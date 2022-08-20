You are here

Manchester City enjoying 'best version' of Kevin De Bruyne

Exclusive Manchester City enjoying ‘best version’ of Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne. (Reuters)
Updated 32 sec ago

Manchester City enjoying ‘best version’ of Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City enjoying ‘best version’ of Kevin De Bruyne
  • With a goal and two assists in his team’s opening two victories, the Belgian has started the new Premier League season in style as City visit Newcastle on Sunday
  • When De Bruyne does finish, there may well be a statue in his honor at the Etihad, standing proudly alongside other heroes
Updated 32 sec ago

LONDON: Two years ago, former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce interrupted Kevin De Bruyne’s post-match interview after he had inspired Manchester City’s 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win at St. James’ Park — and joked the midfielder would soon be joining the Magpies.
Newcastle host the Premier League champions again on Sunday, now in a position to attract top players following the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
But, having been instrumental in their four Premier League titles in the past five seasons and pursuit of a first Champions League success, it is hard to see the brilliant Belgian leaving City anytime soon. And maybe he never will.
While the Abu Dhabi-owned club have undergone a squad evolution this summer with four key personnel from their trophy-laden era having departed, including former captain Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling, De Bruyne enters an eighth season as their current longest-serving player.
Having extended his contract until 2025 — when he will be 34 and have spent 10 years at City since he signed from Wolfsburg for $65 million — he admits he could end his playing career at the club.
“It could be,” he told Arab News exclusively. “I signed my contract until 2025 and my thinking is that I will probably do that contract — and after we will see what happens.
“It changes all the time, football doesn’t it? I’m starting my eighth season here now and that’s a long time, you see a lot of people come and go. Everyone gets older and everyone gets changed some time. Fortunately, I don’t have to go yet, so I’m OK. I’m happy and I’m still having fun.”
With a skillset that entwines exquisite assists and glorious goals, De Bruyne certainly has that joie de vivre on the pitch.
Yet, despite now being widely lauded as the world’s best in his position and named both the English PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season twice in the last three years, he is reluctant to revel in the accolades and adulation.
When De Bruyne does finish, there may well be a statue in his honor at the Etihad, standing proudly alongside other heroes, such as compatriot Vincent Kompany, Spaniard David Silva, and City’s record scorer Sergio Aguero.
He said: “I honestly don’t care. I hope whenever I leave that people look at all the good times and enjoyed the football that I played — and that’s more important than having a statue. I try to be the best version I can be and try to be consistent. I’m at the age now where it’s not really about progressing in many aspects but trying to be the best player I can be every week.
“It’s not like when I was 20 and you want to develop a lot more. I see everything differently now and just want to do whatever I need to win games.
“The ambition is to win — that’s what pushes me to be the best I can be. If the team wins and plays good and I can do the same, that’s what I want to do.”
This is indicative of De Bruyne’s humility and relaxed approach to awards or gushing praise from his peers.
“It just shows the consistency. It’s all about trying to have fun and do a good job, and when people decide about awards or how good you are, they decide, and I accept. You just want to be the best version of what you can be, and the way I look at that situation is other people decide about these things.
“As a player, you reflect on what you have done in your whole career maybe later. At the moment I don’t have the time to think about that, but I’m happy you know and that’s one of the main things. To be happy with what you do, with my family, with my kids and, if you enjoy all that, then that makes it even better.”
With a goal and two assists in his side’s opening two victories, De Bruyne and City have started the season in style and now bid for a sixth successive league win against Newcastle after scoring 20 goals in the other five.
Having pipped Liverpool to the title by a point on the final day last season with a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa — coming back from 2-0 down with just 15 minutes left — they are now chasing a third successive league title too.
Only Manchester United have achieved this in the Premier League era, from 1999-2001 and then 2007-09.
“If we manage that, it would be something nice,” said De Bruyne. “It’s hard to compare teams. It’s a different era, different players, and different teams.
“But I think you understand as a team how hard it is to push yourselves to these limits when you do what we have done.
“People take it maybe for granted that we win so many games — and they think it’s normal. But it’s really not that easy to do what both teams, City and Liverpool, have done — to get so many points and so many wins.
“We work incredibly hard and, especially with the league getting tougher every year and so many teams with a lot of qualities, that makes it even harder.”
City, though, have proved under Pep Guardiola in recent seasons that they relish a challenge. So too does De Bruyne, who feels fit and fired up. “Summer was good, and I started now in good shape, so let’s hope it continues. But I never put any targets on myself. I don’t think it makes sense.
“You can play good games without having any assists or goals. I know people talk about it, and it’s important, but it’s not that important for me.
“When you are close to the records, you try, but it’s not something at the beginning of the season where you think I want to get more than that.”
That said, many expect De Bruyne to break the record of 20 assists in a season he holds jointly with Thierry Henry, especially with Erling Haaland now leading City’s attack following his $60 million move from Borussia Dortmund.
The Norwegian opened his goal account with two at West Ham but had just eight touches, including an assist for Ilkay Gundogan’s goal, in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth.
De Bruyne has no doubt City will adapt to Haaland’s strengths and that the striker will flourish, saying he sees similarities with his Belgian teammate Romelu Lukaku.
“He’s a little bit like Rom, but everyone is still so unique, so it’s all good,” he added.
“Playing with different players is a little bit different at the start, but we have played with strikers before. We have had Kun (Aguero), and I played with Wilfried Bony before and with Rom in the national team. So we know what to do with strikers and without.”

