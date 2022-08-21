You are here

  • Home
  • Team Saudi returns home with 24 medals from Islamic Solidarity Games

Team Saudi returns home with 24 medals from Islamic Solidarity Games

Team Saudi returns home with 24 medals from Islamic Solidarity Games
1 / 2
Saudi’s delegation claimed a total of 24 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey. (SOPC)
Team Saudi returns home with 24 medals from Islamic Solidarity Games
2 / 2
Saudi’s delegation claimed a total of 24 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey. (SOPC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m22dd

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Team Saudi returns home with 24 medals from Islamic Solidarity Games

Team Saudi returns home with 24 medals from Islamic Solidarity Games
  • Kingdom ranked 15th overall with two gold, 12 silver, and 10 bronze
  • SOPC vice president Prince Fahd bin Jalawi and the head of the Saudi delegation congratulated all the medal winners
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Team Saudi returned home to the Kingdom after collecting a record 24 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya, Turkey, from Aug. 9-18.

They won two gold, 12 silver, and 10 bronze medals. The previous record was 11 medals at the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

The competition saw the participation of 54 countries and 4,000 athletes.

The Saudi team placed 15th in the overall country standings, and its weightlifting athletes scooped 11 medals between them (one gold, six silver, and four bronze).

Athletics came second with five medals (four silver and one bronze), Karate with three medals (gold and two bronze), table tennis with two medals (one silver and one bronze), Paralympic swimming with one bronze medal, and finally a silver medal in the U23 football competition.

The Saudi weightlifting team won their first medals when Abdullah Al-Biladi delivered three bronzes on the opening day.

Siraj Al-Saleem delivered three silver medals in the 61kg event. On Thursday, Mansour Al-Saleem won gold in the 55kg event. Additional weightlifting medals came from Ali Al-Othman, who delivered a silver and a bronze.

Saudi track and field athlete Yousef Masrahi came second in the 400m race. His teammate Mazin Al-Yasin came third to secure the bronze in the same event.

Karate silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, Tarek Hamdi, secured first place on the podium after defeating his Azerbaijani opponent Ismayilov Gurban to win gold.

Hamdi said: “I’m thankful for all the support we get from SOPC (Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee) president Prince Abdulaziz and his VP Prince Fahad and all the Saudi karate fans and people who believed in me. I dedicate this success to them, and hopefully, our next goal is (the) Riyadh Asian Games 2034, where we hope to meet you all.”

Saud Al-Bashir and Sultan Al-Zahrani brought the other two bronze medals in Karate.

At the closing ceremony, SOPC vice president Prince Fahd bin Jalawi and the head of the Saudi delegation congratulated all the medal winners.

He also extended his appreciation and thanks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Muhammad Muharram Kasaboglu for successfully hosting the games.

Topics: Team Saudi Islamic Solidarity Games Konya Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee (SOPC)

Related

Exclusive How Saudi hero Ibrahim Al-Marzouki overcame adversity to claim bronze medal glory at Islamic Solidarity Games video
Sport
How Saudi hero Ibrahim Al-Marzouki overcame adversity to claim bronze medal glory at Islamic Solidarity Games
Sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal lauds organizers of ISG. (SPA) photos
Sport
Sports minister lauds organizers of Islamic Solidarity Games

Usyk says title win was for the ‘whole of Ukraine’ after Joshua victory

Usyk says title win was for the ‘whole of Ukraine’ after Joshua victory
Updated 19 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

Usyk says title win was for the ‘whole of Ukraine’ after Joshua victory

Usyk says title win was for the ‘whole of Ukraine’ after Joshua victory
  • Champion emotional after retaining heavyweight belts in front of almost 10,000 people
  • Usyk showcased why he is widely considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, delivering yet another boxing masterclass
Updated 19 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: Oleksandr Usyk was in an emotional mood after retaining his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO world heavyweight boxing belts on a night that saw him beat Britain’s Anthony Joshua in a split decision in Jeddah.

Almost 10,000 people went to “Rage on the Red Sea” held at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud also in attendance.

Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal congratulated the Ukrainian champion and praised his British opponent on his performance.

The prince also thanked both fighters for putting on an unforgettable bout for the Jeddah crowd and the millions around the world watching.

Usyk showcased why he is widely considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, delivering yet another boxing masterclass by utilizing his speed, skill, movement, and punch precision – leading to an eventual win.

While one ringside judge surprisingly scored the bout 115-113 in favor of Joshua, the two others sided with Usyk 115-113 and 116-112, extending the defending champion’s undefeated record to 20-0, with 13 knockouts.

