking to add the other way.”

Howe’s faith in his squad is underlined by the quality of players the club have looked to recruit this summer.

The head coach continued: “It’s a small pool but not through us not widening the search. It’s because there’s not a huge amount of players who will make our group better, and that is a compliment to the players we have.

“We’ve got a really good squad.

“Certainly, I’d love to add someone that can make us better but that is very difficult.

“Our search has been high and wide and far reaching but I don’t expect the pool of players we have to pick from changing from now to the end of the window.”

In January, the first window since the majority takeover by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Newcastle left it late to add two of their five deals — could it be the same again at the start of next month?

Howe said: “Certainly, there is an element of managers up and down the country waiting to see if they can add to the group before letting players go but I think that’s a natural thing at this stage of the window.”

One player grabbing the headlines when it comes to transfers at the moment is Brazilian forward Joao Pedro.

The Watford man has been subject to two rejected bids by United in the past few days and the club continue to weigh up whether to go back in with another.

Speaking about the bids, Howe was coy.

He said: “Nothing. No intel, unfortunately.”

Newcastle players transfer window

AFC Women’s Football Committee reinforces importance of club football for its members

AFC Women’s Football Committee reinforces importance of club football for its members
Updated 7 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

AFC Women’s Football Committee reinforces importance of club football for its members

AFC Women’s Football Committee reinforces importance of club football for its members
  • Committee also held in-depth discussions on the launch of the AFC Women’s Champions League in 2024
Updated 7 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

The AFC Women’s Football Committee’s commitment to strengthening the foundations of the women’s club game was further underlined at its fifth meeting held in Chonburi, Thailand on Saturday.

Chaired by Mahfuza Akhter Kiron, the committee praised the continued efforts of the AFC’s member associations in developing women’s club football against the backdrop of the continuing AFC Women’s Club Championship 2022 — Pilot Tournament.

For the first time in the history of Asian football, the AFC Women’s Club Championship 2022 — Pilot Tournament witnessed the participation of teams from both the East and West regions, with the former reaching its decisive final match day in Thailand on Sunday, while the latter is scheduled to kick-off in Uzbekistan later today.

The committee also held in-depth discussions on the impending launch of the AFC Women’s Champions League in 2024, which will be a significant game-changer for women’s football, as well as on the entry and calendar principles, with more information on the format and final details to be confirmed in 2023.

Another topic on the agenda was the Asian Qualifiers format for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament 2024, which will feature 33 teams. Necessary adjustments were made to the first two rounds to minimize the logistical challenges for the participating teams.

Additionally, members of the committee approved the proposed dates of the AFC women’s youth competitions in 2025 and 2026 — namely the qualifiers and finals of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 and the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 — while providing the administration with the mandate to revise the dates where necessary.

AFC Women's Football Committee football Thailand

Chelsea boss Tuchel given one-game ban after Spurs red card

Chelsea boss Tuchel given one-game ban after Spurs red card
Updated 19 August 2022
AFP

Chelsea boss Tuchel given one-game ban after Spurs red card

Chelsea boss Tuchel given one-game ban after Spurs red card
  • Tuchel's touchline ban has been suspended temporarily, pending the full written reasons for the decision
  • Conte has been fined £15,000 after both managers admitted improper conduct
Updated 19 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: Thomas Tuchel has been given a one-match suspension and fined £35,000 ($41,000) after the Chelsea manager was sent off following his furious clash with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, the Football Association (FA) said on Friday.
Tuchel’s touchline ban has been suspended temporarily, pending the full written reasons for the decision, allowing the German to take his place in the dugout for Sunday’s Premier League clash at Leeds.
Conte has been fined £15,000 after both managers admitted improper conduct following a pair of angry exchanges during last Sunday’s stormy 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.
Tuchel and Conte were booked after they first squared up to each other when the Italian celebrated Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s equalizer close to the Chelsea technical area.
Then, after Harry Kane headed Tottenham’s second equalizer deep into stoppage-time, Tuchel shook hands with Conte at the final whistle in such an aggressive way that it drew a fiery response from his counterpart.
The feuding bosses had to be separated by players and coaching staff, but were both sent off by referee Anthony Taylor.
“An independent regulatory commission has today ordered that Thomas Tuchel be fined £35,000 and banned from the touchline for one match, and Antonio Conte be fined £15,000 after they respectively breached FA Rule E3,” the FA said.
“Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted that their behavior after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday, August 14 2022 was improper, and both managers requested a paper hearing.
“These sanctions are subject to appeal, and Thomas Tuchel’s one-match touchline ban has been suspended temporarily pending the independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decision that will be made available in due course.”