Topics: Manchester city Kevin De Bruyne Premier league

Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen

Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen
Updated 10 sec ago

Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen

Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen
Updated 10 sec ago
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund conceded three late goals from the 89th minute to lose 3-2 to Werder Bremen in their first Bundesliga defeat of the season on Saturday.
Scottish forward Oliver Burke scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time, two minutes after Niklas Schmidt had equalized. English defender Lee Buchanan started the remarkable comeback when he scored in the 89th for the promoted visitors.
Dortmund, which were outplayed for much of the game, looked on course to win 2-0 thanks to speculative goals from Julian Brandt in first-half injury time and Raphaël Guerreiro in the 77th. They were the home team’s first and second shots on target.
Dortmund’s much-vaunted offense looked short of ideas against Bremen, who had the best chances of the first half through Marvin Ducksch, back at his hometown club.
But Brandt scored just before the break, when the Bremen-born midfielder eluded a couple of defenders just outside the penalty area before shooting inside the far post.
Bremen remained the better side, having a penalty appeal waved away before Niko Schlotterbeck made a crucial block to deny Anthony Jung.
Dortmund coach Edin Terzić reacted with three substitutions with 30 minutes remaining, among them American Gio Reyna, who came on for his first competitive appearance since April 8, when he reinjured his right hamstring after less than two minutes in Stuttgart.
Guerreiro’s goal was another long-range effort. Bremen ‘keeper Jiri Pavlenka wasn’t helped with his own defenders blocking his view.
Buchanan began Bremen’s comeback amid some indecisive defending and the visitors pushed on in injury time.
Bayer Leverkusen slumped to their third consecutive Bundesliga loss – after being knocked out in the first round of the German Cup – when sharp-shooting Hoffenheim racked up a 3-0 win.
Christoph Baumgartner scored early with his heel when he was one of two Hoffenheim players facing seven Leverkusen defenders, Andrej Kramaric made-2-0 in the 35th and Georginio Rutter scored with a brilliant shot from distance in the 78th.
Leverkusen hadn’t played badly and the home team’s afternoon was summarized when Kerem Demirbay hit the post with a free kick.
Schalke forward Simon Teerode squandered two penalty opportunities in a 0-0 draw in Wolfsburg.
Koen Casteels saved Teerode’s first effort, but the Schalke forward was given another chance as the Wolfsburg ‘keeper had moved off his line. Casteels then also saved the next effort – within the rules this time.
Vincenzo Grifo’s early goal was enough for Freiburg to win in Stuttgart 1-0, and Mainz won 2-1 in Augsburg.
Union Berlin were hosting Leipzig later.

Chelsea ban season ticket holder over Son abuse

Chelsea ban season ticket holder over Son abuse
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

Chelsea ban season ticket holder over Son abuse

Chelsea ban season ticket holder over Son abuse
  • Son was subjected to the sickening taunts from a member of the crowd in last Sunday's stormy London derby
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: Chelsea have banned a season ticket holder indefinitely for aiming racist abuse at Tottenham’s South Korea forward Son Heung-min during the 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.
Son was subjected to the sickening taunts from a member of the crowd in last Sunday’s stormy London derby.
Chelsea have concluded an investigation by banning the season ticket holder.
“Following our statement this week on racist abuse at the Tottenham game last Sunday, Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has identified and banned a season ticket holder indefinitely,” a Chelsea statement said on Saturday.
Chelsea have previously handed out life bans to supporters found guilty of racial abuse at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues took their latest initiative in the long-running No To Hate campaign before Sunday’s Spurs clash, taking steps to make it easier for spectators to report alleged abuse.