Usyk said this fight was different from the first clash with Joshua as he felt he was fighting for the “whole of Ukraine.”

“The victory was extremely important for me, my teams, and my country,” he said at the press conference. “It was definitely a different fight in spite of my ability to control my emotions. I was worrying a bit since, in round eight, I believe I saw in Joshua’s eyes that he was feeling victorious and in round nine he surprised me. I just kept telling myself, ‘You cannot stop, you cannot stop.’ Some big things were at stake tonight and, in the end, the belts are coming back to Ukraine.”

Commenting on Joshua’s expletive-laden speech inside the ring, Usyk said: “He just showed his frustrations which is a common human emotion. I feel nothing but respect for him, and I expect myself to stay humble no matter what circumstances I am in."

Alex Krassyuk of K2 Promotions told Arab News: “This was Usyk’s biggest and toughest fight. He will need some time for his emotions to set back and realize that he defended his title so well. He’s now aiming to fight Tyson Fury, if he has not retired yet, and claim that one (remaining) heavyweight title - the WBC.”

Joshua delivered a much-improved performance from his first fight with Usyk, making a bright start and enjoying particular success in round nine, where he piled on the pressure with heavy hooks that caused the champion problems. However, he could not maintain that energy and was unable to claim the heavyweight title for a third time.

At the press conference, Joshua expressed his frustration at losing but acknowledged that Usyk deserved every credit for the victory.

“It takes a lot to step up in weight, challenge yourself in a new division, and become champion. I adapted tonight to give him a more competitive fight and made changes. Both nights we’ve met in the ring, he has done well, so congratulations to him. He’s a great fighter,” said the Briton.

When asked about his post-fight speech, he replied: “I just spoke from my heart. It has been so tough, I knew I was mad but it takes real strength and tonight there's a little crack in the armor.”

Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, said: “This time, he fought incredibly well and he is definitely a good performer. What everyone saw after the fight was just the reaction from a man who wanted to win so badly, with so much pressure on his shoulders. I think he just exploded because he lost and he was devastated.

“However, he will remain in the top five in the world heavyweight championship, and such fights will just improve his experience. The plans for the future have already been formulated and he wants to fight in December. He is more hungry than ever to bounce back and be a part of a huge fight yet again.”

Elsewhere, the undercard also provided plenty of action throughout the night.

Earlier, Somali-born Briton Ramla Ali knocked out the Dominican Republic’s Crystal Garcia Nova in round one of the first women's professional boxing match to be held in Saudi Arabia.

“I feel really good to have won in this manner, to show that women are entertaining as boxers and deserve to be on these big stages,” Ali said. “It feels great to make history. Coming to this fight, I didn’t know what response I was going to receive, whether I will be welcome or not. But to get that sort of reception just shows that we belong here and that the country welcomes us with a whole big heart.”

Sharing a message with her female fans in the Kingdom and globally, she said:  “If you have a dream don’t let anyone stop you from achieving it. Be fearless in achieving it.”

More history was made when Saudi-Egyptian fighter Ziyad “Zizo” Al-Maayouf matched Ali’s first-round knockout in his professional debut against Hector Alatorre of Mexico.

“I am in a dream that I haven’t woken up from yet,” the local fighter told Arab News. “The support from the people, my fans, and Saudi Arabia has been great. I want to keep powering up that (Vision) 2030 passion and make the royal family as well as the minister of sports happy.

“I have been working for months and months in that training camp. But on fight night, you leave everything to God, whether it’s winning the fight or losing. I respect my opponent for a good fight. In the future, I will keep fighting and making my country proud. I want to fight all over the world but I want to build slowly. This was my pro debut and I don’t want to let the hype get to me, which might one day make me fight when I am not ready yet.”

Al-Maayouf is now looking to fight sometime in December.

Other fights saw Badou Jack beating Richard Rivera in a split-decision thriller, while Callum Smith provided one of the most impressive performances of the night with a fourth-round knockout against Mathieu Bauderlique.

The bout between Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang provided the ideal 12-round warm-up to the world championship thriller, with the Croatian claiming a unanimous decision win over the Chinese boxer in an epic IBF heavyweight eliminator.