Chelsea Thomas Tuchel Tottenham Hotspur Antonio Conte

Police recover Lewandowski’s watch, stolen while signing autographs

Police recover Lewandowski’s watch, stolen while signing autographs
Updated 19 August 2022
AFP

Police recover Lewandowski’s watch, stolen while signing autographs

Police recover Lewandowski’s watch, stolen while signing autographs
  • A young man approached and snatched the watch from the player's wrist
  • Spanish media reported the watch was a Patek Phillippe worth 70,000 euros
Updated 19 August 2022
AFP

BARCELONA: Police said they had recovered Robert Lewandowski’s watch, stolen as the star striker signed autographs before a Barcelona training session.
The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the 33-year-old striker, who joined from German club Bayern Munich in July, arrived at training and stopped in front of fans for autographs, Catalan police told AFP Friday.
A young man approached and snatched the watch from the player’s wrist.
Spanish media reported the watch was a Patek Phillippe worth 70,000 euros ($70,300) and that Lewandowski climbed back in his car and gave chase but lost the thief.
The police were alerted at 4:30 p.m. local time (1430 GMT) and within an hour they had caught the 19-year-old, who was hiding in the bushes around the stadium. They recovered the watch which was nearby.
He was arrested for “robbery with violence,” the police said. They explained that even though Lewandowski was not hurt, taking the watch off his body was considered violent.

Barcelona Robert Lewandowski

Golf Saudi, La Reserva Club de Sotogrande team up to boost female golf opportunities

Golf Saudi, La Reserva Club de Sotogrande team up to boost female golf opportunities
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

Golf Saudi, La Reserva Club de Sotogrande team up to boost female golf opportunities

Golf Saudi, La Reserva Club de Sotogrande team up to boost female golf opportunities
  • Golf Saudi launched its Ladies First Club in 2020
  • The Ladies First Club International will feature free beginner golf lessons by experts
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Golf Saudi and Spain’s La Reserva Club de Sotogrande joined forces at Aramco Team Series Sotogrande this week to offer 100 women and girls the chance to start a golf journey that could see them playing alongside star players in 2023.

Golf Saudi launched its Ladies First Club in 2020, introducing golf to women in the Kingdom and encouraging them to keep playing the sport.

The initiative at La Reserva Club Sotogrande is international, and women will get the chance to play golf for the first time.

The Ladies First Club International will feature free beginner golf lessons by experts from both Golf Saudi and La Reserva on Friday and Saturday. 

The club’s top practice facilities will prepare the newcomers for expert practice. They will then be invited to continue playing golf by enrolling in a program that will continue through next summer.

Participants who want to join Ladies First Club International at La Reserva Club can sign up in person at the event.

Until the Aramco Team Series Sotogrande returns to La Reserva Club in 2023, the long-term strategy will give participating women and girls access to at least one free lesson each month.

The goal is for women from the program to have the opportunity to play with top Ladies European Tour players in the tournament’s official pro-am.

Majed Al-Sorour, deputy chairman and CEO of Golf Saudi and Saudi Golf Federation, said: “It is exciting that we’re using the success of Golf Saudi’s Ladies First Club in Saudi Arabia to continue driving interest and participation in golf internationally.”

He said: “The central ambition of the initiative is for as many women as possible to take up golf and then continue to play the sport that has the potential to be life-enhancing in so many ways. Kicking off this initiative with La Reserva Club de Sotogrande and the Aramco Team Series is a great platform to raise awareness and inspire more newcomers to the sport — and win an amazing chance to play with the pros next year.”

Saudi Arabia golf Golf Saudi Spain