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Son Heung-min Chelsea

LIVE: Anthony Joshua fights for career in Saudi rematch with Ukraine hero Usyk

LIVE: Anthony Joshua fights for career in Saudi rematch with Ukraine hero Usyk
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: Anthony Joshua fights for career in Saudi rematch with Ukraine hero Usyk

LIVE: Anthony Joshua fights for career in Saudi rematch with Ukraine hero Usyk
  • Joshua, 32, has much on the line as he strives to become a three-time world champion
  • Usyk, the undefeated former cruiserweight world champion, won on an unanimous decision last year
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Briton Anthony Joshua is fighting for his career on Saturday against Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who can boost the morale of his compatriots in war-torn Ukraine by retaining his world heavyweight belts in Saudi Arabia.
Joshua, 32, has much on the line as he strives to become a three-time world champion and perhaps spark fellow Briton Tyson Fury into performing another U-turn on retiring and set up a blockbuster unifying title bout.

Back-to-back defeats by Usyk, who outboxed him in London last September, would be a career-crippling setback for the 2012 Olympics super heavyweight gold medallist who also crashed to a surprise TKO against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.
Usyk, the undefeated former cruiserweight world champion, won on an unanimous decision in only his third professional fight as a heavyweight.

Follow all the coverage as it happens below... (All times BST)

17:15 - RESULT: And it's the first win of the night for Britain! Ben Whittaker gets a unanimous decision victory over Petar Nosic. The Englishman remains undefeated with the result.

16:45 - RESULT: First win of the night for Ukrainian boxing, Daniel Lapin improves his record to six unbeaten after a too-strong showing against Jozef Jurko - it's a unanimous decision. Elsewhere, earlier on, Traycho Georgiev defeated Money Kicks, who was making his professional debut.

16:20 - Here's a look at the full undercard for tonight's Rage on the Red Sea bout...

16:10 - The stage is set for the big fight later tonight, and before the big fight, we've got an excellent undercard to enjoy. The first of which is about to get underway. Ukrainian Daniel Lapin takes on Jozef Jurko in a light-heavyweight bout.

16:00 - If you missed any of the weigh-in action from Friday, fear not. Catch up on the pre-fight drama here.

AN Photo/Huda Bashatah

15:45 - Meanwhile, Usyk has never been knocked out in 129 outings, including in his outstanding 95-15 amateur career which like Joshua saw him win gold at the 2012 Olympics in the heavyweight division.
He has knocked out 13 opponents since turning pro.
The 35-year-old also has the enormous incentive of fighting for a country that has been defying a Russian invasion since February.
The bout will be screened free of charge across Ukraine.
“We had enough time to study each other,” Usyk said this week. “We were born to compete for life, for belts, for everything. The one who does not compete, does not win.”

15:30 - In response to losing that first fight to his Ukrainian opponent, Joshua recruited respected trainer Robert Garcia and is hinting at a more aggressive approach against the mobile and unpredictable southpaw.
“It’s all about the fight,” Joshua said at the weigh-in, where he maintained his 10-kilo (22 pounds) weight advantage over Usyk.
“I’m just ready for 12 rounds, 100 percent. Anything shorter than that, it’s a bonus.”
Stopping the 19-0 Ukrainian would be quite a feat.

* With AFP

Topics: boxing Saudi Arabia Rage on the Red Sea Anthony Joshua Oleksandr Usyk

Kane’s landmark goal fires Spurs to victory over Wolves

Kane’s landmark goal fires Spurs to victory over Wolves
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