Topics: Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua ‘Rage on the Red Sea’

Related

Usyk beats Joshua again, retains world heavyweight belts
Sport
Usyk beats Joshua again, retains world heavyweight belts
Update AS IT HAPPENED: Usyk retains heavyweight titles after defeating Joshua in Saudi rematch
Sport
AS IT HAPPENED: Usyk retains heavyweight titles after defeating Joshua in Saudi rematch

Gamers8 completes elite esports calendar as Vampire Esports claim PUBG MOBILE Afterparty Showdown crown

Gamers8 completes elite esports calendar as Vampire Esports claim PUBG MOBILE Afterparty Showdown crown
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

Gamers8 completes elite esports calendar as Vampire Esports claim PUBG MOBILE Afterparty Showdown crown

Gamers8 completes elite esports calendar as Vampire Esports claim PUBG MOBILE Afterparty Showdown crown
  • Team from Thailand wins second title in two weeks to earn lion’s share of $1m prize pool to add to PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumph
Updated 21 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8 concluded its elite esports calendar on Saturday night with Vampire Esports claiming the PUBG MOBILE Afterparty Showdown crown at the purpose-built Esports Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Following the success of Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and the PUBG Mobile World Invitational, the latest competition wrapped up the Gamers8 professional tournaments that began back on July 14.

Vampire Esports, who began Saturday’s play in the three-day event 27 points down, stormed back to add the Afterparty Showdown crown — as well as the lion’s share of the $1 million prize pool — to last week’s scintillating PMWI triumph.

Sir Tanny, coach of the team from Thailand, said: “It is a great honor to win two championships in a row. We started out the Afterparty Showdown determined to reach our goal of two championships — we didn’t want anyone else to lift that trophy. We are so delighted.

“Winning the money was a huge inspiration to the players. It means so much to them and their families. For their parents to see them succeeding at what they are good at and love doing — they are just so thankful that they have reached their dreams.”

Asked to sum up Gamers8, the Vampire Esports players declared unanimously: “The best in the world.”

Sir Tanny added: “All of the team think this is the best tournament they have been at — everything from the organization to the support for the players. We all have many happy memories from Saudi Arabia.”

Claiming 180 points and first place at the Afterparty Showdown, which featured 12 teams, saw Vampire Esports take home $167,000 to add to the $500,000 earned from their PMWI success. Second place at the Afterparty Showdown, and the award of $144,000, went to Alpha7 Esports from Brazil, who scored 174 points. S2G Esports from Turkey pipped Saudi Arabian stars Team Falcons to third, with each side earning $116,000 and $109,000 respectively after a total of 129 to 116 points. Fifth at the Afterparty Showdown, and taking away $83,000, were Stalwart Esports from Mongolia, who notched 115 points.

Faisal bin Hamran, head of esports at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “When we created the concept for Gamers8, it was with the intention of bringing to life something spectacular. And I can unequivocally say that we have succeeded in that quest.

“Gamers8 has seen the best in the world battle it out over five incredible titles: Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG Mobile — and it has been everything we anticipated and much, much more. With a standard of competition that excelled throughout, each of the five titles participating in Gamers8 has provided moments of drama that will truly live long in the memory.

“The benchmark set by Gamers8 in Saudi Arabia may be high, but I can assure all who love gaming and esports in the Kingdom that our annual season is only going to get even better. Watch this space for 2023.”

Topics: Gamers8 PUBG

Related

Vampire Esports soar to PUBG MOBILE World Invitational triumph at Gamers8 in Riyadh
Sport
Vampire Esports soar to PUBG MOBILE World Invitational triumph at Gamers8 in Riyadh
Week six of Gamers8 rocks audience with sold-out show
Saudi Arabia
Week six of Gamers8 rocks audience with sold-out show

Newcastle must play ‘with cool heads’ against Manchester City: Eddie Howe

Newcastle must play ‘with cool heads’ against Manchester City: Eddie Howe
Updated 21 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle must play ‘with cool heads’ against Manchester City: Eddie Howe

Newcastle must play ‘with cool heads’ against Manchester City: Eddie Howe
  • Magpies boss refuses to be drawn on Jack Grealish’s comment about winger Miguel Almiron
Updated 21 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has called for Newcastle United to face Manchester City with “cool heads” after refusing to be drawn into the debate about Jack Grealish’s derogatory Miguel Almiron comment.

During City’s Premier League title-winning celebrations, Grealish joked that the secret to his side’s 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa on the final day of the campaign was the substitution of Riyad Mahrez, who he described as having “played like Almiron.”

It was a derogatory comment not received well on Tyneside, and by many others in the footballing community, particularly after Grealish, the most expensive ever Englishman at $118 million, only outscored Paraguayan international Almiron, who cost $19 million, by one Premier League goal last season.

And while the comments are not something Howe is keen to dwell on, he hopes Almiron and the rest of the players buy into the same matchday mantra this afternoon.

“I’ve certainly spoken to Miggy, I speak to my players on a regular basis. I haven’t broached that subject, I don’t think it’s something we really need to discuss,” said Howe.

“I see with Miggy a very happy person who is very content with his football. He’s in a really good place, very positive, and I don’t see someone who needs extra motivation. He’s an incredible person, has a real passion and desire to play football for Newcastle.

“I’ll speak to him about his game and make sure he is prepared in his normal way to deliver a performance,” he said.

“We need to play the game with cool heads. We need to have fire in our hearts but we need to play with discipline. We can’t lose that. I’ll back our players, they’re very good professionals. We need to keep all players on the pitch in every game.

“I’m not going to get drawn into those comments, I don’t think it’s wise for me to do that. We’ve just got to make sure we turn up and perform to our best levels.”

When pressed to comment further, Howe said that he has used many tactics to motivate his players before a game, but Grealish’s unprovoked and ill-advised outburst was unlikely to be one.

He said: “I’ve used all sorts of ways to try and motivate my players over the years, I’d never rule anything out if I felt it was appropriate to use any method that I feel would get extra.

“My players are motivated to play well for Newcastle and for themselves and their families but if there was a way of doing that then, yeah, I’d use it. I’m not going to comment on the situation you mentioned but certainly we’re highly motivated for the game.”

Almiron has been one of Newcastle’s most improved players under Howe, a transformation which seemed to really take shape on the pitches of Austria and Portugal in pre-season.

The former Atlanta United forward netted twice at Estadio da Luz, adding to another handful of goal contributions against the likes of Gateshead and Burnley.

Howe says that he has been impressed by the 28-year-old’s attitude and application, as well as his recent increased final third output.

“If you actually looked at his performances toward the end of last season, he was excellent,” said Howe.

“He may not have got the goals that maybe highlighted those performances but certainly in pre-season he did.

“I was really pleased with pre-season he delivered. The first two games, he had very good games. Again, he hasn’t quite got the goals to elevate his performances to another level but I thought he was probably our standout performer against Brighton.

“There’s so much more to come from Miggy. Everyone knows how good he is off the ball, he’s got an incredible attitude off the ball and he really epitomises the way we want to play out of possession. But on the ball, he’s done some very good things. He’s continuing to improve.”

Ahead of the visit of Pep Guardiola’s side, Howe has revealed that he will make a late call on the availability of left-back Matt Targett, while Ryan Fraser is expected to be again named on the bench.

“Ryan, we hope, will be fit and available,” said Howe.

“He had back spasms late last week, so was a late withdrawal from the game. He’s trained this week.

“Matt, we’ll make a very late decision.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Manchester city Jack Grealish

Related

Eddie Howe dismisses Bruno Guimaraes to Real Madrid rumors
Sport
Eddie Howe dismisses Bruno Guimaraes to Real Madrid rumors
Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window
Sport
Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window

Kvitova, Garcia advance to Cincinnati women’s final

Kvitova, Garcia advance to Cincinnati women’s final
Updated 21 August 2022
AP

Kvitova, Garcia advance to Cincinnati women’s final

Kvitova, Garcia advance to Cincinnati women’s final
  • The 28-year-old Garcia won her seventh straight match, beating sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 4-6, 6-1
Updated 21 August 2022
AP

MASON, Ohio: Petra Kvitova outlasted Madison Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Western & Southern Open final.
The 32-year-old Kvitova had never advanced to the semifinals in 10 prior appearances in the Cincinnati tournament. It is Czech’s 40th career final, and she’ll face another surprise entrant in Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the first qualifier to reach the final in Cincinnati.
“That’s nice to have this experience, even in my age,” Kvitova said, smiling. “In my career, I had many, many finals, but never here. It feels different because it’s for the first time in Cincinnati.” 

Caroline Garcia (FRA) returns a shot during her match against Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) at the Western & Southern Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati, OH, USA on Aug 20, 2022. (Reuters).