Kane’s landmark goal fires Spurs to victory over Wolves

Kane’s landmark goal fires Spurs to victory over Wolves
  • Kane's 185th top-flight goal for Tottenham took him above Argentina striker Sergio Aguero's total of 184 during his time at Manchester City
  • It was also Kane's 250th goal in all competitions for Tottenham
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: Harry Kane set a Premier League record for the most goals with a single club as the Tottenham striker sealed a 1-0 win against Wolves on Saturday.
Kane’s 185th top-flight goal for Tottenham took him above Argentina striker Sergio Aguero’s total of 184 during his time at Manchester City.
It was also Kane’s 250th goal in all competitions for Tottenham, moving him 16 goals behind Jimmy Greaves as he bids to become the north London club’s all-time leading scorer.
The 29-year-old’s landmark moment came in the second half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he headed home from close-range.
Kane had scored his first goal of the season in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea when his stoppage-time header drew him level with Aguero.
Although they were well below their best, unbeaten Tottenham sit top of the table after winning two of their first three matches.
Their stay at the top might be short-lived depending on other results over the weekend, but there is no doubting the feelgood factor around the club at present.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has revived a team floundering when he took over last term, leading them into the Champions League and providing hope of a sustained spell as a top-four force.
Conte had escaped with a fine for his role in the touchline clashes with Thomas Tuchel last weekend that saw the Chelsea manager given a one-match touchline ban.
Conte’s ire was directed at his own players this time as Tottenham were out-played in the first half, the Italian’s anger eventually producing the desired response.
Wolves’ £38 million ($44 million) club record signing Matheus Nunes made an impressive debut following his arrival from Sporting Lisbon this week.
Goncalo Guedes also made his first Wolves start to take the number of Portuguese players in Bruno Lage’s line-up to seven.
Ruben Neves, another of Wolves’ Portuguese army, tested Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris from long-range, before Guedes cut inside for a low strike that flashed just wide.
Neves was just off-target with a dangerous effort from distance, then Daniel Podence scuffed wide from a good position, prompting frustrated grumbling from Tottenham fans.
Brazil legend Ronaldo, watching from high in the stands, looked equally unimpressed by turgid Tottenham’s disjointed display.
At least Wolves provided some incisive moments to keep Ronaldo entertained as Nunes came close to a debut goal with a header that whistled just wide from Neves’ cross.
Yet, for all their quality in possession, Wolves lacked a cutting edge and that would prove their downfall.
Kane almost made them pay when his looping header forced Jose Sa to tip over at full stretch.
Booed off after Pedro Neto lashed into the side-netting on the stroke of half-time, Tottenham were looking even more lethargic than they did during their limp first half at Chelsea last weekend.
On that occasion, they survived thanks to Kane’s equalizer and the England captain led the charge again with a diving header that cannoned back off the bar early in the second half.
Son Heung-min struck the outside of the near post from a tight angle as Tottenham finally started to hit their stride.
Tottenham’s sudden burst of pressure was rewarded in the 64th minute.
Ivan Perisic flicked on a header and Kane was perfectly placed to nod in Tottenham’s 1,000th home Premier League goal.
Neves almost snatched an equalizer with a free-kick that curled inches wide.
But Wolves have now gone a dispiriting 10 games without a league victory, a stark contrast to Tottenham’s positive outlook.

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Premier league

Leicester icon Vardy extends contract with Foxes

Leicester icon Vardy extends contract with Foxes
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

Leicester icon Vardy extends contract with Foxes

Leicester icon Vardy extends contract with Foxes
  • The 35-year-old former England international says he feels "like part of the furniture" at the club
  • He has scored 133 Premier League goals in 272 appearances including 24 in the 2015/16 season
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: Jamie Vardy, a pivotal figure in Leicester’s fairytale 2015/2016 Premier League title-winning campaign, extended his contract with the Foxes on Saturday until 2024.
The 35-year-old former England international says he feels “like part of the furniture” at the club who he joined in 2012 from then non-league Fleetwood.
He has scored 133 Premier League goals in 272 appearances including 24 in the 2015/16 season when under Claudio Ranieri they defied the traditional powerhouses to lift the league trophy.
“I’m obviously over the moon,” said Vardy, who has scored 164 goals in 387 appearances in all competitions.
“Once I heard it was something the club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it. The decision was easy.”
Vardy’s contract was due to expire in 2023 and he had been linked with ailing giants Manchester United during the transfer window.
“I’ve been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture,” said Vardy.
“My legs are still feeling great so I’ll carry on helping the Club as much as I can, whether that’s scoring or assisting, that’s what I’m here to do.”
Vardy — who also enjoyed FA Cup success with Leicester in 2021 — won the Premier League golden boot in 2019-20 with 23 goals and scored seven times in 26 appearances for England.

Topics: Leicester City Jamie Vardy Premier league