Kvitova almost didn’t make it out of the first round, having to save a match point against last year’s finalist, Jil Teichmann. She also needed three sets to beat fifth-ranked Ons Jabeur in the third round.
“It’s like a second chance that you are almost gone and now you are still here and playing in the (final),” Kvitova said.
Keys, the 2019 champion in Cincinnati, defeated three grand slam winners this week, but couldn’t close out Kvitova.
The 28-year-old Garcia won her seventh straight match, beating sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
There were two rain stoppages during the match, totaling four hours. Garcia took the first set, but following an almost 2 1/2-hour delay, Sabalenka forced a third set.
The second rain delay came with Garcia leading 3-1 in the third. But once play resumed, she made quick work of the Belarusian, winning three straight games to become the first qualifier to reach the finals in a WTA 1000 event.
“No one expected it, that’s for sure,” Garcia said. “It’s a long way to come from (qualifiers). It’s one match at a time. Try to take the best from every match and improve through the tournament.”
It will be the ninth meeting between Kvitova and Garcia, with Kvitova winning five, including two straight wins in Miami and Madrid.
“She’s a great champion,” Garcia said. “You have to play faster and move better on court against a player like this. It’s a great challenge for me to play against Petra.”

Topics: Petra Kvitova Caroline Garcia Western & Southern Open

Related

Serena Williams gets door from Raducanu in Cincinnati opener
Sport
Serena Williams gets door from Raducanu in Cincinnati opener
Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, Fritz win Eastbourne titles
Sport
Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova, Fritz win Eastbourne titles

Usyk beats Joshua again, retains world heavyweight belts

Usyk beats Joshua again, retains world heavyweight belts
Updated 21 August 2022
AP

Usyk beats Joshua again, retains world heavyweight belts

Usyk beats Joshua again, retains world heavyweight belts
Updated 21 August 2022
AP

KING ABDULLAH SPORTS CITY, Saudi Arabia: Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday in a rematch in Saudi Arabia that was closer than last year’s first fight.

Both fighters held up the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag as the judges’ scores were read out at King Abdullah Sport City arena near Jeddah. When he was declared the winner, Usyk hid his face behind the flag.

The 35-year-old Usyk kept his WBA, WBO and IBF belts six months after serving in the Ukrainian army as part of the country’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

Encouraged by a pre-fight message from Ukraine’s president, Usyk carried the weight of a war-torn nation in a fight that was on free-to-air TV in his native country and he had to weather a sustained body attack from an improved Joshua to secure the win.

Joshua praised Usyk for fighting so well in the circumstances. (AFP)

Both boxers looked exhausted at the final bell. Usyk fell to the canvas and looked to the sky and was soon joined there by Joshua, who embraced his opponent and appeared to offer his help to the plight of Ukraine.

In an expletive-laden speech inside the ring, Joshua praised Usyk for fighting so well in the circumstances.

Usyk also claimed the Ring Magazine belt with the win. There’s only one heavyweight title that Usyk doesn’t own — the WBC one that was vacated this year by Tyson Fury, who says he is retired.

MORE: Read our fight coverage as it happened

MORE: Flick through a gallery of the Usyk-Joshua clash

MORE: How Saudi Arabia is aiming to be home to the world’s biggest sporting events

When asked about Fury, Usyk said: “I am sure Tyson Fury is not retired yet. I am sure Tyson Fury wants to fight me. If I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all.”

Two judges gave it to Usyk, one 115-113 and the other 116-112. The other gave the fight to Joshua, 115-113.

Usyk said he wants a fight with Tyson Fury. (Action Images via Reuters)

Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, fell to his third loss in 27 fights and his career is at a crossroads.

Where Usyk goes from now appears to depend on Fury.

Topics: Rage on the Red Sea Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua boxing

Related

Update AS IT HAPPENED: Usyk retains heavyweight titles after defeating Joshua in Saudi rematch
Sport
AS IT HAPPENED: Usyk retains heavyweight titles after defeating Joshua in Saudi rematch
Anthony Joshua maintains weight advantage over Oleksandr Usyk for Jeddah clash photos
Sport
Anthony Joshua maintains weight advantage over Oleksandr Usyk for Jeddah clash

Latest updates

Team Saudi returns home with 24 medals from Islamic Solidarity Games
Team Saudi returns home with 24 medals from Islamic Solidarity Games
Egyptian Media Production City chief refutes reports of PIF investment into the company
Egyptian Media Production City chief refutes reports of PIF investment into the company
Macro Snapshot — Iraq’s foreign currency reserves above $80bn; Turkish central bank may take steps to cut loan rates
Macro Snapshot — Iraq’s foreign currency reserves above $80bn; Turkish central bank may take steps to cut loan rates
Usyk says title win was for the ‘whole of Ukraine’ after Joshua victory
Usyk says title win was for the ‘whole of Ukraine’ after Joshua victory
TASI dips as investors remain wary of shifting oil prices: Closing bell
TASI dips as investors remain wary of shifting oil prices: Closing bell

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.